MOZART'S 4784 N High St
4784 N High St
Columbus, OH 43214
Featured Items
Holiday Wine Tasting Ticket- 12/1/22
Join us Thursday, December 1st from 5:30 to 7:30pm to explore the world of wine with Jon Offredo of Offredo Selections. $20 per person. Please preorder the available food items when purchasing your ticket. A la carte ordering will not be available during the event. Bottled wines will be available for purchase on the evening of the wine tasting.
Mozart Chocolate Liqueur Bottle
750 mL Product of Austria
Crimson Cup Coffee- Pumpkin & Spice 12ozGround
Mozart's Brunch To Go
Everything you need for an easy, elegant brunch at home! Includes: - Whole Quiche: Your choice of a Quiche Lorraine or Garden Vegetable - Four freshly baked European Breakfast Pastries: One each Chocolate Plunder, Cream Cheese Plunder, Peach & Apricot Plunder and Poppy Seed Pluder - Six Petit Fours: Two each of Chocolate, Lemon and Vanilla - Bottle of sparkling Spumante
Marzipan Pumpkin
Luscious pumpkin spice buttercream inside of a pastry shell, wrapped in almond marzipan and finished with a touch of sugar.
Breakfast Pastries
Chocolate Plunder
A Viennoiserie pastry made with a light, layered yeast dough baked with a rich chocolate filling.
Cream Cheese Plunder
A Viennoiserie pastry made with a light, layered yeast dough baked with lightly sweetened cream cheese filling.
Peach & Apricot Plunder
A Viennoiserie pastry made with a light, layered yeast dough baked with apricot preserves and peach slices.
Poppy Seed Plunder
A Viennoiserie pastry made with a light, layered yeast dough baked with poppy seed filling.
Almond Croissant
A classic flakey and butter rich croissant baked with almond cream, finished with toasted sliced almonds and powdered sugar.
Palm Leaf
Flakey puff pastry baked with cinnamon and sugar, finished with a sweet frosting.
Apricot Almond Scone - 2+ hours notice required
Butter-rich European-style scone baked with dried apricot and toasted almond, finished with a light apricot glaze.
Cranberry Walnut Scone - 2+ hours notice required
Butter-rich European-style scone baked with cranberries and walnuts, finished with a light apricot glaze.
Apple Strudel
A breakfast favorite at Mozart’s! Sweet apples baked with raisins & walnuts in a light, flaky pastry, finished with a dusting of powdered sugar.
European Pastries
Marzipan Pumpkin
Luscious pumpkin spice buttercream inside of a pastry shell, wrapped in almond marzipan and finished with a touch of sugar.
Marzipan Peach
Mozart’s signature pastry! Delicate peach buttercream and raspberry preserves inside of a pastry shell, wrapped in almond marzipan and finished with a touch of sugar.
Cream Horn
Flaky puff pastry with a sweet filling.
Coconut Rum Ball
A rich chocolate truffle-like confection infused with coconut rum and rolled in coconut flakes.
Chocolate Petit Four
A bite-size treat with layers of chocolate cake and rich chocolate buttercream enrobed in a chocolate coating.
Lemon Petit Four
A bite-size treat with layers of lemon cake and lemon buttercream enrobed in white chocolate.
Vanilla Petit Four
A bite-size treat with layers of vanilla cake and vanilla buttercream enrobed in white chocolate.
Napoleon (Saturday only; Order by Wed 10am for Sat pick up)
Three layers of flakey puff pastry filled with a rich vanilla pastry cream. Full strip serves 10+ Add custom writing and hand-dipped chocolate flowers! Type your desired greeting in the 'Special Instructions' box below.
Amaretto Truffle
Rich, creamy chocolate infused with Amaretto liqueur. Gluten Free.
Bourbon Truffle
Rich, creamy chocolate infused with bourbon. Gluten Free.
European Mini Pastry Gift Box
A dozen of our most popular European miniature pastries! Includes Chocolate, Lemon and Vanilla Petit Fours; Amaretto and Bourbon Truffles; and our signature Marzipan Peach.
European Miniature Pastry Trays
An assortment of our most popular European miniature pastries! Includes Chocolate, Lemon and Vanilla Petit Fours; Amaretto and Bourbon Truffles; and our signature Marzipan Peach.
European Tortes & Cakes
Chocolate Birthday Torte, 6"
Three layers of rich chocolate cake filled with chocolate buttercream and enrobed in decadent chocolate ganache. Decorated with hand-dipped chocolate flowers and a marzipan 'Happy Birthday' sign. 6" cake serves six to eight. Add custom writing! Type your desired greeting in the 'Special Instructions' box below.
Vanilla Raspberry Birthday Torte, 6" (2+ hours notice required)
Three layers of tender vanilla cake layered with luscious vanilla buttercream and raspberry preserves. Decorated with hand-dipped chocolate flowers and a marzipan 'Happy Birthday' sign. 6" Torte serves six to eight. Add custom writing! Type your desired greeting in the 'Special Instructions' box below.
Black Forest Torte, 7" (48+ Hours Required)
Fresh whipped cream layered with kirsch-infused chocolate cake and dark sweet cherries. Decorated with maraschino cherries and Black Forest chocolate shavings. 7" Torte serves 8 to 10. Add custom writing and hand-dipped chocolate flowers! Type your desired greeting in the 'Special Instructions' box below.
Carrot Cake, 7"
A moist, traditional carrot cake recipe with raisins, finished with cream cheese frosting, ground almonds, and handmade marzipan carrots. 7" Cake serves 8 to 10.
Chocolate Mousse Torte, 7" (24+ hours notice required)
Rich chocolate mousse and sweet red raspberry preserves over chocolate cake, finished with a fresh whipped cream frosting. 7" Torte serves 8 to 10. Add custom writing and hand-dipped chocolate flowers! Type your desired greeting in the 'Special Instructions' box below.
Chocolate Truffle Torte, 7"
Decadent whipped rum-infused chocolate ganache frosting layered with moist chocolate cake and toasted almonds. 7" Torte serves 8 to 10 Add custom writing and hand-dipped chocolate flowers! Type your desired greeting in the 'Special Instructions' box below.
Dobos Torte, 7" (7+ days advance notice required)
A Hungarian specialty! Six individually baked cake layers filled with a chocolate-hazelnut buttercream. Topped with chocolate-coated wafers (Add $15 to for caramel-coated wafers). Add custom writing and hand-dipped chocolate flowers! Type your desired greeting in the 'Special Instructions' box below.
Esterhazy Torte, 7" (24+ hours advance notice required)
A Hungarian specialty featuring layers of almond meringue filled with almond-rum buttercream. Gluten Free. Add custom writing and hand-dipped chocolate flowers! Type your desired greeting in the 'Special Instructions' box below.
Key Lime Pie, Whole (2+ hours notice required)
Baked in a graham cracker crust and topped with dollops of fresh whipped cream. Serves 8 to 10. Add custom writing and hand-dipped chocolate flowers! Type your desired greeting in the 'Special Instructions' box below.
Mocca Cream Torte, 7" (48+ hours notice required)
Three layers of moist vanilla cake with raspberry preserves and mocca buttercream frosting. 7" Torte serves eight to ten. Add custom writing and hand-dipped chocolate flowers! Type your desired greeting in the 'Special Instructions' box below.
Mozart Torte, 7" (48+ hours notice required)
Ripe sliced strawberries layered with fresh whipped cream and moist vanilla cake, accented by toasted sliced almonds. 7" Torte serves 8 to 10. Add custom writing and hand-dipped chocolate flowers! Type your desired greeting in the 'Special Instructions' box below.
Pear Almond Tart, Whole (48+ hours notice required)
Sweet, ripe pears and almond cream baked in a buttery tart shell.
Sacher Torte, 7" (Order by Wed at 10am for Sat pick up)
This world famous Austrian confection is made with a special recipe chocolate cake layered with European apricot preserves and enrobed in chocolate fondant. 7" Round serves 8 to 10. Add custom writing and hand-dipped chocolate flowers! Type your desired greeting in the 'Special Instructions' box below.
Sonata Torte, 7"
Alternating layers of chocolate and vanilla cake, filled with caramel buttercream and enrobed in rich chocolate fondant. 7" Torte serves 8 to 10. Add custom writing and hand-dipped chocolate flowers! Type your desired greeting in the 'Special Instructions' box below.
Tiramisu, 7"
Our interpretation of the classic Italian dessert: Two thin layers of rich chocolate cake layered with espresso-infused mascarpone and amaretto-soaked ladyfingers. 7" Torte serves 8 to 10. Add custom writing and hand-dipped chocolate flowers! Type your desired greeting in the 'Special Instructions' box below.
Cookies
Apricot Linzer Cookie
Raspberry Almond Linzer Cookie
Frosted Cut-Out Cookie (24+ hours required for 6 or more)
Classic frosted cut-out cookies with a hint of almond. Please allow 24+ hours notice for orders of a half dozen or more. Designs may vary.
Almond Hazelnut Biscotti
Cranberry Almond Biscotti
Chocolate-Dipped Biscotti
Chocolate-Dipped Coconut Macaroon
Ischler Cookie
Two almond shortbread cookies with a creamy chocolate hazelnut filling, dipped in rich chocolate
Lebkuchen
A ‘German gingerbread’ cookie baked with toasted hazelnuts, honey, and sweet spice, finished with orange preserves and rich chocolate.
European Tea Cookies
An elegant and versatile miniature cookie assortment, including Florentine, Nussini, Raspberry Almond Thumbprint, Ischler, and more!
European Tea Cookie Gift Box
"An elegant miniature cookie assortment, including Florentine, Nussini, Raspberry Almond Thumbprint, Ischler, and more! 16oz gift box. 24+ hours advance notice required for ordering"
Tray of Happiness Cookie Assortment (3+ Hour Notice Required)
"Bring a ray of sunshine to someone's day with our Tray of Happiness Cookie Assortment! Bring a ray of sunshine to someone's day with our Tray of Happiness Cookie Assortment! Each tray includes nine of our delicious cookies: Almond Hazelnut Biscotti, Chocolate Dipped Biscotti, Cranberry Almond Biscotti, Apricot Linzer, Raspberry Almond Linzer, Ischler, Lebkuchen, Chocolate Chip, and a frosted Cut-Out."
Breakfast Sandwiches- Available until 3pm
Mozart's Breakfast Sandwich
Smoked black forest ham and crisp bacon with folded eggs and melted cheddar on whole wheat. Served with fresh fruit salad.
Smoked Salmon Breakfast Sandwich
Tender folded eggs with smoked salmon and cream cheese on toasted baguette. Served with fresh fruit salad.
Wolfgang Breakfast Sandwich
Smoked turkey with folded eggs and melted Swiss on toasted ciabatta. Served with fresh fruit salad.
Egg & Cheddar Breakfast Sandwich
A butter croissant with folded eggs and melted cheddar. Served with fresh fruit salad.
More Breakfast Favorites - Available until 3pm
Mozart's Brunch To Go
Everything you need for an easy, elegant brunch at home! Includes: - Whole Quiche: Your choice of a Quiche Lorraine or Garden Vegetable - Four freshly baked European Breakfast Pastries: One each Chocolate Plunder, Cream Cheese Plunder, Peach & Apricot Plunder and Poppy Seed Pluder - Six Petit Fours: Two each of Chocolate, Lemon and Vanilla - Bottle of sparkling Spumante
Chicken Schnitzel Breakfast
Golden brown chicken schnitzel with two scrambled eggs and breakfast potatoes. Served with whole wheat toast.
Ratatouille with Scrambled Eggs
Two scrambled eggs over a bed of flavorful, house made ratatouille with a sprinkle of shredded Parmesan.
Smoked Salmon Scramble
Scrambled eggs with savory smoked salmon. Served with whole wheat toast and cream cheese.
Belgian Waffle
Served with whipped cream, powdered sugar and your choice of fresh fruit or warm berry sauce.
Eggs Amadeus
Tender scrambled eggs with zucchini and Parmesan. Served with whole wheat toast.
Breakfast Potatoes
Tender cubes of seasoned potato with sautéed onion.
Fresh Fruit Salad
Fruit Melody
A bowl of low-fat yogurt topped with house made granola and fresh fruit.
Muesli
Creamy low-fat yogurt blended with a medley of nuts, berries, oats and raisins.
Quiche - Available until 3pm
Slice Quiche Lorraine
Black forest ham, hickory bacon and onion and topped with melted Swiss. Served with whole wheat toast and fresh fruit.
Slice Garden Vegetable Quiche
Baked with seasonal vegetables and topped with melted cheddar. Served with fresh fruit salad and whole wheat toast.
Whole Quiche Lorraine (3+ Hour Notice Required)
Whole Quiche serves 4 to 6. Baked with smoked Black Forest ham, hickory bacon, onion and Swiss
Whole Garden Vegetable Quiche (3+ Hour Notice Required)
Whole Quiche serve 4 to 6. Baked with seasonal vegetables and topped with cheddar cheese.
Soup & Salad - Available until 3pm
Hungarian Goulash
A hearty stew of beef, potatoes & onions simmered with Hungary's world famous paprika. Served with house made focaccia bread.
Cream of Mushroom Soup
A luscious cream soup with sliced portabella and button mushrooms. Served with house-made focaccia bread.
House Salad
Black forest ham, turkey, Swiss and cheddar over a bed of crisp salad greens with cucumber, tomato and onion. Served with house made focaccia bread.
Smoked Salmon Salad
With fresh greens, tomato, cucumber and onion. Served with a side of horseradish sauce and house-made focaccia bread.
Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad
A scoop of chicken salad served with a bed of fresh greens, tomato, cucumber, onion, and a slice of house-made focaccia.
Side Salad
Crisp greens topped with tomato, cucumber and onion. Served with focaccia bread.
Sandwiches - Available until 3pm
Mozart's Club Sandwich
Black Forest ham, turkey, Swiss and cheddar with hickory bacon on baguette. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of fresh fruit salad or potato chips.
Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad Sandwich
On a croissant with sweet-tart cranberries, toasted almonds, celery, and onion. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of fresh fruit salad or potato chips.
Smoked Salmon Sandwich
Smoked salmon with capers and cream cheese on toasted baguette. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of fresh fruit salad or potato chips.
Chicken Schnitzel Sandwich
A golden brown, lightly breaded chicken cutlet served on toasted baguette. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of fresh fruit salad or potato chips.
Kids Menu - Available until 3pm
Other Favorites - Available until 3pm
Red Wines
White Wines
Sparkling Wines
European Tea Cookie 16oz Box- Nationwide Shipping
Send a sweet treat to friends and family with our 1lb European Tea Cookie Box, an elegant assortment of handmade miniature cookies! Pricing includes flat rate domestic shipping. Please note the shipping address. requested shipping date and any message you would like to include in the 'Special Instructions' box below. Orders are shipped on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
European Tea Cookie 32oz Box- Nationwide Shipping
Send a sweet treat to friends and family with our 2lb European Tea Cookie Box, an elegant assortment of handmade miniature cookies! Pricing includes flat rate domestic shipping. Please note the shipping address. requested shipping date and any message you would like to include in the 'Special Instructions' box below. Orders are shipped on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Mozart's is a family-owned bakery, restaurant and catering venue bringing 'A Taste of Austria' to Columbus since 1995.
4784 N High St, Columbus, OH 43214