Gyro George Lee Road

2,693 Reviews

$$

3965 Lee Rd

Cleveland, OH 44128

Regular Gyro
Fries
French Toast Runner

BREAKFAST

Rise-N-Shine

Rise-N-Shine

$12.99

RISE N SHINE 3 eggs ,homefries 3 pork sausage links Texas toast shown with optional juice and coffee

Gyro & Eggs

Gyro & Eggs

$14.99

GYRO AND EGGS 2 eggs homefries texas toast gyro meat

George's Favorite

George's Favorite

$13.99

GEORGE'S FAVORITE 2 fresh cooked eggs 2 pork sausage links 2 thick cut pork bacon Homfries texas toast

Cleveland Special

Cleveland Special

$13.99

CLEVELAND SPECIAL 2 hot pancakes 2 fresh cooked eggs 3 pork sausage links (eggs shown with optional cheese)

Big Azz

Big Azz

$16.99

BIG AZZ BREAKFAST 2 hot pancakes 2 slices of thick cut pork bacon 2 pork sausage links 3 fresh cooked eggs Homfries texas toast

French Toast Runner

French Toast Runner

$14.99

FRENCH TOAST RUNNER 4 1/2 slices of French toast 2 eggs 3 pork sausage links

Cooks Favorite

Cooks Favorite

$10.99

COOKS FAVORITE 3 pancakes

French Toast

French Toast

$10.99

FRENCH TOAST 4 1/2 slices with powdered sugar and cinnamon (shown with optional 3 pork sausage links)

Sausage Egg Chz Sandwich

Sausage Egg Chz Sandwich

$9.99

SAUSAGE EGG SANWICH 1 EGG, CHEESE 3 PORK SAUSAGE ON TEXAS TOAST

Bacon Egg Cheese Sandwich

Bacon Egg Cheese Sandwich

$10.99

BACON EGG SANDWICH 1 egg, cheese 3 pork bacon slices on texas toast

Ham Egg Cheese Sandwich

Ham Egg Cheese Sandwich

$9.99

HAM AND EGG CHEESE SANDWICH 1 egg American cheese Ham slice between 2 pieces of Texas toast

Gyro Egg Cheese Sandwich

Gyro Egg Cheese Sandwich

$10.99

GYRO N EGG BREAKFAST SANDWICH gyro meet 1 egg American cheese on 2 pieces of Texas toast

Breakfast Pocket

Breakfast Pocket

$9.99

BREAKFAST POCKET 1 egg, gyro meat, cheese wrapped in a pita

Omelets

Crazy omelet

Crazy omelet

$16.99

CRAZY OMELET (best seller) 4 eggs GYRO meet Onions Tomatoes Mushrooms 2 slices American cheese 2 texas toast Homefries

Big Phat Omelet

Big Phat Omelet

$16.99

BIG PHAT OMELET 4 eggs pork bacon pork sausage ham 2 slices American cheese 2 texas toast homefries

Gyro & Cheese Omelet

Gyro & Cheese Omelet

$14.99

GYRO AND CHEESE OMELET 3 eggs American cheese gyro meat Homefries 2 slices of Texas toast

Ham & Cheese Omelet

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$12.99

HAM AND CHEESE OMELET 2 eggs Ham 2 slices American cheese 2 texas toast Homefries

Cheese Omelet

Cheese Omelet

$9.99

CHEESE OMELET 3 eggs 2 slices American cheese 2 texas toast Homefries

Mushroom & Cheese Omelet

Mushroom & Cheese Omelet

$10.99

MUSHROOM CHEESE OMELET 3 eggs Mushrooms 2 slices American cheese 2 texas toast Homefries

Corned Beef Omelet

$12.99

3 EGGS CORNED BEEF CHEESE HOMEFRIES TEXAS TOAST

Turkey Sausage Omelet

Turkey Sausage Omelet

$14.99

TURKEY SAUSAGE OMELET 3 eggs American cheese turkey sausage homefries 2 slices of Texas toast

GYROS

Regular Gyro

Regular Gyro

$14.99

REGULAR GYRO gyro meat with lettuce,tomatoes onions ,special sauce on a hot grilled pitas

Chicken Gyro

Chicken Gyro

$16.99

CHICKEN GYRO slices of grilled chicken breast lettuce tomatoes onions special sauce on a hot grilled pita

Jumbo Gyro

Jumbo Gyro

$16.99

JUMBO GYRO lots of gyro meat lettuce tomatoes onions special sauce on a hot grilled pita

BIG BEAST

BIG BEAST

$19.99

BIG BEAST GYRO almost 1 POUND of gyro meat lettuce tomatoes onions special sauce on a hot grilled pita bread

INFERNO GYRO

INFERNO GYRO

$14.99

Fresh Cut Gyro Meat drowned in "special" hot sauce jalapeno peppers lettuce tomatoes onions on a Hot Grilled Pita gyro sauce

Famous Philly Gyro

Famous Philly Gyro

$14.99

PHILLY GYRO gyro meat grilled onions, grilled mushrooms cheese sauce, side of special sauce on a hot grilled pita

Chicken Philly Gyro

Chicken Philly Gyro

$16.99

CHICKEN PHILLY GYRO grilled chicken breast grilled onions grilled mushrooms melted cheese sauce side of special sauce on a hot grilled pita

Gyro Platter

Gyro Platter

$19.99

GYRO PLATTER jumbo amount of gyro meat lettuce tomatoes onions special sauce hot grilled pita side of fresh cut fries side of onion rings

Gyro Meat (Qty. is # of lbs)

Gyro Meat (Qty. is # of lbs)

$19.99

GYRO MEAT BY THE POUND

Big Bite Gryo

Big Bite Gryo

$9.99

BIG BITE GYRO

SANDWICHES

Corned Beef Sandwich

Corned Beef Sandwich

$17.99

CORNED BEEF corned beef on rye bread with mustard and pickle shown with optional swiss cheese

Philly Cheeseteak

Philly Cheeseteak

$14.99

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK SUB grilled beef sirloin grilled onions grilled mushrooms melted cheese sauce on a hoagie bun

Giant Corned Beef Sandwich

Giant Corned Beef Sandwich

$19.99

GIANT CORNED BEEF lots of corned beef on rye bread with mustard and pickle (shown with optional swiss cheese)

Chicken Philly Sub

Chicken Philly Sub

$15.99

CHICKEN PHILLY SUB grilled chicken breast grilled onions grilled mushrooms melted cheese sauce on a hoagie bun

Rueben

Rueben

$19.99

RUEBEN corned beef with swiss cheese grilled sauerkraut 1000'island dressing on grilled rye bread mustard and pickle

Beef Polish Sandwich

Beef Polish Sandwich

$11.99

BEEF POLSIH BOY giant beef sausage covered in bbq sauce then a layer of cole slaw now covered with fresh cut fries and topped with more bbq sauce in a hoagie bun

Gyro Burger

Gyro Burger

$11.99

GYRO GEORGE BURGER cheese burger with gyro meet lettuce tomatoes onions on a round bun

Big BLT

Big BLT

$10.99

BIG BLT 5 slices of thick cut Applewood smoked bacon lettuce tomatoes mayo on texas toast

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

GRILLED CHEESE 3 slices of American cheese in-between 2 pieces of texas toast

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$9.99

GRILLED HAM AND CHEESE 2 slices of American cheese 1 thick slice of ham on texas toast

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$8.99

CHEESEBURGER beef patty with lettuce tomatoes onion mayo on a bun

Hamburger

Hamburger

$6.99

HAMBURGER

Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$11.99

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER 2 BEEF PATTIIES 2 slices of American cheese lettuce tomatoes onions on a round bun

SIDE ORDER

Gyro Poutine Fries

Gyro Poutine Fries

$12.99

GYRO GEORGE POUTINE FRIES fresh cut fries melted cheese sauce topped with gyro meat shown with optional jalapenos

Cheezy Fries

Cheezy Fries

$9.99

CHEEZY FRIES fresh cut fries covered with melted cheese sauce

Bacon Cheezy Fries

$9.99
Fries

Fries

$4.99

FRESH CUT FRIES

Large Fries

Large Fries

$6.99

LARGE FRESH CUT FRIES

5 Wings

5 Wings

$8.99

5 WINGS choice of sauce

10 Wing

10 Wing

$17.99

10 WINGS 10 freshly cooked wings choice of sauce

15 Wing

15 Wing

$21.99

15 WINGS 15 freshly cooked wings choice of suace

Bucket of 30 WINGS

$39.99
Chicken Tenders 3

$8.99

Chicken Tenders 3

$8.99
chicken Tenders 5

$11.99

chicken Tenders 5

$11.99
Jo Jos

Jo Jos

$6.99

JOJOS seasoned potato wedges ( large order shown)

Jojo Large

Jojo Large

$8.99

LARGE ORDER OF JOJOS seasoned potato wedges

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.99

ONION RINGS battered onion rings

Onion Ring Large

Onion Ring Large

$9.99

LARGE ORDER OF ONION RINGS

Home Fries

Home Fries

$3.99

HOMEFRIES homade and prepared in house

Smothered Homefries

Smothered Homefries

$6.99

SMOTHERED HOMEFRIES fresh grilled onions melted cheese sauce over fresh cooked homefries

Cheezy Jalapeno Grits

Cheezy Jalapeno Grits

$4.99

CHEEZY JALAPENO GRITS

Cheesy Grits

$3.99
Grits

Grits

$2.99

GRITS made fresh daily

Cole Slaw

$3.99
Side of Cheese Sauce

$3.00

Side of Cheese Sauce

$3.00
Side of BBQ

Side of BBQ

$0.99

BBQ SAUCE

Side of Gyro Sauce

Side of Gyro Sauce

$1.49

GYRO SAUCE aka special sauce

Side of Flaming Inferno Sauce

Side of Flaming Inferno Sauce

$1.00
Side of Ranch

Side of Ranch

$0.69

RANCH DRESSING

Chicken Gyro Salad

Chicken Gyro Salad

$17.99

CHICKEN GYRO SALAD grilled chicken breast slices of American cheese over a bed of lettuce with tomatoes onions cucumber choice of dressing

Gyro Salad

Gyro Salad

$15.99

GYRO SALAD lettuce tomatoes onions cucumber Gyro meat slices of American cheese choice of dressing(we suggest special sauce)

Large Salad

$9.99

Drink Choice

Orange Juice Bottle

$2.99
Apple Juice Bottle

Apple Juice Bottle

$2.99

APPLE JUICE Nantucket bottled

CAN POP

$1.99

Water Sport Cap large

$2.99
Coffee

Coffee

$3.99+

COFFEE fresh brewed

PAN OF *

PAN OF GYRO MEAT

PAN OF GYRO MEAT

$29.99

2 POUNDS OF FRESH CUT GYRO MEAT

PAN OF WINGS

PAN OF WINGS

$39.99

approx 30 WINGS

PAN OF CHICKEN TENDERS

PAN OF CHICKEN TENDERS

$29.99

approx 20 CHICKEN TENDERS

PAN OF ONION RINGS

PAN OF ONION RINGS

$24.99

2 & 1/2 POUNDS OF ONION RINGS

PAN OF JOJO POTATOE FRIES

PAN OF JOJO POTATOE FRIES

$24.99

2 & 1/2 POUNDS OF JOJO FRIES

PAN OF CHEEZY FRIES

PAN OF CHEEZY FRIES

$28.99
PAN OF GG POUTINE FRIES

PAN OF GG POUTINE FRIES

$29.99
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 5:59 am
3965 Lee Rd, Cleveland, OH 44128

