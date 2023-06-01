Restaurant header imageView gallery

Holy Macaroni 13721 Coastal Highway

13721 Coastal Highway

Ocean City, MD 21842

Mac's

Charlie Bravo Romeo

House-made Radiatori pasta, house yellow cheddar cheese sauce, chicken tenders, bacon, topped with crispy onions, and a ranch drizzle

The Passyunk

House-made Radiatori pasta, house yellow cheddar cheese sauce, shaved ribeye, sauteed onions, breadcrumbs

The Tried and True

House-made Radiatori pasta, house yellow cheddar cheese sauce, bacon bits, pulled pork, crispy onions, bbq sauce

The Maine Event

House-made Radiatori pasta, house yellow cheddar cheese sauce, Maine lobster, and bacon bits

The Fowl Play

House made shells, white cheddar jalapeno cheese sauce, fried or grilled chicken, green onion, topped with bleu cheese crumbles, buffalo sauce, and ranch drizzle

The MD Mac

House made shells, white jalapeno cheddar cheese sauce, crab, corn, old bay ritz cracker breadcrumbs

The Tuscan

House made shells, alfredo, spinach, roasted red peppers, sun dried tomato, shredded mozzarella

The Fungus Amungus

House made shells, alfredo, roasted wild mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted red peppers and shredded mozzarella

Fake it Till You Make It

House made campanelle, vegan cheese sauce, roasted wild mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, and vegan cheese

The Padrone

House made campanelle, Marinara, alfredo, meatballs, pepperoni, roasted peppers, topped with mozzarella, and pesto

Build Your Own Mac

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, croutons, dressing, Italian blend cheese

Eastern Shore Cobb

$18.00

Chopped Bacon, Grilled Chicken, Lump Crab Meat, Bleu Cheese, and Tomatoes on a bed of Romaine with an Avocado Ranch Drizzle

Southwest Chicken Salad

$13.00

Grilled, blackened or fried chicken, corn, jalapenos, black beans, cotija cheese, onions, heirloom cherry tomatoes, on a bed of mixed greens with an Avocado Ranch

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.00

Grilled or fried chicken tossed in our house buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, onions, bacon, on a bed of mixed greens with a ranch drizzle

Soups

Cheesy Chicken Tortilla

$7.00

Broccoli Cheddar

$7.00

Drinks

REG Fountain Bev

$2.75

LG Fountain Bev

$3.50

Life Water

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Fresh Scratch Made Pasta with the perfect curated toppings and cheese

