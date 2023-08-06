Hawaiian Bros - Belton
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
At Hawaiian Bros we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entrée.
Location
2955 East 53rd Street, Davenport, IA 52807
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Atomic Coffee Bar - Davenport - 4707 N Brady St.
No Reviews
4707 N Brady St. Davenport, IA 52807
View restaurant