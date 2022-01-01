  • Home
House of Japan - Dublin 6153 Parkcenter Circle

No reviews yet

6153 Parkcenter Circle

Dublin, OH 43017

Order Again

Popular Items

Fillet & Shrimp
Chicken
Fillet & Chicken

Dinner Entrees

Filet Mignon

$30.25

Include Mushroom Soup, House Salad, Shrimp Appetizer, Vegetables, Bean Sprouts, and Steam Rice.

New York Strip Steak

$27.25

Include House Salad, Bean Sprouts, and Steam Rice.

Shrimp

$25.25

Include House Salad, Bean Sprouts, and Steam Rice.

Sole Fish

$21.25

Include House Salad, Bean Sprouts, and Steam Rice.

Yaki Vegi

$17.75

Include House Salad, Bean Sprouts, and Steam Rice.

Chicken

$21.25

Include House Salad, Bean Sprouts, and Steam Rice.

Chicken Yakisoba

$22.25

Include House Salad, Bean Sprouts, and Steam Rice.

Calamari

$20.25

Include House Salad, Bean Sprouts, and Steam Rice.

Salmon

$26.25

Include House Salad, Bean Sprouts, and Steam Rice.

Scallops w. Egg Yolk Sauce

$28.25

Include House Salad, Bean Sprouts, and Steam Rice.

Lobsters

$39.25

Include House Salad, Bean Sprouts, and Steam Rice.

Dinner Combo

Fillet & Shrimp

$33.25

Include House Salad, Bean Sprouts, and Steam Rice.

Fillet & Chicken

$30.75

Include House Salad, Bean Sprouts, and Steam Rice.

NY Steak & Shrimp

$29.75

Include House Salad, Bean Sprouts, and Steam Rice.

NY Steak & Chicken

$28.75

Include House Salad, Bean Sprouts, and Steam Rice.

Chicken & Shrimp

$29.25

Include House Salad, Bean Sprouts, and Steam Rice.

Lobster & Salmon

$38.75

Include House Salad, Bean Sprouts, and Steam Rice.

Fillet & Lobster

$39.25

Include House Salad, Bean Sprouts, and Steam Rice.

Shrimp & Scallops w. Egg Yolk Suace

$31.75

Include House Salad, Bean Sprouts, and Steam Rice.

Filet & Scallops

$34.25

Include House Salad, Bean Sprouts, and Steam Rice.

Lobster & Scallops

$39.75

Shrimp & Salmon

$31.25

Chicken & Salmon

$30.25

Chicken & Scallops

$30.75

Shrimp & Lobster

$38.75

NY Strip & Lobster

$38.25

Chicken & Lobster

$35.75

Filet & Salmon

$33.25

NY Strip & Scallops

$30.75

Dinner Special

Imperial Feast for ONE

$39.25

Include House Salad, Bean Sprouts, and Steam Rice.

Imperial Feast for TWO

$77.50

Include House Salad, Bean Sprouts, and Steam Rice.

Kids Entrees

KID Chicken

$11.25

Choice of Mushroom Soup or House Salad. Include Vegetables, Bean Sprouts, Steam Rice & Orange Sherbet

KID New York Strip

$14.00

Choice of Mushroom Soup or House Salad. Include Vegetables, Bean Sprouts, Steam Rice & Orange Sherbet

KID Fillet

$15.90

Choice of Mushroom Soup or House Salad. Include Vegetables, Bean Sprouts, Steam Rice & Orange Sherbet

KID Shrimp

$13.50

Choice of Mushroom Soup or House Salad. Include Vegetables, Bean Sprouts, Steam Rice & Orange Sherbet

KID Scallop w/ Egg Yolk

$15.75

Kids Combo

KID Steak & Chicken

$18.00

Choice of Mushroom Soup or House Salad. Include Vegetables, Bean Sprouts, Steam Rice & Orange Sherbet

KID Steak & Shrimp

$21.00

Choice of Mushroom Soup or House Salad. Include Vegetables, Bean Sprouts, Steam Rice & Orange Sherbet

KID Chicken & Shrmip

$18.75

Choice of Mushroom Soup or House Salad. Include Vegetables, Bean Sprouts, Steam Rice & Orange Sherbet

Kid Filet & Chicken

$19.75

Appetizers

Edamame

$6.25

Seaweed Salad

$6.50

Spicy Crab Salad

$6.95

Spicy Tuna Tower

$11.50

Crab Ragoon

$8.95

Spring Rolls

$5.95

Gyoza

$6.60

Sashimi Appetizer

$14.25

Sushi Appeitizer

$13.95

Sushi (1) Piece

Crab Stick

$2.95

Egg

$2.75

Octopus

$3.30

Shrimp

$3.30

Squid

$3.30

Salmon

$3.65

Salmon Caviar

$4.85

Smelt Caviar

$4.85

Snapper

$4.80

Sweet Shrimp

$3.30

Tuna

$3.75

Yellow Tail

$3.95

Eel

$3.95

White Tuna

$3.50

Hand Rolls

Eel & Cucumber HR

$8.49

Spicy Tuna HR

$8.15

Veggie HR

$6.50

Salmon Skin HR

$7.10

Rolls

Cucumber Maki

$5.50

Pickled Radish Roll

$5.50

Crab Sticks Maki

$6.50

Tuna Maki

$6.75

Salmon Maki

$6.50

Yellow Tail Maki

$8.45

Philadelphia

$7.95

Eel & Cucumber Maki

$8.50

California

$6.50

Alaskan

$7.10

Manhattan

$7.10

Rocky Philadephia

$13.95

Krusty Crab

$13.95

Futomaki

$10.95

Buckeye

$8.50

Spicy Tuna Maki

$8.15

Veggie Roll

$8.95

Crispy Sumo

$11.59

Spider

$11.59

Rainbow

$11.59

Dragon

$12.75

HOJ Special

$12.95

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$11.95

No Cream Cheese

No Cucumber

No Smelt Roe

No Avacado

No Spicy Mayo

Soy Paper

$1.00

Add Cream Cheese

$1.00

Add Avacado

$1.00

Add Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Sushi Combo

Sashimi Deluxe

$34.95

Sushi & Sashimi Combo

$36.95

Sushi Deluxe

$28.95

Extra Cut Dinner

Ex Extra Cut Yaki Vegi

$12.50

Ex Filet Mignon

$22.75

Ex New York Strip

$19.75

Ex Chicken

$13.75

Ex Salmon

$18.75

Ex Sole Fish

$13.75

Ex Calamari

$12.75

Ex Shrimp

$19.75

Ex Scallop w. Egg Yolk Sauce

$20.75

2 Lobster Tails

$31.75

Ex Veggies

$4.00

Side Noodles

$4.00

Shrimp App

$9.75

Side Egg Yolk Sauce

$1.75

1 Lobster Tail

$16.00

Sides w. Entree

Miso Soup

$2.50

Mushroom Soup

$2.50

House Salad

$2.50

Egg Yolk Sauce

$1.75

White Rice

$2.00

Noodles Only

$4.25

Side Vegetables

$4.25

Bean Sprouts

$2.50

Side Fried Rice

$4.25

Salad Dressing Bottle

$4.50

Yum Yum Bottle

$4.50

Ginger Bottle

$4.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

6153 Parkcenter Circle, Dublin, OH 43017

Directions

