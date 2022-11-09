Hornet's Nest
No reviews yet
269 E Main St
Branford, CT 06405
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Breakfast Sandwich
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese
Bacon, 2 Eggs, Cheese
Sausage, Egg, and Cheese
Sausage Patty, 2 Eggs, Cheese
Ham, Egg, and Cheese
Ham, 2 Eggs, Cheese
Turkey Bacon, Egg, and Cheese
Turkey Bacon, 2 Eggs, Cheese
Egg and Cheese
2 Eggs, Cheese
Steak, Egg, and Cheese
Steak, 2 Eggs, Cheese
Pastrami, Egg, and Cheese
Pastrami, 2 Eggs, Cheese
Meatball, Egg, and Cheese
Turkey, Egg, and Cheese
Coach
Sausage, 2 Eggs, Cheese, Homefries
Lumberjack
Bacon, Ham, Sausage, 2 Eggs, Cheese
Farmer
Brocoli, Mushrooms, Peppers, 2 Eggs, Cheese
Dr. Feel Good
Spinach, Tomato, Eggwhites, Cheese
Stinger
Ham, 2 Eggs, Cheese, Hot Cherry Peppers, Grilled Onions, Spicy Mustard
Sweet Pete
Bacon, 2 Eggs, Cheese, Hashbrown
Triple Double
Double Bacon, 2 Eggs, 2 Cheese
Western Sandwich
Breakfast Platter
Eggs, Home Fries, and Toast
2 Eggs any style, homefries, choice of toast
Eggs, Home Fries, Toast, Protein
Egg White Omelette
Dino's Omelette, Home Fries, Toast
Gyros, Feta Omelette, homefries, choice of toast
Greek Omelette, Home Fries, Toast
Feta, Tomato, Spinach Omelette, homefries, choice of toast
Omelette
Omelette, Home Fries, Toast
3 Egg Omelette, homefries, toast
Egg White Omelette, Home Fries, Toast
Philly Omelette, Home Fries, Toast
Shaved Ribeye, Peppers, Onions Omelette, homefries, choice of toast
Spanish Omelette, Home Fries, Toast
Chorizo and Cheddar Omelette, Fresh Cut Salsa, homefries, choice of toast
Pancakes
2 Buttermilk Pancakes, powder sugar, butter
Waffle
Belgian Waffle, powdered sugar, butter
French Tst
3 Pieces of Cinnamon French Toast, powdered sugar, butter
Western Omelette, Home Fries, Toast
Ham, Peppers, Onions Omelette, homefires, choice of toast
Veggie Omelette, Home Fries, Toast
Mushrooms, Tomato, Spinach, Onion Omelette, homefries, choice of toast
Eggs, English Muffins, Corned Beef Hash
Home Fries Bowl
Breakfast Sides
Side Bacon
Side Ham Steak
1 Hand Cut Slice
Side Sausage Links
2 Pieces
Sausage Patties
2 Pieces
Side Turkey Bacon
3 Slices
Side Steak
Side Chorizo
Side Meatballs
Side Gyro
Side Corned Beef Hash
Side Avocado
Side Broccoli
Side Salsa
Side Spinach
Side Tomato
2 Eggs
Home Fries
Hand Cut Yukon Gold Potatoes
Hash Brown
1 Patty
Single Pancake
1 Pancake
Short Stack French Toast
2 Pieces French Toast
1 Egg
Side Sauces
Sandwiches
#1
Med-Rare Roast Beef, Red Onions, Tomato, Horse Radish Sauce
#2 French Dip
Hot Roast Beef, Swiss, Au jus
#3 Buffalo
Crispy Buffalo Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Bleu Cheese Dressing
#4
Fresh Mozzarella, Roast Red Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Olive Oil
#5 Fiesta
Oven Roasted Turkey, Pepper Jack, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle mayo
#6 Where's Waldo?
Waldorf Chicken Salad (sun-dried cranberries, raisins, caramelized walnuts), fresh cut apples, lettuce
#7 Italian Job
Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, Provolone, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Olive Oil & Vinegar, Salt & Pepper
#8
House Chicken Cutlet, Smoked Mozzarella, Bacon, Chipotle Mayo
#9 Caesar
Grilled Chicken, Shaved Parmesan, Green Leaf Lettuce, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
#10 Manhattan
Oven Roasted Turkey, Swiss, Bacon, House Cole Slaw, Thousand Island Dressing
#11
House Chicken Cutlet, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Pesto Mayo
#12 Loony Tuna
Freshly made White Tuna Salad, Red Onion, Hot Cherry Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato
#13 Crispy Chicken
Crispy Chicken, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Honey Mustard
#14 Thanksgiving
Oven Roasted Turkey, Savory Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce or Cranberry Stuffing
#15 Godfather
House Chicken Cutlet, Grilled Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Tomato, Olive Oil & Vinegar
#16 Pastrami Nightmare
Shaved Pastrami, Swiss, Grilled Onions, Tomato, Spicey Mustard
#17 Scooter
Freshly made Chicken Salad, American, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato
#18 Widowmaker
Med-Rare Roast Beef, Red Onions, Tomato, Horse Radish Sauce
#19 Veggie
Breaded Eggplant Cutlets, Grilled Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato, Balsamic Vinaigrette
#20 Steak Bomb
Shaved Ribeye, American, Hot Cherry Peppers, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions
#21 California
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Balsamic Vinaigrette
#22 Bourbon Chicken
Crispy Bourbon Chicken, Cheddar, Sauteed Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Lettuce
#23 Pulled BBQ Chicken
BBQ Pulled Chickeb Breast, Cheddar, Grilled Onions, House Cole Slaw
Gyros
Gyro, tomato, red onion, lettuce, tzatziki sauce (greek yogurt cucumber garlic)
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
Burger
Hamburger, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion,
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Tomato Basil Sauce, Parmesan, Fresh Mozzarella
Eggplant Parmesan
Breaded Eggplant Cutlets, Tomato Basil Sauce, Parmesan, Fresh Mozzarella
Meatball Parmesan
Meatballs, Tomato Basil Sauce, Parmesan, Fresh Mozzarella
Build Your Own
Choice of Meat, Lettuce, Tomato
Turkey Club
Oven Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo (Triple decker)
Reuben
Shaved Pastrami, Swiss, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island
Grilled Cheese
Tuna Melt
Hot Dog
Egg Salad
American Combo
"Fish On"
Fish "Save your Sole"
Corned Beef Manhattan
Corned Beef Nightmare
Corned Beef Reuben
Salads
Bourbon Caesar Salad
Crispy Bourbon Chicken, Bacon, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Parmesan, Green Leaf Lettuce, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Buffalo Salad
Cris[py Buffalo Chicken, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Chopped Celery, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onions, English Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Black Olives, Croutons
Chef Salad
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken, Parmesan, Green Leaf Lettuce, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Cobb Salad
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Bacon, Hard Boiled Eggs, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onions, English Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Black Olives, Croutons
Crunchy Club Salad
Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onions, English Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Black Olives, Croutons
Gorgonzola Salad
Grilled Chicken, Gorgonzola Crumbles, Caramelized Walnuts, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onions, English Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Black Olives, Croutons
Greek Salad
Grilled Chicken, Stuffed Grape Leaves, Feta, Kalamata Olives, Oregano, Green Leaf, English Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Black Olives, Croutons, Greek Dressing
Kickin' Chicken Salad
Cajun Grilled Chicken, Fresh Cut Tomato Basil Tortilla Strips, Cheddar, Green Leaf, Red Onions, English Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Black Olives, Croutons
Sweet Spring Salad
Sun-dried Cranberries, Caramelized Walnuts, Cheddar, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onions, English Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Black Olives, Croutons
Village Salad
Grilled Chicken, Feta, Kalamata Olives, Red Onions, English Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Oregano, Olive Oil (Note: Served Without Lettuce)
Caesar Salad
Green Leaf Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan
Garden Salad
Green Leaf Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, English Cucumbers, Black Olives, Croutons
BYO Salad
Salad/Sandwich
Lunch Sides
French Fries
1 size
Sweet Pot Fries
1 size
Onion Rings
1 size
Greek Fries
Fresh squeezed lemon juice, feta, oregano
Cheddar Chz Fries
Potato Salad
8oz
Pasta Salad
8oz
Side Tuna
8oz
Side Chicken
8oz
Chicken Orzo
Fruit Salad
8oz Fresh Cut
Cole Slaw
8oz
Side Waldo
8oz
Side Chkn Salad
8oz
Soup Day
Please Call
Chili
Side Pickle
Children's Menu
Side Sauces
Au Jus
Side BBQ Sauce
Side Chipotle Mayo
Side Cranberry Mayo
Side Cranberry Sauce
Side Horse Radish Sauce
Side Hot Sauce
Side Ketchup
Side Mayo
Side Mustard - Spicy
Side Mustard - Yellow
Side Pesto Mayo
Side Pesto - No Mayo
Side Tomato Sauce
Side Tzatziki
Side Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
Side Bleu Cheese Dressing
Side Caesar Dressing
Side Greek Dressing
Side Honey Mustard Dressing
Side Oil & Vinegar
Side Olive Oil
Side Parmesan Peppercorn Dressing
Side Ranch Dressing
Side Thousand Island Dressing
Side Vinegar
Beverages
Foxon
Seltzer
Snapple
Nantucket
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Local eatery offering breakfast, lunch and catering. We serve real food with quick service in a "cheers like" atmosphere!
269 E Main St, Branford, CT 06405