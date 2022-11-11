Guasaca North Raleigh
913 Spring Forest Road
Suite 100
Raleigh, NC 27609
1 Signature.
~ 1 Crispy Chicken Signature Arepa
Crispy Chicken & Avocado Ranch Salad
~ 1 BBQ Chicken Signature Arepa
BBQ Grilled Chicken Tender & Avocado Ranch Salad
~ 1 Shredded Chicken Signature Arepa
Shredded Chicken, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo & White Cheese
~ 1 Grilled Chicken Signature Arepa
Grilled Chicken Tender, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo & White Cheese
~ 1 Avocado Chicken Signature Arepa
Oven Roasted Chicken & Avocado all mixed together in house sauce
~ 1 Shredded Beef Signature Arepa
Shredded Beef, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo & White Cheese
~ 1 Steak Signature Arepa
Grilled Steak, Black Eyed Peas, Caramelized Onions & White Cheese **Consumer Advisory: STEAK MAY BE SERVED RAW OR UNDERCOOKED. CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED STEAK MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS**
~ 1 Salmon Signature Arepa
Sautéed Salmon, Caramelized Onions, Baked Plantains & White Cheese
~ 1 Vegetarian Signature Arepa
Guasaca, Black Beans, Avocado Ranch Salad & Caramelized Onions
~ 1 Vegan-Friendly Signature Arepa
Portobello Mushrooms, Black Beans, Baked Plantains & Caramelized Onions **Consumer Advisory: Arepas are not Vegan**
2 Signatures..
~ Combo 2 Crispy Chicken Signature Arepas
Crispy Chicken & Avocado Ranch Salad
~ Combo 2 BBQ Chicken Signature Arepas
BBQ Grilled Chicken Tender & Avocado Ranch Salad
~ Combo 2 Shredded Chicken Signature Arepas
Shredded Chicken, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo & White Cheese
~ Combo 2 Grilled Chicken Signature Arepas
Grilled Chicken, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo & White Cheese
~ Combo 2 Avocado Chicken Signature Arepas
Oven Roasted Chicken & Avocado all mixed together in house sauce
~ Combo 2 Shredded Beef Signature Arepas
Shredded Beef, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo & White Cheese
~ Combo 2 Steak Signature Arepas
Grilled Steak, Black Eyed Peas, Caramelized Onions & White Cheese **Consumer Advisory: STEAK MAY BE SERVED RAW OR UNDERCOOKED. CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED STEAK MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS**
~ Combo 2 Salmon Signature Arepas
Sautéed Salmon, Caramelized Onions, Baked Plantains & White Cheese
~ Combo 2 Vegetarian Signature Arepas
Guasaca, Black Beans, Avocado Ranch Salad & Caramelized Onions
~ Combo 2 Vegan-Friendly Signature Arepas
Portobello Mushrooms, Black Beans, Baked Plantains & Caramelized Onions **Consumer Advisory: Arepas are not Vegan**
1 Build Your Own..
~ 1 Crispy Chicken Arepa
The best Crispy Chicken with the best ingredients of your choice
~ 1 BBQ Chicken Arepa
Combine our grilled chicken tender with the ingredients of your choice
~ 1 Shredded Chicken Arepa
Combine the best shredded chicken with the ingredients of your choice
~ 1 Grilled Chicken Arepa
Combine the best grilled chicken with the ingredients of your choice
~ 1 Avocado Chicken Arepa
Oven Roasted Chicken & Avocado with the house Sauce and the best ingredients of your choice
~ 1 Shredded Beef Arepa
For the Beef lovers with the best ingredients of your choice
~ 1 Grilled Steak Arepa
For the Beef lovers with the best ingredients of your choice. **Consumer Advisory: STEAK MAY BE SERVED RAW OR UNDERCOOKED. CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED STEAK MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS**
~ 1 Salmon Arepa
Best Sautéed Salmon in town with the best ingredients of your choice
~ 1 Vegetarian Arepa
Select the ingredients to create the combination of our flavors that you like the most
~ 1 Vegan-Friendly Arepa
Our Vegan Friendly option with the best ingredients of your choice **Consumer Advisory: Arepas are not Vegan**
2 Build Your Own..
~ Combo 2 Arepas: 1st Crispy Chicken
The best Crispy Chicken with the best ingredients of your choice
~ Combo 2 Arepas: 1st BBQ Chicken
Combine our BBQ Grilled chicken tender with the ingredients of your choice
~ Combo 2 Arepas: 1st Shredded Chicken
Combine the best shredded chicken with the ingredients of your choice
~ Combo 2 Arepas: 1st Grilled Chicken
Combine the best grilled chicken with the ingredients of your choice
~ Combo 2 Arepas: 1st Avocado Chicken
Oven Roasted Chicken & Avocado with the house Sauce and the best ingredients of your choice
~ Combo 2 Arepas: 1st Shredded Beef
For the Beef lovers with the best ingredients of your choice
~ Combo 2 Arepas: 1st Steak
For the Beef lovers with the best ingredients of your choice. **Consumer Advisory: STEAK MAY BE SERVED RAW OR UNDERCOOKED. CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED STEAK MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS**
~ Combo 2 Arepas: 1st Salmon
Best Sautéed Salmon in town with the best ingredients of your choice
~ Combo 2 Arepas: 1st Vegetarian (Guasaca Included)
Select the ingredients to create the combination of our flavors that you like the most
~ Combo 2 Arepas: 1st Vegan-Friendly (Portobello Mushrooms Included)
Our Vegan Friendly option with the best ingredients of your choice **Consumer Advisory: Arepas are not Vegan**
Bowls.
~ Crispy Chicken Bowl
Combine a juicy and tender Crispy Chicken over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
~ BBQ Chicken Bowl
BBQ Grilled Chicken Tender and your preferred fillings and sauce all deliciously put together
~ Shredded Chicken Bowl
Combine the best Shredded Chicken over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
~ Grilled Chicken Bowl
The best Grilled Chicken in town over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
~ Avocado Chicken Bowl
Oven Roasted Chicken & Avocado all mixed together in house sauce over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
~ Shredded Beef Bowl
Best choice for the Beef lovers over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl