Guasaca North Raleigh

913 Spring Forest Road

Suite 100

Raleigh, NC 27609

Popular Items

~ Chips & Guasaca
~ Grilled Chicken Bowl
~ 1 Shredded Chicken Signature Arepa

1 Signature.

A White or Yellow flat corn cake made from special precooked corn mix, grilled to perfection and filled with our chef recommendation
~ 1 Crispy Chicken Signature Arepa

$5.25

Crispy Chicken & Avocado Ranch Salad

~ 1 BBQ Chicken Signature Arepa

$5.25

BBQ Grilled Chicken Tender & Avocado Ranch Salad

~ 1 Shredded Chicken Signature Arepa

$5.90

Shredded Chicken, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo & White Cheese

~ 1 Grilled Chicken Signature Arepa

$6.05

Grilled Chicken Tender, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo & White Cheese

~ 1 Avocado Chicken Signature Arepa

$6.05

Oven Roasted Chicken & Avocado all mixed together in house sauce

~ 1 Shredded Beef Signature Arepa

$6.30

Shredded Beef, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo & White Cheese

~ 1 Steak Signature Arepa

$6.55

Grilled Steak, Black Eyed Peas, Caramelized Onions & White Cheese **Consumer Advisory: STEAK MAY BE SERVED RAW OR UNDERCOOKED. CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED STEAK MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS**

~ 1 Salmon Signature Arepa

$7.35

Sautéed Salmon, Caramelized Onions, Baked Plantains & White Cheese

~ 1 Vegetarian Signature Arepa

$5.80

Guasaca, Black Beans, Avocado Ranch Salad & Caramelized Onions

~ 1 Vegan-Friendly Signature Arepa

$5.50

Portobello Mushrooms, Black Beans, Baked Plantains & Caramelized Onions **Consumer Advisory: Arepas are not Vegan**

2 Signatures..

A White or Yellow flat corn cake made from special precooked corn mix, grilled to perfect - by 2
~ Combo 2 Crispy Chicken Signature Arepas

$10.25

Crispy Chicken & Avocado Ranch Salad

~ Combo 2 BBQ Chicken Signature Arepas

$10.25

BBQ Grilled Chicken Tender & Avocado Ranch Salad

~ Combo 2 Shredded Chicken Signature Arepas

$10.45

Shredded Chicken, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo & White Cheese

~ Combo 2 Grilled Chicken Signature Arepas

$10.75

Grilled Chicken, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo & White Cheese

~ Combo 2 Avocado Chicken Signature Arepas

$10.75

Oven Roasted Chicken & Avocado all mixed together in house sauce

~ Combo 2 Shredded Beef Signature Arepas

$11.55

Shredded Beef, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo & White Cheese

~ Combo 2 Steak Signature Arepas

$12.10

Grilled Steak, Black Eyed Peas, Caramelized Onions & White Cheese **Consumer Advisory: STEAK MAY BE SERVED RAW OR UNDERCOOKED. CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED STEAK MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS**

~ Combo 2 Salmon Signature Arepas

$13.15

Sautéed Salmon, Caramelized Onions, Baked Plantains & White Cheese

~ Combo 2 Vegetarian Signature Arepas

$10.45

Guasaca, Black Beans, Avocado Ranch Salad & Caramelized Onions

~ Combo 2 Vegan-Friendly Signature Arepas

$10.45

Portobello Mushrooms, Black Beans, Baked Plantains & Caramelized Onions **Consumer Advisory: Arepas are not Vegan**

1 Build Your Own..

Crispy Chicken & Avocado Ranch Salad
~ 1 Crispy Chicken Arepa

$5.80

The best Crispy Chicken with the best ingredients of your choice

~ 1 BBQ Chicken Arepa

$6.05

Combine our grilled chicken tender with the ingredients of your choice

~ 1 Shredded Chicken Arepa

$5.90

Combine the best shredded chicken with the ingredients of your choice

~ 1 Grilled Chicken Arepa

$6.05

Combine the best grilled chicken with the ingredients of your choice

~ 1 Avocado Chicken Arepa

$6.05

Oven Roasted Chicken & Avocado with the house Sauce and the best ingredients of your choice

~ 1 Shredded Beef Arepa

$6.30

For the Beef lovers with the best ingredients of your choice

~ 1 Grilled Steak Arepa

$6.55

For the Beef lovers with the best ingredients of your choice. **Consumer Advisory: STEAK MAY BE SERVED RAW OR UNDERCOOKED. CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED STEAK MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS**

~ 1 Salmon Arepa

$7.35

Best Sautéed Salmon in town with the best ingredients of your choice

~ 1 Vegetarian Arepa

$5.80

Select the ingredients to create the combination of our flavors that you like the most

~ 1 Vegan-Friendly Arepa

$5.50

Our Vegan Friendly option with the best ingredients of your choice **Consumer Advisory: Arepas are not Vegan**

2 Build Your Own..

Create your Own combination of two Corn Cake with different protein and your choice of the best fillings
~ Combo 2 Arepas: 1st Crispy Chicken

$10.25

The best Crispy Chicken with the best ingredients of your choice

~ Combo 2 Arepas: 1st BBQ Chicken

$10.75

Combine our BBQ Grilled chicken tender with the ingredients of your choice

~ Combo 2 Arepas: 1st Shredded Chicken

$10.45

Combine the best shredded chicken with the ingredients of your choice

~ Combo 2 Arepas: 1st Grilled Chicken

$10.75

Combine the best grilled chicken with the ingredients of your choice

~ Combo 2 Arepas: 1st Avocado Chicken

$10.75

Oven Roasted Chicken & Avocado with the house Sauce and the best ingredients of your choice

~ Combo 2 Arepas: 1st Shredded Beef

$11.55

For the Beef lovers with the best ingredients of your choice

~ Combo 2 Arepas: 1st Steak

$12.10

For the Beef lovers with the best ingredients of your choice. **Consumer Advisory: STEAK MAY BE SERVED RAW OR UNDERCOOKED. CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED STEAK MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS**

~ Combo 2 Arepas: 1st Salmon

$13.15

Best Sautéed Salmon in town with the best ingredients of your choice

~ Combo 2 Arepas: 1st Vegetarian (Guasaca Included)

$10.45

Select the ingredients to create the combination of our flavors that you like the most

~ Combo 2 Arepas: 1st Vegan-Friendly (Portobello Mushrooms Included)

$10.25

Our Vegan Friendly option with the best ingredients of your choice **Consumer Advisory: Arepas are not Vegan**

Bowls.

Your selection of Protein over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
~ Crispy Chicken Bowl

$10.25

Combine a juicy and tender Crispy Chicken over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl

~ BBQ Chicken Bowl

$10.75

BBQ Grilled Chicken Tender and your preferred fillings and sauce all deliciously put together

~ Shredded Chicken Bowl

$10.45

Combine the best Shredded Chicken over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl

~ Grilled Chicken Bowl

$10.75

The best Grilled Chicken in town over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl

~ Avocado Chicken Bowl

$10.75

Oven Roasted Chicken & Avocado all mixed together in house sauce over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl

~ Shredded Beef Bowl

$11.55

Best choice for the Beef lovers over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl