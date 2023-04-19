  • Home
  • /
  • Seattle
  • /
  • Imperial Palace Casino - 15901 West Valley Highway
A map showing the location of Imperial Palace Casino 15901 West Valley HighwayView gallery

Imperial Palace Casino 15901 West Valley Highway

review star

No reviews yet

15901 West Valley Highway

Tukwila, WA 98188

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

WINE

BY THE GLASS

GL 101 CAB

$6.50

GL 101 CHARD

$6.50

GL 101 MOSCATO

$6.50

GL 101 PINOT

$6.50

GL A-Z CHARD

$9.50

GL A-Z PINOT

$9.50

GL CHAMP

$6.00

GL CHARLES CAB

$7.50

GL CSM

$8.00

GL J LOHR CHARD

$8.00

GL MIMOSA

$6.50

GL SH CAB

$6.00

GL SH CHARD

$6.00

GL SH MERLOT

$6.00

GL SH REISLING

$6.00

GL SH ZIN

$6.00

GL BOOTLEG RED

$18.00

GL SKYSIDE CAB

$16.00

GL ANGEL ROSE

$12.00

GL B. PROSECCO

$10.00

GL CARMEL CHARD

$9.00

GL CARMEL CAB

$9.00

GL CARMEL PINOT NOIR

$9.00

KORBEL BRUT

$7.50

K. PROSECCO

$12.00

BY THE BOTTLE

BTL 101 CAB

$20.00

BTL 101 CHARD

$20.00

BTL 101 MOSCATO

$20.00

BTL 101 PINOT

$20.00

BTL A-Z CHARD

$30.00

BTL A-Z PINOT

$30.00

BTL CHARLES CAB

$28.00

BTL CSM

$29.00

BTL J. LOHR CHARD

$28.00

BTL WYCLIFF

$18.00

BTL BOOTLEG RED

$63.00

BTL SKYSIDE CAB

$51.00

BTL ANGEL ROSE

$36.00

BTL CARMEL CHARD

$27.00

BTL CARMEL CAB SAUV

$27.00

BTL CARMEL PINOT NOIR

$27.00

NA BEVERAGES

BOTTLE WATER

$1.00

COCONUT JUICE

$5.00

COFFEE

$2.75

COKE

$2.75

CRANBERRY

$2.75

DIET COKE

$2.75

DR PEPPER

$2.75

GRAPEFRUIT

$2.75

GRASS JELLY

$5.00

HOT TEA

$2.75

ICE TEA

$2.75

LEMONADE

$2.75

ORANGE JUICE

$2.75

PINEAPPLE

$2.75

ROOT BEER

$2.75

SODA

$2.75

SOY MILK

$5.00

SPLASH

$2.75

SPRITE

$2.75

THAI TEA

$4.00

TOMATO

$2.75

TONIC

$2.75

EVENT MENU

TICKET SALES

TICKET SALES

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

15901 West Valley Highway, Tukwila, WA 98188

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
orange starNo Reviews
2800 Southcenter Mall Suite 182 Tukwila, WA 98188
View restaurantnext
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar - Southcenter Mall
orange star4.1 • 4,114
1150 Southcenter Mall Tukwila, WA 98188
View restaurantnext
Homegrown - Southcenter
orange starNo Reviews
2800 Southcenter Mall, #532 Seattle, WA 98188
View restaurantnext
Trapper's Sushi - Tukwila
orange star4.5 • 4,147
468 Southcenter Mall Tukwila, WA 98188
View restaurantnext
Bai Tong Thai - Tukwila
orange star4.3 • 5,998
16876 Southcenter Pkwy Tukwila, WA 98188
View restaurantnext
Grazie Restaurant -
orange star4.2 • 2,578
16943 Southcenter Pkwy Tukwila, WA 98188
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tukwila

The Pink Door
orange star4.6 • 14,469
1919 Post Alley Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Elliott's Oyster House
orange star4.3 • 12,462
1201 Alaskan Way Suite 100 Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Purple - Seattle
orange star4.4 • 9,052
1225 4TH AVE SEATTLE, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Acres of Clams
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Fish Bar - Alaskan Way
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Umi Sake House
orange star4.1 • 8,197
2230 1st Ave Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tukwila
Mercer Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.3 (66 restaurants)
Bainbridge Island
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Renton
review star
Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)
Vashon
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Sammamish
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Port Orchard
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston