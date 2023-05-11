Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hoggy's BBQ and Catering

review star

No reviews yet

830 Bethel Road

Columbus, OH 43214

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

FOOD

SPECIALS

Wing Special

Wing Special

Our wing specials are every Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Our wings are smoked and fried!

BYO

BYO Naked

BYO Naked

BYO Sandwiches

BYO Sandwiches

BYO Mac Bowl

BYO Mac Bowl

$1.00
BYO Salad

BYO Salad

SAMPLERS

Family Pack

$50.00

(Feeds 4 people) 2 pounds of meat, 2 pounds of sides, 6 slider buns, and a half pint of sauce!

3 Meat Sampler

3 Meat Sampler

$21.95

Your choice of 3 meats, 3 sauces, and 1 side. Comes with 3 garlic butter grilled slider buns. Add toppings if you want!

2 Meat Sampler

2 Meat Sampler

$17.95

Your choice of 2 meats, 2 sauces, and 1 side. Comes with 2 garlic butter grilled sliderb uns and a corn muffin! Add toppings if you want!

The Grazer

The Grazer

$25.95

(Feeds 2 people) Your choise of 3 meats, 3 sauces, and 3 sides! Comes with 3 garlic butter grilled slider buns, 2 corn muffins. Add toppings if you want!

SANDWICH

BB Pork Sandwich

BB Pork Sandwich

$14.95

Pulled Pork, Bacon, and Bacon Jam on a garlic butter grilled Martin's Potato roll!

Brisket Philly Sandwich

Brisket Philly Sandwich

$17.95Out of stock

Black Angus Brisket, Pickled Red Onions, Pickled and Candied Jalepenos, and Pimento Cheese on a garlic butter grilled Martins Potato Roll.

Brisket Queso Sandwich

Brisket Queso Sandwich

$18.95Out of stock

Black Angus Brisket with Caramlized Bacon Jam melted into the meat from the Smoked Gouda Queso on top of a garlic butter grilled Martins Potato Roll.

Pig Mac Sandwich

Pig Mac Sandwich

$15.95

A triple decker sandwich! Layers of Bacon, Pulled Pork, Cole Slaw, Cherry Tomato, Dill Pickle, Pimento Cheese, and topped with a Mac Sauce all layered on a triple decker of garlic butter grilled Martins Potato Rolls! Have both hands ready!

Pig Rib Sandwich

$12.95

A quarter rack of Baby Back Ribs with the bones pulled out, Bread and Butter pickles, and topped with Columbus Original BBQ sauce on top of a garlic butter grilled Martins Potato Roll.

Smoked TBC Sandwich

Smoked TBC Sandwich

$17.95

Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Cole Slaw, Tomato, and Pimento Cheese on top of a garlic grilled Martin's Potato Roll.

Traditional Pork Sandwich

Traditional Pork Sandwich

$12.95

Pulled Pork, Cole Slaw, Dill Pickle, and Columbus Original Sauce on top of a Garlic Butter Grilled Martin Potato Roll!

BOWLS

BB Pork Bowl

BB Pork Bowl

$15.95

Pulled Pork, Bacon, Bacon Jam, and Jamaican Me Crazy sauce on top of our famous Mac and Cheese.

Brisket Chili Bowl

Brisket Chili Bowl

$19.95Out of stock

Black Angus Brisket, Bacon, Baked Beans, Pickled and Candied Jalepenos, and Hogfire sauce on top of our Famous Mac and Cheese.

Pig Mac Bowl

Pig Mac Bowl

$16.95

Pulled Pork, Bacon, Cole Slaw, Cherry Tomato, Dill Pickles, Pimento Cheese, and Mac Sauce on top of our Famous Mac and Cheese.

ON THE BONE

Smoked and Fried Chicken Wings

Smoked and Fried Chicken Wings

$5.00

Jumbo Wings smoked over Applewood and then flash fried so they are tender on the inside and crispy on the outside!

Half Rack of Baby Back Ribs

Half Rack of Baby Back Ribs

$18.95

A Half Rack of Baby Back Ribs!

Full Rack of Baby Back Ribs

$28.95

A Full Rack of Baby Back Ribs.

SALAD

Jamaican Turkey Salad

$15.95

Smoked Turkey, Pickled Onions, Pickled and Candied Jalepenos, Bread and Butter Pickles, Cherry Tomatoes, Shredded Cheddar Cheese topped with Jamaican me Crazy Sauce on top of Freshly chopped Romaine Lettuce.

Smokehouse Salad

$13.95

Pulled Chicken, Cherry Tomato, Pickled Red Onions, Cucumber, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Tortilla Strips tossed in our BBQ Rub, and our creamy smoked Vinaigrette on top of freshly chopped Romaine Lettuce.

SIDES AND TOPPINGS

Baked Beans Side

Baked Beans Side

$3.95
Broccoli Salad Side

Broccoli Salad Side

$3.95
Cheesy Potatoes Side

Cheesy Potatoes Side

$3.95
Cole Slaw Side

Cole Slaw Side

$3.95
Corn Muffin

Corn Muffin

$1.50
French Fries

French Fries

$4.95

Fresh made double fried fries.

Green Beans Side

Green Beans Side

$3.95
Mac and Cheese Side

Mac and Cheese Side

$3.95
Potato Salad Side

Potato Salad Side

$3.95

Bacon

$1.50

Bacon Jam

$1.50

Pimento Cheese

$1.50

Ranch

$0.25

Smoked Gouda Queso

$1.50

DESSERTS

Banana Pudding

$4.50

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.50

Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookies!

Cookies and Cream Pudding

$5.50

BULK

A Pound Feeds 3-4 people

Baked Beans Bulk

$9.95+

1 pound feeds 3-4 people. Half Pans feed 18-24 people. Full Pans feed 36-48 people.

Brisket Bulk

$7.95+

1 pound feeds 3-4 people. Half Pans feed 18-24 people. Full Pans feed 36-48 people.

Broccoli Salad Bulk

$9.95+

1 pound feeds 3-4 people. Half Pans feed 18-24 people. Full Pans feed 36-48 people.

Cheesy Potatoes Bulk

$9.95+

1 pound feeds 3-4 people. Half Pans feed 18-24 people. Full Pans feed 36-48 people.

Cole Slaw Bulk

$9.95+

1 pound feeds 3-4 people. Half Pans feed 18-24 people. Full Pans feed 36-48 people.

Corn Muffins Bulk

$1.50+

Comes with House whipped Honey Butter!

Dozen Martin's Potato Rolls

$10.80+

Green Beans Bulk

$9.95+

1 pound feeds 3-4 people. Half Pans feed 18-24 people. Full Pans feed 36-48 people.

Mac and Cheese Bulk

$9.95+

1 pound feeds 3-4 people. Half Pans feed 18-24 people. Full Pans feed 36-48 people.

Potato Salad Bulk

$9.95+

1 pound feeds 3-4 people. Half Pans feed 18-24 people. Full Pans feed 36-48 people.

Pulled Chicken Bulk

$3.95+

1 pound feeds 3-4 people. Half Pans feed 18-24 people. Full Pans feed 36-48 people. *Presauced with Columbus Original BBQ Sauce*

Pulled Pork Bulk

$3.95+

1 pound feeds 3-4 people. Half Pans feed 18-24 people. Full Pans feed 36-48 people.

Ribs Bulk

$8.95+

One rack feeds 1-3 people.

Sauces Bulk

$5.00+

Toppings Bulk

$2.95+

Turkey Bulk

$5.95+

1 pound feeds 3-4 people. Half Pans feed 18-24 people. Full Pans feed 36-48 people.

BEVERAGES

Fountain Drink

$2.50

FOOD (Delivery Apps)

BYO

BYO Naked

BYO Naked

BYO Sandwiches

BYO Sandwiches

BYO Mac Bowl

BYO Mac Bowl

$1.00
BYO Salad

BYO Salad

SANDWICH

BB Pork Sandwich

BB Pork Sandwich

$14.95

Pulled Pork, Bacon, and Bacon Jam on a garlic butter grilled Martin's Potato roll!

Brisket Philly Sandwich

Brisket Philly Sandwich

$17.95

Black Angus Brisket, Pickled Red Onions, Pickled and Candied Jalepenos, and Pimento Cheese on a garlic butter grilled Martins Potato Roll.

Brisket Queso Sandwich

Brisket Queso Sandwich

$18.95

Black Angus Brisket with Caramlized Bacon Jam melted into the meat from the Smoked Gouda Queso on top of a garlic butter grilled Martins Potato Roll.

Pig Mac Sandwich

Pig Mac Sandwich

$15.95

A triple decker sandwich! Layers of Bacon, Pulled Pork, Cole Slaw, Cherry Tomato, Dill Pickle, Pimento Cheese, and topped with a Mac Sauce all layered on a triple decker of garlic butter grilled Martins Potato Rolls! Have both hands ready!

Pig Rib Sandwich

$12.95

A quarter rack of Baby Back Ribs with the bones pulled out, Bread and Butter pickles, and topped with Columbus Original BBQ sauce on top of a garlic butter grilled Martins Potato Roll.

Smoked TBC Sandwich

Smoked TBC Sandwich

$17.95

Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Cole Slaw, Tomato, and Pimento Cheese on top of a garlic grilled Martin's Potato Roll.

Traditional Pork Sandwich

Traditional Pork Sandwich

$12.95

Pulled Pork, Cole Slaw, Dill Pickle, and Columbus Original Sauce on top of a Garlic Butter Grilled Martin Potato Roll!

BOWLS

BB Pork Bowl

BB Pork Bowl

$15.95

Pulled Pork, Bacon, Bacon Jam, and Jamaican Me Crazy sauce on top of our famous Mac and Cheese.

Brisket Chili Bowl

Brisket Chili Bowl

$19.95

Black Angus Brisket, Bacon, Baked Beans, Pickled and Candied Jalepenos, and Hogfire sauce on top of our Famous Mac and Cheese.

Pig Mac Bowl

Pig Mac Bowl

$16.95

Pulled Pork, Bacon, Cole Slaw, Cherry Tomato, Dill Pickles, Pimento Cheese, and Mac Sauce on top of our Famous Mac and Cheese.

SALAD

Jamaican Turkey Salad

$15.95

Smoked Turkey, Pickled Onions, Pickled and Candied Jalepenos, Bread and Butter Pickles, Cherry Tomatoes, Shredded Cheddar Cheese topped with Jamaican me Crazy Sauce on top of Freshly chopped Romaine Lettuce.

Smokehouse Salad

$13.95

Pulled Chicken, Cherry Tomato, Pickled Red Onions, Cucumber, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Tortilla Strips tossed in our BBQ Rub, and our creamy smoked Vinaigrette on top of freshly chopped Romaine Lettuce.

SAMPLERS

Family Pack

$50.00

(Feeds 4 people) 2 pounds of meat, 2 pounds of sides, 6 slider buns, and a half pint of sauce!

3 Meat Sampler

3 Meat Sampler

$21.95

Your choice of 3 meats, 3 sauces, and 1 side. Comes with 3 garlic butter grilled slider buns. Add toppings if you want!

2 Meat Sampler

2 Meat Sampler

$17.95

Your choice of 2 meats, 2 sauces, and 1 side. Comes with 2 garlic butter grilled sliderb uns and a corn muffin! Add toppings if you want!

The Grazer

The Grazer

$25.95

(Feeds 2 people) Your choise of 3 meats, 3 sauces, and 3 sides! Comes with 3 garlic butter grilled slider buns, 2 corn muffins. Add toppings if you want!

ON THE BONE

Smoked and Fried Chicken Wings

Smoked and Fried Chicken Wings

$5.00

Jumbo Wings smoked over Applewood and then flash fried so they are tender on the inside and crispy on the outside!

Half Rack of Baby Back Ribs

Half Rack of Baby Back Ribs

$18.95

A Half Rack of Baby Back Ribs!

Full Rack of Baby Back Ribs

$28.95

A Full Rack of Baby Back Ribs.

SIDES AND TOPPINGS

Baked Beans Side

Baked Beans Side

$3.95
Broccoli Salad Side

Broccoli Salad Side

$3.95
Cheesy Potatoes Side

Cheesy Potatoes Side

$3.95
Cole Slaw Side

Cole Slaw Side

$3.95
Corn Muffin

Corn Muffin

$1.50
French Fries

French Fries

$4.95

Fresh made double fried fries.

Green Beans Side

Green Beans Side

$3.95
Mac and Cheese Side

Mac and Cheese Side

$3.95
Potato Salad Side

Potato Salad Side

$3.95

Bacon

$1.50

Bacon Jam

$1.50

Pimento Cheese

$1.50

Ranch

$0.25

Smoked Gouda Queso

$1.50

DESSERTS

Banana Pudding

$4.50

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.50

Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookies!

BULK

A Pound Feeds 3-4 people

Baked Beans Bulk

$9.95+

1 pound feeds 3-4 people. Half Pans feed 18-24 people. Full Pans feed 36-48 people.

Brisket Bulk

$7.95+

1 pound feeds 3-4 people. Half Pans feed 18-24 people. Full Pans feed 36-48 people.

Broccoli Salad Bulk

$9.95+

1 pound feeds 3-4 people. Half Pans feed 18-24 people. Full Pans feed 36-48 people.

Cheesy Potatoes Bulk

$9.95+

1 pound feeds 3-4 people. Half Pans feed 18-24 people. Full Pans feed 36-48 people.

Cole Slaw Bulk

$9.95+

1 pound feeds 3-4 people. Half Pans feed 18-24 people. Full Pans feed 36-48 people.

Corn Muffins Bulk

$1.50+

Comes with House whipped Honey Butter!

Dozen Martin's Potato Rolls

$10.80+

Green Beans Bulk

$9.95+

1 pound feeds 3-4 people. Half Pans feed 18-24 people. Full Pans feed 36-48 people.

Mac and Cheese Bulk

$9.95+

1 pound feeds 3-4 people. Half Pans feed 18-24 people. Full Pans feed 36-48 people.

Potato Salad Bulk

$9.95+

1 pound feeds 3-4 people. Half Pans feed 18-24 people. Full Pans feed 36-48 people.

Pulled Chicken Bulk

$3.95+

1 pound feeds 3-4 people. Half Pans feed 18-24 people. Full Pans feed 36-48 people. *Presauced with Columbus Original BBQ Sauce*

Pulled Pork Bulk

$3.95+

1 pound feeds 3-4 people. Half Pans feed 18-24 people. Full Pans feed 36-48 people.

Ribs Bulk

$8.95+

One rack feeds 1-3 people.

Sauces Bulk

$5.00+

Toppings Bulk

$2.95+

Turkey Bulk

$5.95+

1 pound feeds 3-4 people. Half Pans feed 18-24 people. Full Pans feed 36-48 people.

BEVERAGES

Fountain Drink

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

As Columbus' Original BBQ, we have become known for our menu focused on Columbus styled BBQ. Our menu items are made from scratch, using fresh ingredients and prepared to order. All meats are hand-rubbed with our special seasonings and then slow-smoked to perfection. Our customer favorites start with the Pulled Pork and Pulled Chicken and our Award Winning, One-of-a-Kind Mac & Cheese. In addition, Hoggy’s customers have made our Ribs, Wings, Brisket and our extensive list of Traditional side dishes part of their menu favorites. Hoggy’s has become a Columbus Favorite for those looking to satisfy their cravings for authentic BBQ!

Website

Location

830 Bethel Road, Columbus, OH 43214

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Gallo's Tap Room - Bethel - 5019 Olentangy River Rd
orange starNo Reviews
5019 Olentangy River Rd Columbus, OH 43214
View restaurantnext
Stone Bar and Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
1045 Bethel rd columbus, OH 43220
View restaurantnext
Grandad's Pizza & Pub - Bethel Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1490 Bethel Road Columbus, OH 43220
View restaurantnext
Kebab Hummus Grill - 1450 Bethel Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1450 Bethel Rd Columbus, OH 43220
View restaurantnext
Pat & Gracie's Kitchen X Tavern - 138 Graceland Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
138 Graceland Blvd Columbus, OH 43214
View restaurantnext
Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant - 4452 Kenny Rd. Columbus, Oh
orange star4.3 • 396
4452 Kenny Rd Columbus, OH 43220
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Columbus

FUSIAN - Grandview
orange star4.7 • 13,080
855 West 5th Ave. Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Short North
orange star4.5 • 8,567
1227 N. High St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern - 340 E Gay St
orange star4.5 • 8,008
340 E Gay St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles - Eddy's Noe Bixby
orange star4.3 • 7,694
3252 Noe Bixby Rd Columbus, OH 43232
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Clintonville
orange star4.7 • 7,001
2977 N. High St Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
101 Beer Kitchen - Gahanna
orange star4.6 • 5,779
397 Stoneridge Lane Gahanna, OH 43230
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Columbus
Grove City
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Hilliard
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.6 (33 restaurants)
Canal Winchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Powell
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Pickerington
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Plain City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston