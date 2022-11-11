Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Bars & Lounges

Hypnotic Chicken

47 Reviews

255 Anglers Drive Unit A

Steamboat Springs, CO 80487

Popular Items

Sides
4 Tenders
Chicken Sandwich

Chicken

3 Tenders

$12.99

Choose Original or Hypnotic Hot Chicken. Comes with Texas toast, pickles, 1 sauce + 1 side

4 Tenders

$15.99

Choose Original or Hypnotic Hot Chicken. Comes with Texas toast, pickles, 2 sauces + 1 side

6 Tenders

$20.99

Choose Original or Hypnotic Hot Chicken. Comes with Texas toast, pickles, cole slaw, 2 sauces + 1 side

Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

3 tenders stacked on a buttered brioche bun with our signature Hippy sauce topped with cole slaw and pickles. Served with 1 side

Chicken & Waffles

$15.99

3 tenders served with a Belgian waffle dusted in powdered sugar with butter and syrup. Choose Original or Hypnotic Hot.

*NEW* Tender Lovin' Tacos

$9.99

2 flour tortilla tacos with fried tenders, slaw, creamy avocado poblano sauce topped with queso fresco. Served with a lime wedge.

Wings

6 Piece Wings

$16.99

1 flavor choice. Comes with Celery and Carrots and 1 dipping sauce.

8 Piece Wings

$21.99

2 flavor choice. Comes with Celery and Carrots and 2 dipping sauces.

10 Piece Wings

$25.99

3 flavor choice. Comes with Celery and Carrots and 2 dipping sauce.

Thunder Thighs

*NEW* Boneless, breadless, chunks tossed in your favorite wing sauce!

6 Piece Thunder Thighs

$12.99

Boneless, breadless, chunks tossed in your favorite wing sauce! 1 flavor choice. Comes with Celery and Carrots and 1 dipping sauce.

8 Piece Thunder Thighs

$16.99

Boneless, breadless, chunks tossed in your favorite wing sauce! 2 flavor choice. Comes with Celery and Carrots and 2 dipping sauces.

10 Piece Thunder Thighs

$20.99

Boneless, breadless, chunks tossed in your favorite wing sauce! 3 flavor choice. Comes with Celery and Carrots and 2 dipping sauce.

Salads

Henrietta House Salad

$12.99

Chopped romaine, cabbage, carrots, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, cheese + side of dressing

What The Kale Salad

$11.99

Chopped kale tossed with pepitas, cabbage, carrots, cranberries, and candied ginger tossed in a sesame vinaigrette

Shareables

Fried Pickles

$8.79

Basket of battered and fried pickles with ranch for dipping

Spicy Cheese Curds

$10.99

Kids Meals

Choice of fries or carrots. Includes choice of drink. For kids 12 and under.

Kids 2 Tender

$8.99

2 tenders with choice of fries or carrot sticks. Comes with a drink (milk, juice, small fountain drink)

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Grilled cheese sandwich with choice of fries or carrot sticks. Comes with a drink (milk, juice, small fountain drink)

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$8.99

Desserts

Peach "Gobbler"

$4.99

our version of peach cobbler

Add Scoop

$1.99

A LA CART

Sides

Sauces

Waffle

$7.99

Waffle Only

1 Tender

Toast

$1.49

Sticker

$0.92

Grilled Cheese

$4.49

N/A Beverages

Fountain Drink

$3.49

Kid's Drinks

$2.49

Topo Chico

$3.49

Tap Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coffee

$3.49

Kombucha

$8.00

Draft Beer

Storm Peak Maestro

$6.00

Storm Peak Hoochie Mama

$6.00

Storm Peak Urban Sombrero

$6.00

Stone - Delicious IPA

$6.00

YVBC - Sandhill Crane Red

$6.00

Odell Kindling Golden Ale

$6.00

SKA - Tropical Hazy

$6.00

Montucky Cold Snacks

$5.00

Draft Cocktails

Classic Margarita

$8.00

Kyiv Mule

$8.00

Hibiscus Paloma

$8.00

Long Island Peach Tea

$9.00

Bottled Drinks

Snow Capped Cider

$7.00

Red Wine

$8.00

White Wine

$8.00

Wine

$8.00

Rose

$8.00Out of stock

Stickers

Hypnotic Chicken-round

$0.92

Desert Rose- Long Sleeve

Small

$28.00Out of stock

Medium

$28.00

Large

$28.00Out of stock

X-Large

$28.00

XX-Large

$28.00

Winner Winner White Camo

XXX-Large

$28.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDrive-Thru
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

255 Anglers Drive Unit A, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487

Directions

