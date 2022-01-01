Winston's Coffee and Waffles 3589 Indianola Avenue

  • Home
The Winston

The Winston

$6.95

Our famous malted batter-based waffle, served with butter and maple syrup

Bacon Winston

Bacon Winston

$8.95

Infused with pieces of thick-cut bacon

Blueberry Winston

Blueberry Winston

$8.95

Infused with fresh blueberries

Strawberry Winston

Strawberry Winston

$8.95

Infused with fresh strawberries

The Empire

The Empire

$5.95+

Malted waffle stuffed with Sausage, and topped with, fried egg, cheddar, romaine, mayo * Regular is two pieces * Large is four pieces

The Southampton

The Southampton

$5.95+

Malted waffle stuffed with Seasoned chicken, and topped with, scallions, butter & syrup * Regular is two pieces * Large is four pieces

The Sweet Southampton

The Sweet Southampton

$6.45+

Malted waffle stuffed with Seasoned chicken, and topped with scallions, butter & syrup with organic strawberry jam * Regular is two pieces * Large is four pieces

The Northampton

The Northampton

$5.95+

Malted waffle stuffed with Buffalo seasoned chicken, and topped with blue cheese crumbles, red onion, celery, romaine, buffalo mayo * Regular is two pieces * Large is four pieces

Vegan/Gluten-free batter

Vegan/ Gluten-Free Winston

Vegan/ Gluten-Free Winston

$9.95

Our famous Vegan/Gluten-free waffle, served with butter and maple syrup

Gluten-Free Bacon Winston

Gluten-Free Bacon Winston

$11.95

Infused with pieces of thick-cut bacon

Vegan/Gluten-Free Blueberry Winston

Vegan/Gluten-Free Blueberry Winston

$11.95

Infused with fresh blueberries

Vegan/Gluten-Free Strawberry Winston

Vegan/Gluten-Free Strawberry Winston

$11.95

Infused with fresh strawberries

Gluten-Free Empire

Gluten-Free Empire

$14.75

Gluten-Free batter with Sausage, fried egg, cheddar, romaine, mayo

Gluten-Free Southampton

Gluten-Free Southampton

$14.75

Gluten-Free batter with seasoned chicken, scallions, butter & syrup

Gluten-Free Sweet Southampton

Gluten-Free Sweet Southampton

$15.25

Gluten-Free batter with seasoned chicken, scallions, butter & syrup with organic strawberry jam

Gluten-Free Northampton

Gluten-Free Northampton

$14.75

Gluten-Free batter with buffalo seasoned chicken, blue cheese crumbles, red onion, celery, romaine, buffalo mayo

Crown Style

The Duke

The Duke

$5.00

Authenic Liege Waffle

The Duchess

The Duchess

$6.25

Authenic Liege Waffle w/ whipped cream

The Buckeye

The Buckeye

$6.75

Authenic Liege Waffle w/ Nutella & Reese's peanut butter sauce

The King

The King

$7.50

Authenic Liege Waffle w/ Nutella, banana chips, whipped cream

The Queen

The Queen

$8.25

Authenic Liege Waffle w/ Strawberries (or blueberries), whipped cream

Cookies & Cream

Cookies & Cream

$7.75

Authentic Liege Waffle stuffed with pearl sugar and chocolate cookies. Topped with vanilla drizzle.

Baron Style

Baron with Bacon

Baron with Bacon

$8.75

Sandwich style waffle w/ bacon,egg, sharp cheddar

Baron with Sausage

Baron with Sausage

$8.75

Sandwich style waffle w/ sausage,egg, sharp cheddar

Baron Supreme

Baron Supreme

$8.75

Sandwich style waffle w/ your choice of meat paired with an egg and sharp cheddar. Topped with all the fixings (mayo, buffalo mayo, ketchup, lettuce, sweet pickles, red onions, and green onions).

Baron with Veggies

Baron with Veggies

$6.75

Sandwich style waffle w/ red onion, green onion, lettuce, egg, and sharp cheddar

Baron with Egg & Cheese

Baron with Egg & Cheese

$6.75

Sandwich style waffle w/ egg, sharp cheddar

Baron with Chicken

Baron with Chicken

$8.75

Sandwich style waffle with Southern-seasoned chicken, green onions, egg, and sharp cheddar cheese.

Baron with Buffalo Chicken

Baron with Buffalo Chicken

$8.75

Sandwich style waffle with Buffalo-seasoned chunks of chicken, red onions, fried egg, sharp cheddar cheese and buffalo mayo.

Hot Drinks

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Winston's house coffee is a slightly darker, bolder blend.

Espresso

Espresso

$3.00

Two shots, bold, yet smooth.

Latte

Latte

$3.50+

Espresso and steamed milk. *12 oz espresso-based drinks have one shot of espresso. *16 oz espresso-based drinks have two shots of espresso.

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Steamed milk, flavored with real Oregan chai tea.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.00+

Steamed milk, green matcha tea, and vanilla syrup

Winston's Mocha

Winston's Mocha

$4.50+

Espresso, steamed milk, rich chocolate, and caramel sauce *12 oz espresso-based drinks have one shot of espresso. *16 oz espresso-based drinks have two shots of espresso.

Caffe Mocha

Caffe Mocha

$4.25+

Espresso, steamed milk, rich chocolate sauce *12 oz espresso-based drinks have one shot of espresso. *16 oz espresso-based drinks have two shots of espresso.

White Caffe Mocha

White Caffe Mocha

$4.50+

Espresso, steamed milk, rich white chocolate sauce *12 oz espresso-based drinks have one shot of espresso. *16 oz espresso-based drinks have two shots of espresso.

Caramel Caffe Mocha

Caramel Caffe Mocha

$4.50+

Espresso, steamed milk, rich caramel sauce *12 oz espresso-based drinks have one shot of espresso. *16 oz espresso-based drinks have two shots of espresso.

Americano

Americano

$2.95+

Espresso, hot water, all good. *12 oz espresso-based drinks have one shot of espresso. *16 oz espresso-based drinks have two shots of espresso.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.65+

Espresso with frothy, steamed milk. *12 oz espresso-based drinks have one shot of espresso. *16 oz espresso-based drinks have two shots of espresso.

Cortado

Cortado

$3.25

Two shots of espresso and a bit less steamed milk than lattes gives Cortado's a bit bolder taste.

Hot Cocoa

Hot Cocoa

$3.50+

Steamed milk and hot cocoa powder mixed together for the perfect delicious treat

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.15

Iced Drinks

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.85+
Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$4.75+

Cold-brew, whole milk, chocolate sauce, and whipped cream.

Iced White Mocha

Iced White Mocha

$5.10+

Cold-brew, whole milk, white chocolate sauce, and whipped cream.

Iced Caramel Mocha

Iced Caramel Mocha

$5.10+

Cold-brew, whole milk, caramel sauce, and whipped cream.

Iced Winston's Mocha

Iced Winston's Mocha

$5.10+

Cold-brew, whole milk, chocolate, and caramel sauce, topped with whipped cream.

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.45+

Cold-brew and whole milk

Iced Chai Latte

Iced Chai Latte

$4.85+

Whole milk, flavored with real Oregan chai tea.

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.65+

Specialty Drinks

Oaty Honey

Oaty Honey

$5.00+

Oat milk latte with honey and cinnamon. *12 oz espresso-based drinks have one shot of espresso. *16 oz espresso-based drinks have two shots of espresso. *24 oz espresso-based drinks have three shots of espresso.

Honey Lavender Latte

Honey Lavender Latte

$4.75+

Latte with honey, and lavender syrup, topped with extra honey. *12 oz espresso-based drinks have one shot of espresso. *16 oz espresso-based drinks have two shots of espresso. *24 oz espresso-based drinks have three shots of espresso.

Toasted Marshmallow Hot Cocoa

Toasted Marshmallow Hot Cocoa

$3.25+

Steamed milk and hot cocoa powder mixed together with toasted marshmallow syrup

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$4.15+

Espresso poured over milk with vanilla syrup, milk, and then topped with caramel drizzle. *12 oz espresso-based drinks have one shot of epresso. *16 oz espresso-based drinks have two shots of espresso. *24 oz espresso-based drinks have three shots of espresso.

Lavender Chai

Lavender Chai

$4.05+

Whole milk, flavored with real Oregan chai tea, and Lavender syrup

Sunshine Latte

Sunshine Latte

$4.10+

Whole milk latte with vanilla and coconut syrups. *12 oz espresso-based drinks have one shot of espresso. *16 oz espresso-based drinks have two shots of espresso. *24 oz espresso-based drinks have three shots of espresso.

Butterscotch Brownie Mocha

Butterscotch Brownie Mocha

$4.25+

The perfect sweet treat with a blend of chocolate, hazelnut, and butterscotch. Served with espresso for hot drinks and cold brew for iced.

S'more Toasted Mocha

S'more Toasted Mocha

$4.75+
Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.00+
Apple Pie Chai

Apple Pie Chai

$4.50+

Other Drinks

Soft drinks (cans only)

$1.50

Sprite, Coke, Coke Zero

Bottle Water

$1.50

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Milk 12 oz

$1.75

Chocolate Milk 12 oz

$2.25

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sunny D

$2.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:30 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
