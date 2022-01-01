Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mazzara's Italian Kitchen

2 Reviews

114 Clinton Ave

Suite 100

Huntsville, AL 35801

Order Again

Draft

12 Oz Bearded Iris Wavelength

$8.00

12oz Edmunds Oast: Vindi Rex

$8.00

12oz Against the Grain: Bo & Luke

$11.00

12oz Against the Grain: Jorge Castana

$7.00

12oz American Solera Chi Chi Boom Boom

$11.00

12oz Anderson Valley: Salted Carmel

$9.00

12oz At Bernardus: ABT 12

$10.00

12oz Brouwerij: St Bernardus ABT

$10.00

12oz Edmunds Oast: Virdi Rex

$8.00

12oz Founder Fruitwood

$9.00

12oz Founders: Velvet Rush

$8.00

12oz Kentucky Bourbon Strawbarrel

$8.00

12oz Living Waters Yosemite

$10.00

12oz MIA: Bad Santa

$8.00

12oz MIA: Tourist Trappe

$6.00

12oz MIA: Trappe Queen

$9.00

12oz Moonlight Meadery

$11.00

12oz Orpheus Dreams of a Distant Past

$11.00

12oz Rocket Republic Terrestri-Ale

$7.00

12oz Sixpoint: Anti-Resin

$6.00

12oz Sixpoint: Puff Puff

$7.00

12oz Smog City

$11.00

12oz Spencer: Monk's Reserve Quad

$9.00

12oz St Bernardus Christmas

$11.00

12oz Stone 25th

$8.00

12oz Stone: Woot Stout

$10.00

12oz Westbrook: Anniversary

$9.00

12oz Westbrook: This is a Coconut Stout and You Want It

$9.00

12oz Wicked Weed: Freak of Nature

$7.00

12oz Yellowhammer: Dark Hammer

$12.00

12oz Yellowhammer: Miracle Worker

$9.00

1911 Black Cherry

$8.00

1911 Tropical

$8.00

1911 watermelon mint

$8.00

Against the Grain: A Beer

$7.00

Against the grain: Citra Ass Down

$7.00+

Against the Grain: Looavuhl

$8.00

Amber Falls: Peach Teazer

$8.00+

American Solara Chi Chi Boom Boom

$11.00

Anderson Valley Bourbon Barrel

$8.00+

Anderson Valley: Boont Amber

$8.00

Anderson Valley: Tropical Hazy

$7.00

Anderson Valley: Winter Solstice

$8.00

Avondale Spring Saison

$8.00

B Nektar: Blackberry Mint

$8.00+

B. Necktar Necro

$11.00+

B. Necktar New Wave Lemonade

$9.00+

B. Nektar prickly pear

$11.00+

B. Nektar Punk Lemonade

$8.00+

B. Nektar: Black Fang

$11.00+

Back Forty Truckstop honey

$7.00

Bearded Iris: Ever Clever

$10.00

Bell's Amber

$6.00

Bitburger: Pilsner

$6.00

Blackberry Farm Mountain Lager

$7.00

Blackberry Farm: Goat Hill

$7.00

Blackberry Farm: Yallarhammer

$7.00

Cahaba: Blonde

$6.00

Chimay Red

$13.00+

Cider Boys First Press

$6.00

Cider Boys Raspberry Smash

$6.00

Cider Boys: Mad Bark

$6.00

Ciderboys Grape Stomp

$7.00

Ciderboys Magic Apple

$7.00

Ciderboys Pineapple Hula

$7.00

Ciderboys Pom N Cherry

$7.00

Ciderboys Strawberry Magic

$7.00

CiderBoys: Grand Mimosa

$6.00

CiderBoys: Peach County

$6.00

Cigar City Maduro

$6.00

Clown Shoes: Galactica

$6.00

Clown Shoes: Josh the Guava King

$8.00+

Clown Shoes: Pecan Pie

$7.00+

Common Bond Amber

$7.00

Common Bond Orbital Cloud

$7.00

Common Bond Strawberry

$7.00

Crooked Stave Pilsner

$8.00

Crooked Stave: Juicy East IPA

$8.00

Crooked Stave: Lakeview Lager

$6.00

Dogfish Head Hazy-O!

$7.00

Dogfish Head Mandarin Mango Crush

$8.00

Dogfish Head Seaquench

$7.00

Druid City Moonlighter IPA

$8.00

Druid City Neon Moon

$8.00

Druid City Parkview Porter

$8.00

Duclaw 3 scoops

$7.00+

Duclaw Sour Me Dark & Stormy

$7.00+

DuClaw: 31 Pumpkin Spice

$8.00

DuClaw: Dirty Little Freak

$7.00

DuClaw: Macchiato

$7.00+

Duvel Single Fermented

$8.00+

Edmund's Oast: Something Cold

$6.00

Edmunds Oast: Foresworn

$8.00

Edmunds Oast: Hefeweizen

$7.00

Edmunds Oast: PB&J

$7.00+

Edmunds Oast: Sour Apple

$8.00+

Edmund’s Oast: Like Tears in Rain

$8.00

Edmund’s Oast:Key Lime Pie

$7.00+

Elyisian Space Dust

$6.00

Elysian Space Dust

$8.00

Evil Twin Biscotti Break 12oz

$9.00

Fairhope: Amber

$8.00

Fat Bottom Wallflower Saison

$6.00

Fattom Bottom: Teddy Pils

$6.00

Faubourg: Beignet Au Lait

$6.00

Ferus Fallen Plum

$8.00+

Ferus Hoppy Blonde

$8.00

Ferus IPA

$8.00

Ferus: Fallen Papaya/Dragonfruit

$8.00+

Ferus: Pilsner

$8.00

Ferus: Premium

$6.00

Ferus: Tangerine Creamsicle

$10.00

Founders All Day IPA

$8.00

Fractal Infinite Coast

$7.00

Fractal: Amber

$6.00

Fractal: Time Taker

$6.00

Ghost Train: Little Victory

$8.00

Goat Island Crane Hill

$8.00

Goat Island Hippieweizen

$8.00

Goat Island Mango-Weis

$8.00

Good People Hazy Snake

$8.00

Good People Pale Ale

$8.00

Good People Snake Handler 12oz

$7.00

Green Man Wayfar

$6.00

GT Kaleidoscope

$8.00

Healdsburg blonde

$7.00

Hi Wire Lo Pitch

$7.00

Hi Wire Smoothie Chocolate Raspberry

$7.00+

Hi- Wire: Bohemian Lager

$7.00

Hi-Wire: Hopped to Death

$7.00

Hi-Wire: Pink Lemonade

$6.00

Jack's peach

$6.00

Jack's Rose

$7.00

Jack's: Rose Cider

$7.00

Jacks Peach Hard Cider

$7.00

Jacks: Pear

$7.00

Kentucky Bourbon Tangerine Cream Ale

$8.00

Lagunitas: contents under freshe

$7.00

Leinenkugel Summer Shandy

$7.00

Lickinghole Creek Juicy IPA

$7.00+

Living Waters: Gulfoss DDH

$8.00+

Living Waters: Victoria

$9.00+

M.I.A. Hops and Robbers

$7.00+

Main Channel Amber

$8.00

Maine Another one IPA

$8.00+

Maine Beer Co Mo

$8.00+

Maine Dinner

$9.00+

Maine Lunch

$8.00+

Maine: Post Ride Snack

$10.00

Maine: Tiny Beautiful Something

$8.00+

Maine: Wolf’s Neck

$8.00+

Maine: Zoe

$8.00+

MIA 305 golden ale

$7.00

MIA Blueberry Weiss

$8.00

MIA Miami weisse

$7.00

MIA Seltzer

$7.00

MIA: Abuelitas Coquito

$8.00+

MIA: Cuban Time

$8.00+

MIA: Getaway

$7.00+

MIA: Glade Runner

$8.00+

MIA: HRD WTR Cucmber

$7.00

MIA: Tourist Trappe

$8.00

Monday Night Dino Con

$7.00+

Monday night saint Monday

$7.00

Monday Night Taco Tuesday

$6.00

Monday Night: Dr Robot

$7.00

Monday Night: Slap Fight

$7.00

Moody Tongue Chocolate Churro

$8.00+

Moonlight Meadery Razz What She Said

$12.00

Naked River: Cosmic Turtle

$8.00

New Belgium Voodoo Ranger 1985

$8.00

Oak Mountain Daydreamz IPA

$9.00

Oak Mountain Pelham Pilsner

$7.00

OBB 256

$7.00

OBB Cave City Lager

$7.00

Orpheus there was such a thing

$8.00+

Orpheus There Was Such A Thing as Daylight

$8.00+

Orpheus Whisper And Shadows

$10.00

Orpheus wrong loop

$8.00

Orpheus: Atalanta

$8.00

Orpheus: Brave Noise

$8.00

Oskar Blues: Mama’s Little Yella Pils

$6.00

Oskar Blues: Dale's Pale Ale

$6.00

Pensacole Bay Riptide

$6.00

Prairie: Rainbow Sherbet

$7.00

Prairie: Slush Sour

$8.00

Red Clay Halftime Hefe

$6.00

Rocket Republic Six Iron

$7.00

Rocket Republic: AstroNut Brown

$7.00

Saintsbury: Chardonnay

$10.00

Salty Nut Hefe

$8.00

Second Self Havana Nights

$7.00

Second Self Mole

$7.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$6.00

Sierra Nevada Sunny Little Thing

$7.00

Singing River Citacabra

$7.00

Sixpoint Smoothie

$7.00

Sixpoint: The Crisp

$7.00

Sloop riwaka

$8.00+

Sloop: Jucier Bomb

$8.00+

SoPro: Black Limo Tint

$8.00

Southern Prohibition Suzy b

$6.00

Southern Tier Strawberry Dream

$6.00+

STA Chills Pills

$6.00

STA Church Street Tripple 12oz

$7.00

STA Stout at The Devil

$6.00

STA Unobtanium 12oz

$11.00

Stone: Buenaveza

$6.00

Stone: Dayfall

$6.00

Stone: Delicious

$8.00

Stone: Let’s Be Homies

$8.00+

Sun lab Drunken Sunshine

$9.00+

Sun Lab Feeling Reckless

$9.00+

Sun Lab Got That Feeling

$8.00

Sun Lab Pure Sun

$9.00+

Sun Lab Superstylin

$8.00

Sun Lab: Fade Into

$8.00+

Sun Lab: Life in Contrast

$9.00+

Sun Lab: Lucid Reality

$9.00+

Sun Lab: Motionless

$8.00+

Sun Lab: Sun Child

$9.00+

Sun Lab: Turn Your Magic On

$7.00+

Terrapin Luau Krunkle

$7.00

Terrapin Watermelon Gose

$8.00

Trim Tab Echo in the Abyss

$7.00+

Truly Seltzer

$7.00

Unibroue La Fin Du Monde 12oz

$8.00

Uproot: Saison

$9.00

Victory hope hazer

$6.00

Victory: Prima Pils

$7.00

Victory: Tart Monkey

$8.00

Victory: Whirlwind Wit

$6.00

Westbrook IPA

$8.00+

Westbrook Pina Colada Shake

$8.00+

Westbrook: Marzen

$8.00

Westbrook: One Claw

$7.00

Westbrook: Pineapple Cherry Smash

$7.00+

Westbrook: Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

$7.00

Westbrook: White Thai

$7.00

Wicked Weed Appalachia

$7.00

Wicked Weed Pernicious IPA

$8.00

Wicked Weed: Coastal Love

$7.00

Woodchuck sangria

$7.00

Yazoo Dos Perros

$7.00

Yazoo Morning Glory

$7.00

Yellowhammer Higher Ground

$8.00

Yellowhammer T-minus

$8.00

YH Nussanacker

$8.00+

Common Bond IPA

$8.00

Rocket Republic Lovells Lunar Lander

$8.00

Yellowhammer Mic Czech

$8.00

Trim Tab Paradise Now

$8.00

Folklore Snipe Hunt IPA

$8.00

Diskin Cider Lil Blondie

$8.00

Oak Mountain Scotch Ale

$9.00

Yellowhammer Rebellion

$8.00

Crooked Stave Sour Rita

$9.00

Hi-Wire Mountain Water

$8.00

Duclaw Low Key

$9.00

Ferus Country Lager

$8.00

Delirium Tremens

$11.00

Cross-Eyed Owl Dragoon Red

$8.00

Yellowhammer Sunliner

$9.00

Bells Oberon Ale

$9.00

Bold Rock Watermelon Cider

$8.00

Wicked Weed Watermelon Burst

$8.00

Trim Tab 205

$8.00

Hi-Wire West Coast IPA

$8.00

12oz Delirium Tremens

$11.00

Druid City Havana Day

$9.00

Mad Malts Moonbounce

$8.00

Fractal Dannys Milk Stout

$8.00

12oz Monday Night Space Lettuce

$8.00

Bearded Iris Homestyle

$8.00

Parish Two Fingers Blue

$10.00

Diskin Cider 615

$7.00

Wiseacre Second Banana

$9.00

Clown Shoes Space Cake

$9.00

Salty Nut Tea Rex

$7.00

Faubourg Iron Lacing

$8.00

Rocket Republic Solar Sour

$9.00

Back Forty Bamamosa

$11.00

Lazy Magnolia Southern Pecan

$7.00

12oz Mad Malts Blood Orange IPA

$8.00

Oak Mountain Passionfruit Gose

$8.00

Anchor California Lager

$8.00

Cahaba Basic Beach

$8.00

Southern Tier 2xIPA

$9.00

Back Forty Cart Barn Light

$8.00

Goat Island Blood Orange

$8.00

Lickinghole Creek Strawberry Hefe

$8.00

Singing River Citracabra

$9.00

Singin River Oktoberfest

$9.00

12oz Kentucky Bourbon Peanut Butter

$8.00

Cigar City Fancy Papers

$8.00

STA Pompatus Of Love

$9.00

Urban Artifact Teak

$11.00

Cross Eyed Owl Sassypants

$9.00

Straight To Ale Juicy Bunny

$8.00

Orpheus Transmigration Of Souls

$9.00

Sun Lab Hazy Nights

$9.00

Terrapin Hopsecutioner

$8.00

Cigar City Florida Man

$8.00

Wiseacre Gotta Get Up To Get Down

$8.00

Sun Lab Green Seas

$9.00

12oz Duclaw PastryArchy

$8.00

Stone Enjoy By

$10.00

Sam Adams Oktoberfest

$7.00

STA Rikki Tiki

$9.00

Westbrook Wave On Waves

$11.00

New Belgium Fat Tire

$7.00

Singin River Bama Breeze

$8.00

MIA Crooked Hops

$9.00

Westbrook Pumpkin Spice Shake IPA

$9.00

STA Monkeynaut

$8.00

Blue Point Toasted Lager

$7.00

Uproot Citra Nelson

$9.00

Kona Longboard

$7.00

Cans

Belgian White

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.50

Goat Island Can

$5.00

Guinness

$5.50

Mich Ultra

$4.50

Monkeynaut

$5.00

Narwater

$4.50

Soda's

Sprite

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

water

$1.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Come in and enjoy!

Come in and enjoy!

Location

114 Clinton Ave, Suite 100, Huntsville, AL 35801

Directions

Gallery
Sea Salt image
Sea Salt image
Sea Salt image
Sea Salt image

