Haymaker - West Seattle
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Haymaker West Seattle is the largest venture from the General Harvest Restaurant group. Staying true to who we are, we will be focusing on simple seafood, local vegetables, proteins and of course pasta dishes. We are taking the same fundamentals of our Italian leaning restaurants and applying them to a simplistic approach to new American cuisine.
Location
4706 California Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub - West Seattle
4.5 • 2,615
4720 California Ave SW Seattle, WA 98116
View restaurant