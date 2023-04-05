Restaurant header imageView gallery

Himari 1223 W 34th Street C500

No reviews yet

1223 West 34th Street

Houston, TX 77018

Food

Sushi

Akami Nigiri

$6.00

Lean Tuna

Chutoro Nigiri

$8.00
Sake Nigiri

$6.00
Sake Toro Nigiri

$8.00
Hamachi Nigiri

$6.00
Hamachi Toro Nigiri

$8.00
Madai Nigiri

$7.00

Unagi Nigiri

$6.00
Kani Kama Nigiri

$4.00
Kurodai

$6.00

Kinoko

$6.00
Kanpachi

$7.00
Hotate

$7.00

Otoro Gunkan

$13.00

Sashimi

Akami Sashimi

$14.00
Chutoro Sashimi

$16.00
Sake Sashimi

$14.00
Sake Toro Sashimi

$16.00
Hamachi Sashimi

$14.00

Hamachitoro Sashimi

$18.00
Madai Sashimi

$15.00

Kani Kama Sashimi

$12.00

Unagi Sashimi

$14.00
Kurodai Sashimi

$15.00

Kanpachi Sashimi

$15.00

Hotate Sashimi

$18.00

Tempura

Sweet Potoato Tempura

$5.00
Ebi Tempura

$6.00
Mixed Tempura

$11.00

Maki

California roll

$8.00

Veggie Roll

$8.00
Yuzu Shrimp Temura Roll

$12.00
Negihama Roll

$10.00
Avocado Roll

$5.00
Cucumber Roll

$5.00

Bowl Of Rice

$3.00

Specialty Maki

Black Mustang Roll

$16.00
Salmon Curry Roll

$16.00
Negitoro Roll

$16.00
Crispy Tuna

$16.00
Medusa

$16.00
Salmon X

$16.00
Surf & Turf

$16.00

Cold Tasting

Tropical Tuna

$16.00
Salmon Ringo

$16.00
Spicy Yellowtail

$16.00

Robata

Edamame

$5.00

Asparagus

$6.00
Shishito

$6.00
Kushiyaki

$10.00

Ny Strip, Black garlic, Scallion

Negima

$6.00

Rice

$3.00

Beverages

Beer

Sapporo Premium

$6.00
Asahi Super Dry

$6.00
No Label El Hefe

$6.00
Kirin Light

$6.00

Sake

Sakari "No 13"

$55.00
Kinishiro Nigori

$35.00
Kubota

$35.00
Kiki Masamune Shuzo

$18.00
Himawari

$17.00
Onikoroshi

$7.00

Highball

$18.00

Soft Drinks

Coca Cola

$3.00
Diet Coke

$3.00
Sprite

$3.00
Topo Chico

$3.00
Mineraqua

$3.00

Bottle Of Water

$2.00
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Chefs Tye Nguyen and Juan Rios have over 25 years of combined experience in Japanese cuisine and sushi. The Himari menu offers a balance of hot and cold dishes with their own unique flavors!

1223 West 34th Street, Houston, TX 77018

