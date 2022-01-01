Heirloom Pizza Co imageView gallery

Heirloom Pizza Co Cass Street

700 Cass Street

Ste 102

Monterey, CA 93940

Popular Items

Appetizers

Roasted Broccoli

$9.50

Bomb Beets

$9.50

Spicy Baked Chicken Wings

$16.00

cheesy garlic bread

$9.00

Side Ranch

$1.00

Salads

Greek Salad

$14.00

Arugula Salad

$14.00

Spinach Salad

$14.00

Side Extra Dressing

$1.00

Build Your Own Pizza

Sm Plain Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Lg Plain Cheese Pizza

$22.00

Signature Deep Dish Pizzas

Sm New Original DD

$24.00

Lg New Original DD

$32.95

Sm HEIRloom Pizza DD

$24.00

Lg HEIRloom Pizza DD

$32.95

Sm Bixby Pizza DD

$24.00

Lg Bixby Pizza DD

$32.95

Sm Slider Pizza DD

$24.00

Lg Slider Pizza DD

$32.95

Sm Heritage Pizza DD

$25.00

Lg Heritage Pizza DD

$33.95

Sm Arugulalala DD

$24.00

Lg Arugulalala DD

$32.95

Half Baked

Signature Thin Crust Pizzas

Sm Bounty Pizza TH

$23.50

Lg Bounty Pizza TH

$31.95

Sm Napoli Pizza TH

$24.00

Lg Napoli Pizza TH

$32.95

Sm Butternut Pizza TH

$24.00

Lg Butternut Pizza TH

$32.95

Sm Pesto Potato Pizza TH

$23.50

Lg Pesto Potato Pizza TH

$31.95

Sm Fontina Margherita TH

$24.00

Lg Fontina Margherita TH

$32.95

Sm Sweet & Spicy TH

$24.00

Lg Sweet & Spicy TH

$32.95

Sm PB&G TH

$24.00

Lg PB&G TH

$32.95

merchandise

Embroidered Hats

$35.00

Heirloom Pin

$3.00

Small T Shirt Unisex

$20.00

Med T Shirt Unisex

$20.00

Large T Shirt Unisex

$20.00

XL T Shirt Unisex

$20.00

XXL T Shirt Unisex

$20.00

Green XXL Hoodie

$35.00

Black XXL Hoodie

$35.00

Black Large Hoodie

$30.00

Large Ladies T Shirt

$15.00

Medium Ladies T Shirt

$15.00

Small Ladies T Shirt

$15.00

NA Beverages

12 oz Bottle Maine Ginger Brew

$4.00

12 oz Bottle Maine Lemon-lime

$4.00

12 oz Bottle Maine Mandarin Orange

$4.00

12 oz Bottle Mexican CocaCola

$4.00

12 oz Bottle Maine Root Beer

$4.00

10 oz Martinelli's Apple Juice

$3.25

16.9 oz Organic Honest T Honey Green tea

$4.00

16.9 oz Minute Maid Lemonade

$4.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

locally grown, locally owned. sustainable, organic ingredients served in a unique and friendly environment.

Website

Location

700 Cass Street, Ste 102, Monterey, CA 93940

Directions

Heirloom Pizza Co image

