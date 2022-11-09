Hornet's Nest

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

#8
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese
French Fries

Breakfast Sandwich

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese

$5.62

Bacon, 2 Eggs, Cheese

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese

$5.62

Sausage Patty, 2 Eggs, Cheese

Ham, Egg, and Cheese

$5.62

Ham, 2 Eggs, Cheese

Turkey Bacon, Egg, and Cheese

$6.64

Turkey Bacon, 2 Eggs, Cheese

Egg and Cheese

$4.60

2 Eggs, Cheese

Steak, Egg, and Cheese

$6.64

Steak, 2 Eggs, Cheese

Pastrami, Egg, and Cheese

$6.64

Pastrami, 2 Eggs, Cheese

Meatball, Egg, and Cheese

$6.64

Turkey, Egg, and Cheese

$6.64

Coach

$7.66

Sausage, 2 Eggs, Cheese, Homefries

Lumberjack

$8.68

Bacon, Ham, Sausage, 2 Eggs, Cheese

Farmer

$8.68

Brocoli, Mushrooms, Peppers, 2 Eggs, Cheese

Dr. Feel Good

$8.68

Spinach, Tomato, Eggwhites, Cheese

Stinger

$7.66

Ham, 2 Eggs, Cheese, Hot Cherry Peppers, Grilled Onions, Spicy Mustard

Sweet Pete

$7.66

Bacon, 2 Eggs, Cheese, Hashbrown

Triple Double

$7.39

Double Bacon, 2 Eggs, 2 Cheese

Western Sandwich

$7.54

Breakfast Platter

Eggs, Home Fries, and Toast

$6.57

2 Eggs any style, homefries, choice of toast

Eggs, Home Fries, Toast, Protein

$8.59

Egg White Omelette

$9.09

Dino's Omelette, Home Fries, Toast

$12.23

Gyros, Feta Omelette, homefries, choice of toast

Greek Omelette, Home Fries, Toast

$12.23

Feta, Tomato, Spinach Omelette, homefries, choice of toast

Omelette

$7.07

Omelette, Home Fries, Toast

$9.09

3 Egg Omelette, homefries, toast

Egg White Omelette, Home Fries, Toast

$11.11

Philly Omelette, Home Fries, Toast

$13.16

Shaved Ribeye, Peppers, Onions Omelette, homefries, choice of toast

Spanish Omelette, Home Fries, Toast

$12.23

Chorizo and Cheddar Omelette, Fresh Cut Salsa, homefries, choice of toast

Pancakes

$6.57

2 Buttermilk Pancakes, powder sugar, butter

Waffle

$6.06

Belgian Waffle, powdered sugar, butter

French Tst

$6.57

3 Pieces of Cinnamon French Toast, powdered sugar, butter

Western Omelette, Home Fries, Toast

$12.23

Ham, Peppers, Onions Omelette, homefires, choice of toast

Veggie Omelette, Home Fries, Toast

$12.23

Mushrooms, Tomato, Spinach, Onion Omelette, homefries, choice of toast

Eggs, English Muffins, Corned Beef Hash

$12.12Out of stock

Home Fries Bowl

$9.00

Breakfast Sides

Side Bacon

$4.04

Side Ham Steak

$4.04

1 Hand Cut Slice

Side Sausage Links

$4.04

2 Pieces

Sausage Patties

$4.04

2 Pieces

Side Turkey Bacon

$5.05

3 Slices

Side Steak

$5.05

Side Chorizo

$5.05

Side Meatballs

$5.05

Side Gyro

$6.06

Side Corned Beef Hash

$8.08Out of stock

Side Avocado

$3.03

Side Broccoli

$3.03

Side Salsa

$3.03

Side Spinach

$3.03

Side Tomato

$2.02

2 Eggs

$2.53

Home Fries

$3.03

Hand Cut Yukon Gold Potatoes

Hash Brown

$2.27

1 Patty

Single Pancake

$3.03

1 Pancake

Short Stack French Toast

$6.06

2 Pieces French Toast

1 Egg

$1.52

Bakery & More

Croissant

$3.79

Muffins

$3.79

Bagels

$2.02

Toast

$2.02

Oatmeal

$4.04

Side Sauces

Side Chipotle Mayo

$0.51

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.51

Side Mustard - Spicy

$0.51

Side Jelly - Grape

Side Jelly - Strawberry

Side Mustard - Yellow

$0.51

Side Horse Radish Sauce

$0.51

Side Hot Sauce

$0.51

Side Orange Marmalade

Side Extra Butter

$0.76

Side Mayo

Side Ketchup

Side Olive Oil

$0.76

Side Peanut Butter

$0.51

Sandwiches

#1

$10.10

Med-Rare Roast Beef, Red Onions, Tomato, Horse Radish Sauce

#2 French Dip

$10.10

Hot Roast Beef, Swiss, Au jus

#3 Buffalo

$10.10

Crispy Buffalo Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Bleu Cheese Dressing

#4

$10.10

Fresh Mozzarella, Roast Red Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Olive Oil

#5 Fiesta

$10.61

Oven Roasted Turkey, Pepper Jack, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle mayo

#6 Where's Waldo?

$10.61

Waldorf Chicken Salad (sun-dried cranberries, raisins, caramelized walnuts), fresh cut apples, lettuce

#7 Italian Job

$10.10

Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, Provolone, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Olive Oil & Vinegar, Salt & Pepper

#8

$10.61

House Chicken Cutlet, Smoked Mozzarella, Bacon, Chipotle Mayo

#9 Caesar

$10.10

Grilled Chicken, Shaved Parmesan, Green Leaf Lettuce, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

#10 Manhattan

$10.61

Oven Roasted Turkey, Swiss, Bacon, House Cole Slaw, Thousand Island Dressing

#11

$10.10

House Chicken Cutlet, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Pesto Mayo

#12 Loony Tuna

$10.10

Freshly made White Tuna Salad, Red Onion, Hot Cherry Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato

#13 Crispy Chicken

$10.10

Crispy Chicken, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Honey Mustard

#14 Thanksgiving

$10.10

Oven Roasted Turkey, Savory Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce or Cranberry Stuffing

#15 Godfather

$10.10

House Chicken Cutlet, Grilled Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Tomato, Olive Oil & Vinegar

#16 Pastrami Nightmare

$10.61

Shaved Pastrami, Swiss, Grilled Onions, Tomato, Spicey Mustard

#17 Scooter

$10.61

Freshly made Chicken Salad, American, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato

#18 Widowmaker

$10.61

Med-Rare Roast Beef, Red Onions, Tomato, Horse Radish Sauce

#19 Veggie

$10.10

Breaded Eggplant Cutlets, Grilled Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato, Balsamic Vinaigrette

#20 Steak Bomb

$10.61

Shaved Ribeye, American, Hot Cherry Peppers, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions

#21 California

$10.61

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Balsamic Vinaigrette

#22 Bourbon Chicken

$10.10

Crispy Bourbon Chicken, Cheddar, Sauteed Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Lettuce

#23 Pulled BBQ Chicken

$10.10

BBQ Pulled Chickeb Breast, Cheddar, Grilled Onions, House Cole Slaw

Gyros

$9.90

Gyro, tomato, red onion, lettuce, tzatziki sauce (greek yogurt cucumber garlic)

BLT

$8.84

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Burger

$9.40

Hamburger, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion,

Chicken Parmesan

$9.40

Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Tomato Basil Sauce, Parmesan, Fresh Mozzarella

Eggplant Parmesan

$9.40

Breaded Eggplant Cutlets, Tomato Basil Sauce, Parmesan, Fresh Mozzarella

Meatball Parmesan

$9.40

Meatballs, Tomato Basil Sauce, Parmesan, Fresh Mozzarella

Build Your Own

$9.09

Choice of Meat, Lettuce, Tomato

Turkey Club

$9.40

Oven Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo (Triple decker)

Reuben

$10.61

Shaved Pastrami, Swiss, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island

Grilled Cheese

$6.06

Tuna Melt

$9.40

Hot Dog

$4.70

Egg Salad

$6.82

American Combo

$10.61

"Fish On"

$11.11

Fish "Save your Sole"

$11.11

Corned Beef Manhattan

$11.11Out of stock

Corned Beef Nightmare

$11.11Out of stock

Corned Beef Reuben

$11.11Out of stock

Salads

Bourbon Caesar Salad

$13.16

Crispy Bourbon Chicken, Bacon, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Parmesan, Green Leaf Lettuce, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Buffalo Salad

$13.16

Cris[py Buffalo Chicken, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Chopped Celery, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onions, English Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Black Olives, Croutons

Chef Salad

$13.16

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.28

Grilled Chicken, Parmesan, Green Leaf Lettuce, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Cobb Salad

$13.16

Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Bacon, Hard Boiled Eggs, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onions, English Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Black Olives, Croutons

Crunchy Club Salad

$13.16

Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onions, English Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Black Olives, Croutons

Gorgonzola Salad

$13.16

Grilled Chicken, Gorgonzola Crumbles, Caramelized Walnuts, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onions, English Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Black Olives, Croutons

Greek Salad

$13.16

Grilled Chicken, Stuffed Grape Leaves, Feta, Kalamata Olives, Oregano, Green Leaf, English Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Black Olives, Croutons, Greek Dressing

Kickin' Chicken Salad

$13.16

Cajun Grilled Chicken, Fresh Cut Tomato Basil Tortilla Strips, Cheddar, Green Leaf, Red Onions, English Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Black Olives, Croutons

Sweet Spring Salad

$13.16

Sun-dried Cranberries, Caramelized Walnuts, Cheddar, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onions, English Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Black Olives, Croutons

Village Salad

$13.16

Grilled Chicken, Feta, Kalamata Olives, Red Onions, English Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Oregano, Olive Oil (Note: Served Without Lettuce)

Caesar Salad

$8.08

Green Leaf Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan

Garden Salad

$8.08

Green Leaf Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, English Cucumbers, Black Olives, Croutons

BYO Salad

$8.08

Salad/Sandwich

$11.11

Lunch Sides

French Fries

$3.03

1 size

Sweet Pot Fries

$4.04

1 size

Onion Rings

$3.03

1 size

Greek Fries

$5.05

Fresh squeezed lemon juice, feta, oregano

Cheddar Chz Fries

$5.05

Potato Salad

$3.76

8oz

Pasta Salad

$3.76

8oz

Side Tuna

$5.17

8oz

Side Chicken

$5.17

8oz

Chicken Orzo

Fruit Salad

$4.04

8oz Fresh Cut

Cole Slaw

$3.76

8oz

Side Waldo

$5.65

8oz

Side Chkn Salad

$5.17

8oz

Soup Day

Please Call

Chili

$8.08+Out of stock

Side Pickle

Children's Menu

Chicken Fritters

$4.04+

2 Count

Hot Dogs with French Fries

$7.58

Hummels

Grilled Cheese with French Fries

$10.10

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$3.03

Side Sauces

Au Jus

$0.51

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.51

Side Chipotle Mayo

$0.51

Side Cranberry Mayo

$0.51

Side Cranberry Sauce

$0.51

Side Horse Radish Sauce

$0.51

Side Hot Sauce

$0.51

Side Ketchup

Side Mayo

Side Mustard - Spicy

$0.51

Side Mustard - Yellow

$0.51

Side Pesto Mayo

$0.51

Side Pesto - No Mayo

$0.51

Side Tomato Sauce

$1.01

Side Tzatziki

$0.51

Side Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

$0.51

Side Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.51

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.51

Side Greek Dressing

$0.51

Side Honey Mustard Dressing

$0.51

Side Oil & Vinegar

$0.51

Side Olive Oil

$0.51

Side Parmesan Peppercorn Dressing

$0.51

Side Ranch Dressing

$0.51

Side Thousand Island Dressing

$0.51

Side Vinegar

$0.51

Beverages

Coffee

$2.35

1 Size

Ice Coffee

$2.35

1 Size

Tea

$2.35

Black, Green, Decaf

Hot Chocolate

$2.35

1 Size

Nesquick

$3.10

Chocolate Milk

Water

$2.35

16oz

Vitamin Water

$2.35

XXX

Arizona

$2.35Out of stock

Arnold Palmer Half and Half

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$3.10

Unsweetened

Orangina

$3.10

Standard

$2.35

Specialty

$3.10

Coke

Coke

$2.35

Dt Coke

$2.35

Coke Zero

$2.35

Sprite

$2.35

Gingerale

$2.35

20oz

Sprite Zero

$2.35

Foxon

Foxon Birch

$2.35

Foxon Cherry

$2.35

Foxon Cream

$2.35

Foxon Lime

$2.35

Foxon Orange

$2.35

Foxon Root Beer

$2.35

Gatorade

Gatorade Blue

$2.35

Gatorade Orange

$2.35

Gatorade Red

$2.35

Gatorade Yellow

$2.35

Honest Tea

Honest Tea Honey

$3.10

Honest Tea Peach

$3.10

Honest Tea Half & Half

$3.10

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.35

Diet Pepsi

$2.35

Dr. Pepper

$2.35

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.35

Seltzer

Black Cherry Seltzer

$2.35

Blueberry Lemon Seltzer

$2.35

Cranberry Clementine Seltzer

$2.35

Grapefruit Seltzer

$2.35

Lemon Seltzer

$2.35

Lime Seltzer

$2.35

Pomegranate Seltzer

$2.35

Raspberry Lime Seltzer

$2.35

Snapple

Lemon Tea

$2.35

Diet Lemon Tea

$2.35

Peach Tea

$2.35

Dt Peach Tea

$2.35

Raspberry Tea

$2.35

Dt Raspberry Tea

$2.35

Mango Madness

$2.35

Kiwi Strawberry

$2.35

Half and Half

$2.35

Fruit Punch

$2.35

Raspberry Peach

$2.35Out of stock

Snapple Apple

$2.35

Nantucket

Cranberry

$2.35

Orange Mango

$2.35

Smoothies

South Beach

$6.06

Strawberry Banana

$6.06

Berry Berry

$6.06

Snacks

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.88

BBQ Chips

$1.88

Cheddar Horse Chips

$1.88Out of stock

Cracked Pepper Chips

$1.88

Jalapeño Chips

$1.88

Ice Cream

$2.53

Maui Chips

$1.88

Plain Chips

$1.88

Rosemary Chips

$1.88

Salt & Vinegar Chips

$1.88

Yogurt

$2.53

Sour Cream Chips

$1.88

Chips

$1.98

Candy

$1.52
