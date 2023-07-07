  • Home
Humphrey's Bar & Grill - 103 Washington Street Northeast

No reviews yet

103 Washington Street Northeast

Huntsville, AL 35801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Happy Hour

Happy Hour Drinks

BARTON VODKA

$4.00

BARTONS GIN

$4.00

BARTONS RUM

$4.00

EVAN WILLIAMS

$4.00

EL TORO

$4.00

Miller Lite DFT

$4.00

Coors Lite DFT

$4.00

Yuengling DFT

$4.00

STA Monkeynaut

$5.00

Bar

Rock Tales

Humphrey's Volcano

$12.00

Humphrey's Mule

$13.00

Hurricane Billy

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$9.00

Pickle Martini

$11.00

Paloma

$11.00

Humphrey's Transfusion

$11.00

Draft

Angry Orchard DFT

$6.00

Coors Lite DFT

$5.00

Goat Island Blood Orange

$7.00Out of stock

Kona Big Wave

$7.00

Mango Cart

$7.00

Michelob Ultra DFT

$5.00

Miller Lite DFT

$5.00

OLD BLACKBEAR

$6.00

REBELLION

$7.00

STA Monkeynaut

$7.00

Stone IPA

$8.00

Yuengling DFT

$5.00

SAM ADAMS SUMMER

$6.00

Wicked Weed Sour

$7.00

Bottles & Cans

Yuengling

$5.00

Miller Lite BTL

$5.00

Coors Light BTL

$5.00

Angry Orchard BTL

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Mich Ultra BTL

$5.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Corona Extra

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

High Life

$4.00

PBR

$4.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

High Noon

$9.00

Topa Chica

$2.50

Nirvanic Watermelon

$9.00

Nirvanic Berry

$9.00

Kentucky Bourbon Barrel

$7.00

Humps Margs

Humphrey's House Margarita

$12.00

Tropical Margarita

$14.00

Humphrey's Top Shelf Margarita

$16.00

Wine

Cabernet

$13.00

Bonanza Cabernet

$16.00

Pinot Noir

$13.00

Quest Red Blend

$15.00

Chardonnay

$13.00

Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

Moscato

$12.00

La Marca Prosecco

$12.00

Owner Wine BTL

$20.00

Frose

$6.00

ChamBull

$6.00

Quest Bottle

$45.00

ROSE

$9.00

CHAMPAGNE - GLASS

$9.00

Liquor

BARTON VODKA

$6.00

KETTLE ONE

$8.00

KETTLE ONE C/M

$8.00

TITO'S

$8.00

SVEDKA BLUE RAZ

$7.00

DEEP EDDY

$7.00

ABSOLUT

$8.00

ABSOLUT CITRON

$8.00

SMIRNOFF VANILLA

$7.00

GREY GOOSE

$12.00

BELVEDERE

$8.00

SMIRNOFF GREEN APPLE

$7.00

Blue Ice Vodka

$6.00

BARTONS GIN

$6.00

BOMBAY SAPHIRE

$9.00

BROKER'S

$7.00

HENDRICKS

$10.00

TANQUERAY

$9.00

MALFY

$8.00

Bombay

$8.00

BARTONS RUM

$6.00

BACARDI DRAGONBERRY

$7.00

BACARDI SILVER

$7.00

MALIBU

$7.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$7.00

MYERS DARK

$7.00

KRAKEN

$9.00

DON Q 151

$11.00

EL TORO

$6.00

1800 BLANCO

$10.00

1800 GOLD

$10.00

1800 COCONUT

$10.00

SIMPRE

$12.00

DON JULIO BLANCO

$16.00

DON JULIO ANEJO

$16.00

PATRON

$14.00

GRAN CORAMINO

$14.00

ALTOS GOLD

$8.00

ALTOS SILVER

$8.00

TROMBA

$11.00

JOSE TRADICIONAL

$8.00

CASAMIGOS

$14.00

EVAN WILLIAMS

$6.00

JACK DANIEL'S

$8.00

JACK HONEY

$8.00

JIM BEAM

$7.00

MAKER'S MARK

$9.00

WOODFORD

$13.00

CROWN ROYAL

$9.00

CROWN APPLE

$9.00

CROWN VANILLA

$9.00

CROWN PEACH

$9.00

ELIJAH CRAIG

$9.00

BULLEIT

$10.00

BULLEIT RYE

$10.00

CLYDE MAYS

$8.00

JAMESON

$8.00

BASIL HAYDEN

$11.00

BUFFALO TRACE

$9.00Out of stock

FIREBALL

$7.00

SKREWBALL

$7.00

GLENLIVET

$13.00

Penelope Bourbon

$15.00

Penelope Toasted

$20.00

Rabbit Hole

$13.00

Dewar's

$7.00

Whistlepig Piggyback

$12.00

Whistlepig Small Batch

$21.00

Gentleman Jack

$10.00

Peerless Bourbon

$21.00

Peerless Rye

$26.00

AMARETTO

$6.00

BAILEY'S

$6.00

BANANA

$6.00

BUTTERSHOTS

$6.00

ICE 101

$8.00

JAGER

$8.00

RAZZMATAZZ

$6.00

TRIPLE SEC

$6.00

KAHLUA

$7.00

GRAND MARNIER

$10.00

ST GERMAIN

$11.00

BLUE CURACAO

$6.00

PEACHTREE

$6.00

SOUR APPLE PUCKER

$6.00

MELON

$6.00

APEROL

$6.00

HENNESSY

$10.00

RUM CHATA

$8.00

VERMOUTH DRY

$6.00

VERMOUTH SWEET

$6.00

DISARONO

$8.00

Cocktails

APPLE MARTINI

$9.00

BLUE MOFO

$9.00

BUTTERY NIPPLE

$7.00

CINN TOAST CRUNCH

$8.00

COSMO

$9.00

FLIRTATIOUS

$10.00

FUZZY NAVAL

$8.00

GRATEFUL DEAD

$9.00

GREEN TEA SHOT

$7.00

HAND GRENADE

$8.00

IRISH CARBOMB

$13.00

IRISH COFFEE

$10.00

JAGER BOMB

$9.00

JOLLY RANCHER

$8.00

KAMIKAZE

$8.00

LEMON DROP

$8.00

LIQUID MARIJUANA

$9.00

LONG ISLAND

$9.00

MELLON BALL

$7.00

MERMAID MARTINI

$9.00

MIDORI SOUR

$8.00

MIND ERASER

$8.00

OATMEAL COOKIE

$8.00

OIL SLICK

$9.00

OLD FASHION

$11.00

PURPLE HOOTER

$8.00

RUM BUCKET

$15.00

SALTY DOG

$8.00

SEX ON THE BEACH

$8.00

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$8.00

TOM COLLINS

$8.00

TOP SHELF LIT

$14.00

TROPICAL MARTINI

$9.00

VEGAS BOMB

$9.00

WASHINGTON APPLE

$9.00

YARD STICK

$20.00

White Tea

$8.00

WHITE RUSSIAN

$9.00

MARTINI

$9.00

Food

Starters

6 Pieces Smoked Chicken Wings

$12.00

Choice of buffalo, Asian, honey BBQ, or naked with celery and dipping sauce

10 Pieces Smoked Chicken Wings

$16.00

Choice of buffalo, Asian, honey BBQ, or naked with celery and dipping sauce

Loaded Cheese Fries

$11.00

Cheddar, bacon, green onions, and ranch

Fried Green Tomatoes

$11.00

With pimiento cheese

Bottle Rocket Shrimp

$15.00

Sweet chili sauce

Chips, Salsa and Queso

$9.00

Soups and Salads

Cup Humphrey's Gumbo

$6.00

Bowl Humphrey's Gumbo

$10.00

Cup Vegan Soup of the Day

$6.00

Bowl Vegan Soup of the Day

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chopped romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing

House Salad

$10.00

Hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, mixed cheese, green mix, and choice of dressing

Classic Wedge Salad

$12.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, and blue cheese dressing

Side Caesar

$6.00

Side House

$6.00

Cup Humphrey's Chili

$6.00

Bowl Humphrey's Chili

$10.00

Humphrey's Smash Burger

Humphrey's Smash Burger

$15.00

Two 4 oz. patties with house burger sauce, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles with a choice of side

Entrées

Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Choice of side and dipping sauce

Fried Catfish

$15.00

French fries, coleslaw, hush puppies, and tartar sauce

Shrimp and Grits

$17.00

Sautéed gulf shrimp in a creamy étouffée sauce, stone ground grits, and green beans

Steak Frites

$21.00

Marinated 8 oz. char-grilled steak with fries and green beans

Quiche

$10.00

Sandwiches

Classic Club

$14.00

Two toasted pieces of bread around turkey, ham, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo with a side

The Bird

$12.00

House-made chicken salad on croissant with lettuce, tomato, and onion with a side

Po Boy

$14.00

Comes dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo with a side

The Big Cheese

$12.00

House-made pimiento cheese on a croissant with lettuce, tomato, and onion with a side

Frenchuletta

$15.00

Ham, turkey, salami, bologna, olive salad, and provolone with a side

Humphrey's Reuben

$14.00

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing on marble rye with a side

Tacos/Quesadilla

Tacos

$12.00

Two chicken, beef, or shrimp tacos, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, jalapeños, and cotija cheese on your choice of a corn or flour tortilla. Served with tortilla chips

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Bell peppers, pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce, and jalapeños

Beef Quesadilla

$12.00

Bell peppers, pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce, and jalapeños

Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.00

Wraps

Buffalo Wrap

$12.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, and buffalo sauce

Ranch Wrap

$12.00

Iceberg lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, and ranch dressing

Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing

Shareable Desserts

Chef Andy's Mom's Pecan Pie

$10.00Out of stock

Chocolate Dessert

$10.00

Sides

French Fries

$5.00

Potato Salad

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Tortilla Chips

$5.00

Homemade Coleslaw

$5.00

Green Beans

$5.00

Grits

$5.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Burger

$6.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Redbull

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

103 Washington Street Northeast, Huntsville, AL 35801

Directions

