Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Burgers

Heavy Burgers

review star

No reviews yet

1812 East 20th Street

Farmington, NM 87401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Heavy Burger
French Fries
Half Order Fries

Burgers/Specials

Unseasoned burger patty for the woofers!

Heavy Burger

$8.00

Build your own style, 1/4 lb fresh ground and never frozen burger smashed on a flat top grill to lock in flavor, seasoned with salt and pepper.

VEGGIE Burger

$8.00

6 oz pinto bean burger sourced locally from NAPI.

Gettin Figgy With It

$11.00

5 oz. chicken breast or 1\4 lb burger seared on this flat top grill. Topped with a fig jam, goat cheese, caramelized onions, crisped prosciutto, lettuce, tomato, and our trailer made garlic aioli.

Charcuterie Box

$15.00Out of stock

Assorted salami, goat cheese, fig spread, crackers, prosciutto, and Vienna pickle wedges.

BYO Chicken

$8.99

Doggy Patty

$3.49

An unseasoned burger patty for your doggy. Woof!

Sides

French Fries

$2.99

Hand cut fries sourced from NAPI. A full order is huge, we recommend a half order for 1 person or a full to share.

Half Order Fries

$1.99

Hand cut fries sourced from NAPI. A full order is huge, we recommend a half order for 1 person or a full to share.

Willie's Chili

$3.99

4 oz. cup of Chef Willie's famous chili. Beef, pinto beans, and all kinds of secret ingredients.

Side Nacho Cheese

$1.99

Chips And Salsa

$3.00

Heavy Dogs

1\4 lb. Hebrew National hot dog on a brioche hot dog bun. Build it up however you like!

Heavy DOG

$8.00

1/4lb. Hebrew National, all beef, Kosher hot dog built with whatever toppings your stomach desires. Served on a grilled/steamed brioche bun.

Chicago Dog

$9.00

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.00

Can Coke

$2.00

Can Diet Coke

$2.00

Can Sprite

$2.00

Barqs Root Beer

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Cookies

Freshbmade cookies from Caliente Cookie Company. Ask about what flavors we have.

Cookies

$3.00Out of stock

Please ask what flavors we have today! They change frequently because we eat them all and have to make more.

Merch

Small T Shirt

$20.00

Medium T Shirt

$20.00

Large T Shirt

$20.00

XL T Shirt

$20.00

XXL T Shirt

$24.00

Stickers

$1.00Out of stock

Bourque's Cajn Seasoning

$7.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Orders over $100 will be subject to a 20% gratuity. Heavy Burgers is an imaginative mobile food truck company aimed at offering craft quality, artisan, fairly priced, sometimes unusual burgers using as many high quality and local ingredients as possible. We pride ourselves on being members of a local community that embodies hard work, honesty, passion, and innovation. We hope to become a regionally recognized brand and eventually have multiple trucks that can offer a wide variety of regional foods inspired by our combined experience of over 50 years in the food/beverage industry. Our goal is moderate growth and annual profitability all while generating a creative and fun atmosphere not only for the owners/workers but for the customers too.

Website

Location

1812 East 20th Street, Farmington, NM 87401

Directions

Gallery
Heavy Burgers image
Heavy Burgers image
Main pic

Popular restaurants in Farmington

Los Hermanitos Del Oeste Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 1,102
2400 W Main St Farmington, NM 87401
View restaurantnext
Los Flores Latin Cuisine - 1907 E. Murray drive Suite B
orange star4.6 • 42
1907 E. Murray drive Suite B Farmington, NM 87401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Farmington
Durango
review star
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
Rio Rancho
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Albuquerque
review star
Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)
Santa Fe
review star
Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)
Taos
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Grand Junction
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Winslow
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Snowmass Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston