Harry's Restaurant imageView gallery

Harry's Restaurant 318 Tuam St.

review star

No reviews yet

318 Tuam St.

Houston, TX 77006

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


CLASSICS (Deep Copy)

American Classic 2 Egg

$13.95

Eggs Benedict

$15.25

Perfecto Combo

$14.95

Pancake Omelet

$14.50

Larissa Plate

$13.25

Grilled Pork Loin Meal

$16.50

Croissant Sandwich

$13.95

American Classic 1 Egg

$12.25

1 Egg/Breakfast Side/Toast

$8.50

2 Egg/Breakfast Side/Toast

$10.50

1 Egg/Meat/Toast

$9.00

2 Eggs/Meat/Toast

$11.25

SHARE (Deep Copy)

Feta Fries

$8.95

3 Biscuits

$10.75

Southern Classic

Gyro Feta Fries

$13.50

Fried Yuca Croquettes

Side of Llapingachos

$7.50

Churrasquito

$12.95

OMELET (Deep Copy)

Build Your Own Omelet

$10.50

The Veggie

$13.75

Spitiko Greek Omelet

$13.95

HOTCAKES (Deep Copy)

HOT CAKE (1)

$4.95

HOTCAKES (2)

$8.75

HOTCAKES (3)

$11.50

WAFF (Deep Copy)

Waffles

$8.75

FT (Deep Copy)

French Toast

$8.75

1/2 French Toast

$4.75

Baklava French Toast

$14.95

LATIN (Deep Copy)

Migas

$13.95

Chilaquiles

$16.95

Pupusa Mananera

$13.95

Veggie Pupusas

$12.95

Churrasco Platter

$17.50

Side of Llapingachos

$7.50

Divorced Eggs Benedict

$16.00

MEAT PLATES (Deep Copy)

Grilled Pork Loin Meal

$16.50

Spicy Fried Chicken PLATE

$17.95

Lamb Chop Meal

$19.00

Grilled Chicken Breast Meal

$16.75

BEEF SKIRT EGG PLATE

$19.95

Bfast TACOS (Deep Copy)

Breakfast Taco

$4.75

LIGHTER SIDE

Oatmeal

$7.50

Greek Yoghurt Bowl

$10.95

Fruit Salad

$5.75

Sd of Quinoa Granola

$2.25

BREAD

1 Biscuit

$3.95

2 Biscuits

$7.95

Wheat Toast

$3.75

White Toast

$3.75

Rye Bread

$3.75

Croissant

$4.95

Croissant -GRILLED

$4.95

Pita Bread

$2.50

Flour Tortilla

$2.00

Corn Tortilla

$2.00

1 Biscuit- Grilled

$3.95

2 Biscuit- Grilled

$7.95

Gluten Free Toast

$2.50

Cauliflower Pita

$3.75

Cornbread Waffle

$4.50

Rustic Bread

$2.75
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Globe On Your Fork

Location

318 Tuam St., Houston, TX 77006

Directions

Gallery
Harry's Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Community Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2703 Smith St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Soto - Houston - 224 Westheimer Road
orange star4.5 • 54
224 Westheimer Road Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
On the Kirb - Midtown
orange starNo Reviews
2521 Bagby St. Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Poke Burri / Lifting Noodles Ramen Midtown
orange starNo Reviews
2503 Bagby St. Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Cuchara Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
214 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Boheme - 307 Fairview Street
orange starNo Reviews
307 Fairview Street Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Iguana Joe's - Betlway 8
orange star4.6 • 5,693
5710 E. Sam Houston Pkwy N. Houston, TX 77015
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (16 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston