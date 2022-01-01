Pizza Wheel

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Plain Pizza
The Don
Pepperoni Pizza

Pizza Pizza (ALL PIES SERVED CRISPY)

16” round or 14” gluten free round pie

ALL OF OUR PIES ARE SERVED CRISPY

Plain Pizza

Plain Pizza

$17.00

Our take on a classic

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$19.00

Sauce, cheese, cupping pepperoni

Spicey Mikey Pizza

Spicey Mikey Pizza

$22.00

Pepperoni, fresh jalapeno, mike’s hot honey

White Pizza

White Pizza

$17.00

Mozzarella, ricotta, locatelli, homemade garlic oil (no sauce)

Red Pizza

$16.00

Just sauce, fresh basil, evoo

Trifekta Pizza

Trifekta Pizza

$19.00

Pesto, vodka, tomato sauce

Valentine Pizza

Valentine Pizza

$18.00

Vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$22.00

Cutlets, homemade buffalo sauce, blue cheese

Chicken Parm Pizza

Chicken Parm Pizza

$22.00

Cutlets, sauce, cheese, fresh basil

Vegan Cheesin' Pizza

$21.00

Classic pie with vegan cheese

Italian Stallion Pizza

Italian Stallion Pizza

$22.00

Margherita Pizza

$17.00

Pizza Special

$22.00

Phillies pie

$17.00

Wings & Cutlets

Wings by the Dozen

$14.00

Chicken Cutlet

$9.00

Hand-pounded signature crispy chicken cutlets—by the piece

Sides & Side Sauces

Side Rigatoni

$8.00

Side Fusili

$8.00

Castelvetrano Olives, Long Hots, & Cheese

$6.00

Cheese Fries

$6.00

Fries

$5.00

Side Sauteed Spinach

$7.00

Side Broccoli Rabe

$7.00

Side Sausage (For Two)

$15.00

Cooked in the brick oven, smothered in peppers and onions

Side Pesto Sauce

$2.00

Side Marinara Sauce

$3.00

Side Vodka Sauce

$3.00

Side Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Side Calabrian Chile Oil

$2.00

Side Garlic Aioli

$2.00

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side Blue Cheese

$0.75

Side Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Side Grated Locatelli

$2.00

Side Long Hots (3)

$3.00

Side Mike's Hot Honey

$2.00

Side Plain Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Side Cheese Sauce

$3.00

Salads

Spicy Angie Salad

$16.00

Romaine, marinated buffalo chicken, fresh jalapeño, shaved celery, homemade croutons

Tuscany Salad

$15.00

Romaine, marinated chicken, shredded mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, caramelized onions, black olives

Buratta Salad

$13.00

Arugula, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, pesto garlic toast

The Chop Salad

$13.00

Iceberg, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, roasted peppers, pepperocinos, castelvetrano olives, mild provolone

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Homemade dressing & croutons, grated locatelli

Hoagie Salad

$17.00

Iceberg, soppersata, prosciutto, capicola, pepperoni, mortadella, mild provolone, shaved red onion, tomato, hoagie spices

Primeavera Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens, crispy eggplant, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, grated locatelli

Hoagies & Sandwiches

The Don

$14.00

Ribeye, homemade cheese sauce, copper sharp, fried onions

The Don's Wife

$14.00

Ribeye, homemade cheese sauce, mozzarella, marinara

Uncle Jak Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.00

Marinated chicken, american

The Spice-Z Cheese Steak

$14.00

Buffalo marinated chicken, american, blue cheese

The OG Sandwich

$15.00

Cutlets, fresh mozzarella, broccoli rabe, roasted red peppers, homemade garlic aioli

Il Capo Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken cutlet, vodka sauce, burrata, basil oil

Nonno Sandwich

$18.00

Homemade 12-hour slow cooked brisket, cheese sauce, caramelized onions, homemade calabrian chile aioli

Sweet n Spicy Sandwich

$15.00

Cutlets, long hots, arugula, grated locatelli, homemade calabrian chile aioli, mike’s hot honey

The Double P Sandwich

$16.00

Cutlets, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, pesto

Verdura Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy eggplant cutlets, fresh mozzarella, romaine, homemade caesar, grated locatelli,

Godfather Sandwich

$14.00

Soppersata, prosciutto, capicola, pepperoni, mortadella, mild provolone, shredded lettuce, shaved red onion, tomato, hoagie spices, oil & vinegar

Tio Tonno Hoagie

$14.00

White flake dry italian tuna, mild provolone, shaved red onion, shredded lettuce, tomato

Viola Sandwich

$16.00

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$15.00

Entrees & Pasta

Chicken Milanese Entree

$23.00

Crispy chicken cutlet, arugula, cherry tomatoes, grated locatelli

Chicken Marsala Entree

$22.00

Mushrooms, marsala wine

Chicken Parm Entree

$23.00

Cutlets, marinara, melted mozzarella

Eggplant Parm Entree

$21.00

Eggplant cutlets, marinara, ricotta, melted mozzarella

Rigatoni Pasta

$22.00

Italian sausage, broccoli rabe, white wine, chili flakes

Lobster Ravioli Pasta

$25.00

Creamy blush sauce

Potato Gnocchi Pasta

$21.00

Burrata—pesto or marinara

Bucatini Pasta

$17.00

Blistered cherry tomato sauce

Fusilli Pasta

$17.00

Vodka sauce, fresh peas

Short Rib Ravioli

$25.00

Pulled brisket, mushroom gravy

Vegan Cauliflower Gnocchi

$20.00

Marinara

Lumache Pasta

$17.00

Spicy calabrian chile vodka sauce

Shrimp Parm

$25.00

Crispy shrimp, marinara, grated locatelli

Shrimp Fra Diavlo

$24.00

sautéed shrimp in a homemade spicy marinara served over fresh spaghetti.

Beef Bolognese

$20.00Out of stock

Spaghetti & Meat Balls

$17.00

Desserts

Nutella Pizza

$17.00

Toasted marshmallows, powdered sugar

Canolli

$5.00

Tiramisu Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Homemade Strawberry Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Pizza

$17.00Out of stock

Weekday Lunch Specials 11-3pm M-F

The Flyers

$11.99

The Sixers

$12.99

The Phillies

$13.99

The Eagles

$37.99

Drinks

Fountain Soda

$6.00

Coffee

$6.00

Single Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Hot Tea

$6.00

Iced Tea

$6.00

Bottle Soda

$5.00Out of stock

Pellegrino

$7.00

Fiji

$7.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
The owners of West Avenue Grille bring brick oven pizza, gourmet sandwiches & specialty pasta to Jenkintown.

