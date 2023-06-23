Hufft Marchand Catering & Commissary
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Thanks for your order! Please email Danielle@hufftmarchand.com to let us know how we can handle your next event
Location
619 Pink St Suite B, Metairie, LA 70005
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Byblos Restaurant - 1501 Metairie Road
No Reviews
1501 Metairie Road Metairie, LA 70005
View restaurant
New Orleans Hamburger and Seafood Company
3.8 • 145
817 Veterans Memorial Blvd Metairie, LA 70005
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Metairie
More near Metairie