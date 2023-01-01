Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Pho Fix Garden Oaks

review star

No reviews yet

1223 West 34th Street

Houston, TX 77018

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Food

Build Your Own Bowl

Build Your Own Bowl

$10.00

Select your choice of proteins and veggies.

Combination Bowl

Combination Bowl

$13.00

Includes eye round beef, brisket, and beef meatballs.

Chicken Bowl

$11.00

Chicken broth, shredded chicken and veggies.

Supreme Bowl

Supreme Bowl

$22.00

Comes with beef rib, oxtail and bone marrow.

Impossi Bowl

Impossi Bowl

$13.00

Includes 100% Vegan broth, Vegan proteins, and vermicelli noodles.

Fixed Mini

$8.00
The Pho Dip

The Pho Dip

$9.00

Baked baguette, fatty brisket, bone marrow butter spread, basil, cilantro, onion, spicy aioli, and hoisin drizzle. Comes with a side of beef broth for dipping.

Surf n' Turf Spring Roll

Surf n' Turf Spring Roll

$6.00

Fatty brisket, shrimp, mint, lettuce, vermicelli noodles, and house sauce (2 rolls.)

Extras

Extra Noodles

$2.00

Extra Broth

$5.00

32 oz

Bone Marrow - Side

$4.00

Oxtail - Side

$4.00
The Fix (Sate)

The Fix (Sate)

$0.50

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Topo Chico

$2.75
Coconut Water

Coconut Water

$3.50

Honest Tea

$3.75

Coconut Vietnamese Coffee (Frozen)

$6.95
Vietnamese Soymilk (Yeos)

Vietnamese Soymilk (Yeos)

$3.00
Green Tea (Yeos)

Green Tea (Yeos)

$3.75
Chrysanthemum Tea

Chrysanthemum Tea

$3.00
Vietnamese Iced Coffee

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.95

Frozen Vietnamese Coffee

$5.95
Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$3.75
Coke

Coke

$2.75
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.75
Sprite

Sprite

$2.75
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1223 West 34th Street, Houston, TX 77018

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Slowpokes - Garden Oaks
orange star4.8 • 245
1203 W 34th St. Suite D. Houston, TX 77018
View restaurantnext
Himari - 1223 W 34th Street C500
orange starNo Reviews
1223 West 34th Street Houston, TX 77018
View restaurantnext
Wakefield Crowbar
orange star4.8 • 295
954 WAKEFIELD DR HOUSTON, TX 77018
View restaurantnext
High Tower Cafe - Ella North Loop
orange starNo Reviews
1225 North Loop West Houston, TX 477008
View restaurantnext
Saigon Hustle Garden Oaks - 3323 ELLA BLVD
orange starNo Reviews
3323 ELLA BLVD Houston, TX 77018
View restaurantnext
Gatlin's BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
3510 Ella Blvd Bldg C Houston, TX 77018
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Iguana Joe's - Betlway 8
orange star4.6 • 5,693
5710 E. Sam Houston Pkwy N. Houston, TX 77015
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (16 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston