Top 10

Matcha Swirl

Matcha Swirl

$6.15

Matcha blended smoothie, served in a whipped cream lined cup

Taro Swirl

Taro Swirl

$6.15

Taro blended smoothie, served in a whipped cream lined cup

Pruvia Milk Tea

Pruvia Milk Tea

$5.35

Signature black tea, sweetened, topped with your choice of milk

Jasmine Milk Tea

Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.35

Premium jasmine tea, sweetened, topped with your choice of milk

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$5.35

Sweetened with brown sugar and topped with your choice of milk

Matcha Milk Tea

Matcha Milk Tea

$5.55

Fresh brewed tea, flavored with premium matcha, topped with your choice of milk

Passion Fruit Green Apple Tea

$5.35

Passion Fruit & Green apple flavored tea, choice of jasmine or black tea

Strawberry Grapefruit Tea

Strawberry Grapefruit Tea

$5.35

Strawberry & Grapefruit flavored tea, choice of jasmine or black tea

Strawberry Swirl

$6.15

Strawberry blended smoothie, served in a whipped cream lined cup

Spanish Latte

Spanish Latte

$6.00

Double shot espresso, condensed milk, & fresh cinnamon

Pastries

Herb & Toma Danish

$5.50

Spinach Artichoke

$5.50

Citrus Olive Oil Cake

$5.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cookie

$4.00

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$4.00

Strawberry Croissant

$5.50Out of stock

Cranberry Scone

$5.00Out of stock

Bacon Cheddar Scone

$5.00Out of stock

Banana Walnut Muffin

$4.50Out of stock

Blueberry Muffin (Gluten Free)

$5.30Out of stock

Coffee Cake

$4.15Out of stock

Milk Tea

Pruvia Milk Tea

Pruvia Milk Tea

$5.35

Signature black tea, sweetened, topped with your choice of milk

Jasmine Milk Tea

Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.35

Premium jasmine tea, sweetened, topped with your choice of milk

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$5.35

Sweetened with brown sugar and topped with your choice of milk

Matcha Milk Tea

Matcha Milk Tea

$5.55

Fresh brewed tea, flavored with premium matcha, topped with your choice of milk

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$5.55

Brewed Thai black tea, sweetened, topped with your choice of milk

Strawberry Milk Tea

Strawberry Milk Tea

$5.35

Strawberry flavored tea, topped with your choice of milk

Taro Milk Tea (Non- Caffeinated)

$5.35

Taro flavor, milk based (standard whole milk)

Honeydew Milk Tea (Non- Caffeinated)

$5.35

Honeydew flavor, milk based (standard whole milk)

Hokkaido Milk Tea

$5.35

Creamy milk tea, with notes of caramel and toffee (non-dairy)

Honey Milk Tea

$5.35

Sweetened with honey and topped with your choice of milk

Lavender Milk Tea

$5.55

Floral notes of lavender, sweetened, topped with your choice of milk

Rose Milk Tea

$5.35

Floral notes of rose, sweetened, topped with your choice of milk

Almond Milk Tea

$5.35

Lightly floral and nutty almond flavored milk tea (non dairy)

Fruit Tea

Passion Fruit Green Apple Tea

$5.35

Passion Fruit & Green apple flavored tea, choice of jasmine or black tea

Strawberry Grapefruit Tea

Strawberry Grapefruit Tea

$5.35

Strawberry & Grapefruit flavored tea, choice of jasmine or black tea

Peach Tea

$5.35

Peach flavored tea, choice of jasmine or black tea

Passion Fruit Tea

$5.35

Passion Fruit flavored tea, choice of jasmine or black tea

Mango Tea

$5.35

Mango flavored tea, choice of jasmine or black tea

Strawberry Tea

$5.35

Strawberry flavored tea, choice of jasmine or black tea

Grapefruit Tea

$5.35

Grapefruit flavored tea, choice of jasmine or black tea

Pineapple Tea

$5.35

Pineapple flavored tea, choice of jasmine or black tea

Swirls

Matcha Swirl

Matcha Swirl

$6.15

Matcha blended smoothie, served in a whipped cream lined cup

Taro Swirl

Taro Swirl

$6.15

Taro blended smoothie, served in a whipped cream lined cup

Strawberry Swirl

$6.15

Strawberry blended smoothie, served in a whipped cream lined cup

Honeydew Swirl

$6.15

Honeydew blended smoothie, served in a whipped cream lined cup

Mocha Chip Swirl

Mocha Chip Swirl

$6.15

Mocha flavored blended smoothie, served in a whipped cream lined cup

Crema Milk Smoothie

Strawberry Crema

$5.70

Strawberry milk smoothie

Peach Crema

$5.70

Peach milk smoothie

Passion Fruit Crema

$5.70

Passion Fruit milk smoothie

Passion Fruit Green Apple Crema

$5.70

Passion Fruit Green Apple milk smoothie

Strawberry Grapefruit Crema

$5.70

Strawberry Grapefruit milk smoothie

Mango Crema

$5.70

Mango milk smoothie

Grapefruit Crema

$5.70

Grapefruit milk smoothie

Pineapple Crema

$5.70

Pineapple milk smoothie

Refresher Slush

Peach Refresher

$5.70

Peach slush

Strawberry Refresher

$5.70

Strawberry slush

Passion Fruit Green Apple Refresher

$5.70

Passion Fruit Green Apple slush

Strawberry Grapefruit Refresher

$5.70

Strawberry Grapefruit slush

Passion Fruit Refresher

$5.70

Passion Fruit slush

Mango Refresher

$5.70

Mango slush

Grapefruit Refresher

$5.70

Grapefruit slush

Pineapple Refresher

$5.70

Pineapple slush

Tea Lattes

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.75

Premium grade matcha, pre sweetened & your choice of milk

Lavender Matcha Latte

Lavender Matcha Latte

$5.75

Premium grade matcha, notes of lavender & your choice of milk

Rose Matcha Latte

$5.75

Premium grade matcha, notes of rose & your choice of milk

Blueberry Matcha Latte

$5.75

Premium grade matcha, notes of blueberry & your choice of milk

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.50

Lightly sweetened Chai & your choice of milk

Earl Grey Latte

$5.50

Lightly sweetened Earl Grey & your choice of milk

Hojicha Latte

$5.50

Premium grade Hojicha, lightly sweetened & your choice of milk

Coffee

Spanish Latte

Spanish Latte

$6.00

Double shot espresso, condensed milk, & fresh cinnamon

Ty's Latte

Ty's Latte

$6.00

Double shot espresso, half & half, whole milk & lightly sweetened

Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

$5.75

Ghirardelli premium chocolate sauce & double espresso

Flavored Latte

Flavored Latte

$5.75

Choose between, Vanilla, Coconut, Lavender, Rose, Blueberry, Irish Cream, Hazelnut, Caramel, Honey

Caffe Latte

Caffe Latte

$5.25

Double shot espresso and milk

Americano

Americano

$4.25

House blend double shot espresso with water

Espresso

Espresso

$3.00

House blend double shot espresso

Non Caffeinated

Strawberry Milk (Non- Caffeinated)

$5.35

Strawberry flavored milk (standard whole milk)

Hot Chocolate

$5.25

Ghirardelli premium chocolate sauce, your choice of milk

Retail

Crew Neck

$50.00

T Shirt

$25.00

Hoodie

$60.00