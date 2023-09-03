Pruvia Coffee Bar
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Specialty coffee shop.
1610 W. Redondo Beach Blvd Suite 12B, Gardena, CA 90247
