Polaris Center Cafe

7285 Old Oak Blvd

Middleburg Hts, OH 44130

Order Again

Popular Items

Small Made to Order Salad
Large Made to Order Salad

Salads

Large Made to Order Salad

$4.50

Small Made to Order Salad

$3.50

All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Operated by students in the High School Deli & Food Production Program, The Center Café offers a variety of quick and delicious meal options for our high school and adult students as well as Polaris staff members.

7285 Old Oak Blvd, Middleburg Hts, OH 44130

