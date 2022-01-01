Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
American
Burgers

Harvest Bexley

review star

No reviews yet

2376 E. Main St.

Bexley, OH 43209

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

House Chop
Creative Pizza
Plain Cheese Pizza

Small Plates

Brussels Sprouts App

Brussels Sprouts App

$11.00

parmesan cream sauce, melted raclette, toasted breadcrumb, spiced honey

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$12.00

buttermilk battered cauliflower, house buffalo sauce, buttermilk dressing, celery

Fonduta

Fonduta

$12.00

parmesan-mozzarella cheese dip, italian chicken sausage, bell peppers & onions, focaccia crostini

Fried Cheese Curd Antipasto

Fried Cheese Curd Antipasto

$12.00

panko crusted and fried marinated cheese curds, kalamata tapenade, warm tomato dip

Hazelnut Gremolata Crusted Cod

$14.00Out of stock

hazelnut gremolata crusted cod with coconut-jasmine rice, citrus beurre blanc, micro cilantro

Meatballs and Polenta

Meatballs and Polenta

$12.00

local beef & pork meatballs, house tomato sauce, parmigiano reggiano, rosemary, soft polenta

Yukons and Artichokes

Yukons and Artichokes

$10.00

fried marinated artichoke, crispy fingerling potatoes, charred meyer lemon, rosemary-lemon aioli

Salads

House Chop

House Chop

$11.00

iceberg, radicchio, pepperoncini, chickpeas, ricotta salata, house italian dressing

Kale Caesar

Kale Caesar

$14.00

local lacinato kale, parmigiano reggiano, toasted hazelnuts, house caesar dressing

Mean Green

Mean Green

$14.00

arugula, spinach, watercress, napa and red cabbage, snow peas, local sprout blend, toasted pepitas, blueberries, avocado goddess dressing

Sandwiches and Subs

Fried Yardbird Sandwich

Fried Yardbird Sandwich

$15.00

crispy fried chicken breast, kale slaw, maple-cayenne aioli, bread + butter pickles, served on e'ryday roll. available with a spicy shake

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$16.00

cappicolo, canadian bacon, salame toscano, pepperoni, provolone cheese, pepperoncini, dijon aioli, italian dressing, iceberg, radicchio

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$15.50

local beef and pork meatballs, house tomato sauce, sauteed sweet onion, pepperoncini, provolone, fresh basil, filone roll

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$14.50

dijon aioli, red onion, aged white cheddar, giardiniera, shredded lettuce, e'ryday roll

Pastas

Fettucine

Fettucine

$17.00

mushroom ragu, whipped tomato ricotta, toasted garlic crumble, served with garlic focaccia

Linguini Chipotle

Linguini Chipotle

$18.00

pulled chicken, cheddar rosa, bacon, roasted red peppers, aged cheddar, shallots, chives. served with garlic focaccia

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$17.00

pancetta, shallots, peas, egg yolk parmesan cream, black pepper, parsley

Pizzas

Almond Pesto Pizza

Almond Pesto Pizza

$16.75

with spinach, fresh mozzarella, artichoke

Ohio Double Bacon Pizza

Ohio Double Bacon Pizza

$18.00

fresh mozzarella, ohio "canadian" bacon, bacon, roasted red pepper, aleppo pepper, oregano

Fennel Sausage Pizza

Fennel Sausage Pizza

$18.00

gouda/havarti, mozzarella/provolone, red onion, fennel pollen, fennel fronds

House Pepperoni Pizza

House Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00

mozzarella/provolone, red onion, pepperoncini

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

house tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil

Meatball Pizza

Meatball Pizza

$18.00

house beef and pork meatballs, ricotta, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, pepperoncini, oregano, basil, parmigiano reggiano

Monaco Pizza

Monaco Pizza

$21.00

arrabbiata sauce, mozzarella/provolone, salame toscano, capicollo, pepperoni, fennel sausage, bacon, black radish creamery's artisan shredded cheese blend, herbed chili oil

Mushroom Pizza

Mushroom Pizza

$17.75

gouda/havarti blend, variety of athens county mushrooms, truffle, herbs

Pineapple Pizza

Pineapple Pizza

$17.50

mozzarella/provolone, ohio "canadian" bacon, jalapeño

Spicy Yuma Pizza

Spicy Yuma Pizza

$18.75

gouda/havarti, mozzarella/provolone, chorizo, jalapeno, corn, roasted red pepper, chipotle-spiked tomato sauce, cilantro

Roasted Garlic Pizza

Roasted Garlic Pizza

$17.00

olive oil, calabrian chilis, cherry tomatoes, raclette, arugula

Vegetable Pizza

Vegetable Pizza

$17.50

mozzarella/provolone, onion, olives, mushrooms, bell pepper, local sunflower sprouts

Quattro Formaggi Pizza

$16.75

parmesan cream sauce, mozzarella, provolone, cambozola, fried rosemary

Vegan Pepperoni and Peppers

$18.00

red sauce, vegan cheese, BeHive vegan pepperoni, bell peppers, peppadew peppers, parsley & thyme

Plain Cheese Pizza

Plain Cheese Pizza

$12.00

house tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone

Plain Pepperoni Pizza

$14.50

house tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone, pepperoni

Creative Pizza

$12.00

create your own pizza using your favorite sauce, cheeses, and ingredients

Desserts

Butterscotch Budino

Butterscotch Budino

$6.00

caramel sauce, creme fraiche, hazelnuts, vanilla sea salt

Brown Butter Brownie S'More

Brown Butter Brownie S'More

$8.00

browned butter brownie, graham cracker crust, cinnamon-chocolate sauce, torched marshmallow fluff

Extras

Chipotle Dipping Sauce

$1.50

Pesto Dipping Sauce

$1.50

Tomato Dipping Sauce

$1.50

Buttermilk Dipping Sauce

$1.50

Side Buttermilk Dressing

$0.50

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Side Avocado Goddess Dressing

$0.50

Side Italian Dressing

$0.50

Side Oil + Vinegar Dressing

$0.50

House Cocktails

Moscow Mule To Go

$18.00Out of stock

(SERVES TWO) vodka ginger liqueur fresh lime ginger beer

Harvest Margarita To Go

$20.00Out of stock

(SERVES TWO) sauza cointreau hibiscus-habanero sour

Silver $ Pony To Go

$10.00Out of stock

(IN KEEPSAKE FLASK) maker's mark aperol lemon demerara

Front Porch Tea To Go

$20.00Out of stock

(SERVES TWO) watershed vodka suze raspberry syrup lemonade iced tea

Grows Old Together To Go

$14.00Out of stock

(WITH KEEPSAKE FLASK) maker's mark private select demerara orange bitters angostura bitters

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coca Cola

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Goslings Ginger Beer

$2.50

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$4.00

Acqua Panna Still Water

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Carryout available Tues - Thurs: 4pm to 9pm Fri - 4pm to 10pm Sat - 3pm to 10pm Sun : 3pm to 9pm

Location

2376 E. Main St., Bexley, OH 43209

Directions

Gallery
Harvest image
Harvest image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hangovereasy - Parsons Ave
orange starNo Reviews
51 Parsons Avenue Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's) - 340 E Gay St
orange star4.5 • 8,008
340 E Gay St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Club 185
orange star4.6 • 905
185 East Livingston Ave Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Hey Hey Bar & Grill
orange star4.7 • 271
361 E Whittier St Columbus, OH 43206
View restaurantnext
Uptown 51 Kitchen+Bar - 51 East Gay St
orange star4.6 • 35
51 East Gay St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Milestone 229
orange star4.2 • 1,084
229 Civic Center Dr. Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Bexley

FUSIAN - Grandview
orange star4.7 • 13,080
855 West 5th Ave. Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Short North
orange star4.5 • 8,567
1227 N. High St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's) - 340 E Gay St
orange star4.5 • 8,008
340 E Gay St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles - Eddy's Noe Bixby
orange star4.3 • 7,694
3252 Noe Bixby Rd Columbus, OH 43232
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Clintonville
orange star4.7 • 7,001
2977 N. High St Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
101 Beer Kitchen - Gahanna
orange star4.6 • 5,779
397 Stoneridge Lane Gahanna, OH 43230
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bexley
Grove City
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Hilliard
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Canal Winchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Powell
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Pickerington
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Plain City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston