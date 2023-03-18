HIBACHI BENTO
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3391 Cleveland Avenue, Columbus, OH 43224
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Winston's Coffee and Waffles - 3589 Indianola Avenue
No Reviews
3589 Indianola Avenue Columbus, OH 43214
View restaurant
Buckeye Pizza & Stromboli - 4434 Westerville Road
No Reviews
4434 Westerville Road Columbus, OH 43231
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Columbus
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern - 340 E Gay St
4.5 • 8,008
340 E Gay St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurant
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles - Eddy's Noe Bixby
4.3 • 7,694
3252 Noe Bixby Rd Columbus, OH 43232
View restaurant