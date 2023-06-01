Holy Macaroni 13721 Coastal Highway
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Fresh Scratch Made Pasta with the perfect curated toppings and cheese
13721 Coastal Highway, Ocean City, MD 21842
