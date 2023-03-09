Restaurant header imageView gallery
Greek
Mediterranean
Sandwiches

Padelis Street Greek Lehi

review star

No reviews yet

2975 Club House Dr

Lehi, UT 84043

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


BUILD YOUR OWN

GYRO

$8.99

RICE BOWL

$11.49

WRAP

$9.99

GYRO COMBO

$8.99

RICE BOWL COMBO

$11.49

WRAP COMBO

$9.99

FEATURED ITEMS

TRADITIONAL GYRO

$8.99

PADELI'S GYRO

$9.39

SHISHITO GYRO

$8.79

PADELI'S WRAP

$9.79

HALF & HALF BOWL

$9.99

TRADITIONAL GYRO COMBO

$8.99

PADELI'S GYRO COMBO

$9.39

SHISHITO GYRO COMBO

$8.79

PADELI'S WRAP COMBO

$9.79

HALF & HALF BOWL COMBO

$9.99

SALADS

CHOP GREEK SALAD

$9.99

VILLAGE SALAD

$9.99

SPINACH & BEET SALAD

$9.99

CHOP GREEK SALAD COMBO

$9.99

VILLAGE SALAD COMBO

$9.99

SPINACH & BEET SALAD COMBO

$9.99

SIDES

CHIPS HUMMUS

$3.79

CHIPS SPICY FETA

$3.79

RICE

$3.79

FRIES

$3.79

DOLMAS (5)

$3.79

CHEESE PIE

$3.79

SPINACH PIE

$3.79

CUP OF LEMON SOUP

$3.79

BOWL OF LEMON SOUP

$4.39

QUART OF LEMON SOUP

$8.49

SIDE OF LAMB AND BEEF

$3.99

SIDE OF CHICKEN

$3.99

SIDE OF PORK

$3.99

SIDE OF FALAFEL

$1.00

PITA BREAD

$1.29

ORDER ATTENTION REQUIRED

DESSERTS

BAKLAVA

$2.99

BROWNIE

$3.19

KIDS MENU

KIDS BOWL

$5.99

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$5.99

FAMILY MEALS

FAMILY 4 PACK

$38.00

LOADED FRIES

SM GREEK FRIES

$5.49

LG GREEK FRIES

$9.99

LG GREEK FRIES (SPICY)

$9.99

SM GREEK FRIES (SPICY)

$5.49

BEVERAGES

REG SODA

$2.69

LG SODA

$2.99

BTL WATER

$2.39

SAUCES, DRESSINGS & DIPS

SIDE OF TZATZIKI SAUCE

SIDE OF RED TZATZIKI SAUCE

SIDE OF CREAMY SRIRACHA SAUCE

SIDE OF SPICY FETA LARGE

$2.69

SIDE OF MUSTARD SAUCE

SIDE OF HUMMUS LARGE

$1.59

SIDE OF LEMONE GREEK

SIDE OF GREEK VINAIGRETTE

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2975 Club House Dr, Lehi, UT 84043

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Spitz - Lehi
orange star4.3 • 1,201
3601 N Digital Drive #201 Lehi, UT 84043
View restaurantnext
Mr. Charlie's - Draper
orange starNo Reviews
592 E 12300 S Suite C Draper, UT 84020
View restaurantnext
Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar - River Park
orange star4.5 • 2,049
10722 S River Front Pkwy South Jordan, UT 84095
View restaurantnext
SAFFRON VALLEY SOUTH JORDAN - 1098 W SOUTH JORDAN PKWY
orange starNo Reviews
1098 W South Jordan Pkwy, Unit 102 South Jordan, UT 84095
View restaurantnext
Tsunami Restaurant & Sushi Bar - Tsunami on 9th
orange star4.5 • 71
7628 S Union Park Ave Midvale, UT 84047
View restaurantnext
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Cottonwood Heights
orange star4.8 • 4,421
1346 E Fort Union Blvd Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lehi

Spitz - Lehi
orange star4.3 • 1,201
3601 N Digital Drive #201 Lehi, UT 84043
View restaurantnext
Bout Time Pub & Grub - Lehi
orange star4.2 • 422
1820 W Traverse Pkwy Lehi, UT 84043
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lehi
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
American Fork
review star
Avg 4.9 (14 restaurants)
Lindon
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Herriman
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Orem
review star
Avg 3.9 (19 restaurants)
Draper
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
South Jordan
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Provo
review star
Avg 4.7 (24 restaurants)
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston