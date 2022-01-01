Dessert & Ice Cream
Hodgies Too of Salisbury
508 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Menu Advisory: Before placing your order, please inform your server if a person in your party has a food allergy. All of our products may contain allergens. Please add your allergy to the special requests area when ordering.
Location
136 Rabbit Road, Salisbury, MA 01952
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
DeBernardo’s Restaurant and Catering LLC - Epping, NH
No Reviews
175 Main Street Epping, NH 03042
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Salisbury
More near Salisbury