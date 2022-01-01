  • Home
  • /
  • Sparks
  • /
  • FreshBerry Legends - 1310 Scheels Drive #160
Restaurant header imageView gallery

FreshBerry Legends 1310 Scheels Drive #160

review star

No reviews yet

1310 Scheels Drive #160

Sparks, NV 89434

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

FreshBerry Menu

Small Frozen Yogurt

Small Frozen Yogurt

$4.99
Regular Frozen Yogurt

Regular Frozen Yogurt

$5.99
Large Frozen Yogurt

Large Frozen Yogurt

$6.99
Smoothie

Smoothie

$6.99
Fresh Pop

Fresh Pop

$2.49
Dole Float

Dole Float

$5.99

Chips

$1.50

Water

$2.00

Duritos

$4.00

Soda

$2.00

Cotton Candy

$4.00

Extra Topping

$0.79

Monster

$2.75

Waffle Cone

$5.99

Slushie

$3.99

Mango Chamoy

$5.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

FreshBerry Yogurt Cafe located next to Scheels at the Legends Outlet Mall

Location

1310 Scheels Drive #160, Sparks, NV 89434

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Phoenix BBQ Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1310 Sheels Dr, suite C170 Reno, NV 89431
View restaurantnext
Great Full Gardens at the Legends
orange starNo Reviews
1330 Scheels Drive Suite F-102 Sparks, NV 89434
View restaurantnext
Toss Your Greens
orange starNo Reviews
1495 East Prater Way Sparks, NV 89434
View restaurantnext
Carolina Kitchen & BBQ Co.
orange starNo Reviews
950 Glendale Avenue Sparks, NV 89431
View restaurantnext
Reicher's Atomic Chicken
orange starNo Reviews
950 Glendale Avenue Sparks, NV 89431
View restaurantnext
Cantina Los Tres Hombres- Victorian Ave- NEW - 926 Victorian Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
926 Victorian Avenue Sparks, NV 89431
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Sparks
Reno
review star
Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)
Carson City
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Truckee
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Tahoe City
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
South Lake Tahoe
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Nevada City
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Colfax
review star
No reviews yet
Grass Valley
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Placerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston