Willey's Scoops & Sweets

12 Reviews

$$

4 Broadway

Salisbury, MA 01952

ICE CREAM

Hard Ice Cream

Hard Ice Cream

Hard Ice Cream

$5.00+

Willey's offers delicious homemade ice cream in a variety of traditional flavors and some outstanding originals! Check out our vegan options too!

Sundae

Sundae

Sundae

$8.00+

Your choice of ice cream served with your favorite sauce poured over it, with whipped cream, and topped with a cherry. Add extra sauces or toppings to make it even more special!

Banana Split

Banana Split

$10.00

A fresh banana with vanilla, chocolate & strawberry ice cream with strawberry sauce, hot fudge & pineapple topping, whipped cream, chopped walnuts and a cherry on top. Choose the traditional 3 flavors or pick your own favorites!

Doggie Sundae

Doggie Sundae

$3.00

Spoil your pooch with a delicious Vanilla Ice Cream, topped with Peanut Butter Sauce and a Dog Bone

Frappe

Your favorite flavor of our homemade ice cream or blended with cold milk & premium syrups.
Frappe

Frappe

$8.00

Frappes are made with your choice of our homemade ice cream. Vegan frappes are made with our homemade vegan ice cream with coconut milk. Add a Lil' something or an espresso shot!

Specialty Drinks + Floats

Enjoy one of our delicious floats made with our homemade ice cream and Maine Root soda which is made from organic sugar cane by a local company.
Ginger Spice Float

Ginger Spice Float

$8.00

Our Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream with Maine Root Ginger Beer.

Mandarin Orange Float

Mandarin Orange Float

$8.00

Our Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream with Maine Root Mandarin Orange Soda.

Midnight Special Float

$8.00

Our Homemade Chocolate Ice Cream with Maine Root Root Beer Soda

Razzle Dazzle Float

Razzle Dazzle Float

$8.00

Our homemade Black Raspberry Ice Cream with Maine Root Blueberry Soda

Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$8.00

Our Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream with Maine Root Root Beer Soda

Maine Root Root Beer Soda

Maine Root Root Beer Soda

$3.50

Maine Root's handcrafted soda made with extracts of wintergreen, clove and anise.

Maine Root Ginger Beer Soda

Maine Root Ginger Beer Soda

$3.50

Maine Root lets the WICKED spicy flavor of the ginger root loose to mingle with pure organic evaporated cane juice, purified water and HAPPY BUBBLES! Wicked good.

Maine Root Blueberry Soda

Maine Root Blueberry Soda

$3.50

Maine Root waits all year for the blueberries to grow. It’s a real summer treat. Crack open a bottle of Maine Root Blueberry Soda and see what you have been missin’ mistah.

Maine Root Mandarin Orange Soda

Maine Root Mandarin Orange Soda

$3.50

Here it is, Mandarin Orange! Light, drinkable and thirst quenching. Mmm.

Water

$2.50

Bulk Toppings

Jimmies 1/2lb

Jimmies 1/2lb

$8.00

What makes these the best Chocolate Jimmies? You will find is that they are made with real chocolate.

Jimmies 1lb

Jimmies 1lb

$15.00

These are the best Chocolate Jimmies you will find is that they are made with real chocolate. Take some home or send to a friend!

CHOCOLATE, CANDY & MORE

Chocolates ~ $11.50/ half pound

Butter Crunch

Butter Crunch

$11.50+

Our famous homemade toffee dipped in milk or dark chocolate and coated with chopped almonds. A Willey's favorite for generations.

Milk Chocolate Caramel Crunchies

Milk Chocolate Caramel Crunchies

$11.50+

Our milk chocolate caramel coconut crunchies are a gourmet combination of creamy milk chocolate, caramel rolled in crunchy, freshly toasted coconut.

Caramels dipped in chocolate

Caramels dipped in chocolate

$11.50+

Soft and sweet caramels are perfectly dipped in smooth milk or dark chocolate.

Chocolate Dipped Pretzels

Chocolate Dipped Pretzels

$11.50+

Pretzel Knots dipped in milk or dark chocolate.

Chocolate Fudge Noodle Logs

Chocolate Fudge Noodle Logs

$11.50+

Homemade chocolate fudge logs dipped in dark chocolate and coated in our signature chocolate Jimmies (noodles). A local favorite!

Clusters Dipped in Chocolate

Clusters Dipped in Chocolate

$11.50+

We offer a Swell variety of clusters. Raisin, Peanut, Cashew, Almond, Coconut, and Gummy Bears.

Figaros

Figaros

$11.50+

A delicious hazelnut truffle that is a blend of hazelnut butter and milk and dark chocolate.

Jellies

Jellies

$11.50+

Smooth outer chocolate shell in milk or dark and a soft fruit center.

Marshmallows

Marshmallows

$11.50+

Marshmallows Offered three ways: Dipped in Dark Chocolate Dipped in Milk Chocolate Dipped in Dark Chocolate Rolled in Coconut

Milk Chocolate Dipped Swedish Fish

Milk Chocolate Dipped Swedish Fish

$11.50+

Swedish Fish dipped in milk chocolate

Non Pareils

Non Pareils

$11.50+

Chocolate nonpareils are a centuries-old confection. These premium milk and dark chocolate discs are coated in crunchy white sprinkles on one side. White chocolate coated in rainbow sprinkles.

Nut Barks

Nut Barks

$11.50+

Our milk or dark chocolate barks are chock-full of large pieces of almonds, pecans, or cashews coated in our chocolate.

Peanut Butter Cups

Peanut Butter Cups

$11.50+

Our delicious homemade Peanut Butter Cups are offered in dark, milk or white chocolate.

Penuche Nut Balls

Penuche Nut Balls

$11.50+

Homemade penuche fudge square dipped in milk chocolate and coated in chopped walnuts.

Peppermint Patties

Peppermint Patties

$11.50+

Peppermint Patty dipped in dark chocolate.

Sea Salt Caramels dipped in chocolate

Sea Salt Caramels dipped in chocolate

$11.50+

Soft and sweet caramels are perfectly dipped in smooth milk or dark chocolate and sprinkled with a dash of sea salt crystals.

Soft Centered Creams

Soft Centered Creams

$11.50+

Soft centered creams enrobed in chocolate.

Solid Chocolate Break Ups

Solid Chocolate Break Ups

$11.50+

Solid pieces of milk, dark or white chocolate chunks.

Turtles

Turtles

$11.50+

Savory cashews or pecans and buttery caramel mounds encased in rich milk or dark chocolate.

Truffles ~ $11.50 / half pound

Raspberry Fudge Truffles

Raspberry Fudge Truffles

$11.50+

Chocolate Fudge enrobed in milk or dark chocolate sprinkle with sugar crystals.

Milk Chocolate Coffee Caramel Truffle

Milk Chocolate Coffee Caramel Truffle

$11.50+

Dipped in milk chocolate the perfect balance of creamy caramel and coffee flavor.

70% Dark Cocoa Silk Truffle

70% Dark Cocoa Silk Truffle

$11.50+

A deep cream, high cocoa chocolate covered with thick layers of dark chocolate

Fudge ~ $16 / pound

Our famous homemade delicious fudge.
Chocolate Fudge

Chocolate Fudge

$8.00+

Delicious homemade chocolate fudge can be ordered by the 1/2 pound or pound. To order multiple pounds just increase the quantity to match the amount of pounds you'd like to order.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Fudge

Chocolate Peanut Butter Fudge

$8.00+

Delicious homemade chocolate + peanut butter fudge can be ordered by the 1/2 pound or pound. To order multiple pounds just increase the quantity to match the amount of pounds you'd like to order.

Chocolate Walnut Fudge

Chocolate Walnut Fudge

$8.00+

Delicious homemade chocolate fudge with walnuts can be ordered by the 1/2 pound or pound. To order multiple pounds just increase the quantity to match the amount of pounds you'd like to order.

Peanut Butter Fudge

Peanut Butter Fudge

$8.00+

Delicious homemade peanut butter fudge can be ordered by the 1/2 pound or pound. To order multiple pounds just increase the quantity to match the amount of pounds you'd like to order.

Penuche Fudge

Penuche Fudge

$8.00+

Delicious homemade penuche fudge can be ordered by the 1/2 pound or pound. To order multiple pounds just increase the quantity to match the amount of pounds you'd like to order.

Penuche Walnut Fudge

Penuche Walnut Fudge

$8.00+

Delicious homemade penuche fudge with walnuts can be ordered by the 1/2 pound or pound. To order multiple pounds just increase the quantity to match the amount of pounds you'd like to order.

Salt Water Taffy - $13.00/pound

A mixed assortment of Salt Water Taffy.
Assorted Salt Water Taffy

Assorted Salt Water Taffy

$6.50+
Peanut Butter Taffy

Peanut Butter Taffy

$6.50+

Delicious Peanut Butter Taffy. Order by 1/2 lb or 1 lb

Gummies - $6.50/ half pound

We offer a wide variety of Yummy Gummy choices and Flavorful Jelly Beans.
Assortment

Assortment

$3.25+

A Swell Assortment of our Gummy Candy + Jelly Beans

Fruit Slices

Fruit Slices

$3.25+

Fabulous fruit slice-shaped candy that comes in many exciting flavors! We carry a huge variety of juicy flavors that also include lemon lime, orange, pink grapefruit, peach, watermelon, grape, red raspberry and blue raspberry.

Gummy Bears

Gummy Bears

$3.25+

Gummy Bears come in assorted fruit flavors.

Gummy Lobsters

Gummy Lobsters

$3.25+

Yummy bright red gummy lobsters are sweet with a fruity flavor. They are also perfect for kid’s parties and ocean-themed celebrations.

Gummy Sharks

Gummy Sharks

$3.25+

Delicious gummy sharks feature a blueberry flavored top and a white marshmallow flavored underbelly sure to deliver a sensational snack.

Gummy Strawberries

Gummy Strawberries

$3.25+

Get your strawberry fix with one of these life-like gummies! With their signature red bodies and green leaves, these gummies pack a berry punch.

Jelly Beans

Jelly Beans

$3.25+

In assorted flavors: orange, coconut, lemon, lime, cherry, grape, watermelon and black licorice.

Sour Lobsters

Sour Lobsters

$3.25+

Bright red cherry gummies coated in a sour sugar. Flavorful combination!

Sour Patch Kids

Sour Patch Kids

$3.25+

The sour then sweet flavor on your taste buds is fun and the chewy candy texture makes it one the best candy. Everyone loves these Sour Patch Kids.

Sour Worms

Sour Worms

$3.25+

Sour worms are gummy candies in sour fruit flavor offer relishing taste and come in assorted color. Gummy candies form a great addition for parties, weddings, birthdays, giveaways, individual enjoyment and more.

Swedish Fish

Swedish Fish

$3.25+

Swedish fish is the addictive little red fish candy with an unidentifiable fruit flavor.

Teenie Beenie Jelly Beans

Teenie Beenie Jelly Beans

$3.00

Teenie Beenie jelly beans are packed with intense fruit flavors like lemon, grape, cherry, strawberry, orange and lime. A favorite all year round and a must have for jelly bean lovers!

Popcorn

Caramel Corn

Caramel Corn

$7.00

Swell Willeys famous homemade Caramel Popcorn - 7 oz

Cashew Caramel Corn

Cashew Caramel Corn

$8.00

Swell Willey's famous homemade Caramel Cashew Popcorn - 7 oz

Chocolate Drizzled Caramel Corn

Chocolate Drizzled Caramel Corn

$8.50

Coconut Macaroons

Our homemade Macaroons are soft, sweet, and chewy. Simply delicious!
6 pack of Coconut Macaroons

6 pack of Coconut Macaroons

$8.50

A pack of 6 homemade Macaroons that are soft, sweet, and chewy. Simply delicious!

Individual Chocolate Dipped Coconut Macaroon

Individual Chocolate Dipped Coconut Macaroon

$3.00

Sold Individually.

Individual/Packaged

Chocolate Sand Dollar

Chocolate Sand Dollar

$5.00
Taffy 1/2lb

Taffy 1/2lb

$6.50
Taffy 1lb

Taffy 1lb

$13.00
Rock Candy Swizzle Sticks

Rock Candy Swizzle Sticks

$2.50

Old Fashion Candy

$12.00
Chocolate Dipped Oreo

Chocolate Dipped Oreo

$2.50
Gold Coins 1/4lb

Gold Coins 1/4lb

$4.25
Jimmies 1lb

Jimmies 1lb

$15.00
Jimmies 1/2lb

Jimmies 1/2lb

$8.00
Macaroon 6 Pack

Macaroon 6 Pack

$7.00
Chocolate Dipped Coconut Cakes

Chocolate Dipped Coconut Cakes

$3.00+

Mystery Bag

$6.00

Break Ups

$5.75

1/4lb

Mini Fruit Slices

Mini Fruit Slices

$6.50
Black Licorice

Black Licorice

$6.00
Chocolate Seashells

Chocolate Seashells

$6.50

1/2 pound of multicolor chocolate seashells or chocolate rocks.

4 Piece Sampler

4 Piece Sampler

$8.00

Our 4 piece chocolate sampler includes: a Caramel, a dark chocolate Raspberry Fudge Truffle, a Peanut Butter Cup, and a 70% Dark Cocoa Silk Truffle.

8 Piece Medley

8 Piece Medley

$12.00

Customize your dream quarter pound chocolate box! Choose from these options in the drop down menu: Chocolate type: - Milk Chocolate Medley - Dark Chocolate Medley - Mixed Chocolate Medley Customize your chocolate box with requests in the notes box (example: I'd like all peanut butter cups.)

15 Piece Assortment

15 Piece Assortment

$18.00

Customize your dream half pound chocolate box! Choose from these options in the drop down menu: Chocolate type: - Milk Chocolate Medley - Dark Chocolate Medley - Mixed Chocolate Medley Customize your chocolate box with requests in the notes box (example: I'd like all peanut butter cups.)

Gummies 1\4lb

$2.75
Zotz

Zotz

$1.00

Large Gummy Candy

$1.00
Non Pereils

Non Pereils

$11.50

Mystery Bag

$6.00
Dusted Toffee Milk Chocolate Almonds

Dusted Toffee Milk Chocolate Almonds

$13.00
Chocolate Dipped Pretzels - 10 Pack

Chocolate Dipped Pretzels - 10 Pack

$13.00

A 10-pack of salted pretzels dipped in milk or dark chocolate.

M&M Pretzels

M&M Pretzels

$5.00
Buttercrunch 2pk

Buttercrunch 2pk

$8.00
Chocolate Covered Cranberries 1/2lb

Chocolate Covered Cranberries 1/2lb

$8.00
Caramel Sampler

Caramel Sampler

$8.00

A 7 piece caramel sampler including milk and dark chocolate soft vanilla caramels, and sea salt caramels enrobed in milk and dark chocolate.

Soft Centered Cream Sampler

Soft Centered Cream Sampler

$8.00

A 7 piece soft centered gift box including a Coffee Cream, Vanilla Cream, Chocolate Buttercream, Maple Cream, Lemon Crean, Orange Cream, and Raspberry Cream Available in milk or dark chocolate.

Truffle Sampler

Truffle Sampler

$8.00

A 7 piece truffle sampler including a Coffee Caramel Truffle, 70% Dark Cocoa Silk Truffle, Figaro and Raspberry Fudge Truffles.

Malted Milk Balls - 1/2lb

Malted Milk Balls - 1/2lb

$9.00

Milk chocolate 1/2lb cello bag of Malted Milk Balls.

Malted Milk Balls - 1lb

Malted Milk Balls - 1lb

$14.00

Milk chocolate 1lb cello bag of Malted Milk Balls.

Pops + More

Crystal Rock Candy Lollipop

Crystal Rock Candy Lollipop

$2.50

This classic rock candy come in a delicious variety of flavors.

Large Chocolate Salisbury Beach Pop

Large Chocolate Salisbury Beach Pop

$10.00

Our homemade "Salisbury Beach" pop in dark or milk chocolate. A delicious treat or a great gift!

Large Whirley Pop

Large Whirley Pop

$10.00

These giant lollipops are perfect party favors for a child's birthday party or holiday gifts. The 17-inch lollipops feature rainbow colors swirled around in a colorful pattern. The long-lasting fruity flavor offers hours of enjoyment.

Sand Dollar Chocolate Mold

Sand Dollar Chocolate Mold

$5.00

Hand made fresh and looks like a real sand dollar seashell. Made with your choice of Premium Dark, Milk or White Chocolate Great for Party Favors too. Great for Wedding Favors

Small Whirley Pop

Small Whirley Pop

$3.25

A Rainbow Swirl of Fun! Delicious Whirly pops in assorted swirling colors and flavors!

Malted Milk Balls - 1/2lb

Malted Milk Balls - 1/2lb

$9.00

Milk chocolate 1/2lb cello bag of Malted Milk Balls.

Malted Milk Balls - 1lb

Malted Milk Balls - 1lb

$14.00

Milk chocolate 1lb cello bag of Malted Milk Balls.

Caramel Pop

Caramel Pop

$5.00
Jumbo Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup

Jumbo Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup

$6.00

Our Peanut Butter Cups are so popular we made a jumbo milk chocolate version!

Chocolate Dipped Oreos

Chocolate Dipped Oreos

$3.00

These Oreo cookie type sandwiches are generously drenched in dark or milk chocolate.

Chocolate Monkey Pop

Chocolate Monkey Pop

$4.00
Chocolate Ice Cream Pop

Chocolate Ice Cream Pop

$4.00
Chocolate Flip Flop

Chocolate Flip Flop

$4.00
Seacoast Pops

Seacoast Pops

$4.00

Candy pop in sea creature shapes & more

Ice Cream Cone Pop

Ice Cream Cone Pop

$4.00

Carousel Animals

$4.00

Large Carousel Horse

$6.00

GIFT BASKETS

Floral Gift Basket

Floral Gift Basket

$29.50

Mother's Day gift basket containing one 8pc chocolate gift box, milk chocolate flip flop pop, milk & dark chocolate covered pretzels, rock candy swizzle stick, large bumble bee gummy candy, and salt water taffy.

Seaside Gift Basket

Seaside Gift Basket

$29.50

Seaside gift basket containing one 8pc chocolate gift box, milk chocolate flip flop pop, milk & dark chocolate covered pretzels, rock candy swizzle stick, large bumble bee gummy candy, and salt water taffy.

Tropical Flowers Gift Basket

Tropical Flowers Gift Basket

$29.50

Tropical gift basket filled with many of our signature candies. Containing one 8pc chocolate gift box, milk chocolate flip flop pop, milk & dark chocolate covered pretzels, rock candy swizzle stick, large bumble bee gummy candy, and salt water taffy.

Tropical Palms Gift Basket

Tropical Palms Gift Basket

$29.50

Tropical gift basket filled with many of our signature candies. 8 piece medley of our signature chocolates, milk chocolate sand dollar, milk & dark chocolate covered pretzels, jumbo peanut butter cup, and penuche nut balls, and salt water taffy.

GIFT CARDS ~ Willeys

Willey's Candy & Ice Cream Gift Cards

$10 Gift Card - Swell Willey's

$10 Gift Card - Swell Willey's

$10.00
$25 Gift Card - Swell Willey's

$25 Gift Card - Swell Willey's

$25.00
$50 Gift Card - Swell Willey's

$50 Gift Card - Swell Willey's

$50.00
$100.00 Gift Card - Swell Willey's

$100.00 Gift Card - Swell Willey's

$100.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markBike Parking
check markParking
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Salisbury Beach is more than just an address for Willey’s. Originally Willey’s Candy Shop was started by Leo and Luna Willey in 1913. It was their goal, as it remains ours, to create and provide the seacoast’s finest confectioners in a place we also call home. We hope you can take a moment to relax, taste, and experience our secret ingredient in all our confectioners: We love what we do, and we love to bring you the best!

Website

Location

4 Broadway, Salisbury, MA 01952

Directions

Gallery
Swell Willey's image
Banner pic
Main pic

