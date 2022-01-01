  • Home
  • /
  • Columbus
  • /
  • Pat & Gracie's Kitchen X Tavern - 138 Graceland Blvd
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pat & Gracie's Kitchen X Tavern 138 Graceland Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

138 Graceland Blvd

Columbus, OH 43214

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER
BACON CHEESE BURGER
MOZZARELLA STICKS

SPECIALS

Stout braised beef, caramelized onion, wild mushrooms, pappardelle pasta tossed in a mushroom brown gravy

LAKE ERIE WALLEYE DINNER

$15.99

8oz Filet of Lake Erie Walleye fried to a crispy golden brown served garnished with a side of sriracha kale slaw, tarter sauce and your choice of side.

CLAM CHOWDER AND CHEDDAR BISCUITS

CLAM CHOWDER AND CHEDDAR BISCUITS

$15.99

Bowl of New England Clam Chowder over buttermilk mashed potatoes, served with house-made cheddar biscuits

APPETIZERS

BUCKEYE BITES

BUCKEYE BITES

$7.99

Pretzel "Buckeyes" baked to a golden brown and served with sharp cheddar cheese sauce for dipping.

HOUSE MADE TOTS

HOUSE MADE TOTS

$9.99

Freshly grated russet potatoes combined with onion, salt, pepper and fried to a golden brown. Served with homemade garlic aioli.

MOZZARELLA STICKS

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$9.99

Hand cut mozzarella battered and coated in herb breadcrumbs and fried golden brown. Served with marinara sauce.

FRIED BB PICKLES

$8.99

Bread and butter pickles battered and deep-fried to a golden brown. Served with homemade ranch dressing.

MAC & CHEESE BITES

$9.99

The perfect combination of Macaroni, Bacon and Cheese. Deep fried to a golden brown served with House made cheese dipping sauce.

BUFFALO WING

BUFFALO WING

$15.99

1 pound of fresh wings, covered in a chili powder rub, fried and tossed in housemade hot sauce. Served with bleu cheese dressing.

CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.99

Fresh chicken tenders marinated in buttermilk and 6 spices hand battered and fried to a golden brown. Served with hand-cut fries, house-made BBQ and honey mustard dipping sauce.

BACON ONION DIP

BACON ONION DIP

$13.99

Diced caramelized onion, smoked bacon, cream cheese, garlic, and Parmesan cheese. Garnished with onion jam and served with fresh Lavash crackers

SMOKED SALMON SPREAD

$14.99

Chef selected Atlantic Salmon cherrywood smoked in-house, then folded in together with just a dab of cream cheese, zesty chili sauce, sweet & lively peppers, and green onion. served with fresh Lavash crackers

ENTREE SALADS

All of our salads are served in large stainless steel mixing bowls with your dressing on the side.

FRIED CHICKEN COBB SALAD

$13.79

A fresh blend of Spring Havest Greens topped with hand breaded chicken tenders, tomatoes, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, bacon, cucumbers, hardboiled egg, red onion. Served with your choice of homemade dressing

GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$13.59

A fresh blend of Spring Harvest Greens, house-made sourdough croutons, diced tomatoes, parmesan garlic dressing, fresh parmesan, grilled chicken

P&G SALAD

$10.99

A fresh blend Spring Harvest Greens, cucumber, celery, tomatoes, onion, garlic croutons, garnished with feta cheese crumbles. House made Balsamic vinaigrette on the side.

ROASTED CHICKEN SALAD

$13.59

Hand pulled blackened chicken breast, A fresh blend of Spring Harvest Greens, red onion, cucumbers, celery, tomatoes, tossed in a Cabernet buttermilk dressing, garnished with crumbled blue cheese.

SPINACH SALAD

$10.99

Baby spinach, tomato, shaved red onion, hardboiled egg, garnished with freshly grated Parmesan cheese and bacon crisps.

P&G BURGERS

Our burgers start with two fresh, never frozen, 3-ounce Certified Angus Beef patties. They're made the way a burger was meant to be: hand patted and smash-cooked on a griddle. Served with your choice of side Add an extra patty for only $3!
BACON CHEESE BURGER

BACON CHEESE BURGER

$13.59

Two smash-cooked patties topped with American cheese, thick cut applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and homemade pickles on a butter-toasted bun with house-made Gracie Sauce.

BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER

$13.59

Two smash-cooked patties made your way! Choose one cheese and any toppings. You never know if it might end up on the permanent menu!

CHIMI BURGER

CHIMI BURGER

$13.59

Two smashed-cooked patties topped with Monterey Jack cheese, avocado, caramelized onions, bacon and house made chimichurri sauce on a butter-toasted bun.

PATTY MELT

PATTY MELT

$13.59

2 smash-cooked patties, toasted sourdough bread, Swiss cheese, forest mushroom ragout, house dill pickles, chophouse aioli served with your choice of side

PIMENTO BURGER MELT

PIMENTO BURGER MELT

$13.59

House made pimentos cheese spread, tomato and house pickles on a toasted sourdough bread.

SMOKEHOUSE BBQ BURGER

$13.59

Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, bacon, House BBQ sauce and fresh sriracha kale slaw on butter-toasted split top bun.

P&G SANDWICHES

GRACIE'S CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.59

Blackened grilled chicken, caramelized onions, avocado mousse, Monterey jack cheese and Applewood bacon on a butter-toasted bun.

SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.59

Fresh chicken breast marinated in buttermilk, hand breaded, fried to golden brown. Topped with cheddar cheese, fresh hand-sliced tomatoes and a bold & zesty jalapeno sauce served on a butter-toasted bun.

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.59

Hand-breaded fried chicken tossed in our house-made buffalo sauce, topped with bleu cheese dressing, fresh sriracha kale slaw and dill pickles on a toasted bun.

P&G FRIED BOLOGNA

$12.99

A thick sliced (Falter's) fried bologna served on a butter-toasted bun topped with sweet and spicy mustard relish, swiss cheese, shredded leaf lettuce and house made dill pickle served with your choice of side.

PORTABELLA MUSHROOM STACK

$13.59

Grilled portabella mushroom, marinated in house-made vinaigrette, topped with roasted red peppers, Monterey Jack cheese and roasted red pepper aioli served on a ciabatta roll.

SALMON BLT

$15.99

Blackened fresh salmon, sriracha mayonnaise, bacon, green leaf lettuce, tomato served on buttered sourdough bread.

LAKE ERIE WALLEY FISH SANDWICH

$15.99

GRILLED CHEESE

$9.49

BLT

$9.99

SALAD DRESSING & SAUCES

Ranch

$0.75+

Gracie Sauce

$0.75+

Honey Mustard

$0.75+

BBQ

$0.75+

Mayo

$0.75+

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75+

Bleu Cheese

$0.75+

Buffalo Sauce

$0.75+

Cheese Sauce

$0.75+

Chimi

$0.75+

Chophouse Aioli

$0.75+

Garlic Aioli

$0.75+

Garlic Parmasan

$0.75+

Marinara Sauce

$0.75+

Red Pepper Aioli

$0.75+

Sour Cream

$0.75+

Spicy Sauce

$0.75+

Sriracha Mayo

$0.75+

Tarter Sauce

$0.75+

Dill Pickles

$0.75+

Diced Jalapeno

$0.75+Out of stock

Mushroom Ragu

$0.75+

Pepper Relish

$0.75+

House Pickles

$0.75+

Avocado Mousse

$0.75+

KIDS

Kids Burger

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kids Tenders

$6.99

SIDES

HAND CUT FRIES

HAND CUT FRIES

$4.49

Mac & Cheese

$4.49

Sauteed Broccoli

$4.49
Sriracha Kale Slaw

Sriracha Kale Slaw

$4.49

P&G Side Salad

$4.49

Caesar Side Salad

$4.49

Spinach Side Salad

$4.49

Extra LAVASH

$2.50

Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.00

Grilled Portabella

$4.00

Grilled Salmon

$9.00

Single Patty

$3.00

Fried Walleye Fillet

$8.00

Single Impossible Patty

$6.00

Sourdough Toast

$2.00

FEATURED COCKTAILS

APPLEBUTTER OLD FASHIONED

$8.00

BLOOD ORANGE MARGARITA

$8.00

CHERRY POP

$9.00

CLOVER CLUB

$9.00

COCONUT MOJITO

$9.00

KENTUCKY BUCK

$8.00

LA SANDIA

$9.00

MANHATTAN

$7.00

PAT'S OLD FASHIONED

$8.00

PEARL BEATTY

$8.00

RUSTY NAIL

$8.00

SAZERAC

$7.00

SPIKED PUMPKIN SPICED COLDBREW

$8.00

STOCKYARD MULE

$8.00

TOM COLLINS

$8.00

WALNUT MANHATTAN

$8.00

FEATURED MARTINIS

GRACIE'S COSMO

$8.00

GINGER PEAR

$8.00

KENTUCKY ORANGE

$7.00

THE LEGEND

$7.00

LEMON SHAKE UP

$8.00

TRIFECTA

$8.00

BEVERAGES

COKE

$2.99

DIET COKE

$2.99

SPRITE

$2.99

GINGER ALE

$2.99

ICED TEA

$2.99

LEMONADE

$2.99

COFFEE

$3.49

HOT TEA

$2.99

MILK

$2.99

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$2.99

EXTRA FLAVORED SYRUPS

SODA

ORANGE JUICE

$3.49

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.49

APPLE JUICE

$3.49

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$3.49

TONIC

$2.99

APPETIZERS

BUCKEYE BITES

BUCKEYE BITES

$10.25

Pretzel "Buckeyes" baked to a golden brown and served with sharp cheddar cheese sauce for dipping.

HOUSE MADE TOTS

HOUSE MADE TOTS

$13.79

Freshly grated russet potatoes combined with onion, salt, pepper and fried to a golden brown. Served with homemade garlic aioli.

MOZZARELLA STICKS

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$13.79

Hand cut mozzarella battered and coated in herb breadcrumbs and fried golden brown. Served with marinara sauce.

FRIED BB PICKLES

$12.29

Bread and butter pickles battered and deep-fried to a golden brown. Served with homemade ranch dressing.

MAC & CHEESE BITES

$13.79

The perfect combination of Macaroni, Bacon and Cheese. Deep fried to a golden brown served with House made cheese dipping sauce.

BUFFALO WING

BUFFALO WING

$19.99

1 pound of fresh wings, covered in a chili powder rub, fried and tossed in housemade hot sauce. Served with bleu cheese dressing.

CHICKEN TENDERS

$16.99

Fresh chicken tenders marinated in buttermilk and 6 spices hand battered and fried to a golden brown. Served with hand-cut fries, house-made BBQ and honey mustard dipping sauce.

BACON ONION DIP

BACON ONION DIP

$17.99

Diced caramelized onion, smoked bacon, cream cheese, garlic, and Parmesan cheese. Garnished with onion jam and served with fresh Lavash crackers

SMOKED SALMON SPREAD

$18.79

Chef selected Atlantic Salmon cherrywood smoked in-house, then folded in together with just a dab of cream cheese, zesty chili sauce, sweet & lively peppers, and green onion. served with fresh Lavash crackers

ENTREE SALADS

FRIED CHICKEN COBB SALAD

$17.29

A fresh blend of Spring Havest Greens topped with hand breaded chicken tenders, tomatoes, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, bacon, cucumbers, hardboiled egg, red onion. Served with your choice of homemade dressing

GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$17.29

A fresh blend of Spring Harvest Greens, house-made sourdough croutons, diced tomatoes, parmesan garlic dressing, fresh parmesan, grilled chicken

P&G SALAD

$13.99

A fresh blend Spring Harvest Greens, cucumber, celery, tomatoes, onion, garlic croutons, garnished with feta cheese crumbles. House made Balsamic vinaigrette on the side.

ROASTED CHICKEN SALAD

$17.29

Hand pulled blackened chicken breast, A fresh blend of Spring Harvest Greens, red onion, cucumbers, celery, tomatoes, tossed in a Cabernet buttermilk dressing, garnished with crumbled blue cheese.

SPINACH SALAD

$13.99

Baby spinach, tomato, shaved red onion, hardboiled egg, garnished with freshly grated Parmesan cheese and bacon crisps.

P&G BURGERS

All of our burgers start with 2 fresh, never frozen, 3-oz Certified Angus Beef patties. All sandwiches and burgers are served with your choice of side.
BACON CHEESE BURGER

BACON CHEESE BURGER

$16.99

Two smash-cooked patties topped with American cheese, thick cut applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and homemade pickles on a butter-toasted bun with house-made Gracie Sauce.

BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER

$16.47

Two smash-cooked patties made your way! Choose one cheese and any toppings. You never know if it might end up on the permanent menu!

CHIMI BURGER

CHIMI BURGER

$16.99

Two smashed-cooked patties topped with Monterey Jack cheese, avocado, caramelized onions, bacon and house made chimichurri sauce on a butter-toasted bun.

PATTY MELT

PATTY MELT

$16.59

2 smash-cooked patties, toasted sourdough bread, Swiss cheese, forest mushroom ragout, house dill pickles, chophouse aioli served with your choice of side

PIMENTO BURGER MELT

PIMENTO BURGER MELT

$16.59

House made pimentos cheese spread, tomato and house pickles on a toasted sourdough bread.

SMOKEHOUSE BBQ BURGER

$16.99

Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, bacon, House BBQ sauce and fresh sriracha kale slaw on butter-toasted split top bun.

P&G SANDWICHES

GRACIE'S CHICKEN SANDWICH

$17.99

Blackened grilled chicken, caramelized onions, avocado mousse, Monterey jack cheese and Applewood bacon on a butter-toasted bun.

SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$17.99

Fresh chicken breast marinated in buttermilk, hand breaded, fried to golden brown. Topped with cheddar cheese, fresh hand-sliced tomatoes and a bold & zesty jalapeno sauce served on a butter-toasted bun.

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$17.99

Hand-breaded fried chicken tossed in our house-made buffalo sauce, topped with bleu cheese dressing, fresh sriracha kale slaw and dill pickles on a toasted bun.

P&G FRIED BOLOGNA

$16.99

A thick sliced (Falter's) fried bologna served on a butter-toasted bun topped with sweet and spicy mustard relish, swiss cheese, shredded leaf lettuce and house made dill pickle served with your choice of side.

PORTABELLA MUSHROOM STACK

$16.49

Grilled portabella mushroom, marinated in house-made vinaigrette, topped with roasted red peppers, Monterey Jack cheese and roasted red pepper aioli served on a ciabatta roll.

SALMON BLT

$19.99

Blackened fresh salmon, sriracha mayonnaise, bacon, green leaf lettuce, tomato served on buttered sourdough bread.

LAKE ERIE WALLEY FISH SANDWICH

$19.99

GRILLED CHEESE

$11.39

SALAD DRESSING & SAUCES

NO SAUCE

$0.90+

SAUCE ON SIDE

$0.90+

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.90+

BBQ

$0.90+

Bleu Cheese

$0.90+

Buffalo Sauce

$0.90+

Cheese Sauce

$0.90+

Chimi

$0.90+

Chophouse Aioli

$0.90+

Garlic Aioli

$0.90+

Garlic Parmasan

$0.90+

Gracie Sauce

$0.90+

Honey Mustard

$0.90+

Marinara Sauce

$0.90+

Mayo

$0.90+

Ranch

$0.90+

Red Pepper Aioli

$0.90+

Sour Cream

$0.90+

Spicy Sauce

$0.90+

Sriracha Mayo

$0.90+

Tarter Sauce

$0.90+

KIDS

Kids Burger

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Kids Tenders

$9.00

SIDES

HAND CUT FRIES

HAND CUT FRIES

$5.79

Mac & Cheese

$5.79

Sauteed Broccoli

$5.79
Sriracha Kale Slaw

Sriracha Kale Slaw

$5.79

P&G Side Salad

$5.79

Caesar Side Salad

$5.79

Spinach Side Salad

$5.79

Extra LAVASH

$3.25

Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.00

Grilled Portabella

$4.80

Grilled Salmon

$11.70

SPECIALS

LAKE ERIE WALLEYE DINNER

$17.99

8oz Filet of Lake Erie Walleye fried to a crispy golden brown served garnished with a side of sriracha kale slaw, tarter sauce and your choice of side.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

138 Graceland Blvd, Columbus, OH 43214

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Wing Snob - Clintonville
orange star4.2 • 707
5179 N High Street Columbus, OH 43214
View restaurantnext
GD Ritzys - Clintonville
orange starNo Reviews
4615 N High Street Columbus, OH 43214
View restaurantnext
MOZART'S - 4784 N High St
orange starNo Reviews
4784 N High St Columbus, OH 43214
View restaurantnext
Over The Counter
orange star4.6 • 895
5596 N High Street Worthington, OH 43085
View restaurantnext
Natalie's Coal-Fired Pizza and Live Music - Worthington
orange star4.7 • 964
5601 N High St Worthington, OH 43085
View restaurantnext
Gallo's Tap Room - Bethel - 5019 Olentangy River Rd
orange starNo Reviews
5019 Olentangy River Rd Columbus, OH 43214
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Columbus

FUSIAN - Grandview
orange star4.7 • 13,080
855 West 5th Ave. Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Short North
orange star4.5 • 8,567
1227 N. High St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's) - 340 E Gay St
orange star4.5 • 8,008
340 E Gay St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles - Eddy's Noe Bixby
orange star4.3 • 7,694
3252 Noe Bixby Rd Columbus, OH 43232
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Clintonville
orange star4.7 • 7,001
2977 N. High St Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
101 Beer Kitchen - Gahanna
orange star4.6 • 5,779
397 Stoneridge Lane Gahanna, OH 43230
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Columbus
Grove City
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Hilliard
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Canal Winchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Powell
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Pickerington
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Plain City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston