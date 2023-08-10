GREENS AND GRILLE

Make A...

MAKE FULL SALAD

$7.49

MAKE HALF SALAD

$5.49

MAKE SAMMY

$5.00

G&G Half Salads

HALF SUMMER SWEETS

$5.99

1/2 Romanie 1/2 Organic spring Mix, Cucumbers, Sliced Apples, Orange Segments, Candied Almonds, Dried Cranberries, Balsamic Vinaigrette

HALF THE MEDITERRANEAN

$5.99

Organic Spring Mix, Artichokes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers Cherry Tomatoes and Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olive Vinaigrette

HALF THE SOUTHWEST

$5.99

Romaine, Black Beans, Sweet Corn, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheddar, Chipotle Lime Vinaigrette

HALF THE FALL

$5.99

Organic Spring Mix, Sweet Peas, Grilled Onions, Diced Beets, Roasted Potatoes, Goat CHeese, Sherry Thyme Vinaigrette

HALF CAESAR SALAD

$5.99

Romaine, Chopped Egg, Bacon, Sunflower Seeds, Aged White Cheddar,, House-made Croutons, Eggless Caesar

HALF THE RANCH

$5.99

Romaine, Broccoli, Carrots, Sweet Peas, Chopped Eggs, Grilled Onions, Hand-made Croutons, Creamy Herbed Ranch Dressing

HALF STEAK HOUSE

$5.99

Organic Spring Mix, Candied Almonds, Chopped Eggs, Dried Cranberries

HALF GRAZING COW

$5.99

Romaine, Grilled Onions, Tomatoes, Bacon, White Cheddar, creamy Avocado, Chipotle Lime Dressing

HALF CALI COBB

$5.99

Romaine, Bacon, Chopped Egg, Tomatoes, White Cheddar, Fresh Avocado, Garlic Dijon Vinaigrette

G&G Full Salads

FULL SUMMER SWEETS

$7.99

1/2 Romanie 1/2 Organic spring Mix, Cucumbers, Sliced Apples, Orange Segments, Candied Almonds, Dried Cranberries, Balsamic Vinaigrette

FULL THE MEDITERRANEAN

$7.99

Organic Spring Mix, Artichokes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers Cherry Tomatoes and Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olive Vinaigrette

FULL THE SOUTHWEST

$7.99

Romaine, Black Beans, Sweet Corn, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheddar, Chipotle Lime Vinaigrette

FULL THE FALL

$7.99

Organic Spring Mix, Sweet Peas, Grilled Onions, Diced Beets, Roasted Potatoes, Goat CHeese, Sherry Thyme Vinaigrette

FULL CAESAR SALAD

$7.99

Romaine, Chopped Egg, Bacon, Sunflower Seeds, Aged White Cheddar,, House-made Croutons, Eggless Caesar

FULL THE RANCH

$7.99

Romaine, Broccoli, Carrots, Sweet Peas, Chopped Eggs, Grilled Onions, Hand-made Croutons, Creamy Herbed Ranch Dressing

FULL STEAK HOUSE

$7.99

Organic Spring Mix, Candied Almonds, Chopped Eggs, Dried Cranberries

FULL GRAZING COW

$7.99

Romaine, Grilled Onions, Tomatoes, Bacon, White Cheddar, creamy Avocado, Chipotle Lime Dressing

FULL CALI COBB

$7.99

Romaine, Bacon, Chopped Egg, Tomatoes, White Cheddar, Fresh Avocado, Garlic Dijon Vinaigrette

G&G Sandwiches

THE GREEK

$9.99

Roasted Chicken on a Whole Wheat Wrap with Hummus, Cucumber, Feta Cheese, Roasted Tomatoes, Kalamata Olive Vinaigrette

THE BUFFALO SOLDIER

$9.99

Spicy Roasted Chicken on a Whole Wheat Wrap with Blue Cheese Crumbles, Lettuce, Hummus, Bacon, Pickled Onions, Roasted Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing

PHILLY STK WRAP

$10.99

Shredded Angus STK White cheddar, sauteed green peppers, grilled onions, Dukes Mayo and whole wheat wrap

THE VEG

$9.99

Grilled Vegetable Medley on a Whole Wheat Wrap, Butter Lettuce, Hummus, Roasted Tomatoes, Citrus Ginger Vinaigrette

VENICE SAMMY

$10.99

Grilled Turkey on Rustic French Bread, Havarti Cheese, Fresh Avocado, Roasted Tomatoes, Arugula, Chipotle Mayo

THE STEAK AND BLUE

$10.99

Angus Flank Steak on Rustic French Bread, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Grilled Onions, Sauteed Peppers, Chipotle Lime Dressing

THE BELLA

$9.99

Portabella Mushroom on Whole Grain Focaccia, Roasted Tomatoes, Goat Cheese, Creamy Avocado Dressing

THE COW

$11.99

Angus Flank Steak on Rustic French Bread with Aged White Cheddar, Fresh Avocado, Bacon, Grilled Onions, Roasted Tomatoes, Chipotle Lime Dressing

THE CALIFORNICATION

$10.99

Roasted Chicken on a Whole Wheat Wrap, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Lettuce, Roasted Tomatoes, Fresh Avocado, Garlic Dijon Vinaigrette

CHICKEN PHILLY

$9.99

Roasted Chicken, Grilled Onions and Peppers, White Cheddar, Arugula, Chipotle Mayo

THE TURKEY CLUB

$9.99

Turkey Breast on a Whole Wheat Wrap, Bacon, Butter Lettuce, Roasted Tomatoes, Dukes Mayo, Ranch Dressing

BBQ CRISPY CHICKEN

$9.99

CRISPY CHICKEN ON RUSTIC FRENCH BREAD, HOUSEMADE CHERRY BBQ SAUCE, HOUSE SLAW, HOUSE PICKLES

GAUCHO

$10.99

Flank Steak on Rustic French Bread, Havarti Cheese, Arugula, Grilled Onions, Roasted Tomato, Mayo, with Chimichurri sauce

PORK SANDWICH

$9.99

CRISPY CHICKEN ON RUSTIC FRENCH BREAD, HOUSEMADE CHERRY BBQ SAUCE, HOUSE SLAW, HOUSE PICKLES

SIDES

1 SIDE

$4.99

2 SIDES

$8.99

Make Plate

MAKE A PLATE 1 SIDE

MAKE A PLATE 2 SIDES

GRAIN BOWLS

RICE BOWL

$7.99

LENTIL BOWL

$7.99

Beverages

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.99

BOTTLE WATER

$2.99

LACROIX

$2.99

APPLE JUICE

$2.99

COFFEE

$4.50

DESSERTS

Cookie

$2.99Out of stock

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Mac

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese Tortilla

$5.99

Bread

Pita

$0.99

French Bread

$0.99

Foccacia

$0.99

Wrapped

$0.99

DRESSING

C. Ginger

$0.99

Caesar

$0.99

Chipotle Lime

$0.99

Cream Avocado

$0.99

Dark Vinegar

$0.99

Galic Djon

$0.99

Hot Sauce

$0.99

kalamata

$0.99

Olive oil

$0.99

Olive oil & Vinegar

$0.99

Ranch

$0.99

Red Vinager

$0.99

Sherry Thyme

$0.99

Wbc

$0.99

EXTRAS

Avocado

$1.49

Extra Topping

$0.99

Extra Grille

CHICKEN BREAST

$4.99

CRISPY CHICKEN

$3.99

BRAISED PORTOBELLO

$5.99

FLANK STEAK

$5.99

SALMON

$6.99

TIGER SHRIMP

$5.99

TURKEY

$3.99

Half Chix

$6.99Out of stock

Chips

Sea Salt

$0.99

Dressing 8oz/12oz

Dressing 12oz

$8.00

Dressing 8oz

$6.00

