Pizza Wheel
No reviews yet
314 York Road
Jenkintown, PA 19046
Popular Items
Pizza Pizza (ALL PIES SERVED CRISPY)
ALL OF OUR PIES ARE SERVED CRISPY
Plain Pizza
Our take on a classic
Pepperoni Pizza
Sauce, cheese, cupping pepperoni
Spicey Mikey Pizza
Pepperoni, fresh jalapeno, mike’s hot honey
White Pizza
Mozzarella, ricotta, locatelli, homemade garlic oil (no sauce)
Red Pizza
Just sauce, fresh basil, evoo
Trifekta Pizza
Pesto, vodka, tomato sauce
Valentine Pizza
Vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Cutlets, homemade buffalo sauce, blue cheese
Chicken Parm Pizza
Cutlets, sauce, cheese, fresh basil
Vegan Cheesin' Pizza
Classic pie with vegan cheese
Italian Stallion Pizza
Margherita Pizza
Pizza Special
Phillies pie
Wings & Cutlets
Sides & Side Sauces
Side Rigatoni
Side Fusili
Castelvetrano Olives, Long Hots, & Cheese
Cheese Fries
Fries
Side Sauteed Spinach
Side Broccoli Rabe
Side Sausage (For Two)
Cooked in the brick oven, smothered in peppers and onions
Side Pesto Sauce
Side Marinara Sauce
Side Vodka Sauce
Side Buffalo Sauce
Side Calabrian Chile Oil
Side Garlic Aioli
Side Ranch
Side Honey Mustard
Side Blue Cheese
Side Balsamic Vinaigrette
Side Caesar Dressing
Side Grated Locatelli
Side Long Hots (3)
Side Mike's Hot Honey
Side Plain Grilled Chicken
Side Cheese Sauce
Salads
Spicy Angie Salad
Romaine, marinated buffalo chicken, fresh jalapeño, shaved celery, homemade croutons
Tuscany Salad
Romaine, marinated chicken, shredded mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, caramelized onions, black olives
Buratta Salad
Arugula, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, pesto garlic toast
The Chop Salad
Iceberg, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, roasted peppers, pepperocinos, castelvetrano olives, mild provolone
Caesar Salad
Homemade dressing & croutons, grated locatelli
Hoagie Salad
Iceberg, soppersata, prosciutto, capicola, pepperoni, mortadella, mild provolone, shaved red onion, tomato, hoagie spices
Primeavera Salad
Mixed greens, crispy eggplant, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, grated locatelli
SAP ceaser
SAP house
Hoagies & Sandwiches
The Don
Ribeye, homemade cheese sauce, copper sharp, fried onions
The Don's Wife
Ribeye, homemade cheese sauce, mozzarella, marinara
Uncle Jak Chicken Cheesesteak
Marinated chicken, american
The Spice-Z Cheese Steak
Buffalo marinated chicken, american, blue cheese
The OG Sandwich
Cutlets, fresh mozzarella, broccoli rabe, roasted red peppers, homemade garlic aioli
Il Capo Sandwich
Chicken cutlet, vodka sauce, burrata, basil oil
Nonno Sandwich
Homemade 12-hour slow cooked brisket, cheese sauce, caramelized onions, homemade calabrian chile aioli
Sweet n Spicy Sandwich
Cutlets, long hots, arugula, grated locatelli, homemade calabrian chile aioli, mike’s hot honey
The Double P Sandwich
Cutlets, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, pesto
Verdura Sandwich
Crispy eggplant cutlets, fresh mozzarella, romaine, homemade caesar, grated locatelli,
Godfather Sandwich
Soppersata, prosciutto, capicola, pepperoni, mortadella, mild provolone, shredded lettuce, shaved red onion, tomato, hoagie spices, oil & vinegar
Tio Tonno Hoagie
White flake dry italian tuna, mild provolone, shaved red onion, shredded lettuce, tomato
Viola Sandwich
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Entrees & Pasta
Chicken Milanese Entree
Crispy chicken cutlet, arugula, cherry tomatoes, grated locatelli
Chicken Marsala Entree
Mushrooms, marsala wine
Chicken Parm Entree
Cutlets, marinara, melted mozzarella
Eggplant Parm Entree
Eggplant cutlets, marinara, ricotta, melted mozzarella
Rigatoni Pasta
Italian sausage, broccoli rabe, white wine, chili flakes
Lobster Ravioli Pasta
Creamy blush sauce
Potato Gnocchi Pasta
Burrata—pesto or marinara
Bucatini Pasta
Blistered cherry tomato sauce
Fusilli Pasta
Vodka sauce, fresh peas
Short Rib Ravioli
Pulled brisket, mushroom gravy
Vegan Cauliflower Gnocchi
Marinara
Lumache Pasta
Spicy calabrian chile vodka sauce
Shrimp Parm
Crispy shrimp, marinara, grated locatelli
Shrimp Fra Diavlo
sautéed shrimp in a homemade spicy marinara served over fresh spaghetti.
Beef Bolognese
Spaghetti & Meat Balls
All Eat Red
Refill pasta Red
All Eat White
Refill white
Pizza Box
Salmon Pasta Special
Pasta special
Desserts
Weekday Lunch Specials 11-3pm M-F
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
The owners of West Avenue Grille bring brick oven pizza, gourmet sandwiches & specialty pasta to Jenkintown.
314 York Road, Jenkintown, PA 19046