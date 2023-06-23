Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hufft Marchand Catering & Commissary

review star

No reviews yet

619 Pink St Suite B

Metairie, LA 70005

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Salads (Serves 10-15)

Chopped Kale + Peanut Salad

$59.99

Kale, Peanut Viniagerette, Toasted Peanuts, Parmesan, Shaved Jalapeno

Cowboy Cobb

$64.99

Spring Mix, Bacon, Pickled Red Onions, Corn Nuts, Radish, Queso Fresco, Avocado Buttermilk Dressing

Butternut Salad

$59.99

Roasted Corn, Pickled Butternut Squash, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Butternut Squash Dressing

Kale Caesar

$49.99

Kale, Sunflower Seeds, Banana Peppers, Garlic Croutons, Lemon Parmesan Dressing

Sandwiches and Pinwheel Trays

Curried Cashew Chicken Salad

$79.99

Granny Smith Apple, Baby Argula, Mini Croissants, Cut in half. (40 PCS)

Roasted Cauliflower Melt

$79.99

Oxacana Cheese, Pumpkin Seed Butter, Tomatillo Pico Cilantro Salad, Sourdough (40 PCS)

Veggie Pinwheels

$79.99

Spinach Confit Tomato, Carrot, Pickled Red Onion, Cracked Pepper, Feta, Pistachios, Lemon Balsamic Dressing, Toasted Lavash (40 PCS)

Green Tahini Roasted Chicken Pinwheels

$79.99

Pulled Chicken, Baby arugula, green tahini dressing, Sunflower Seeds, Banana Peppers, Parmesan (40 PCS)

Soups

Tomato Basil Soup

$29.99

Per Quart

Chef's Weekly Rotator

$29.99

Per Quart

Cold Hors D'oeuvres

Hummus Platter

$69.99

Chickpea Puree, Tahini, Feta, Pistachio, Lemon, Toasted Pita Bread

Crudite Platter

$99.99

Assorted Veggies, French Onion Dip

Tuna Tartar

$139.99

Yellowtail Tuna, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Seasme Viniagrette, Crispy Wontons

Salmon Crudo

$139.99

Cured Salmon Crudo, Hot Chili Crisp, Yuzu Aioli, Crispy Wontons

Cheese Board

$99.99

Assortment of aged cheeses with fruit, nuts and crackers

Hot Hors D'oeuvres

Brussels Sprouts

$59.99

Junior's signature Asian sauce, citrus aioli and pickled cherry peppers (1/2 pan)

Piri Piri Chicken Skewers

$99.99

South American Marinade, Open Flame Grilled (25 PCS)

Honey Citrus Chicken Bites

$49.99

Crispy Chicken tossed in our honey citrus dressing with herbs (30 PCS)

Honey Chili Cashew Shrimp Bites

$59.99

Crispy Shrimp tossed in our signature hot chili sauce with Cashews (30 PCS)

Short Rib Arancini Balls

$54.99

Braised beef and mozzarella covered in risotto and fried. Served with marinara (25 PCS)

Entrees To Go (Feeds 15-20)

Jambalaya

$79.99

Long Grain Rice, Pulled Chicken + Conecuh Sausage (Feeds 15-20)

Pastalaya

$79.99

Fresh Il Supremo Gemeli, Pulled Chicken + Conecuh Sausage (Feeds 15-20)

Red Beans and Rice

$69.99

Jasmine Rice + Pickled Pork (Feeds 15-20)

Crawfish Mikal

$99.99

Fresh Il Supremo Gemeli, Cajun Cream Sauce, Crawfish, Parmesan (Feeds 15-20)

Il Supremo Pastas (Feeds 11-15)

Bolognese

$64.99

Fresh Radiatore pasta, signature Bolognese sauce, crumbled veal, mint, parmesan (Feeds 10-15)

Alfredo Supreme

$59.99

Fresh Mafalda pasta, tossed in our alfredo sauce topped with parmesan (Feeds 10-15)

Pistachio Chicken

$64.99

Fresh Gemelli pasta, confit chicken, pea-shoot pesto, pistachio cream sauce, toasted pistachios, parmesan. (Feeds 10-15)

Rigatoni Alla Vodka

$64.99

Hand cut, fresh, Rigatoni, broken sausage meatballs, spicy Calabrian chilis, vodka sauce, parmesan (Feeds 10-15)

Parmesan Pinwheel Pasta

$59.99

Fresh Canestri tossed in our 2 year parm wheel with fresh cracked pepper (Feeds 10-15)

Spaghetti and Meat Sauce

$64.99

Fresh Spaghetti tossed in our signature meat sauce

Garlic Sticks

$16.99

10 per order

Boxed Lunches

Curried Cashew Chicken Salad

$18.99

Granny Smith Apple, Baby Arugla, Croissant. (Comes with chips, pickles, and a cookie)

Roasted Cauliflower Melt

$18.99

Oxacana Cheese, Pumpkin Seed Butter, Tomatillo Pico, Cilantro Salad, Sourdough (Comes with chips, pickles, and a cookie)

Executive Club

$18.99

Roasted Turkey, Honey Ham, Swiss, Cheddar, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Honey Mustard (Comes with chips, pickles, and a cookie)

Green Tahini Roasted Chicken Wrap

$18.99

Pulled Chicken, Baby Arugla, Green Tahini Dressing, Sunflower Seeds, Banana Peppers (Comes with chips, pickles, and a cookie)

Gail's Fine Ice Cream and Desserts

Pint

$10.99

Choice of Vanilla or Chocolate

Ice Cream Cake

$34.99

Little Monster Filing (Blue Vanilla and Oreos), chocolate cake, fudge, whipped cream (Feeds 10-15)

Chocolate Chip Cookies Tray

$34.99

(25 PCS)

Brownies Trays

$34.99

(25 PCS)

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thanks for your order! Please email Danielle@hufftmarchand.com to let us know how we can handle your next event

Website

Location

619 Pink St Suite B, Metairie, LA 70005

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic

Similar restaurants in your area

City Greens - Metairie
orange star4.7 • 376
600 Metairie Rd Metairie, LA 70005
View restaurantnext
Byblos Restaurant - 1501 Metairie Road
orange starNo Reviews
1501 Metairie Road Metairie, LA 70005
View restaurantnext
New Orleans Hamburger and Seafood Company
orange star3.8 • 145
817 Veterans Memorial Blvd Metairie, LA 70005
View restaurantnext
Blue Line Sandwich Co - Metairie Rd.
orange star4.4 • 521
2023 Metairie Rd Metairie, LA 70005
View restaurantnext
ROSEDALE
orange starNo Reviews
801 Rosedale Drive New Orleans, LA 70124
View restaurantnext
The Crazy Italian
orange starNo Reviews
206 W Harrison Ave Suite C/D New Orleans, LA 70124
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Metairie

Acme Oyster House - Metairie
orange star4.3 • 1,706
3000 Veterans Blvd. Metairie, LA 70002
View restaurantnext
Fat Boy's Pizza - Metairie Road
orange star4.3 • 1,297
2565 Metairie Rd Metairie, LA 70001
View restaurantnext
Riccobono's Peppermill
orange star4.2 • 602
3524 Severn Ave Metairie, LA 70002
View restaurantnext
Joe's Cafe - # 1 Causeway
orange star4.0 • 574
3616 N Causeway Blvd Metairie, LA 70002
View restaurantnext
Blue Line Sandwich Co - Metairie Rd.
orange star4.4 • 521
2023 Metairie Rd Metairie, LA 70005
View restaurantnext
French Press Coffee House
orange star4.2 • 506
2120 David Dr Metairie, LA 70003
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Metairie
Kenner
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Marrero
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Gretna
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Harvey
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Chalmette
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
New Orleans
review star
Avg 4.5 (307 restaurants)
La Place
review star
No reviews yet
Mandeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Slidell
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston