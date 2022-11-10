  • Home
Hadramout Restaurant 4030 N Blackstone Ave

No reviews yet

4030 N Blackstone Ave

Fresno, CA 93726

Order Again

Cold Appetizers

Humus

$7.95

Puree Of Chickpeas with Tahini Garlicand lime

Baba Ghanoush

$7.95

Puree of Eggplant, flavored with Tahini, Olive Oil, Onion and Garlic.

Maza Platter

$12.95

A rich combination of Humus, Ghanoush, Falafel, Salad and Grape leaves.

Hot Appetizers

Falafel

$7.95

Base of Fava Beans and Chick Peas with chopped vegetables, Fried Hadramout style.

Fassoulia

$10.95

Red Kidney Beans fried on a pan to perfection with vegetables.

Foul Moudammas

$10.95

Fava Beans mushed and pan fried with onions and peppers.

Vegetable and Egg Omelet (Shakshouka)

$10.95

Fried eggs with scallions, tomatoes, and onions.

Lamb and Egg Omelet

$12.95

Fried eggs with cubes of lamb, scallions, tomatoes, and onions.

Fassoulia with Eggs

$11.95

Sandwiches

Shawerma

$11.95

Diced Lamb Pan Fried topped with scallions tomatoes onions and our garlic sauce

Chicken Shawerma

$10.95

Diced Chicken breast mixed with vegetables topped with our garlic sauce

Falafel

$9.95

Base of Fava Beans and Chick Peas with chopped vegetables, Fried Hadramout style.

Salads

Shepherd Salad

$3.25

Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, topped with Black olives, seasoned with our unique blend of oil and vingar.

Hadramout Home salad

$2.95

Crispy letuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Black Olives, and topped with hadramouts's special dressing

Fatouch Salad

$3.95

A mixture of crispy Romaine Lettuce, Cucumbers, Fresh Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives and Bread crumbs.

Light Entrees

Liver (kibda)

$11.95

Pan fried strips of Liver topped with special Onion.

Selta

$10.95

Hot bubbling vegetable dish with ground beef, eggs, okra, gravy and helbah (fenugreek foam)

Mulikhia

$9.95

Jute plant seasoned and cooked just right.

Mushakal

$8.95

Vegetables cooked with tomato sauce and seasoned just right.

Fahsa

$14.95

Selta with chunks of meat (lamb or chicken).

Fahsa Tuna

$13.95

Daqah

$11.95

Ground Beef pan fried with vegetables.

Entrees (Lamb)

Mendi (Lamb)

$21.95

Slow cooked Lamb under steam pressure.

Haneeth (Lamb)

$20.95

Lamb baked in oven and sauteed with Hadramout sauce.

Maslook (Lamb)

$20.95

Lamb broiled on a stove with spice and herbs.

Lamb Chops

$18.95

Baby Lamb Chops grilled to your taste.

Mulikhia with Lamb

$21.95

Jute Plant cooked with chunks of lamb meat to perfection.

Lamb Ghallaba

$14.95

Pan fried cubes of lamb topped with vegetables and spic sauteed with Hadramout sauce.

Aqda Lamb

$21.95

Cooked Lamb mixed with mushakal.

Kebsa Lamb

$21.95

Cooked Lamb cut into pieces and mixed with rce (biryani)

Lamb Ghallaba Fries

$15.95

Entrees (Chicken)

Chicken Muhamer

$13.95

Half chicken baked.

Grilled Chicken

$13.95

Half chicken grilled on charcoal flames to perfection.

Chicken Maslook

$13.95

Halfchicken boiled on stove with spice and herbs

Mulikhia with Chicken

$14.95

Jute plant cooked with chunks of chicken meat to perfection.

Chicken Ghallaba

$12.95

Diced chicken breast mixed with vegetables.

Aqda Chicken

$14.95

All Chicken Diches served with rice or bread

Kebsa Chicken

$14.95

Cooked Chicken cut into pieces and mixed with rice.

Chicken Ghallaba Fries

$14.95

Sea Food

Zubaidi

$19.95

Fresh zubaidi one pounder open tandoori grilled to perfection.

Aqda Fish

$16.95

Fish of the day sauteed with scallions onions and tomatoes.

Shrimp Ghallaba

$15.95

Sauteed Shrimp with vegetables served with bread.

Shrimp Ghallaba with Rice

$16.95

Fahsa Tuna

$13.95

Hot bubbling tuna fish mixed with vegetables served with fresh bread.

Old Favorites

Beef Kebob

$14.50

Chopped up beef pan-grilled smothered with onions and bell-peppers onto a bun of pida-bread served with rice pilaf.

Chicken Kebob

$13.50

Chopped up Chicken breast pan-grilled smothered with onions and bell-peppers onto a bun of pida-bread served with rice pilaf.

Lamb Kebob

$15.50

Chopped up Lamb pan-grilled smothered with onions and bell-peppers onto a bun of pida-bread served with rice pilaf.

Combo Plate

$15.50

Choice of any two meats with rice pilaf.

Beef Kebob Dinner Plate

$15.99

Two skewers of beef charbroiled with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes grilled to perfection with rice pilaf.

Chicken Kebob Dinner Plate

$13.99

Two skewers of Chicken breast charbroiled with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes grilled to perfection with rice pilaf.

Spicy Chicken

$13.50

Pan fried Chicken breast smothered with veggies and two different types of hot sauce with rice pilaf.

Burger Deluxe

$11.95

Pan fried cubes of lamb topped with vegetables and spice sauteed with Hadramout sauce.

Chicken Salad

$13.50

Salmon Fillet

$13.95

8 ounces of juicy salmon griddled to your taste served on a bed of lettuce and topped with lemon juice with rice pilaf.

Dessert

Baklava

$3.95

Sweet pastry made with extremely thin sheet of phyllo dough layered with chopped walnuts and honey syrup.

Basboosa

$3.95

Sweet and juicy honey bread topped with nuts.

Fettah Semn

$9.95

Hadramout bread cut into pieces and mixed with honey and Semn (high quality yemeni butter).

Fettah Dates

$9.95

Hadramout bread cut into pieces and mixed with honey and dates.

Ma'soob

$10.95

Hadramout bread cut into pieces and mixed with Banana and toppeped with cream and honey.

Cheesecake

$3.95

Chocolate Cake

$3.95

Side Orders

Hot wings

$11.95

French Fries

$3.95

Rice

$4.95

Hadramout Home Bread

$2.00

Lamb Soup

$2.00

Sambousa

$2.00+

Shafoot

$3.00

Garlic Sauce

$0.50

Sahawiq

$0.50

Beverages

Can of soda

Water

$2.00

Fresh Lemonade

$3.00

Fresh Vimto

$3.00

Fresh Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Tea w/Milk

$4.00

Redull

$3.95

Mocha Drinks

Mocha Freeze

$4.95

Iced Mocha

$3.95

Mocha Cloud

$4.95

Hookah Freeze

$4.95

Hookah Refresher

$4.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4030 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, CA 93726

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

