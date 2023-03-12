Main picView gallery

The Greene Turtle Washington, DC

review star

No reviews yet

1237 First Street, SE

Washington DC, DC 20003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Non-alcoholic Beverage

Soda

$3.49

Glass Water

Iced Tea

$3.29

Sweet Tea

$3.29

BW Straw LM

$4.79

BW Straw Tea

$4.79

BW Straw Sel

$4.79

BW Peach LM

$4.79

BW Peach Tea

$4.79

BW Peach Sel

$4.79

Btl GT Rootbeer

$3.29

Red Bull

$4.69

Sug FreeRed Bull

$4.69

TGT Water

$4.49

Choc Milk

$2.99

Vrg Bloody Mary

$2.29

Apple Juice

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Grapefruit Juice

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Kids Soda without Meal

$2.99

Appetizer

Wings- 6

$10.39

Wings- 10

$16.99

Wings- 20

$30.99

Boneless-7

$11.29

Boneless-10

$15.99

Boneless-20

$30.99
Crab Dip

Crab Dip

$15.99

THE crab dip, served with warm pretzel sticks

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.39

Blackened chicken, tortilla, sharp cheddar, pico de gallo

Legendary Tenders

Legendary Tenders

$13.39

All-natural chicken, choice of dipping sauce: Honey Mustard, Smoky Sweet BBQ, Chipotle Honey Mustard or Thai Chili

Loaded Tots

Loaded Tots

$11.99

Fat Tire® beer cheese, bacon, homemade ranch, scallions

Crab Dip Quesadilla

Crab Dip Quesadilla

$14.39

Crab dip, tortilla, sharp cheddar, pico de gallo

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.39

Tortilla, sharp cheddar, pico de gallo

Bruss Sprouts

$10.99

Buffalo Dip

$13.29

Buff Nachos

$14.99

Carne Dilla

$13.99

Cauliflower

$10.49

Chili Chs Dip

$13.29

Mozz Sticks

$9.99

Pretzels

$10.99

Rckfsh Bites

$12.99

Slamburgers

$12.49

Smokehouse BBQ Nachos

$15.99

Burgers

Chesapeake

Chesapeake

$16.99

World famous crab dip, bacon, american cheese, Old Bay®

Classic Burger

$12.99
Cowboy Burger

Cowboy Burger

$14.99

Smoky BBQ, bacon, cheddar, onion straws

Maple Bacon

$14.99

Spicy Jack

$14.99

Leaf Eater

$15.49Out of stock
Tailgate Burger

Tailgate Burger

$14.99

Bacon, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, Fat Tire® beer cheese

Veg Chesapke

$19.98Out of stock

Beyond Burger Patty, World famous crab dip, bacon, american cheese, Old Bay®

Veg Cowboy

$17.98Out of stock

Beyond Burger Patty, Smoky BBQ, bacon, cheddar, onion straws

Veg Tailgate

$17.98Out of stock

Beyond Burger Patty, Bacon, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, Fat Tire® beer cheese

Veg Classic

$15.98Out of stock

Veg MaplBcn

$17.98Out of stock

Veg SpicyJk

$17.98Out of stock

Sandwich

Crab Cake Sandwich

Crab Cake Sandwich

$17.99

Jumbo lump crabcake handmade daily, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Hand breaded chicken breast, pickles, sriracha mayo, sesame seed bun

Grilled Salmon Sandwich

Grilled Salmon Sandwich

$14.99Out of stock

Tomato, mixed greens, guac, chipotle honey mustard, brioche bun

Smoky Pork BBQ Sandwich

Smoky Pork BBQ Sandwich

$14.29

BBQ pork, onion straws, house slaw, brioche bun

Crabby Melt

Crabby Melt

$14.99

World famous crab dip, melted cheddar, tomato, bacon, Old Bay, griddled sourdough

California Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.99
Blackened Chicken Caesar Wrap

Blackened Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.49

Blackened all-white meat chicken, lettuce, parmesan, spinach tortilla

Fat Tire Beer Cheesesteak

Fat Tire Beer Cheesesteak

$14.99

Sliced ribeye, Fat Tire beer cheese, sautéed onions, hoagie roll

Fat Tire Beer Chicken Cheesesteak

$14.99Out of stock

Shrimp Fiesta Tacos

$15.99

Blackened shrimp, house slaw, pickled red onions, lime crema, cilantro

Spicy Baja Fish Tacos

$14.99Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Taco

$12.99

Blackened Rockfish Tacos

$14.79Out of stock

Carne Asada Tacos

$14.99

Salads

Ty Cobb

Ty Cobb

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, tomato, cucumber, hardboiled egg, crumbled bleu cheese, choice of dressing

Apple Pecan Salad

Apple Pecan Salad

$12.39

Crumbled bleu cheese, dried cranberries, sweet vidalia dressing

Black & Bleu Shrimp Salad

Black & Bleu Shrimp Salad

$15.99

Blackened shrimp, crumbled bleu cheese, bacon, red onion, tomato, blue cheese dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.99

Grilled chicken, parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing

Crispy Chix

$13.99
Side Garden Salad

Side Garden Salad

$5.39

Sm Caesar

$5.49

Parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing

Entrees

Tenders Basket

Tenders Basket

$15.49

All-natural chicken, choice of dipping sauce: Honey Mustard, Smoky Sweet BBQ, Chipotle Honey Mustard or Thai Chili

Maryland Crab Cake Duo

Maryland Crab Cake Duo

$29.99Out of stock

Jumbo lump crabcake handmade daily, fries, house slaw, tartar sauce

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$16.99

Penne, blackened shrimp, cajun alfredo sauce, mushrooms, tomatoes, scallions, parmesan, pretzel stick

Cajun Chicken Pasta

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$16.99

Penne, blackened chicken, cajun alfredo sauce, mushrooms, tomatoes, scallions, parmesan, pretzel stick

Fried Shrimp Basket

$15.99

Carne Bowl

$16.99

Fish n Chips

$15.99Out of stock

Hammer Feast

$17.99Out of stock

NOLA Bowl

$16.49

Salmon Bowl

$17.29Out of stock

Desserts

Funnel Fries

Funnel Fries

$8.00

Powdered sugar, chocolate dipping sauce

A la Mode

$1.00

Cookie Lava

$8.00

Kids Sundae

$4.00

Monkey Bread

$8.00

Rootbeer Flt

$5.00

Smith Is Cake

$9.00

Sundae

$6.00

Soups

Bowl of Crab

Bowl of Crab

$8.99

Tomato broth with blue crab, onions, potatoes, peppers, green beans and Old Bay®

Cup of Crab

Cup of Crab

$4.99

Tomato broth with blue crab, onions, potatoes, peppers, green beans and Old Bay®

Bowl Chili

Bowl Chili

$8.49

Mild chili with beans, served with cheddar cheese, sour cream, scallions

Cup Chili

Cup Chili

$5.39

Mild chili with beans, served with cheddar cheese, sour cream, scallions

Sides

Basket Fries

Basket Fries

$6.00

Side Onion Straws

$4.50

Side House Slaw

$2.99

Side Broccoli

$4.50
Side Tots

Side Tots

$5.50

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50
Side Garden Salad

Side Garden Salad

$5.39
Extra Crab Dip

Extra Crab Dip

$4.00
Pretzel

Pretzel

$1.00

Add

Kids

Kid Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids ChixBreast

$7.00

Kids Chix Tender

$7.00

Kids Grill Chz

$7.00

Kids Mac&Chz

$7.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

The Greene Turtle

Location

1237 First Street, SE, Washington DC, DC 20003

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

RASA
orange star4.6 • 4,617
1247 First St SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Swizzler - Navy Yard
orange star4.8 • 118
1259 1st St SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Tap99
orange starNo Reviews
1250 Half Street SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
TAKODA - Navy Yard
orange starNo Reviews
1299 First Street SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - Ballpark Catering
orange starNo Reviews
70 N St SE Suite 119 Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Bethesda Bagels
orange star4.4 • 1,166
120 M St SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington DC

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington DC
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (445 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (138 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston