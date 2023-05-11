Hoggy's BBQ and Catering

Restaurant info

As Columbus' Original BBQ, we have become known for our menu focused on Columbus styled BBQ. Our menu items are made from scratch, using fresh ingredients and prepared to order. All meats are hand-rubbed with our special seasonings and then slow-smoked to perfection. Our customer favorites start with the Pulled Pork and Pulled Chicken and our Award Winning, One-of-a-Kind Mac & Cheese. In addition, Hoggy’s customers have made our Ribs, Wings, Brisket and our extensive list of Traditional side dishes part of their menu favorites. Hoggy’s has become a Columbus Favorite for those looking to satisfy their cravings for authentic BBQ!

Website