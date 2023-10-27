Harvest Kitchen & Bakery
336 S Mason Rd
KATY, TX 77450
Specials
Two small biscuits & creamy sausage gravy.
Two small biscuits & creamy sausage gravy. Served with 2 eggs your way & smoked bacon or link sausage. *Available vegetarian.
Two small gluten free biscuits & creamy gluten free sausage gravy.
Corn tostada, black beans, *over medium eggs, pork chorizo chili, cheddar cheese, red salsa, sour cream & cilantro. Stacked on smashed avocado tostada. Served with Creamy Cheddar Grits. *This item is gluten-free.
Beef short rib, caramelized onions, mushrooms, hatch peppers, red peppers, and white American & Fontina cheese on a toasted baguette. Served with kettle chips & dip. Available with grilled chicken instead of beef short rib.
Three Alaskan sourdough pancakes (or Gluten-Free buttermilk pancakes), scrambled eggs & bacon OR sausage. Served With Pure Maple Syrup.
Classics
Choose 4 items to build your own breakfast. Served with buttered toast.
Organic vanilla yogurt, almond granola, coconut flakes, strawberries, blueberries & bananas. Drizzled with local honey.
Açaí & berry frozen smoothie base, almond granola, coconut flakes, strawberries, blueberries, bananas, almond or peanut butter, chia seeds, & drizzled with local honey or agave.
One Belgian Liege waffle with butter & powdered sugar, one crispy chicken tender, two eggs & berries.
Two Belgian Liege waffles with butter & powdered sugar and two crispy chicken tenders. For an extra charge: add toppings and eggs!
Waffles
One Belgian Liege waffle with butter, cookie butter, salted whipped cream, candied pecans & bananas.
One Belgian Liege waffle with butter, cookie butter, salted whipped cream & candied pecans.
One Belgian Liege waffle with a fried goat cheese medallion, powdered sugar, blackberry compote, basil, candied pecans & toasted almonds.
Two Belgian Liege waffles with butter & powdered sugar. Served with two pieces of smoked bacon or link sausage. For an extra charge, add toppings and eggs!
One Belgian Liege waffle with butter, cookie butter, fresh whipped cream & strawberries.
Two Belgian Liege waffles with butter & powdered sugar. With whipped cream, candied pecans & berries on the side. For an extra charge: add eggs!
Avocado Toast
Harvest seeded multigrain toast, dill cream cheese, smashed avocado, smoked salmon or lox, red onion, hard-boiled egg, extra virgin olive oil, capers, everything bagel spice & dill. Served with Harvest potatoes & green salad.
Sourdough toast, smashed avocado, arugula, a fried goat cheese medallion, and a *poached egg topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with Harvest potatoes & fresh berries.
Benedicts
Two buttered English muffin halves with ham or smoked bacon, *poached eggs & hollandaise sauce. Served with Harvest potatoes & green salad.
Two buttered sourdough English muffin halves, crispy hot chicken (grilled when ordered Keto), *poached eggs & hollandaise sauce. Served with Harvest potatoes & green salad.
Two English muffin halves, dill cream cheese, honey smoked salmon or lox, red onion, *poached eggs, hollandaise sauce, capers, & dill. Served with Harvest potatoes & green salad. Note: Salmon is served cold.
Two buttered English muffin halves, grilled zucchini, portobello, red peppers, onions, *poached eggs & hollandaise sauce. Served with Harvest potatoes & green salad.
One buttered English muffin half, smashed avocado, red onion, crispy chicken with Hot Honey sauce, *poached egg, hollandaise sauce & blue cheese crumbles. Served with creamy cheddar grits & green salad.
One buttered Belgian Liege waffle, one crispy chicken tender & one *poached egg with hollandaise sauce. Served with Harvest potatoes & berries.
Breakfast Tacos
Two tacos on flour tortillas, scrambled eggs with cheese and bacon or sausage. With avocado & cilantro microgreens. Served with salsa, Harvest potatoes & berries.
Two tacos on flour tortillas, scrambled eggs with cheese & crispy hot chicken (grilled when ordered Keto). With chipotle aioli, avocado & cilantro microgreens. Served with Harvest potatoes & berries.
Two tacos on flour tortillas, scrambled eggs with cheese, zucchini, portobello, red peppers & onions. With avocado &cilantro micro greens. Served with salsa, Harvest potatoes & berries.
Rancheros
Crispy corn tostadas stacked on smashed avocado, black beans, caramelized onions, *over-easy eggs & chipotle salsa. Topped with avocado slices & cilantro microgreens. Served with bacon or sausage & creamy cheddar grits.
Crispy corn tostadas stacked on smashed avocado, black beans, caramelized onions, *over-easy eggs, chipotle salsa, and crispy chicken. Topped with chipotle aioli, sour cream & cilantro microgreens. Served with creamy cheddar grits.
Stacked corn tostadas on smashed avocado, black beans, caramelized onions, red wine braised beef short rib, *over-easy eggs, green salsa, fried jalapeños, hot honey sauce, sour cream, finely chopped red onions & cilantro. Served with creamy cheddar grits.
Crispy corn tostadas stacked on smashed avocado, black beans, grilled zucchini, portobello, red peppers & onions, *over-easy eggs & chipotle salsa. Topped with avocado slices & cilantro microgreens. Served with creamy cheddar grits.
Crispy corn tostadas stacked on smashed avocado, black beans, quinoa, grilled zucchini, portobello, red peppers, onions, and chipotle salsa. Topped with avocado & cilantro microgreens. Served with Harvest potatoes & green salad.
Salads
Arugula, spring greens, candied pecans, toasted almonds, blueberries & pears tossed in champagne prickly pear vinaigrette. Topped with 2 fried goat cheese medallions.
Spring greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, toasted almonds, candied pecans & avocado with olive oil & lime vinaigrette.
Spring greens, quinoa, mango salsa, candied pecans, toasted almonds, avocado, mint, crispy or grilled hot chicken, feta, pomegranate seeds & lime vinaigrette.
Spring greens, strawberries, blueberries, avocado, toasted almonds & candied pecans tossed in lemon poppy seed dressing.
Chicken salad (chicken breast, mayo, celery & apples) drizzled with sweet citrus yuzu sauce, topped with toasted almonds, mint & avocado on spring greens with balsamic dressing. Served with buttered toast & berries.
Burgers & Sandwiches
Toasted sourdough with butter, mayo, bib lettuce, tomato & crispy bacon. Served with kettle chips & a pickle spear.
Fresh ground prime brisket burger (or Beyond patty), cheese, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles on a grilled buttered challah bun (or vegan pretzel bun). Served with kettle chips & dip.
Grilled sourdough, Boars Head American & Cheddar cheese. Served with green salad & a cup of soup of the day (or Morel Mushroom +$2).
Toasted sourdough with butter, mayo, smashed avocado, grilled chicken (plain or spicy), cheese, lettuce, tomato & red onion. Served with a green salad and kettle chips & dip.
Our famous crispy Hot chicken, coleslaw, pickles & chipotle aioli on a grilled buttered challah bun. Served with green salad and kettle chips & dip.
Beef short rib, garlic aioli, Swiss & Fontina cheese & caramelized onions on a toasted French baguette with a side of au jus. Served with red wine vinaigrette & blue cheese salad.
Toasted sourdough, smoked salmon, Dijon mayo, spring mix, red wine vinaigrette, onion, tomato, cucumber & avocado. Served with salad & kettle chips & dip.
Toasted sourdough with butter, chicken salad (chicken breast, mayo, celery & apples) topped with sweet yuzu sauce, toasted almonds, mint & spring greens. Served with a green salad and kettle chips & dip.
Tacos & Tostadas
Two tacos on flour tortillas with crispy hot chicken, coleslaw & avocado with chipotle aioli & cilantro micro greens. Served with Harvest potatoes & green salad.
One corn tostada, avocado, crispy hot chicken & mango salsa with pomegranate seeds, chipotle aioli, sour cream & cilantro. Served with Harvest potatoes & green salad.
Two Mango Tango tostadas: Avocado, crispy hot chicken, & mango salsa with pomegranate seeds, chipotle aioli, sour cream & cilantro.
Two tacos on corn tortillas, avocado, garlic-jalapeño aioli, grilled zucchini, portobello, onions & spiced quinoa. Topped with hot spiced cauliflower, cilantro & red onion. Served with kettle chips, green salad & green salsa.
Two corn tostadas, black beans, avocado, hot potatoes & vegan chipotle aioli. With Toffuti sour cream, raw jalapeño slices, candied jalapeños & cilantro.
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 2:00 pm
