Haymaker - West Seattle

4706 California Avenue Southwest

Seattle, WA 98116

Food

Starters

GH Focaccia

$8.00

castlevetrano olive, evoo, sea salt

Oysters 1/2 Dozen

$26.00

shallot mignonette, lemon

Haymaker Salad

$14.00

baby gem, green goddess, herbs, shallot

Burrata

$16.00

date mostarda, pine nut, grilled bread

Meatballs

$16.00

beef, tomato, parmesan

Charcuterie

$26.00

Arancini

$12.00

Beef Tartar

$18.00

Pastas

Tagliatelle

$28.00

wild mushroom, porcini, parmesan

Bucatini

$26.00

guanciale, tomato, pecorino

Tonnarelli

$28.00

prawn, clam, saffron

Rigatoni

$27.00

Kids Pasta

$12.00

Proteins

NY Strip Steak

$45.00

bone marrow demi-glace

Pork Schnitzel

$33.00

quince jus, lemon

Trout

$36.00

arugula, fennel, radish, fish roe vinaigrette

Sea Scallop

$39.00

sunchoke, pomegranate, herbs

Hamburger

$13.00

lettuce, white cheddar, pickles, ketchup, aioli

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

pickles, aioli

Sides

French Fries

$9.00

herbs, ketchup, aioli

Stuffing

$10.00

brown butter, herbs, porcini gravy

Cauliflower

$11.00

aioli, lemon

Collard Greens

$9.00

red onion, garlic oil, chili vinegar

Tasting

Chefs Choice Tasting

$75.00

Starter 1

Starter 2

Starter 3

Starter 4

Tasting Pasta

Tasting Protein

Tasting Dessert

Dessert

Tiramisu

$11.00

lady fingers, mascarpone cream, cocoa powder

Sticky Toffee Cake

$10.00

vanilla whip cream, salted caramel

Gelato

$8.00

Sorbet

$8.00Out of stock

Fire

Fire Course 2

Fire Course 3

Fire Course 4

Fire Course 5

Fire Dessert

Liquor

VODKA

Belvedere

$12.00Out of stock

Chopin

$12.00Out of stock

Grey Goose

$12.00

Kettle One

$12.00

Titos

$11.00

Well Vodka

$10.00

GIN

Well Gin

$10.00

Big Gin

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Hendrick

$12.00

Sipsmith

$12.00

Uncle Vals Botanical

$12.00

Askur Icelandic

$13.00

Tanqueray

RUM

Bacardi

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Cruzan Black Strap

$10.00

Macchu Pisco

$14.00

Pussers Navy

$12.00

Smith and Cross

$12.00

Tequila

400 Conejos

$10.00

Banhez Mezcal

$10.00

Casamigos Reposado

$19.00

Don Julio Blanco

$16.00

Don Julio Reposado

$19.00

Espolon Blanco

$11.00

Espolon Reposado

$12.00

Forteleza Reposado

$22.00

Lunazul Blanco

$10.00

El Jimador

$10.00

Cazadores Repo

$13.00

Whiskey

Crown Royal

$10.00

HIgh West Double Rye

$14.00

Jameson

$12.00

Knob Creek Rye

$14.00

Old Forester Bonded

$15.00

Suntory Toki

$12.00

Dickle Rye

$11.00

Scotch

Dewars

$11.00

Gelnlivet 12

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

Laphroaig 10

$21.00

Macallan 12

$22.00

Two James Johnny

$24.00

Bourbon

Basil Hayden

$16.00

Evan Williams

$10.00Out of stock

Four Roses

$10.00

HIgh West Bourbon

$15.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$15.00

Log Cabin Bourbon

$14.00

Makers Mark

$13.00

Russells 10 Yr

$10.00

Uncle Nearest 1856

$16.00

Uncle Nearest 1884

$16.00

Woodford Bourbon

$16.00

Woodinville Bourbon

$14.00

Liqueurs

Ancho Reyes

$12.00

Aperol

$11.00

Baileys

$11.00

Bruto Americano

$16.00

Campari

$11.00

Chartreuse Green

$19.00

Cocchi Di Torino

$9.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Disaronno Amaretto

$11.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Kahlua

$11.00

Lillet

$7.00

LImoncello

$10.00

Meletti Dry Anisette

$10.00

Zinfandel Port

$14.00

Optima 10 Port

$12.00

Nieport

$11.00

Macchu Pisco

$21.00

Amaro

Alata Verde

$11.00

Amaro Angostura

$10.00

Averna

$12.00

Amaro Nonino

$16.00

Braulio

$14.00

Cynar

$11.00

Fernet Branca

$14.00

Montenegro

$13.00

Ramazotti

$10.00

Strega

$17.00

Zucca Rhababaro

$15.00

Cognac/Brandy

Hennessy VS

$17.00

Morin Calvados

$12.00

Remy VSOP

$15.00

Cocktails

The Haymaker OF

$15.00

Green Envy

$15.00

Last Boat to Baja

$17.00

Fountain of Youth

$16.00

Stroll in the Grove

$14.00

Call The Docotor

$15.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Limoncello Spirtz

$14.00

The Bubble Snuggle

$15.00

Kir Royale

$15.00

The Insomniac

$15.00

Down for the Count

$15.00

The Uppercut

$15.00

Veruca Salt

$14.00

Beer

Rainier

$6.00

Mac & Jack

$6.00

Bale Breaker Field 41

$6.00Out of stock

Bodhizafa IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Fremont Hustle IPA

$7.00

Seattle Cider

$8.00

Schillings Hard Cider

$7.00

Wine

Rose & Sparkling

Rive Della Chiesa Prosecco Brut

$10.00+

Olivier Morin ‘Tentation’ Brut

$15.00+

Acinum Prosecco Rosé

$11.00+Out of stock

Alta Alella Gx Rosé

$11.00+

Willamette Valley Vineyards Brut

$90.00

Veuve Cliquot Yellow Label

$132.00

Louis Nicaise Brut Millesime Premier Cru

$122.00

Corkage

$30.00

White Glasses

Black Stalion Sauv. Blanc

$13.00+

Lu + Oly Chardonnay

$15.00+

Lievland Chenin Blanc

$13.00+

Pacific Rim Riesling

$16.00+Out of stock

Corkage

$30.00

Mason Cellars Sauv. Blanc

$14.00+

Red Glasses

Lemelson Vineyards Pinot Noir

$16.00+

Paitin Barbera D'Alba

$15.00+

Fidelitas 4040

$17.00+

Terra D'oro Zinfandel

$16.00+

Susana Balbo Malbec

$15.00+

Corkage

$30.00

Fidelitas

$17.00

White Bottles

Cakebread Chardonnay

$62.00

Dusted Valley Chardonnay

$62.00

Corkage

$30.00

Red Bottles

Stark-Conde Stellenbosch Cabernet Sauv.

$72.00

Venus La Universal, Montsant Dido

$88.00

Gard Vintners Malbec

$136.00

Ponzi Vineyards Pinot Noir

$135.00

Ciel Du Cheval

$120.00

Chateau La Cordonne

$92.00

AME Neyers Ranch Cab Sauv.

$150.00

Planeta Cerasuolo Di Vittoria

$72.00

Powers Kiona Vineyards Reserve Cabernet

$82.00

Betz Clos De Betz Red Blend

$182.00

Betz Pere De Famille Red Wine Cab Sauv

$237.00

Bv Rutherford Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon

$242.00

Corkage

$30.00

Corkage

Corkage

$30.00

N/A Beverages

N/A

Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Pellegrino

$7.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Sparkling Lemonade

$7.00

Ginger Beer

$7.00

Zero Proof Manhattan

$14.00

Gin & Tonic Zero

$14.00

Gimlet Zero

$14.00

Moscow Mule Zero

$14.00

Shrub

$11.00

Strawberry Soda

$7.00

Blueberry Soda

$7.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Happy Hour

HH Drinks

HH Red

$9.00

HH White

$9.00

HH Sparkling

$9.00

HH Cocktail

$9.00
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Haymaker West Seattle is the largest venture from the General Harvest Restaurant group. Staying true to who we are, we will be focusing on simple seafood, local vegetables, proteins and of course pasta dishes. We are taking the same fundamentals of our Italian leaning restaurants and applying them to a simplistic approach to new American cuisine.

4706 California Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116

Main pic

