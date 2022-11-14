Restaurant header imageView gallery

Savour Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

7285 Old Oak Blvd

Middleburg Hts., OH 44130

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Atlantic Cod
Beef Short Rib
Shrimp Corn Chowder T/O Quart

Bialy

Our house bread. Authentic, old world style with poppyseed and onions.
Bialy

Bialy

$0.50+

The original from Bialystok Poland, with onion, poppy seeds and Panko crumbs

Soup

Stuffed Cabbage T/O Pint

Stuffed Cabbage T/O Pint

$4.50

Our version of the classic comfort food with all the fixin’s. Cabbage, tomatoes, beef, rice and a touch of sauerkraut!

Stuffed Cabbage T/O Quart

Stuffed Cabbage T/O Quart

$9.00

Our version of the classic comfort food with all the fixin’s. Cabbage, tomatoes, beef, rice and a touch of sauerkraut!

Shrimp Corn Chowder T/O Pint

Shrimp Corn Chowder T/O Pint

$5.00

Gulf Shrimp, potatoes, corn, bacon, and garden vegetables simmered in a flavorful creamy broth.

Shrimp Corn Chowder T/O Quart

Shrimp Corn Chowder T/O Quart

$10.00

Gulf Shrimp, potatoes, corn, bacon, and garden vegetables simmered in a flavorful creamy broth.

Salad

The Pomeroy Salad

The Pomeroy Salad

$9.00

Crisp greens topped with strawberries, sliced kiwi, Manadrin orange, and shaved red onions. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and petite banana bread sandwiches.

Steakhouse Chop Salad

Steakhouse Chop Salad

$9.00

Romaine, Radicchio, Spinach, Baby Leaf Lettuces, tossed in a bleu cheese vinaigrette with crumbled bacon, artichoke hearts, grape tomatoes, red onion, and hearts of palm. Finished with grilled chicken and buttermilk bleu cheese.

Sandwich

Reuben

Reuben

$9.00

Over a half pound of our house cooked corned beef! Thin sliced and served on toasted rye with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and a side of Thousand Island dressing. Accompanied with our house-made potato chips, and house made bread and butter pickles.

Flatbreads

Meat Lover Flatbread

Meat Lover Flatbread

$8.00

Our house-made flatbread loaded with pepperoni, sausage and meatballs, classic red sauce and provolone.

3 Cheese Flatbread

3 Cheese Flatbread

$8.00

House-made crust topped with Spinach Alfredo Sauce, Provolone, Feta, and Sharp Cheddar Cheeses.

Our Entrees come with a complimentary Dessert Selection!

nfgnfndfnrsnrnrbtnr
Atlantic Cod

Atlantic Cod

$16.00

Wild caught, baked with an herbed fresh breadcrumb crust. Served with herb rice pilaf, fresh vegetables, and our house-made tartar sauce

Beef Short Rib

Beef Short Rib

$16.00

Slow braised and fork tender! Served on creamy three cheese polenta with Salsa Verde and fresh vegetables.

Chicken Rockefeller

Chicken Rockefeller

$16.00

Baked with fresh spinach, Swiss cheese and bacon. Topped with Hollandaise sauce. Accompanied with herb rice pilaf and fresh vegetables.

Desserts - Ala Carte

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$5.00

Coffee soaked ladyfinger layered with mascarpone cream, with a touch of dark Rum!

Sweet Potato Cheesecake Pie

Sweet Potato Cheesecake Pie

$5.00

Creamy cheesecake baked with autumn spiced sweet potatoes and a hint of orange. Topped with a silky Catalene cream.

Beverage Online Menu

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.25

It's Water...Enjoy!

Coca Cola - 12 Ounce Can

Coca Cola - 12 Ounce Can

$1.25

It's the Classic!

Diet Coca Cola - 12 Ounce Can

Diet Coca Cola - 12 Ounce Can

$1.25

It's Coke...but Diet!

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info

All Online Orders are maxed out! Thank You! All orders placed will be available at the designated pick up time.

Website

Location

7285 Old Oak Blvd, Middleburg Hts., OH 44130

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Polaris Center Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
7285 Old Oak Blvd Middleburg Hts, OH 44130
View restaurantnext
Indulge
orange starNo Reviews
7285 Old Oak Blvd Middleburg Hts, OH 44130
View restaurantnext
Two Bucks - Middleburg Heights
orange starNo Reviews
18336 Bagley Road Middleburg Heights, OH 44130
View restaurantnext
Brown Derby - Bagley
orange starNo Reviews
18332 Bagley Rd Middleburg hts, OH 44130
View restaurantnext
Aladdin's Eatery - Middleburg
orange starNo Reviews
18334 E. Bagley Rd Middleburg Heights, OH 44130
View restaurantnext
The Brew Kettle Strongsville
orange star4.4 • 2,420
8377 Pearl Rd Strongville, OH 44136
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Middleburg Hts.

Great Lakes Brewing Company
orange star4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Avenue Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Great Lakes Brewing Company - Gift Shop
orange star4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Subcity - Euclid Ave
orange star4.0 • 7,443
17811 Euclid Ave Cleveland, OH 44112
View restaurantnext
Best Gyros - Cleveland Heights
orange star4.3 • 4,779
2245 Lee Rd Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
View restaurantnext
TownHall - Cleveland
orange star4.3 • 4,138
1909 W 25TH ST Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Sittoo's Parma - Parma
orange star4.7 • 3,847
5870 Ridge Rd Parma, OH 44129
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Middleburg Hts.
Independence
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Maple Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Beachwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Rocky River
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Broadview Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
North Royalton
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Euclid
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston