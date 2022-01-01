Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

North High Brewing - Dublin

No reviews yet

56 N. High St

Dublin, OH 43017

Popular Items

Hand Breaded Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
North High Burger
Kids Cheeseburger

Single Cans

Best Mate - Single Can

Best Mate - Single Can

$5.00

Christmas Ale - Single Can

$6.00
Cover Crop - Single Can

Cover Crop - Single Can

$5.00
Falutin Hazy - Single Can

Falutin Hazy - Single Can

$5.00
Five Pale Ale - Single Can

Five Pale Ale - Single Can

$5.00
Grapefruit Walleye - Single Can

Grapefruit Walleye - Single Can

$5.00
Hazy Pale Ale - Single Can

Hazy Pale Ale - Single Can

$5.00Out of stock
Honey Wheat - Single Can

Honey Wheat - Single Can

$5.00
Hopes IPA - Single Can

Hopes IPA - Single Can

$5.00

Jalalima - Single Can

$5.00Out of stock
Lager - Single Can

Lager - Single Can

$5.00

Milk Stout - Single Can

$5.00

Noon Low-cal IPA- single can

$5.00

Pumpkin Hand - Single Can

$6.00

Stardust - Single Can

$7.00

Turn on the Juice IPA - Single Can

$6.00
Vienna Lager - Single Can

Vienna Lager - Single Can

$5.00

6 Pack

Best Mate - 6 Pack

Best Mate - 6 Pack

$11.99

Christmas Ale - 6 Pack

$11.99
Cover Crop - 6 Pack

Cover Crop - 6 Pack

$11.99

A collaboration between the Ohio Farm Bureau and North High Brewing to commemorate the Ohio Farm Bureau’s 100 year anniversary in 2019. Barley and hop cultivation has been making a resurgence in Ohio and this beer was designed to showcase these all-Ohio flavors as a way of celebrating the anniversary.

Falutin' - Hazy IPA - 6 Pack

Falutin' - Hazy IPA - 6 Pack

$11.99

Filthy McNasty - 6 Pack

$11.99

Final Countdown - 6 Pack

$14.99
Five Pale Ale - 6 Pack

Five Pale Ale - 6 Pack

$10.99

Easy drinking dry-hopped pale ale, showcasing aromas of tropical fruit, citrus and lemongrass. Drinks like a session IPA, but with the body to balance the hops

Grapefruit Walleye - 6 Pack

Grapefruit Walleye - 6 Pack

$11.99
Hazy Pale Ale - 6 Pack

Hazy Pale Ale - 6 Pack

$11.99
Honey Wheat - 6 Pack

Honey Wheat - 6 Pack

$10.99

Honey Wheat is a smooth and easy drinking wheat ale that isn’t too sweet. The honey is added to the kettle boil, so most of that sugar is fermented into alcohol. The honey and wheat malt come from Ohio farms in De Graff and Marysville, respectively.

Hopes IPA - 6 Pack

Hopes IPA - 6 Pack

$11.99

A West Coast style IPA with floral, citrusy and piney hop aromas balanced by a clean and pleasing bitterness.

Lager - 6 Pack

Lager - 6 Pack

$10.99

Milk Stout - 6 Pack

$11.99

Noon Low-Cal IPA - 6 Pack

$10.99Out of stock
Oktoberfest - 6 Pack

Oktoberfest - 6 Pack

$11.99

Pumpkin Hands 6 Pack

$11.99

Stardust - 6 Pack

$14.99

Turn On The Juice - 6 Pack

$13.99Out of stock
Vienna Lager - 6 Pack

Vienna Lager - 6 Pack

$11.99

Munchies

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$10.00

house pickles / hand breaded / fried crispy / avocado ranch

Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese Curds

Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese Curds

$10.00

wisconsin white cheddar / lightly breaded / fried crispy / house beer mustard / hot honey

Shareable's

4 Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

4 Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

$12.00

four fresh baked bavarian sourdough pretzel sticks / north high beer cheese / house beer mustard

Wings

Wings

$10.00+

fresh & crispy fried wings / tossed in your choice of sauce / served with celery & bleu cheese or ranch

Salads

Midwest Greens Salad

Midwest Greens Salad

$10.00

spring mesclun mix / cheddar blend / cucumber / red onion / grape tomato / sunflower seeds / ranch

North High House Salad

North High House Salad

$11.00

spring mesclun mix / cotija cheese / red onion / cucumber / grape tomato / avocado / sunflower seeds / herbed lemon vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$12.00

iceberg wedge / candied bacon / red onion / avocado / grape tomato / blue cheese crumbles / hard cooked egg / avocado ranch

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$12.00

shredded lettuce / cheddar blend / pico / black bean & corn salsa / jalapeno relish / fried tortilla strips / zesty ranch / add taco chicken or beef +5

Tacos

Beef Tacos

Beef Tacos

$15.00

southwest seasoned / cheddar blend / shredded lettuce / pico / black bean & corn salsa / sour cream / jalapeño relish

Chicken Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$15.00

southwest seasoned / cheddar blend / shredded lettuce / pico / black bean & corn salsa / sour cream / jalapeño relish

Hot Nash Tacos

Hot Nash Tacos

$15.00

grilled chicken / nashville hot seasoning / lettuce / chopped pickles / cheddar / pickled relish / avocado ranch / sub hand breaded cauliflower +1

Between The Buns

North High Burger

North High Burger

$11.00+

house burger / american cheese / lettuce / tomato / pickled red onion / pickles / north high sauce / potato bun

Hand Breaded Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Hand Breaded Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

hand breaded chicken breast / midwest greens / high five garlic sauce / bleu cheese crumbles / tomato / red onion / avocado ranch / potato bun

Hand Breaded North High Chicken

Hand Breaded North High Chicken

$16.00

hand breaded chicken / candied bacon / pickled red onion / lettuce / tomato / jalapenos / pickles / north high sauce / potato bun

Entrees

Chicken Tenders and Fries

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$17.00

5 house brined chicken tenders / hand breaded to order / fried crispy / choice of wing sauce / choice of dressing / served w/ fries or choice of side

West Coast Chicken Dinner

West Coast Chicken Dinner

$24.00

2 beer braised chicken breasts grilled peppers & onions cheddar blend brown rice blistered brussels north high sauce

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

single patty burger / american cheese

Kids Tenders

Kids Tenders

$9.00

3 breaded tenders / sauce

Sides

Brussels

Brussels

$5.00
Fries

Fries

$5.00
Southern Green Beans

Southern Green Beans

$5.00
Sweet potato waffle fries

Sweet potato waffle fries

$5.00
½ midwest salad

½ midwest salad

$5.00

Event Deposits

Event Sun-Thurs

$98.50

Event Fri-Sat

$248.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Located in the historical Artz house in the heart of downtown Dublin. We specialize in craft beer, scratch made food and great times. Come enjoy a pint with us!

56 N. High St, Dublin, OH 43017

NHB - Dublin image

