House of Japan - Dublin 6153 Parkcenter Circle
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
6153 Parkcenter Circle, Dublin, OH 43017
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Bubbles Tea & Juice Company - Tuttle Crossing
No Reviews
5043 Tuttle Crossing Blvd. Dublin, OH 43016
View restaurant