Hodgies Too of Salisbury

Popular Items

Hard Serve
Soft Serve
Half Gallons

Cups & Cones

Hard Serve

$3.95+

Soft Serve

$3.20+

Specialty Sundaes

Peanut Butter Lovers

$7.90+

Chocolate Lovers

$7.90+

Brownie Sundae

$7.25+

Banana Royal

$7.25+Out of stock

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.25+

S'mores Sundae

$7.25+

Hawaiian Sundae

$7.90+

Hodgies Special

$20.75

Cider Donut Sundae

$7.25+

Regular Sundaes

Hard Serve Sundae

$6.50+

Soft Serve Sundae

$5.85+

Banana Split

Banana Split

$9.25+Out of stock

Upside Down Banana Split

$9.00+Out of stock

Frappe

milk, syrup, ice cream

Regular Frappe

$6.00+

Xtra Thick Frappe

$6.75+

Freeze

soda water, lemonade, 2 scoops sherbet

Freeze

$6.00+

Float

soda, ice crea

Float

$5.30+

Ice Cream Soda

plain soda, syrup, ice cream

Ice Cream Soda

$5.30+

Plain Soda

Plain Soda

$2.75+

Nor'easter

Nor'easter

$5.60+

Can of Soda

Coke

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Root Beer

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Ginger Ale

$1.00

Sunkist

$1.00

Lemonade

Lemonade

$1.75+

Lime Rickey

Lime Rickey

$2.00+

Milk

Milk

$1.75+

Water Bottle

Bottle of Water

$1.00

Prepacked/Bulk

Half Gallons

$9.75

Hard Serve Quart

$9.65

Hard Serve Pint

$7.50

Soft Serve Quart

$8.25

Soft Serve Pint

$6.25

Hard Serve Sandwiches

$4.30

Pint Bulk Topping

$5.25

Quart Bulk Topping

$8.25

Half Pint Bulk Topping

$3.75

Extra

Doggie Dish

$3.75

Parfait

$5.65

Side of Sprinkles

$0.50

Side of Deluxe Chocolate Sprinkles

$1.00

Extra Cone

$0.10

Extra Waffle Cone

$1.00

Dog Biscuit

$2.00

Thanksgiving Half Gallons (PICKUP ONLY 11/17-11/20)

Apple Pie

$10.50

Brickle Pie (coffee and vanilla swirled with caramel, marshmallow, heathbar, and hydrox cookies)

$10.50

Butter Pecan

$10.50

Cannoli (mascarpone-ricotta blend with cannoli shells and chocolate chips)

$10.50

Caramel Apple

$10.50

Chocolate

$9.75

Chocolate Chip

$9.75

Chocolate Walnut

$9.75

Cider Donut Supreme (french vanilla with cider donuts and caramel swirl)

$10.50

Coconut Custard (coconut-french vanilla blend)

$10.50

Coffee

$9.75

Coffee Cookies ’n’ Cream

$9.75

Dairy Free Apple

$11.75

Dairy Free Peanut Butter

$11.75

Dairy Free Peanut Butter Oreo

$11.75

Dairy Free Pumpkin

$11.75

Dairy Free Pumpkin Oreo

$11.75

Eggnog

$10.50

French Vanilla

$9.75

Hodge Podge (vanilla with m&m’s and crushed cookies)

$10.50

Indian Pudding (cornmeal-molasses blend with cinnamon and ginger)

$10.50

Kahlua Chip

$9.75

Leaf Pile (pumpkin and apple swirled with ginger snaps and caramel swirl)

$10.50

Maple Cookies ’n’ Cream

$10.50

Maple Walnut

$9.75

M&M

$9.75

Mint Chip

$9.75

Moosetracks (vanilla with chocolate chips and peanut butter cups)

$10.50

Mudslide Chip

$10.50

Peanut Butter Cup

$9.75

Pumpkin

$10.50

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$10.50

Pumpkin Cookies ’n’ Cream

$10.50

Pumpkin Snap (pumpkin with ginger snaps)

$10.50

Salty Caramel Chip

$10.50

Vanilla

$9.75

Thanksgiving Pies (PICKUP ONLY 11/17-11/20)

Apple Ice Cream Pie (apple ice cream topped with caramel sauce and shortbread cookies in a shortbread crust)

$23.95

Brickle Pie Ice Cream Pie - (coffee & vanilla ice cream swirled with heath bar, hydrox cookies, caramel swirl, and marshmallow swirl topped with heath bar, hydrox cookies, caramel sauce, and marshmallow sauce in a graham cracker crust)

$23.95

Cannoli Pie (mascarpone-ricotta blend ice cream with cannoli shells and chocolate chips topped with cannoli shells and chocolate chips in a graham cracker crust)

$23.95

Chocolate Lover’s - Double-rich chocolate ice cream topped with fudge sauce, hydrox cookies, and chocolate chips in a chocolate graham cracker crust

$23.95

Gingerbread House - French vanilla ice cream topped with caramel sauce and gingersnaps in a graham cracker crust

$23.95

Indian Pudding Pie (indian pudding ice cream topped with ginger snaps and a sprinkle of brown sugar in a graham cracker crust)

$23.95

Peanut Butter Lovers (peanut butter cup ice cream in a chocolate crust topped with peanut butter sauce, fudge sauce, peanut butter cups, and Reeses pieces)

$23.95

Pumpkin Ice Cream Pie (pumpkin ice cream in a graham cracker crust)

$21.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Menu Advisory: Before placing your order, please inform your server if a person in your party has a food allergy. All of our products may contain allergens. Please add your allergy to the special requests area when ordering.

Location

136 Rabbit Road, Salisbury, MA 01952

Directions

