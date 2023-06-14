  • Home
  • /
  • Gardena
  • /
  • Honey Dressed Fried Chicken_GARDENA - Gardena
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Honey Dressed Fried Chicken_GARDENA Gardena

review star

No reviews yet

15492 S Western Ave

Suite 114

Gardena, CA 90249

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

2. Main Menu

Honey Plates

1. 2 pcs (Thigh & Leg)

1. 2 pcs (Thigh & Leg)

$12.75

Served with Fries, pickled radish, cole slaw.

2. 2 pcs (Breast & Wing)

2. 2 pcs (Breast & Wing)

$13.95

Served with Fries, pickled radish, cole slaw.

3. 3 pcs (2 Thigh & Leg)

3. 3 pcs (2 Thigh & Leg)

$13.95

Served with Fries, pickled radish, cole slaw.

4. 3 pcs (Thigh, Wing & Leg)

4. 3 pcs (Thigh, Wing & Leg)

$13.95

Served with Fries, pickled radish, cole slaw.

5. 3 pcs (Breast, Wing & Leg)

5. 3 pcs (Breast, Wing & Leg)

$14.85

Served with Fries, pickled radish, cole slaw.

6. 3 pcs (Whole Wing)

6. 3 pcs (Whole Wing)

$13.85

Served with Fries, pickled radish, cole slaw.

7. 3 pcs (Legs)

7. 3 pcs (Legs)

$12.95

Served with Fries, pickled radish, cole slaw.

Honey Special Plate

Special Plate-A (Thigh & Leg)

Special Plate-A (Thigh & Leg)

$14.85

2 pcs (thigh & leg), 2 pcs Breast Strips, French Fries, Pickled Radish, Cole Slaw, 1 dipping sauce, Fountain Soda

Special Plate-B (3 Whole Wing)

Special Plate-B (3 Whole Wing)

$15.85

3 pcs (3 Whole Wing), 2 pcs Breast Strips, French Fries, Pickled Radish, Cole Slaw, 1 dipping sauce, Fountain Soda

Chicken Sandwich

Signature Sandwich (Only)

Signature Sandwich (Only)

$10.95

Chicken breast with choice of honey sauce, pickles, apple cider cole slaw & House Burger Sauce

Signature Sandwich Combo

Signature Sandwich Combo

$13.95

Chicken breast with choice of honey sauce, pickles, apple cider cole slaw & House Burger Sauce (Fries & Soda)

Cheese Sandwich (Only)

Cheese Sandwich (Only)

$10.95

Chicken breast with choice of honey sauce, American and Swiss cheese, pickles, and house burger sauce.

Cheese Sandwich Combo

Cheese Sandwich Combo

$13.95

Chicken breast with choice of honey sauce, American and Swiss cheese, pickles, and house burger sauce. (Fries & Soda)

Deluxe Sandwich (Only)

Deluxe Sandwich (Only)

$11.95

Chicken breast with choice of honey sauce, fried onion rings with BBQ sauce, AMERICAN & SWISS CHEESE, apple cider cole slaw, pickles & House Burger Sauce

Deluxe Sandwich Combo

Deluxe Sandwich Combo

$14.95

Chicken breast with choice of honey sauce, fried onion rings with BBQ sauce, AMERICAN & SWISS CHEESE, apple cider cole slaw, pickles & House Burger Sauce (Fries & Soda)

Cheese Fries

Classic Fries(Only)

Classic Fries(Only)

$8.75

Fries with choice of honey sauce, cheddar cheese sauce & house sauce

Classic Fries(Combo)

Classic Fries(Combo)

$10.60

Fries with choice of honey sauce, cheddar cheese sauce, house sauce & SODA

Deluxe Fries(Only)

Deluxe Fries(Only)

$9.95

Fries with choice of honey sauce, cheddar cheese sauce, breast strips, cole slaw, pickles, Jalapeño, chipotle mayo & house sauce

Deluxe Fries(Combo)

Deluxe Fries(Combo)

$11.80

Fries with choice of honey sauce, cheddar cheese sauce, breast strips, cole slaw, pickles, Jalapeño, chipotle mayo, house sauce & SODA

Boneless Breast Strips

3 pcs Breast Strips + Soda

$12.95

Choice of 1 Dipping sauce. Served with French fries and Soda.

5 pcs Breast Strips + Soda

5 pcs Breast Strips + Soda

$13.95

Choice of 1 Dipping sauce. Served with French fries and Soda.

Dozen Breast Strips

Dozen Breast Strips

$25.95

Choice of 2 dippings sauces. Served with French fries.

Family Pack

Whole Chicken (8pcs)

Whole Chicken (8pcs)

$28.95

2 Breast, 2 wing, 2 thigh, 2 drumstick (Served with Picked Radish)

Half Chicken (4pcs)

Half Chicken (4pcs)

$16.95

1 Breast, 1 Wing, 1 Thigh, 1 Leg (Served with Small Picked Radish)

Dark Meat (8pcs)

Dark Meat (8pcs)

$25.95

4 thighs, 4 legs (Served with Picked Radish)

Thigh Lover (6pcs)

Thigh Lover (6pcs)

$22.95

6 Thigh (Served with Picked Radish)

Whole Wing (6pcs)

Whole Wing (6pcs)

$17.79

Served with Small Pickled Radish

Dozen Whole Wing (12pcs)

Dozen Whole Wing (12pcs)

$31.99

Served with Pickled Radish

Drumsticks (6pcs)

Drumsticks (6pcs)

$15.79

Served with Small Pickled Radish

Dozen Drumsticks (12pcs)

Dozen Drumsticks (12pcs)

$27.99

Served with Pickled Radish

Picnic Pack

P. Whole Chicken (3 sides)

P. Whole Chicken (3 sides)

$34.99

8pcs Whole Chicken with 3 sides (French Fries, Cole Slaw, Pickled Radish)

P. Dark Meat (3 sides)

P. Dark Meat (3 sides)

$31.99

8pcs Dark Meat with 3 sides (French Fries, Cole Slaw, Pickled Radish)

P. Dozen Whole Wing (3 sides)

P. Dozen Whole Wing (3 sides)

$37.99

Served with 3 sides (French Fries, Cole Slaw, Pickled Radish)

P. Dozen Drumstick (3 sides)

P. Dozen Drumstick (3 sides)

$33.99

Served with 3 sides (French Fries, Cole Slaw, Pickled Radish)

Together Pack

T. Whole Chicken (6 sides)

T. Whole Chicken (6 sides)

$44.79

8pcs Whole Chicken with 6 sides (1 Macaroni Salad, 1 Potato Salad, 1 French Fries, 3 pcs Texas Toast, 1 Cole Slaw, 1 Pickled Radish)

T. Dark Meat (6 sides)

T. Dark Meat (6 sides)

$41.79

8pcs Dark Meat with 6 sides (1 Macaroni Salad, 1 Potato Salad, 1 French Fries, 3 pcs Texas Toast, 1 Cole Slaw, 1 Pickled Radish)

T. Dozen Whole Wing (6 sides)

T. Dozen Whole Wing (6 sides)

$47.89

Served with 6 sides (1 Macaroni Salad, 1 Potato Salad, 1 French Fries, 3 pcs Texas Toast, 1 Cole Slaw, 1 Pickled Radish)

T. Dozen Leg (6 sides)

T. Dozen Leg (6 sides)

$43.89

Served with 6 sides (1 Macaroni Salad, 1 Potato Salad, 1 French Fries, 3 pcs Texas Toast, 1 Cole Slaw, 1 Pickled Radish)

Side

French Fries

French Fries

$4.50+
Chipotle Fries

Chipotle Fries

$4.95+
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.45+
Apple Cider Coleslaw

Apple Cider Coleslaw

$2.85
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.95
Macaroni Salad

Macaroni Salad

$3.85
Garlic Butter Texas Toast (2pcs)

Garlic Butter Texas Toast (2pcs)

$2.85
Fried Rice Cake

Fried Rice Cake

$4.50
Crispy Breast Strips (2pcs)

Crispy Breast Strips (2pcs)

$3.50
Pickled Radish

Pickled Radish

$2.75
White Rice

White Rice

$2.50
Dipping Sauce (2oz)

Dipping Sauce (2oz)

Honey Spicy Sauce (2oz)

Honey Spicy Sauce (2oz)

Cheddar Cheese Sauce (4oz)

Cheddar Cheese Sauce (4oz)

$2.00

3. Drinks

Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

$2.75

Coke, Diet Coke, Dr. Pepper, Minute Maid Lemonade, Sprite, Zero Coke

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

CHICKEN MEETS HONEY SAUCE!

Website

Location

15492 S Western Ave, Suite 114, Gardena, CA 90249

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Marie Callender’s - 142 - Gardena
orange starNo Reviews
15466 S. Western Gardena, CA 90249
View restaurantnext
Marie Callender’s - z142 - Gardena DNU
orange starNo Reviews
15466 S. Western Gardena, CA 90249
View restaurantnext
Ramen and Tsukemen TAO - Gardena - 1620 West Redondo Beach Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
1620 West Redondo Beach Boulevard Gardena, CA 90247
View restaurantnext
Happy Lemon - Gardena
orange star4.7 • 240
1630 W Redondo Beach Blvd Gardena, CA 90247
View restaurantnext
Torrance Bakery - Gardena
orange star4.3 • 542
15934 S. Western Avenue Gardena, CA 90247
View restaurantnext
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen - Gardena - 2015 W. Redondo
orange starNo Reviews
2015 W Redondo Beach Blvd #C Gardena, CA 90247
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Gardena

It's Boba Time - Gardena
orange star4.6 • 6,498
15482 S Western Ave Gardena, CA 90247
View restaurantnext
OH MY BURGER
orange star4.5 • 2,995
2142 W El Segundo Blvd Gardena, CA 90249
View restaurantnext
Phantom Carriage Brewery
orange star4.5 • 1,169
18525 S Main St Gardena, CA 90248
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000801 - Gardena Valley Center
orange star4.2 • 1,055
1252-A W. Redondo Beach Blvd. Gardena, CA 90247
View restaurantnext
WING FERNO - GARDENA LOCATION
orange star4.4 • 591
2221 W Redondo Beach Blvd Gardena, CA 90247
View restaurantnext
Torrance Bakery - Gardena
orange star4.3 • 542
15934 S. Western Avenue Gardena, CA 90247
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Gardena
Compton
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Hawthorne
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Torrance
review star
Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)
Carson
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
Redondo Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)
Hermosa Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Manhattan Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston