Willey's Scoops & Sweets
12 Reviews
$$
4 Broadway
Salisbury, MA 01952
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
ICE CREAM
Hard Ice Cream
Sundae
Sundae
Your choice of ice cream served with your favorite sauce poured over it, with whipped cream, and topped with a cherry. Add extra sauces or toppings to make it even more special!
Banana Split
A fresh banana with vanilla, chocolate & strawberry ice cream with strawberry sauce, hot fudge & pineapple topping, whipped cream, chopped walnuts and a cherry on top. Choose the traditional 3 flavors or pick your own favorites!
Doggie Sundae
Spoil your pooch with a delicious Vanilla Ice Cream, topped with Peanut Butter Sauce and a Dog Bone
Frappe
Specialty Drinks + Floats
Ginger Spice Float
Our Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream with Maine Root Ginger Beer.
Mandarin Orange Float
Our Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream with Maine Root Mandarin Orange Soda.
Midnight Special Float
Our Homemade Chocolate Ice Cream with Maine Root Root Beer Soda
Razzle Dazzle Float
Our homemade Black Raspberry Ice Cream with Maine Root Blueberry Soda
Root Beer Float
Our Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream with Maine Root Root Beer Soda
Maine Root Root Beer Soda
Maine Root's handcrafted soda made with extracts of wintergreen, clove and anise.
Maine Root Ginger Beer Soda
Maine Root lets the WICKED spicy flavor of the ginger root loose to mingle with pure organic evaporated cane juice, purified water and HAPPY BUBBLES! Wicked good.
Maine Root Blueberry Soda
Maine Root waits all year for the blueberries to grow. It’s a real summer treat. Crack open a bottle of Maine Root Blueberry Soda and see what you have been missin’ mistah.
Maine Root Mandarin Orange Soda
Here it is, Mandarin Orange! Light, drinkable and thirst quenching. Mmm.
Water
Bulk Toppings
CHOCOLATE, CANDY & MORE
Chocolates ~ $11.50/ half pound
Butter Crunch
Our famous homemade toffee dipped in milk or dark chocolate and coated with chopped almonds. A Willey's favorite for generations.
Milk Chocolate Caramel Crunchies
Our milk chocolate caramel coconut crunchies are a gourmet combination of creamy milk chocolate, caramel rolled in crunchy, freshly toasted coconut.
Caramels dipped in chocolate
Soft and sweet caramels are perfectly dipped in smooth milk or dark chocolate.
Chocolate Dipped Pretzels
Pretzel Knots dipped in milk or dark chocolate.
Chocolate Fudge Noodle Logs
Homemade chocolate fudge logs dipped in dark chocolate and coated in our signature chocolate Jimmies (noodles). A local favorite!
Clusters Dipped in Chocolate
We offer a Swell variety of clusters. Raisin, Peanut, Cashew, Almond, Coconut, and Gummy Bears.
Figaros
A delicious hazelnut truffle that is a blend of hazelnut butter and milk and dark chocolate.
Jellies
Smooth outer chocolate shell in milk or dark and a soft fruit center.
Marshmallows
Marshmallows Offered three ways: Dipped in Dark Chocolate Dipped in Milk Chocolate Dipped in Dark Chocolate Rolled in Coconut
Milk Chocolate Dipped Swedish Fish
Swedish Fish dipped in milk chocolate
Non Pareils
Chocolate nonpareils are a centuries-old confection. These premium milk and dark chocolate discs are coated in crunchy white sprinkles on one side. White chocolate coated in rainbow sprinkles.
Nut Barks
Our milk or dark chocolate barks are chock-full of large pieces of almonds, pecans, or cashews coated in our chocolate.
Peanut Butter Cups
Our delicious homemade Peanut Butter Cups are offered in dark, milk or white chocolate.
Penuche Nut Balls
Homemade penuche fudge square dipped in milk chocolate and coated in chopped walnuts.
Peppermint Patties
Peppermint Patty dipped in dark chocolate.
Sea Salt Caramels dipped in chocolate
Soft and sweet caramels are perfectly dipped in smooth milk or dark chocolate and sprinkled with a dash of sea salt crystals.
Soft Centered Creams
Soft centered creams enrobed in chocolate.
Solid Chocolate Break Ups
Solid pieces of milk, dark or white chocolate chunks.
Turtles
Savory cashews or pecans and buttery caramel mounds encased in rich milk or dark chocolate.
Truffles ~ $11.50 / half pound
Raspberry Fudge Truffles
Chocolate Fudge enrobed in milk or dark chocolate sprinkle with sugar crystals.
Milk Chocolate Coffee Caramel Truffle
Dipped in milk chocolate the perfect balance of creamy caramel and coffee flavor.
70% Dark Cocoa Silk Truffle
A deep cream, high cocoa chocolate covered with thick layers of dark chocolate
Fudge ~ $16 / pound
Chocolate Fudge
Delicious homemade chocolate fudge can be ordered by the 1/2 pound or pound. To order multiple pounds just increase the quantity to match the amount of pounds you'd like to order.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Fudge
Delicious homemade chocolate + peanut butter fudge can be ordered by the 1/2 pound or pound. To order multiple pounds just increase the quantity to match the amount of pounds you'd like to order.
Chocolate Walnut Fudge
Delicious homemade chocolate fudge with walnuts can be ordered by the 1/2 pound or pound. To order multiple pounds just increase the quantity to match the amount of pounds you'd like to order.
Peanut Butter Fudge
Delicious homemade peanut butter fudge can be ordered by the 1/2 pound or pound. To order multiple pounds just increase the quantity to match the amount of pounds you'd like to order.
Penuche Fudge
Delicious homemade penuche fudge can be ordered by the 1/2 pound or pound. To order multiple pounds just increase the quantity to match the amount of pounds you'd like to order.
Penuche Walnut Fudge
Delicious homemade penuche fudge with walnuts can be ordered by the 1/2 pound or pound. To order multiple pounds just increase the quantity to match the amount of pounds you'd like to order.
Salt Water Taffy - $13.00/pound
Gummies - $6.50/ half pound
Assortment
A Swell Assortment of our Gummy Candy + Jelly Beans
Fruit Slices
Fabulous fruit slice-shaped candy that comes in many exciting flavors! We carry a huge variety of juicy flavors that also include lemon lime, orange, pink grapefruit, peach, watermelon, grape, red raspberry and blue raspberry.
Gummy Bears
Gummy Bears come in assorted fruit flavors.
Gummy Lobsters
Yummy bright red gummy lobsters are sweet with a fruity flavor. They are also perfect for kid’s parties and ocean-themed celebrations.
Gummy Sharks
Delicious gummy sharks feature a blueberry flavored top and a white marshmallow flavored underbelly sure to deliver a sensational snack.
Gummy Strawberries
Get your strawberry fix with one of these life-like gummies! With their signature red bodies and green leaves, these gummies pack a berry punch.
Jelly Beans
In assorted flavors: orange, coconut, lemon, lime, cherry, grape, watermelon and black licorice.
Sour Lobsters
Bright red cherry gummies coated in a sour sugar. Flavorful combination!
Sour Patch Kids
The sour then sweet flavor on your taste buds is fun and the chewy candy texture makes it one the best candy. Everyone loves these Sour Patch Kids.
Sour Worms
Sour worms are gummy candies in sour fruit flavor offer relishing taste and come in assorted color. Gummy candies form a great addition for parties, weddings, birthdays, giveaways, individual enjoyment and more.
Swedish Fish
Swedish fish is the addictive little red fish candy with an unidentifiable fruit flavor.
Teenie Beenie Jelly Beans
Teenie Beenie jelly beans are packed with intense fruit flavors like lemon, grape, cherry, strawberry, orange and lime. A favorite all year round and a must have for jelly bean lovers!
Popcorn
Coconut Macaroons
Individual/Packaged
Chocolate Sand Dollar
Taffy 1/2lb
Taffy 1lb
Rock Candy Swizzle Sticks
Old Fashion Candy
Chocolate Dipped Oreo
Gold Coins 1/4lb
Jimmies 1lb
Jimmies 1/2lb
Macaroon 6 Pack
Chocolate Dipped Coconut Cakes
Mystery Bag
Break Ups
1/4lb
Mini Fruit Slices
Black Licorice
Chocolate Seashells
1/2 pound of multicolor chocolate seashells or chocolate rocks.
4 Piece Sampler
Our 4 piece chocolate sampler includes: a Caramel, a dark chocolate Raspberry Fudge Truffle, a Peanut Butter Cup, and a 70% Dark Cocoa Silk Truffle.
8 Piece Medley
Customize your dream quarter pound chocolate box! Choose from these options in the drop down menu: Chocolate type: - Milk Chocolate Medley - Dark Chocolate Medley - Mixed Chocolate Medley Customize your chocolate box with requests in the notes box (example: I'd like all peanut butter cups.)
15 Piece Assortment
Customize your dream half pound chocolate box! Choose from these options in the drop down menu: Chocolate type: - Milk Chocolate Medley - Dark Chocolate Medley - Mixed Chocolate Medley Customize your chocolate box with requests in the notes box (example: I'd like all peanut butter cups.)
Gummies 1\4lb
Zotz
Large Gummy Candy
Non Pereils
Mystery Bag
Dusted Toffee Milk Chocolate Almonds
Chocolate Dipped Pretzels - 10 Pack
A 10-pack of salted pretzels dipped in milk or dark chocolate.
M&M Pretzels
Buttercrunch 2pk
Chocolate Covered Cranberries 1/2lb
Caramel Sampler
A 7 piece caramel sampler including milk and dark chocolate soft vanilla caramels, and sea salt caramels enrobed in milk and dark chocolate.
Soft Centered Cream Sampler
A 7 piece soft centered gift box including a Coffee Cream, Vanilla Cream, Chocolate Buttercream, Maple Cream, Lemon Crean, Orange Cream, and Raspberry Cream Available in milk or dark chocolate.
Truffle Sampler
A 7 piece truffle sampler including a Coffee Caramel Truffle, 70% Dark Cocoa Silk Truffle, Figaro and Raspberry Fudge Truffles.
Malted Milk Balls - 1/2lb
Milk chocolate 1/2lb cello bag of Malted Milk Balls.
Malted Milk Balls - 1lb
Milk chocolate 1lb cello bag of Malted Milk Balls.
Pops + More
Crystal Rock Candy Lollipop
This classic rock candy come in a delicious variety of flavors.
Large Chocolate Salisbury Beach Pop
Our homemade "Salisbury Beach" pop in dark or milk chocolate. A delicious treat or a great gift!
Large Whirley Pop
These giant lollipops are perfect party favors for a child's birthday party or holiday gifts. The 17-inch lollipops feature rainbow colors swirled around in a colorful pattern. The long-lasting fruity flavor offers hours of enjoyment.
Sand Dollar Chocolate Mold
Hand made fresh and looks like a real sand dollar seashell. Made with your choice of Premium Dark, Milk or White Chocolate Great for Party Favors too. Great for Wedding Favors
Small Whirley Pop
A Rainbow Swirl of Fun! Delicious Whirly pops in assorted swirling colors and flavors!
Malted Milk Balls - 1/2lb
Milk chocolate 1/2lb cello bag of Malted Milk Balls.
Malted Milk Balls - 1lb
Milk chocolate 1lb cello bag of Malted Milk Balls.
Caramel Pop
Jumbo Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup
Our Peanut Butter Cups are so popular we made a jumbo milk chocolate version!
Chocolate Dipped Oreos
These Oreo cookie type sandwiches are generously drenched in dark or milk chocolate.
Chocolate Monkey Pop
Chocolate Ice Cream Pop
Chocolate Flip Flop
Seacoast Pops
Candy pop in sea creature shapes & more
Ice Cream Cone Pop
Carousel Animals
Large Carousel Horse
GIFT BASKETS
Floral Gift Basket
Mother's Day gift basket containing one 8pc chocolate gift box, milk chocolate flip flop pop, milk & dark chocolate covered pretzels, rock candy swizzle stick, large bumble bee gummy candy, and salt water taffy.
Seaside Gift Basket
Seaside gift basket containing one 8pc chocolate gift box, milk chocolate flip flop pop, milk & dark chocolate covered pretzels, rock candy swizzle stick, large bumble bee gummy candy, and salt water taffy.
Tropical Flowers Gift Basket
Tropical gift basket filled with many of our signature candies. Containing one 8pc chocolate gift box, milk chocolate flip flop pop, milk & dark chocolate covered pretzels, rock candy swizzle stick, large bumble bee gummy candy, and salt water taffy.
Tropical Palms Gift Basket
Tropical gift basket filled with many of our signature candies. 8 piece medley of our signature chocolates, milk chocolate sand dollar, milk & dark chocolate covered pretzels, jumbo peanut butter cup, and penuche nut balls, and salt water taffy.
GIFT CARDS ~ Willeys
Call for Open Hours
Salisbury Beach is more than just an address for Willey’s. Originally Willey’s Candy Shop was started by Leo and Luna Willey in 1913. It was their goal, as it remains ours, to create and provide the seacoast’s finest confectioners in a place we also call home. We hope you can take a moment to relax, taste, and experience our secret ingredient in all our confectioners: We love what we do, and we love to bring you the best!
4 Broadway, Salisbury, MA 01952