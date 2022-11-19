Restaurant header imageView gallery

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

7285 Old Oak Blvd

Middleburg Hts, OH 44130

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Cookie

Cookie Drop

$0.75

Cookie Feature

$1.00

Cookie Holiday

$1.50

Cookie Gourmet

$2.00

Brownie

$1.25

Brownie Feature

$1.50

Brownie Gourmet

$2.00

Biscotti

$1.50

Kolochi

$0.75

Tea Cookie Bag

$3.25

Breakfast

Muffin Regular

$1.15

Muffin Jumbo

$1.55

Danish Regular

$1.55

Danish Gourmet

$2.25

Croissant Regular

$1.25

Croissant Gourmet

$2.25

Donut

$0.75

$1

$1.00

$2

$2.00

$5

$5.00

Turnover

$1.50

Scone

$1.25

Quickbread Loaf

$7.50

Quickbread Mini

$3.25

Yeast Breads

Sweet Roll Regular

$2.25

Sweet Roll Gourmet

$2.75

Baguette

$1.85

Monkey Bread

$3.25

Focaccia

$3.25

Rustic Bread

$3.75

Pepperoni Rolls

$2.75

$2

$2.00

$5

$5.00

Pastry

French Pastry

$1.50

Italian Pastry

$1.50

Creme Brulee

$2.25

Pastry Regular

$1.50

Pastry Gourmet

$2.25

Cakes and Cupcakes

Cupcake Regular

$1.25

Cupcake Jumbo

$2.00

Cake 6"

$8.00

Cake 6" Gourmet

$10.50

Cake 9"

$11.00

Cake 9" Gourmet

$15.00

Parfait

$1.75

Cake Slice

$1.75

Cheese Cake Indiv.

$1.50

Cheese Cake 6"

$7.50

Cheese Cake 9"

$10.50

Mini Cake

$3.95

Pies and Tarts

Pie Fruit

$10.50

Pie Nut

$12.00

Pie Cream

$10.50

Tart Individual

$2.25

Tart 9"

$10.50

Mini Pies

$3.25

Beverages

Coffee Small

$1.50

Coffee Large

$2.00

Tea

$1.50

Tea Specialty

$2.00

Seasonal

Dead Bread

$5.25

Day Old

$3.00

Special

$20.00

Cookie 5

$5.00

Bakery Feature

Bakery Feature 1

$10.00

Bakery Feature 2

$15.00

Bakery Feature 3

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Indulge offers decadent pastries and desserts in a relaxed retail setting.

Website

Location

7285 Old Oak Blvd, Middleburg Hts, OH 44130

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

