Main picView gallery

Harry & Izzy's - North 4050 East 82nd Street

review star

No reviews yet

4050 East 82nd Street

Indianapolis, IN 46250

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Starters

St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail

St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail

$17.95

4 jumbo shrimp served with our spicy, signature cocktail sauce

Double St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail

$35.90
Calamari

Calamari

$16.00

lightly hand-breaded, sweet chili sauce

Grilled Slab Bacon

Grilled Slab Bacon

$17.00

locally sourced from Smoking Goose, root beer maple glaze

Prime Beef Meatballs

Prime Beef Meatballs

$16.00

3 house-made prime beef, veal, pork meatballs, tomato sauce, ricotta gratin

Toasted Ravioli

Toasted Ravioli

$13.00

cheese filled ravioli with traditional marinara

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$10.00

prepared with a trio of sweet caramelized onions

Guacamole

Guacamole

$13.00

hass avocado, serrano pepper, cilantro, aged Manchego, tortilla chips, roasted tomato salsa

Salads

Wedge

Wedge

$13.00

bacon, tomatoes, creamy Gorgonzola dressing

Caesar

Caesar

$13.00

romaine hearts, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano, herb croutons

Romaine Hearts

Romaine Hearts

$13.00

apples, Gorgonzola, candied walnuts, champagne-rosemary vinaigrette

Cali Choped Salad

Cali Choped Salad

$18.00

hass avocado, chicken, gorgonzola, peppered bacon, grape tomatoes, provolone, cucumber, carrots

Izzy's House Salad

Izzy's House Salad

$13.00

mixed greens, English cucumbers, grape tomatoes, aged cheddar, peppered bacon and seasoned croutons

Burrata & Brussels Sprouts Salad

Burrata & Brussels Sprouts Salad

$17.00

hand-tied burrata, Meyer Lemon vinaigrette, green onion, snap peas, radishes, pickled red onion

Emerald Kale Salad

Emerald Kale Salad

$11.00

aged Manchego, dried cranberries, green onion, sunflower seeds, red cabbage, fresh mint, cilantro vinaigrette, peanut satay sauce

Small Wedge

$6.00

bacon, tomatoes, creamy Gorgonzola dressing

Small Caesar

$6.00

romaine hearts, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano, herb croutons

Small Romaine Hearts

$6.00

apples, Gorgonzola, candied walnuts, champagne-rosemary vinaigrette

Small Izzy's House Salad

$8.00

mixed greens, English cucumbers, grape tomatoes, aged cheddar, peppered bacon and seasoned croutons

Entrees

14oz Izzy Style New York Strip

14oz Izzy Style New York Strip

$50.00

14 oz. rolled in cracked pepper, pan-seared, orange brandy butter sauce

14oz New York Strip

14oz New York Strip

$46.00

flavorful strip with a mid-range of marbling

8oz Filet Mignon

8oz Filet Mignon

$53.00

tender, center-cut

12oz Filer Mignon

12oz Filer Mignon

$69.00

tender, center-cut

Ribeye Filet

$49.00

8 oz. center cut ribeye, full-flavored with generous marbling throughout

Cowboy Ribeye

Cowboy Ribeye

$67.00

18 oz. exceptional flavor, great balance of marbling

14oz Ribeye

14oz Ribeye

$55.00

excellent marbling, loaded with flavor

12oz Izzy Style New York Strip

12oz Izzy Style New York Strip

$37.00

14 oz. rolled in cracked pepper, pan-seared, orange brandy butter sauce

Penne Alfredo

Penne Alfredo

$25.00

locally sourced from Nicole Taylor’s with garlic Parmesan cream sauce, choice of chicken or shrimp

Radiatori Pasta with Lemon Chicken

Radiatori Pasta with Lemon Chicken

$25.00

locally sourced from Nicole Taylor’s with roasted chicken, pancetta, tomatoes, white wine, and basil

Lobster Sacchetti

Lobster Sacchetti

$33.00

succulent lobster, English peas, sacchetti purse pasta filled with Ricotta, Mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan in a lobster cream sauce

Pan-Seared Scallops

Pan-Seared Scallops

$42.00

jumbo sea scallops, edamame, roasted corn, rainbow carrots, pancetta, Cajun beurre blanc

Gilled Salmon

Gilled Salmon

$38.00

sourced from the Bay of Fundy, served with house-made remoulade and redskin mashed potatoes

Fresh Atlantic Cod

Fresh Atlantic Cod

$28.00

blackened, house-made remoulade, served with sauteed French green beans

Cold Water Lobster Tail

Cold Water Lobster Tail

$70.00

9 oz. succulent cold water lobster tail, drawn butter, served with roasted asparagus and redskin mashed potatoes

Berkshire Pork Chop

Berkshire Pork Chop

$40.00

Brandy Dijon sauce, redskin mashed potatoes

Roasted Chicken Breast

Roasted Chicken Breast

$32.00

airline-cut with wild mushroom demi-glace, served with mashed potatoes

Prime Meatloaf

Prime Meatloaf

$26.00

USDA Prime beef, pork, and veal, bourbon peppercorn sauce, served with redskin mashed potatoes

Sandwiches

Prime Steakburger

Prime Steakburger

$17.00

ground USDA Prime, traditional toppings, white cheddar, mayo, served with fresh-cut fries

St. Elmo Prime Rib Sandwich

St. Elmo Prime Rib Sandwich

$26.00

white cheddar, au jus, creamy horseradish, served with fresh-cut fries

Chicken Avo-Kale

Chicken Avo-Kale

$16.00

sweet tea brined crispy chicken breast, smashed haas avocado, marinated red onion, kale, white cheddar, served with fresh-cut fries

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$15.00

traditional toppings, mayo, served with house-made chips

Tavern Club

Tavern Club

$17.00

Fra’ Mani ham, roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, swiss, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo, honey truffle dijonnaise, served with fresh-cut fries

Cilantro Lime Steak Tacos

Cilantro Lime Steak Tacos

$20.00

marinated Denver steak, kale slaw, chimichurri, cilantro lime crema

Filet Slider

Filet Slider

$6.00
Fried Chicken Slider

Fried Chicken Slider

$6.00
Fried Shrimp Slider

Fried Shrimp Slider

$6.00

Pizza

Downtown Special Pizza

Downtown Special Pizza

$15.00

pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms

Tuscan Pizza

Tuscan Pizza

$15.00

pesto ricotta, red bell pepper, kale, sliced tomato, four cheese blend

St. Elmo Prime Rib Pizza

St. Elmo Prime Rib Pizza

$22.00

slow roasted prime rib, horseradish ricotta, mushrooms, campfire onion marmalade

Pepperoni & Fresh Mozzarella Pizza

$15.00

fresh sliced mozzarella, GiAntonio Italian pepperoni, fresh basil

Sides

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$13.00
Fresh Cut Fries

Fresh Cut Fries

$6.00

Fresh Fruit

$4.00
Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.00
Green Beans

Green Beans

$6.00

House-Made Chips

$6.00
House-Made Onion Rings

House-Made Onion Rings

$12.00
Lobster Mac & Cheese

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$30.00
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$12.00
Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00
Roasted Asparagus

Roasted Asparagus

$12.00
Skillet Mushrooms

Skillet Mushrooms

$12.00

Desserts

Woodford Bread Pudding

Woodford Bread Pudding

$16.00

chocolate bread pudding, sea salt caramel ice cream, and finished with Woodford Reserve bourbon

Signature Brownie

Signature Brownie

$11.00

warmed brownie, hot fudge, Woodford Reserve caramel sauce, vanilla ice cream, whipped topping, and candied pecans

Peanut Butter Pie

Peanut Butter Pie

$10.00

brownie crumb crust, topped with peanut butter glaze

New York Cheesecake

New York Cheesecake

$10.00

generous slice of cheesecake served with raspberry puree

Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee

$12.00

Madagascar vanilla bean custard

Vanilla Ice Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Sea Salt Caramel Ice Cream

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Harry & Izzy's is an independent, upscale American Grill. Its ambiance exudes class and sophistication in a comfortable setting with a lively bar and unique dining rooms that incorporate dark woods, lush fabrics and a deep color palette. This sister restaurant to the famous St. Elmo Steak House, shares a few classic dishes, while also offering more menu variety. Open for lunch and dinner daily.

Location

4050 East 82nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46250

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Wei Ramen - Castleton - 3746 East 82nd Street
orange starNo Reviews
3746 East 82nd Street Indianapolis, IN 46240
View restaurantnext
Cafe Patachou - Cafe Patachou River Crossing
orange star4.1 • 368
8697 River Crossing Blvd Indianapolis, IN 46240
View restaurantnext
Late Harvest Kitchen - 8605 River Crossing Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
8605 River Crossing Blvd Indianapolis, IN 46240-2168
View restaurantnext
Sushi Boss
orange starNo Reviews
3349 E 86th St Indianapolis, IN 46240
View restaurantnext
Upland Brewing - Castleton - 4939 East 82nd Street
orange starNo Reviews
4939 East 82nd Street Indianapolis, IN 46250
View restaurantnext
Napolese Pizzeria - Napolese Fashion Mall
orange starNo Reviews
8702 Keystone Crossing Indianapolis, IN 46240
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Indianapolis

Union Jack Pub
orange star4.5 • 4,474
921 Broad Ripple Ave Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Indianapolis IN
orange star4.4 • 4,171
5650 E 86th Street Indianapolis, IN 46250
View restaurantnext
Diavola - 1134 E 54 STE I
orange star4.7 • 3,122
1134 E 54 STE I Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
El Arado Mexican Grill
orange star4.1 • 2,957
1063 Virginia Ave Indianapolis, IN 46203
View restaurantnext
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Indy
orange star4.7 • 2,730
2721 E 86TH STREET Indianapolis, IN 46240
View restaurantnext
317 Burger
orange star4.5 • 2,675
915 E Westfield Blvd Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Indianapolis
Greenwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Avon
review star
No reviews yet
Carmel
review star
Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Brownsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Zionsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Fishers
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Westfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fortville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston