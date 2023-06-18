Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jaipore Xpress 19 BAILEY AVE

19 BAILEY AVE

Ridgefield, CT 06879

DRINKS (3PD)

Drinks

COKE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

GINGER ALE

$2.50

MASALA CHAI

$3.00

MADRAS COFFEE

$3.00

MANGO LASSI

$6.00

SPAKLING WATER

$6.00

STILL WATER

$6.00

DINNER (3PD)

Starters

LENTIL SOUP

$8.00

VEG SAMOSA

$9.00

PAKORA

$9.00

LASSONI GOBI

$11.00

KALMI KABAB

$12.00

LUCHI BAGARI JINGA

$15.00

MASALA DOSA

$14.00

IDLI

$14.00

CHILLI CHICKEN

$16.00

CHILLI PANEER

$14.00

MANGO CHICKEN

$16.00

GOBI MANCHURIAN

$12.00

VEG FRIED RICE

$12.00

CHICKEN SAMOSA

$9.00

LAMB SAMOSA

$10.00

Chaat station

IMLI BAINGAN

$12.00

SAMOSA CHAAT

$12.00

PAAPDI CHAAT

$9.00

Vegetarian

PANEER BUTTER MASALA

$19.00

MALAI KOFTA

$18.00

NAVRATAN KORMA

$18.00

SAAG PANEER

$19.00

MATAR PANEER

$19.00

DAAL MAKHNI

$17.00

Vegan

ALOO GOBI

$18.00

ALOO DHANSAK

$18.00

TADKA DAAL

$16.00

CHANA MASALA

$16.00

JEERA ALOO

$15.00

Chicken

CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA

$21.00

BUTTER CHICKEN

$21.00

CHICKEN SAAG

$20.00

CONDAPUR CHICKEN

$20.00

CHICKEN KORMA

$21.00

CHICKEN CHETTINAD

$21.00

CHICKEN VINDALOO

$20.00

CHICKEN AAM RAS

$19.00

Lamb/Goat

LAMB ROGAN JOSH

$24.00

BUTTER LAMB MASALA

$24.00

LAMB MADRAS

$24.00

LAMB KORMA

$24.00

LAMB SAAG

$24.00

LAMB VINDALOO

$24.00

GOAT CURRY

$23.00

Seafood

SALMON MOILEE

$27.00

CHINGIRI MALAI CURRY

$26.00

SHRIMP TADKA MASALA

$26.00

SHRIMP AAM RAS

$26.00

Tandoor

CHICKEN TANDOORI

$20.00

CHICKEN MALAI KABAB

$20.00

TANDOORI LAMB CHOPS

$27.00

SHRIMP KABAB

$25.00

Rice

VEGETABLE PANEER BIRYANI

$16.00

CHICKEN BIRYANI

$18.00

LAMB BIRYANI

$22.00

GOAT BIRYANI

$22.00

SHRIMP BIRYANI

$24.00

COCONUT RICE

$12.00

LEMON RICE

$10.00

Breads

PLAIN NAAN

$5.00

GARLIC NAAN

$6.00

ONION NAAN

$6.00

CHEESE NAAN

$7.00

WHOLE WHEAT ROTI

$5.00

CORN ROTI

$5.00

Sides

RAITA

$5.00

MIXED PICKLE

$5.00

MANGO CHUTNEY

$5.00

BASMATI RICE

$5.00

PAPPADAM

$4.00

Dessert

GULAB JAMUN

$4.00

RICE PUDDING

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
The To-Go Indian seeks to tempt the taste buds of CT by offering a full take on Indian food with a nod to the authentic culture and vibe of India.

19 BAILEY AVE, Ridgefield, CT 06879

