APETIZZERS

CHICKEN DUMPLINGS (4PC)

$3.99

CHICKEN EGG ROLL (2PC)

$3.99

SPRING ROLL (2PC)

$3.99

CRAB RANGOON (4PC)

$3.99

TEMPURA SHRIMP

$6.99

CHICKEN WINGS (4PC)

$7.29

EDAMAME

$3.99

FRENCH FIRES

$1.99

HIBACHI SOUP

$2.50

FIRED RICE OR LOMEIN NOODLES

ALL RICE OR NOODLES ARE SERVED WITH TWO SAUCES, MIXED VEGETABLES , NOODLE AND SOUP.

VEGETABLE FRIED RICE

$8.99

CHICKEN FIRED RICE

$10.99

STEAK FRIED RICE

$10.99

SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$10.99

LOBSTER MEAT FRIED RICE

$15.99

HIBACHI BENTO FRIED RICE (STEAK, CHICKEN & SHIRMP)

$19.99

SAUCES

YUM YUM (2OZ)

$1.00

GINGER (2OZ)

$1.00

EGG YOLK

$2.50

SRIRACHA (2OZ)

$0.75

SWEET & SOUR (2OZ)

$0.75

GARLIC BUTTER (2OZ)

$0.75

SIDES

EXTRA FRIED RICE

$2.99

EXTRA STEAMED RICE

$1.99

EXTRA CHICKEN

$4.99

EXTRA STEAK

$6.99

EXTRA SHRIMP

$6.99

EXTRA SCALLOP

$9.99

EXTRA SALMON

$7.99

EXTRA LOBSTER MEAT

$12.99

EXTRA MUSHROOM

$1.10

EXTRA ZUCCHINI

$1.10

EXTRA ONION

$1.10

EXTRA BROCCOLI

$1.10

EXTRA CABBAGE

$1.10

EXTRA SCRAMBBLE EGG

$1.10

EXTRA TORTILLA

$1.10

TILAPITA FISH

$9.99

HIBACHI ENTRCEES

STEAK, CHICKEN & SHRIMP

$19.99

CHICKEN & SHRIMP

$14.99

VEGETABLE

$8.99

CHIKCEN

$10.99

STEAK

$10.99

SHRIMP

$10.99

SALMON

$10.99

SCALLOP

$14.99

SCALLOP & SALMON

$16.99

SCALLOP & SHRIMP

$16.99

STEAK & CHICKEN

$14.99

STEAK & SHRIMP

$14.99

FILLET MIGNON

$14.99

LOBSTER TAIL

$28.99

LOBSTER TAIL & STEAK

$26.99

SCALLOP SHRIMP & SALMON

$24.99

HIBACHI BENTO

$19.99

CHICKEN & SALMON

$14.99

LOBSTER MEAT & STEAK

$19.99

LOBSTER MEAT & SHRIMP

$19.99

LOBSTER MEAT & SALMON

$19.99

CHICKEN WING

4 WINGS

$7.25

6 WINGS

$10.50

8 WINGS

$13.99

10 WINGS

$16.99

15 WINGS

$24.99

20 WINGS

$32.99

30 WINGS

$48.99

40 WINGS

$64.99

50 WINGS

$79.99

COMBO SPECIALS

3 WINGS COMBO

$8.99

LEG QUATR COMBO (1PC)

$8.99

DRUMSTICK COMBO (2PC)

$7.99

TILAPIA FISH COMBO

$12.99

TILAPIA FISH PCS

$9.99

FRUIT SMOOTH

STRAWBERRY SMOOTH

$5.50

MANGO SMOOTH

$5.50

PASSION FRUIT SMOOTH

$5.50

PEACH SMOOTH

$5.50

LYCHEE SMOOTH

$5.50

RED GRAPE FRUIT

$5.50

ORANGE FRUIT

$5.50

PINEAPPLE FRUIT

$5.50

FRESH FRUIT TEA

LEMON GREEN TEA

$4.99

LEMON BLACK TEA

$4.99

LIME MOJITO

$4.99

LIME GREEN TEA

$4.99

RED GRAPEFRUIT GREEN TEA

$5.99

ORANGE GREEN TEA

$5.99

RAMEN MENU

STEAK RAMEN

$14.49

GRILL CHICKEN RAMEN

$14.49

TONKOTSU RAMEN

$14.49

SHRIMP TEMPURA RAMEN

$14.49

BEVERAGE

SWEET TEA

$1.99

LEMONADE

$1.99

FRUIT PUNCH

$1.99

SODA

$1.50

JAPANESE SODA

$2.99

WATER

$1.00

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
