A map showing the location of Half Baked Goodness Rogers, AR RogersView gallery

Half Baked Goodness Rogers, AR Rogers

No reviews yet

3939 South Grand Avenue, Suite D100

Rogers, AR 72758

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

COOKIES

BOX OF 4 GIANT GOOEY COOKIES

$13.75

1 box, 4 giant cookies

BOX OF 6 GIANT GOOEY COOKIES

$20.65

1 box, 6 giant cookies

BOX OF 12 GIANT GOOEY COOKIES

$39.99

1 box, 12 giant cookies

PARTY BOX - 12 MEDIUM SIZED GOOEY COOKIES

$24.99

It's a party! In a box! Featuring a smaller size than our giant sized cookies, share them (or don’t). These classics are a must!

KETO/GLUTEN-FREE COOKIES

BOX OF 4 GIANT GOOEY COOKIES

$16.99

1 box, 4 giant gluten-free/keto cookies

BOX OF 6 GIANT GOOEY COOKIES

$26.99

1 box, 6 giant gluten-free/keto cookies

BOX OF 12 GIANT GOOEY COOKIES

$42.99

1 box, 12 giant gluten-free/keto cookies

HALF & HALF BOX - 2 GF/KETO & 2 REGULAR GOOEY COOKIES

$16.25

1 box, 4 giant cookies- half gluten-free/keto cookies & half regular cookies

KETO/GF PARTY BOX-12 MEDIUM SIZED GOOEY COOKIES

$29.00

Keto/ gluten-free party! In a box! Featuring a smaller size than our giant sized cookies, share them (or don’t). These classics are a must!

BAZOOKIES

Bazookie

$9.99

An ooey, gooey skillet cookie topped with homemade vanilla Blue Bell ice cream.

Keto Bazookie

$10.99

An ooey, gooey skillet cookie topped with homemade vanilla Blue Bell ice cream.

CAKES

Round Cookie Cake | 9"

$24.99

9" cake, feeds 6-8 people. Your favorite cookie in a cake!

Square Cookie Cake | 12"

$34.99

Your favorite cookie in a cake! Perfect for your special occasion! Feeds 15-20 people

Square Cookie Cake | 14"

$44.99

Your favorite cookie in a cake! Perfect for your special occasion. Feeds 20-30 people

Square Cookie Cake | 16"

$54.99

Your favorite cookie in a cake! Perfect for your special occasion! Feeds 40-50 people

Keto / Gluten-Free Cakes

Round Cookie Cake | 9"

$24.99

Low-carb, Gluten free cookie cake for the Keto diet lover! Feeds 6-8 people.

Square Cookie Cake | 12"

$37.99

Low-carb, Gluten free cookie cake for the Keto diet lover! Feeds 15-20 people

Square Cookie Cake | 14"

$47.99

Low-carb, Gluten free cookie cake for the Keto diet lover! Feeds 20-30 people.

Square Cookie Cake | 16"

$57.99

Low-carb, Gluten free cookie cake for the Keto diet lover! Feeds 30-40 people.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3939 South Grand Avenue, Suite D100, Rogers, AR 72758

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

