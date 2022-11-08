A map showing the location of Grazianos Restaurant Coral Gables View gallery

Grazianos Restaurant Coral Gables

review star

No reviews yet

394 Giralda Avenue

Coral Gables, FL 33134

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

EMPANADAS (1)
TWO SHORT RIBS
CHORIZO CASERO

APPETIZER

BURRATA ALCAUCIL

BURRATA ALCAUCIL

$18.00
ALBONDIGAS SALSA MARINARA, RICOTTA

ALBONDIGAS SALSA MARINARA, RICOTTA

$12.00
EMPANADAS (1)

EMPANADAS (1)

$6.00
EMPANADAS (5)

EMPANADAS (5)

$25.00
CHORIZO CASERO

CHORIZO CASERO

$12.00
MORCILLA CON POLENTA

MORCILLA CON POLENTA

$12.00
MOLLEJAS DE RES CLASSICAS

MOLLEJAS DE RES CLASSICAS

$16.00
CHINCHULINES

CHINCHULINES

$12.00

SOUP

CALABAZA SOUP

CALABAZA SOUP

$12.00
ESPARRAGOS SOUP

ESPARRAGOS SOUP

$12.00

SALADS

MOLLEJA SALAD

MOLLEJA SALAD

$16.00
PANZANELLA SAL

PANZANELLA SAL

$14.00
ARUGULA ORGANCA

ARUGULA ORGANCA

$14.00
GRAZIANOS SALAD

GRAZIANOS SALAD

$14.00
CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$16.00

SIDES

SEASONAL VEGGIES

$12.00

MUSHROOM RISOTTO

$12.00

TOMATO RISOTTO

$12.00

BRUSELLS SPROUTS

$12.00

POLENTA PARMESAN

$12.00

SAUTEE ASPARAGUS

$12.00

STEAK FRIES

$12.00

GRATIN POTATOES

$12.00

MASHED POTATO

$12.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$12.00

SWEET POTATO MASHED

$12.00

SPANISH POTATOES

$12.00Out of stock

ROASTED POTATO

$12.00

TOSTONES

$12.00

WHITE RICE

$6.00

SAUTEED MUSHROOMS

$12.00

$PALMITO

$10.00

$ACETUNAS

$8.00

$BOQUERONES 2PP

$2.00Out of stock

GRILL

TOMAHAWK

TOMAHAWK

$139.00
FIORENTINA

FIORENTINA

$99.00
BIFE DEL CARNICERO

BIFE DEL CARNICERO

$125.00
PICANHA WHOLE

PICANHA WHOLE

$95.00
SHORTRIBS

SHORTRIBS

$59.00
ENTR. ASADOR 24

ENTR. ASADOR 24

$66.00
ENTR. ASADOR 36

ENTR. ASADOR 36

$95.00
POLLO GRJ 1/2

POLLO GRJ 1/2

$29.00
POLLO GRJ

POLLO GRJ

$39.00
BRANZINO

BRANZINO

$45.00
LOMO BIFE 12oz

LOMO BIFE 12oz

$39.00
LOMO BIFE 24 OZ

LOMO BIFE 24 OZ

$69.00
BONE-IN RIB EYE

BONE-IN RIB EYE

$59.00
LOMO MADEIRA

LOMO MADEIRA

$49.00
RIB EYE 14oz

RIB EYE 14oz

$39.00
BIFE CHORIZO 14

BIFE CHORIZO 14

$35.00
ENTRANA 18 OZ

ENTRANA 18 OZ

$49.00
ENTRANA 24 OZ

ENTRANA 24 OZ

$59.00
VACIO STK 18OZ

VACIO STK 18OZ

$35.00
VACIO STK 32oz

VACIO STK 32oz

$66.00
TWO SHORT RIBS

TWO SHORT RIBS

$22.00
THREE SHORTRIB

THREE SHORTRIB

$32.00
LAMB 6

LAMB 6

$45.00
LAMB 8

LAMB 8

$55.00
CHIX BREAST

CHIX BREAST

$29.00
MIX GRILL-SMALL

MIX GRILL-SMALL

$59.00
MIX GRILL-LARGE

MIX GRILL-LARGE

$69.00

PASTA

SEAFOOD RISOTTO

SEAFOOD RISOTTO

$45.00
RAVIOLI DE ESPINACA

RAVIOLI DE ESPINACA

$22.00
RIGATONI ALL'AMA

RIGATONI ALL'AMA

$25.00
BUCATINI CACIO

BUCATINI CACIO

$22.00
MILANESA DE RES

MILANESA DE RES

$25.00
MILANESA POLLO

MILANESA POLLO

$21.00

DESSERTS

PANQUEQUE DULCE DE LECHE

PANQUEQUE DULCE DE LECHE

$14.00
TORTA BALCARCE

TORTA BALCARCE

$12.00
SOUFFLE CHOCOLATE

SOUFFLE CHOCOLATE

$14.00
ALMENDRADO

ALMENDRADO

$14.00
VIGILANTE

VIGILANTE

$12.00
CREME BRULEE

CREME BRULEE

$12.00
ORANGE SORBET

ORANGE SORBET

$12.00
PEACH SORBET

PEACH SORBET

$12.00
FLAN DE VAINILLA

FLAN DE VAINILLA

$11.00
PANACOTA DULCE DE LECHE

PANACOTA DULCE DE LECHE

$12.00
TIRAMISU

TIRAMISU

$12.00Out of stock

EXTRA HELADO

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

394 Giralda Avenue, Coral Gables, FL 33134

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Sushi Maki Catering
orange starNo Reviews
8025 NW 90th Street Medley, FL 33166
View restaurantnext
P.Pole Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
279 Miracle Mile Coral Gables, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Salumeria 104 - Coral Gables - Salumeria Coral Gables
orange star4.6 • 671
117 Miracle Mile Coral Gables, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Gustave
orange starNo Reviews
366 MIRACLE MILE CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Banana Berry
orange starNo Reviews
305 Alcazar Ave #1 Coral Gables, FL 33134
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Coral Gables

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Calle Ocho (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.3 • 5,648
3632 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Coral Gables
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (317 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston