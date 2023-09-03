Signatures

Pruvia Latte

Pruvia Latte

$5.75

Double espresso, milk, simple syrup, topped with sweet and salted cold foam

Spanish Latte

Spanish Latte

$5.50

Double espresso, milk, condensed milk & fresh cinnamon

Einspanner

Einspanner

$6.00

22 hour cold brew topped with sweet & salted cold foam

Chagaccino

Chagaccino

$6.25

Chaga mushroom infused mixture, espresso, and your choice of milk. Keto friendly, organic, sweetened with monk fruit.

White Mocha Latte

White Mocha Latte

$5.50

White Chocolate sauce & double espresso

Lavender Matcha Latte

Lavender Matcha Latte

$5.50

Premium grade matcha, floral notes of lavender with milk

Latte

Pruvia Latte

Pruvia Latte

$5.75

Double espresso, milk, simple syrup, topped with sweet and salted cold foam

Spanish Latte

Spanish Latte

$5.50

Double espresso, milk, condensed milk & fresh cinnamon

Flavored Latte

Flavored Latte

$5.25

Double espresso, choice of flavor and milk

Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

$5.50

Ghirardelli premium chocolate sauce & double espresso

White Mocha Latte

White Mocha Latte

$5.50

White Chocolate sauce & double espresso

Caffe Latte

Caffe Latte

$4.75

Double espresso and your choice of milk

Coffee/ Shaken Espresso

Espresso

Espresso

$3.00

Double shot espresso

Americano

Americano

$4.00

Double shot espresso & water

Cortado

Cortado

$4.00

Equal parts espresso and steamed milk

Flat White (8oz)

Flat White (8oz)

$4.25

Double shot espresso, steamed milk, thin later of microfoam

Cappuccino (8oz)

Cappuccino (8oz)

$4.25

Double shot espresso, steamed milk, layer of foam

Espresso Tonic

Espresso Tonic

$5.50

Fever tree tonic water & double epsresso

Shakerato

Shakerato

$5.65

Shaken espresso, milk, and lighly sweetend

Shaken Spanish

Shaken Spanish

$5.65

Shaken espresso, milk, condensed milk & cinnamon

Whole Coffee Beans (12oz)

$18.25

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$6.00

22 hour cold brew

Einspanner

Einspanner

$6.00

22 hour cold brew topped with sweet & salted cold foam

Matcha

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.50

Premium grade matcha, pre sweetened with milk

Lavender Matcha Latte

Lavender Matcha Latte

$5.50

Premium grade matcha, floral notes of lavender with milk

Matcha Tonic

Matcha Tonic

$5.50

Fever tree tonic water with premium grade matcha

Teas

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.50

Lightly sweetened Chai & your choice of milk

Earl Grey

Earl Grey

$4.25
Jasmine Pearl

Jasmine Pearl

$4.25

Loose leaf jasmine pearls (Green Tea)

Sencha Superior

Sencha Superior

$4.25

Loose leaf sencha (Green Tea)

White Peony

White Peony

$4.25

Loose leaf white peony (White Tea)

White Rose Milange

White Rose Milange

$4.25

Loose leaf white tea with a hint of rose (White Tea)

Chamomile

Chamomile

$4.25

Loose leaf chamomile (Decaf Herbal Tea)

Hibiscus

Hibiscus

$4.25

Loose leaf hibiscus tea (Decaf)

Pastries

Strawberry Croissant

$5.50Out of stock

Coffee Cake

$4.15

Blueberry Muffin (Gluten Free)

$5.30Out of stock

Banana Walnut Muffin

$4.50Out of stock

Citrus Olive Oil Cake

$5.50

Cranberry Scone

$5.00

Bacon Cheddar Scone

$5.00Out of stock