Pat & Gracie's Kitchen X Tavern 138 Graceland Blvd
No reviews yet
138 Graceland Blvd
Columbus, OH 43214
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
SPECIALS
LAKE ERIE WALLEYE DINNER
8oz Filet of Lake Erie Walleye fried to a crispy golden brown served garnished with a side of sriracha kale slaw, tarter sauce and your choice of side.
CLAM CHOWDER AND CHEDDAR BISCUITS
Bowl of New England Clam Chowder over buttermilk mashed potatoes, served with house-made cheddar biscuits
APPETIZERS
BUCKEYE BITES
Pretzel "Buckeyes" baked to a golden brown and served with sharp cheddar cheese sauce for dipping.
HOUSE MADE TOTS
Freshly grated russet potatoes combined with onion, salt, pepper and fried to a golden brown. Served with homemade garlic aioli.
MOZZARELLA STICKS
Hand cut mozzarella battered and coated in herb breadcrumbs and fried golden brown. Served with marinara sauce.
FRIED BB PICKLES
Bread and butter pickles battered and deep-fried to a golden brown. Served with homemade ranch dressing.
MAC & CHEESE BITES
The perfect combination of Macaroni, Bacon and Cheese. Deep fried to a golden brown served with House made cheese dipping sauce.
BUFFALO WING
1 pound of fresh wings, covered in a chili powder rub, fried and tossed in housemade hot sauce. Served with bleu cheese dressing.
CHICKEN TENDERS
Fresh chicken tenders marinated in buttermilk and 6 spices hand battered and fried to a golden brown. Served with hand-cut fries, house-made BBQ and honey mustard dipping sauce.
BACON ONION DIP
Diced caramelized onion, smoked bacon, cream cheese, garlic, and Parmesan cheese. Garnished with onion jam and served with fresh Lavash crackers
SMOKED SALMON SPREAD
Chef selected Atlantic Salmon cherrywood smoked in-house, then folded in together with just a dab of cream cheese, zesty chili sauce, sweet & lively peppers, and green onion. served with fresh Lavash crackers
ENTREE SALADS
FRIED CHICKEN COBB SALAD
A fresh blend of Spring Havest Greens topped with hand breaded chicken tenders, tomatoes, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, bacon, cucumbers, hardboiled egg, red onion. Served with your choice of homemade dressing
GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
A fresh blend of Spring Harvest Greens, house-made sourdough croutons, diced tomatoes, parmesan garlic dressing, fresh parmesan, grilled chicken
P&G SALAD
A fresh blend Spring Harvest Greens, cucumber, celery, tomatoes, onion, garlic croutons, garnished with feta cheese crumbles. House made Balsamic vinaigrette on the side.
ROASTED CHICKEN SALAD
Hand pulled blackened chicken breast, A fresh blend of Spring Harvest Greens, red onion, cucumbers, celery, tomatoes, tossed in a Cabernet buttermilk dressing, garnished with crumbled blue cheese.
SPINACH SALAD
Baby spinach, tomato, shaved red onion, hardboiled egg, garnished with freshly grated Parmesan cheese and bacon crisps.
P&G BURGERS
BACON CHEESE BURGER
Two smash-cooked patties topped with American cheese, thick cut applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and homemade pickles on a butter-toasted bun with house-made Gracie Sauce.
BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER
Two smash-cooked patties made your way! Choose one cheese and any toppings. You never know if it might end up on the permanent menu!
CHIMI BURGER
Two smashed-cooked patties topped with Monterey Jack cheese, avocado, caramelized onions, bacon and house made chimichurri sauce on a butter-toasted bun.
PATTY MELT
2 smash-cooked patties, toasted sourdough bread, Swiss cheese, forest mushroom ragout, house dill pickles, chophouse aioli served with your choice of side
PIMENTO BURGER MELT
House made pimentos cheese spread, tomato and house pickles on a toasted sourdough bread.
SMOKEHOUSE BBQ BURGER
Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, bacon, House BBQ sauce and fresh sriracha kale slaw on butter-toasted split top bun.
P&G SANDWICHES
GRACIE'S CHICKEN SANDWICH
Blackened grilled chicken, caramelized onions, avocado mousse, Monterey jack cheese and Applewood bacon on a butter-toasted bun.
SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH
Fresh chicken breast marinated in buttermilk, hand breaded, fried to golden brown. Topped with cheddar cheese, fresh hand-sliced tomatoes and a bold & zesty jalapeno sauce served on a butter-toasted bun.
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
Hand-breaded fried chicken tossed in our house-made buffalo sauce, topped with bleu cheese dressing, fresh sriracha kale slaw and dill pickles on a toasted bun.
P&G FRIED BOLOGNA
A thick sliced (Falter's) fried bologna served on a butter-toasted bun topped with sweet and spicy mustard relish, swiss cheese, shredded leaf lettuce and house made dill pickle served with your choice of side.
PORTABELLA MUSHROOM STACK
Grilled portabella mushroom, marinated in house-made vinaigrette, topped with roasted red peppers, Monterey Jack cheese and roasted red pepper aioli served on a ciabatta roll.
SALMON BLT
Blackened fresh salmon, sriracha mayonnaise, bacon, green leaf lettuce, tomato served on buttered sourdough bread.
LAKE ERIE WALLEY FISH SANDWICH
GRILLED CHEESE
BLT
SALAD DRESSING & SAUCES
Ranch
Gracie Sauce
Honey Mustard
BBQ
Mayo
Balsamic Vinaigrette
Bleu Cheese
Buffalo Sauce
Cheese Sauce
Chimi
Chophouse Aioli
Garlic Aioli
Garlic Parmasan
Marinara Sauce
Red Pepper Aioli
Sour Cream
Spicy Sauce
Sriracha Mayo
Tarter Sauce
Dill Pickles
Diced Jalapeno
Mushroom Ragu
Pepper Relish
House Pickles
Avocado Mousse
SIDES
HAND CUT FRIES
Mac & Cheese
Sauteed Broccoli
Sriracha Kale Slaw
P&G Side Salad
Caesar Side Salad
Spinach Side Salad
Extra LAVASH
Grilled Chicken Breast
Grilled Portabella
Grilled Salmon
Single Patty
Fried Walleye Fillet
Single Impossible Patty
Sourdough Toast
FEATURED COCKTAILS
APPLEBUTTER OLD FASHIONED
BLOOD ORANGE MARGARITA
CHERRY POP
CLOVER CLUB
COCONUT MOJITO
KENTUCKY BUCK
LA SANDIA
MANHATTAN
PAT'S OLD FASHIONED
PEARL BEATTY
RUSTY NAIL
SAZERAC
SPIKED PUMPKIN SPICED COLDBREW
STOCKYARD MULE
TOM COLLINS
WALNUT MANHATTAN
FEATURED MARTINIS
APPETIZERS
BUCKEYE BITES
Pretzel "Buckeyes" baked to a golden brown and served with sharp cheddar cheese sauce for dipping.
HOUSE MADE TOTS
Freshly grated russet potatoes combined with onion, salt, pepper and fried to a golden brown. Served with homemade garlic aioli.
MOZZARELLA STICKS
Hand cut mozzarella battered and coated in herb breadcrumbs and fried golden brown. Served with marinara sauce.
FRIED BB PICKLES
Bread and butter pickles battered and deep-fried to a golden brown. Served with homemade ranch dressing.
MAC & CHEESE BITES
The perfect combination of Macaroni, Bacon and Cheese. Deep fried to a golden brown served with House made cheese dipping sauce.
BUFFALO WING
1 pound of fresh wings, covered in a chili powder rub, fried and tossed in housemade hot sauce. Served with bleu cheese dressing.
CHICKEN TENDERS
Fresh chicken tenders marinated in buttermilk and 6 spices hand battered and fried to a golden brown. Served with hand-cut fries, house-made BBQ and honey mustard dipping sauce.
BACON ONION DIP
Diced caramelized onion, smoked bacon, cream cheese, garlic, and Parmesan cheese. Garnished with onion jam and served with fresh Lavash crackers
SMOKED SALMON SPREAD
Chef selected Atlantic Salmon cherrywood smoked in-house, then folded in together with just a dab of cream cheese, zesty chili sauce, sweet & lively peppers, and green onion. served with fresh Lavash crackers
ENTREE SALADS
FRIED CHICKEN COBB SALAD
A fresh blend of Spring Havest Greens topped with hand breaded chicken tenders, tomatoes, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, bacon, cucumbers, hardboiled egg, red onion. Served with your choice of homemade dressing
GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
A fresh blend of Spring Harvest Greens, house-made sourdough croutons, diced tomatoes, parmesan garlic dressing, fresh parmesan, grilled chicken
P&G SALAD
A fresh blend Spring Harvest Greens, cucumber, celery, tomatoes, onion, garlic croutons, garnished with feta cheese crumbles. House made Balsamic vinaigrette on the side.
ROASTED CHICKEN SALAD
Hand pulled blackened chicken breast, A fresh blend of Spring Harvest Greens, red onion, cucumbers, celery, tomatoes, tossed in a Cabernet buttermilk dressing, garnished with crumbled blue cheese.
SPINACH SALAD
Baby spinach, tomato, shaved red onion, hardboiled egg, garnished with freshly grated Parmesan cheese and bacon crisps.
P&G BURGERS
BACON CHEESE BURGER
Two smash-cooked patties topped with American cheese, thick cut applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and homemade pickles on a butter-toasted bun with house-made Gracie Sauce.
BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER
Two smash-cooked patties made your way! Choose one cheese and any toppings. You never know if it might end up on the permanent menu!
CHIMI BURGER
Two smashed-cooked patties topped with Monterey Jack cheese, avocado, caramelized onions, bacon and house made chimichurri sauce on a butter-toasted bun.
PATTY MELT
2 smash-cooked patties, toasted sourdough bread, Swiss cheese, forest mushroom ragout, house dill pickles, chophouse aioli served with your choice of side
PIMENTO BURGER MELT
House made pimentos cheese spread, tomato and house pickles on a toasted sourdough bread.
SMOKEHOUSE BBQ BURGER
Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, bacon, House BBQ sauce and fresh sriracha kale slaw on butter-toasted split top bun.
P&G SANDWICHES
GRACIE'S CHICKEN SANDWICH
Blackened grilled chicken, caramelized onions, avocado mousse, Monterey jack cheese and Applewood bacon on a butter-toasted bun.
SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH
Fresh chicken breast marinated in buttermilk, hand breaded, fried to golden brown. Topped with cheddar cheese, fresh hand-sliced tomatoes and a bold & zesty jalapeno sauce served on a butter-toasted bun.
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
Hand-breaded fried chicken tossed in our house-made buffalo sauce, topped with bleu cheese dressing, fresh sriracha kale slaw and dill pickles on a toasted bun.
P&G FRIED BOLOGNA
A thick sliced (Falter's) fried bologna served on a butter-toasted bun topped with sweet and spicy mustard relish, swiss cheese, shredded leaf lettuce and house made dill pickle served with your choice of side.
PORTABELLA MUSHROOM STACK
Grilled portabella mushroom, marinated in house-made vinaigrette, topped with roasted red peppers, Monterey Jack cheese and roasted red pepper aioli served on a ciabatta roll.
SALMON BLT
Blackened fresh salmon, sriracha mayonnaise, bacon, green leaf lettuce, tomato served on buttered sourdough bread.
LAKE ERIE WALLEY FISH SANDWICH
GRILLED CHEESE
SALAD DRESSING & SAUCES
NO SAUCE
SAUCE ON SIDE
Balsamic Vinaigrette
BBQ
Bleu Cheese
Buffalo Sauce
Cheese Sauce
Chimi
Chophouse Aioli
Garlic Aioli
Garlic Parmasan
Gracie Sauce
Honey Mustard
Marinara Sauce
Mayo
Ranch
Red Pepper Aioli
Sour Cream
Spicy Sauce
Sriracha Mayo
Tarter Sauce
SIDES
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
138 Graceland Blvd, Columbus, OH 43214