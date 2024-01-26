Restaurant info

Nestled in the heart of Historic Dublin, Mezzo is serving fresh takes on Italian favorites - pizzas, salads, pastas, cocktails, and more. Pull up a chair inside, at the bar, or on one of three patios and have a wonderful Dublin night. Mezzo is a Taste Hospitality Group brand. Taste is locally owned and operated in Columbus, Ohio. Other Taste brands include Hubbard Grille, Wine on High, Creekside Conference & Event Center, and Taste Catering & Events. Mezzo is also proud members of the Dublin Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Dublin Chamber of Commerce, and the Historic Dublin Business Association.

