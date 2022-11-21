Restaurant header imageView gallery

Comfortable Cup Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

2710 S Rife Medical Ln

Rogers, AR 72758

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Iced Latte
Mocha

COLD COFFEE

Iced Latte

$3.75+

Iced Chai Latte

$4.25+

Iced Americano

$3.00+

Iced Cafe Mocha

$4.25+

Iced White Mocha

$4.25+

Cold Brew

$3.75+

Frozen Latte

$4.00+

Frozen Chai Latte

$4.50+

Frozen Cafe Mocha

$4.50+

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.25+

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.75+

Frozen Cafe Java Chip

$4.50+

Frozen Cookies & Cream

$4.50+

Frozen White Mocha

$4.50+

Frozen Matcha

$4.50+

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Milk

$1.75

Cup of Water

$0.50

Alternative Milk (late add on)

$0.75

HOT COFFEE

Drip Coffee

$1.50+

REFILL Drip

$1.25

Red Eye

$2.75+

Double Shot Espresso

$2.00

Single Shot Espresso

$1.50

Latte

$3.25+

Cappuccino

$3.00+

Americano

$2.75+

Mocha

$3.75+

White Mocha

$3.75+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.25+

Chai Latte

$3.75+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Matcha Latte

$3.75+

Steamer

$3.50+

Cafe Ole

$2.25+

Apple Cider

$3.00+

TEA

Cape Paradise

$2.75+

Cinnamon Orange Tea

$2.75+

Earl Grey Supreme Tea

$2.75+

Hot Tea Latte

$3.25+

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Iced Tea Latte

$3.25+

India Express Chai Tea

$2.75+

London Fog

$3.50+

Moroccan Mint Tea

$2.75+

Nilgiri BOP Organic - Black Tea from India

$2.75+

Out Of The Blue Tea

$2.75+

Paris Morning Tea

$2.75+

Passion Fruit Mango

$2.75+

Peach Pirouette Tea

$2.75+

Queen's Garden Tea

$2.75+

Sencha China Organic - Japanese Green Tea

$2.75+

Vanilla Velvet

$2.75+

SMOOTHIES

Chunky Monkey

$4.75

Coconut Tree

$4.75

Snickers

$4.75

Mango Smoothie

$4.75

Spiced Mango Smoothie

$4.75

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.75

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$4.75

Strawberry Coconut Smoothie

$4.75

Chocolate Strawberry Smoothie

$4.75

Strawberry Mango Smoothie

$4.75

Banana

$0.50

Peanut Butter

$0.50

Protein Powder

$0.75

Add Shot

$1.00

Syrup

$0.50

Add Blueberries

$0.50

Infused Energy

Monster Zero

$2.75

Red Bull

$2.75

Sugar Free Red Bull

$2.75

Italian Sodas

Blueberry Italian Soda

$3.00+

Coconut Italian Soda

$3.00+

Lime Italian Soda

$3.00+

Passion Fruit Italian Soda

$3.00+

Raspberry Italian Soda

$3.00+

Strawberry Italian Soda

$3.00+

Other Syrup Italian Soda

$3.00+

Drink Options

Airship Nitro Cold Brew

$3.75

Apple Juice

$1.50

Celsius Energy

$2.50

Coke

$1.25

Coke Zero

$1.25

Diet Coke

$1.25

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.25

Dr. Pepper

$1.25

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.00

Gold Peak Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Monster White

$2.75

Perrier

$2.25

Red Bull

$2.75

Red Bull Sugar Free

$2.75

Smart Water

$2.25

Sprite

$1.25

Syrup

$0.50

Cup/lid/straw

$0.15

Onyx Coffee

Southern Weather

$17.50

Monarch

$18.00

Savoy Tea

Bedtime - 20 sachets

$9.95

Cape Paradise

$12.95

Cinnamon Orange

$12.95

Earl Gray

$12.95

Frosted Orange Roll

$12.95

Paris Morning

$12.95

Pumpkin Roll

$12.95
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are Comfortable Cup Cafe located inside of Mercy Hospital Rogers.

Location

2710 S Rife Medical Ln, Rogers, AR 72758

Directions

Gallery
Comfortable Cup Cafe image
Comfortable Cup Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Uptown Kitchen + Taphouse
orange starNo Reviews
4204 S JB Hunt Dr #40 Rogers, AR 72758
View restaurantnext
Wrights Barbecue - Rogers
orange starNo Reviews
5001 West Pauline Whitaker Parkway Rogers, AR 72758
View restaurantnext
Capriccio Restorante
orange star4.6 • 359
5001 w Pauline Whitaker Rogers, AR 75758
View restaurantnext
McClard's Bar-B-Q - Rogers
orange starNo Reviews
5001 W Pauline Whitaker Pkwy Suite 100 Rogers, AR 72758
View restaurantnext
Gusano's Pizzeria - Rogers
orange starNo Reviews
2603 W Pleasant Grove Rd #112, Rogers, AR 72758, USA Rogers, AR 72758
View restaurantnext
KING BURRITO - PLEASANT CROSSING
orange star4.6 • 26
4303 S Pleasant Crossing Blvd Rogers, AR 72758
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rogers

King Burrito - Rogers
orange star4.3 • 1,531
903 S 8th St Rogers, AR 72756
View restaurantnext
Yeyo's Mezcaleria y Taqueria - Rogers
orange star4.6 • 44
101 E Walnut Street Rogers, AR 72756
View restaurantnext
KING BURRITO - PLEASANT CROSSING
orange star4.6 • 26
4303 S Pleasant Crossing Blvd Rogers, AR 72758
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rogers
Bentonville
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Branson
review star
Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)
Joplin
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Nixa
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Fort Smith
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
Russellville
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston