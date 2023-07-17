Beverage

Beer

Bell's Two Hearted

$9.00Out of stock

Blue Moon

$8.00

East Rock

$9.00

Guiness

$9.00

Heineken 0.0

$8.00

Le Fin Du Monde

$11.00

Michelob

$8.00

Nod Hill

$9.00

Stateside Seltzer

$9.00

Stella

$9.00

Surfside Tea

$9.00

Wolffer Cider

$12.00

Fuzzy Duck

$8.00

Specialty Cocktails

American Mule

$14.00

No. 99

$16.00

Beet Street Social

$15.00

The Printing Press

$15.00

Fleur de Lis

$15.00

Polly's Garden

$15.00

White Linen

$15.00

DiplomaTEA

$15.00

The B's Knees

$16.00

Mrs. Dogooder

$15.00

Margarita

$15.00

Inferno Margarita

$15.00

Aperol Spritz

$16.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Liquor

Absolut

$12.00

Absolut Citron

$12.00

Belvedere

$15.00

Chopin

$15.00

Grey Goose

$15.00

Ketel One

$15.00

McCormick Vanilla

$12.00

Monkey in Paradise

$12.00

Pearl Cucumber

$12.00

Rock Town Basil

$12.00

Stateside

$12.00

Stoli O

$12.00

Tito's

$12.00

WP Vodka

$12.00

Aviation

$14.00

Bombay Saphire

$13.00

New Amsterdam

$13.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Monkey 47

$18.00

Rose D'Argent - Strawberry / Rose Gin

$13.00

Six Dogs - Berry Gin

$13.00

Tanqueray

$13.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Ron Roberto

$10.00

Capt Morgan

$10.00

Diplomatico

$12.00

Gosling's Black

$12.00

Mt Gay

$10.00

Myers

$12.00

Cruzan Coconut

$10.00

Avion Silver

$12.00

Avion Reposado

$14.00

Avion Anejo

$16.00

Avion 44

$33.00

Casamigos Reposado

$18.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$35.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Don Julio Reposado

$16.00

Don Julio Anejo

$18.00

Don Julio 1942

$42.00

Espolon Blanco

$12.00

Espolon Reposado

$14.00

Espolon Anejo

$16.00

Lunazul Reposado

$12.00

Paladar Blanco

$14.00

Paladar Reposado

$16.00

Patron Gran Bordeos

$92.00

Partida Elegante Anejo

$56.00

Bahnez Mezcal

$12.00

Clase Azul Blanco

$18.00

Angel's Envy Port Wood

$16.00

Angel's Envy Rye

$22.00

Basil Hayden

$18.00

Blanton's

$20.00

Booker's

$17.00

Buffalo Trace

$18.00

Canadian Club

$13.00

Crown Royal

$14.00

Eagle Rare

$16.00

Filibuster - Rye

$14.00

FireBall

$10.00

Four Roses

$19.00

Garrison Brothers Honey Dew

$21.00

High West American

$14.00

High West Rye

$16.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$12.00

Kentucky Gentleman

$12.00

Knob Creek

$15.00

Maker's Mark

$14.00

Mitchter's Small Batch

$18.00

Mitchter's Unblended

$18.00

Moon Harbor - Dock 1

$16.00

Rittenhouse Ryev

$14.00

Sazerac Rye

$14.00

Seagrams 7

$12.00

Seagrams VO

$12.00

Skrewball Peanut Butter

$8.00

Slaughter House

$15.00

Whistle Pig Rye 10yr

$22.00

Whistle Pig Rye 12yr

$31.00

Whistle Pig Rye 15yr

$57.00

Whistle Pig Rye 18yr

$83.00

Whistle Pig Rye 21yr

$141.00

Whistle Pig Rye Boss Hog

$99.00

Widow Jane 10yr

$18.00

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

WP Bourbon - Black Cherry

$14.00

Chivas 12

$14.00

Chivas 18

$22.00

Dewar's

$12.00

Glenfiddich 12

$15.00

Glenlivet 12

$14.00

Glenlivet 18

$28.00

Glenlivet 21

$54.00

Hibiki 12 Yr.

$25.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$46.00

Laphroig 10

$17.00

Lagavulin 16

$22.00

Oban 14

$18.00

MaCallan 12 Sherry

$19.00

MaCallan 18 Sherry

$56.00

MaCallan Rare Cask

$65.00

MaCallan Estate

$51.00

Mitchell & Son Green Spot

$14.00

Yamazaki 12 Yr.

$33.00

Pierre Ferrand Amber

$16.00

Pierre Ferrand 10

$16.00

Hennessy VS

$18.00

Monnet XO 18yr

$23.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$19.00

Allspice Dram

$10.00

Amaretto

$12.00

Aperit

$12.00

Bailey's

$10.00

B & B

$13.00

Calvados - Pierre Huet - VS Signature

$13.00

Campari

$10.00

Caravella Limoncello

$8.00

Carpano Antica

$12.00

Chambord

$12.00

Chartreuse Green

$12.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$14.00

Drambuie

$14.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Grappa BANFI

$10.00

Jagermeister

$10.00

Jacopo Poli

$22.00

Lemoncello

$14.00

Leroux Blkberry Brandy

$5.00

Lilet Blanc

$9.00

Marie Brizard

$10.00

Nonino Amaro

$12.00

Sambuca

$10.00

Rum Chata

$12.00

Sabroso Coffee

$10.00

Southern Comfort

$12.00

Dessert Wine / Ports

GLS - Amaro

$14.00

GLS - Fonseca 10 yr Tawny

$14.00

GLS - Fonseca 20 Yr.

$24.00

GLS - Taylor Fladgate 10 yr

$15.00

GLS - Taylor Fladgate 20 yr

$20.00

GLS - Taylor Fladgate 50 yr

$65.00

GLS - Sandeman 20 yr

$20.00

GLS - Sandeman 40 Yr

$45.00

GLS - Dolce by Far Niente Late Harvest

$26.00

GLS - Barolo Chinato

$12.00

GLS - Moscato D'ASti - Coppo

$12.00

GLS - Moscato D'Asti - Moncalvino

$12.00

GLS - Montbazillac - Chateau La Grioniec

$13.00

GLS - Pineau de Charentes - Chateau de Plassons - Restignac

$13.00

GLS - Sauternes - Chateau Laribotte

$17.00

BTL Scrapona D'Asti

$52.00

N/A Cold Bevs

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Milk

$4.00

Saratoga Flat

$8.00

Pellegrino

$8.00

Virgin Cocktail

$8.00

Just Brewed

Cappuccino

$6.00

Cappuccino, Decaf

$6.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coffee, Decaf

$3.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Double Espresso, Decaf

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Latte, Decaf

$6.00

Single Espresso

$3.00

Single Espresso, Decaf

$3.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Mexican Coffee

$10.00

Hot Tea

Spring Jasmine

$3.00

Classic Breakfast

$3.00

Chamomile Citrus

$3.00

Earl Grey

$3.00

Organic Chai

$3.00

Mint

$3.00

BY THE GLASS White / Rose / Sparkling

GLASS Prima Perla SPARK

$13.00

GLASS Veuve du Vernay Rose SPARK

$15.00

GLASS Manon Cotes de Provence ROSE

$13.00

GLASS Chateau de Berne ROSE

$16.00

GLASS Parolvini Pinot Grigio

$13.00

GLASS La Spinetta Vermentino

$16.00

GLASS Pierre Sparr Riesling

$14.00

GLASS Etienne de Loury Sancerre

$14.00

GLASS Routestock Sav Blanc

$16.00

GLASS Fuedo Montoni Grillo

$17.00

GLASS Simonnet Fevre Chablis

$15.00

GLASS Macon Lugny Burgundy

$15.00

GLASS Tassajara Chardonnay

$16.00

BTL Manon Cotes de Provence ROSE

$50.00

BTL Chateau de Berne ROSE

$62.00

BTL Parolvini Pinot Grigio

$46.00

BTL La Spinetta Vermentino

$62.00

BTL Simonnet Fevre Chablis

$66.00

BTL Pierre Sparr Riesling

$50.00

BTL Etienne de Loury Sancerre

$50.00

BTL Routestock Sav Blanc

$62.00

BTL Fuedo Montoni Grillo

$66.00

BTL Macon Lugny Burgundy

$50.00

BTL Tassajara Chardonnay

$58.00

BY THE GLASS Red

GLASS Elouan Pinot Noir

$14.00

GLASS Louis Latour Pinot Noir

$16.00

GLASS Montpellier Merlot

$13.00

GLASS La Posta Malbec

$14.00

GLASS Zingari Super Tuscan

$15.00

GLASS Conundrum Cabernet

$15.00

GLASS Chateau Pavie Bordeaux

$22.00

GLASS Caymus Cabernet

$26.00

BTL Elouan Pinot Noir

$50.00

BTL Montpellier Merlot

$46.00

BTL La Posta Malbec

$50.00

BTL Zingari Super Tuscan

$48.00

BTL Conundrum Cabernet

$58.00

BTL Chateau Pavie Bordeaux

$86.00

BTL Louis Latour Pinot Noir

$66.00

BTL Caymus Cabernet LITER

$154.00

BOTTLE - SPARKLING / ROSE

BTL Veuve Clicquot ‘Yellow Label,’ NV, Champagne, France

$135.00

BTL Veuve Clicquot ‘Rosé’, NV, Champagne, France

$155.00

BTL Laurent Perrier ‘Brut Cuvée’, Champagne, France

$195.00

BTL Krug Brut, Cuvée 171ème Edition, Champagne, France

$415.00

BTL Dom Perignon, Brut 2013, Champagne, France

$580.00

BOTTLE - WHITE - ITALY

BIN 1000 BTL - Banfi 'Le Rime', Pinot Grigio 2018, Tuscany, Italy

$54.00

BIN 1001 BTL - Livio Felluga, Pinot Grigio 2019, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy

$58.00

BIN 1002 BTL - Cordero di Montezemolo ‘Arneis Langhe’, Nebbiolo 2020, Piedmont, Italy

$64.00

BIN 1022 BTL - Guado Al Tasso, Vermentino 2021, Bolgheri, Tsucany, Italy

$69.00

BOTTLE - WHITE - FRANCE

BIN 1003 BTL - Willm, Riesling 2019, Alsace, France

$54.00

BIN 1004 BTL - Domaine Barville, Roussanne 2019, Chateauneuf-du-Pape Blanc, Rhone, France

$72.00

BIN 1005 BTL - Gerard Tremblay, Chablis 2018, Burgundy, France

$78.00

BIN 1006 BTL - Domaine Fleuriet et Fils 'La Baronne', Sancerre 2021, Loire, France

$82.00

BIN 1007 BTL - Domaine du Roc des Boutires, Pouilly Fuisse 2020, Burgundy, France

$88.00

BIN 1008 BTL - Louis Latour Aux Cras 1er Cru, Chardonnay 2018, Cote de Beaune, France

$128.00

BIN 1009 BTL - Louis Latour Puligny--Montrachet ‘Sous le Puits’, Chardonnay 2019, Burgundy, France

$230.00

BIN 1010 BTL - Louis Latour Corton-Charlemagne Grand Cru, 2018, Burgundy, France

$340.00

BOTTLE - WHITE - SOUTH AFRICA

BIN 2000 BTL - Oyster Bay, Sauvignon Blanc 2021, Marlborough, New Zealand

$48.00

BIN 2001 BTL - Kim Crawfod, Sauvignon Blanc 2021, Marlborough, New Zealand

$55.00

BIN 2002 BTL - Cloudy Bay, Sauvignon Blanc 2021, Marlborough, New Zealand

$78.00

BIN 2022 BTL - Vergelegen ‘Reserve’, Chardonnay 2019, Stellenbosch, South Africa

$84.00

BOTTLE - WHITE - USA - SAV BLANC

BIN 2003 BTL - Hourglass, Sauvignon Blanc 2021, Napa Valley, CA

$68.00

BIN 2004 BTL - ‘Illumination’ by Quintessa, Sauvignon Blanc 2018, Napa Valley, CA

$76.00

BOTTLE - WHITE - USA - CHARD

BIN 3000 BTL - Pence Ranch ‘Estate’, Chardonnay 2018, Santa Rita Hills, CA

$60.00

BIN 3001 BTL - Mer Soleil Reserve, Chardonnay 2020, Santa Lucia Highlands, Monterey, CA

$64.00

BIN 3002 BTL - The Calling, Chardonnay 2019, Sonoma Coast, CA

$70.00

BIN 3003 BTL - ‘Panthera’ by Hess Collection, Chardonnay 2017, Russian River, CA

$72.00

BIN 3004 BTL - Cakebread, Chardonnay 2019, Napa Valley, CA

$86.00

BIN 3005 BTL - Flowers, Chardonnay 2018, Sonoma Coast, CA

$89.00

BIN 3009 BTL - Chalk Hill Estate, Chardonnay 2020, Sonoma Coast, CA

$98.00

BIN 3006 BTL - Far Niente, Chardonnay 2021, Napa Valley, CA

$138.00

BIN 3007 BTL - Kistler 'Les Noisetiers', Chardonnay 2020, Russian River, Sonoma, CA

$168.00

BIN 3008 BTL - Kongsgaard, Chardonnay 2020, Napa Valley, CA

$185.00

BIN 3011 BTL - Pahlmeyer, Chardonnay 2020, Napa Valley, CA

$195.00

BIN 3010 BTL - Realm Cellars ‘Fidelio’, Chardonnay 2022, Napa Valley, CA

$235.00

BOTTLE - RED - ARGENTINA

BIN 100 BTL - Clos De Los Siete, Malbec 2018, Bordeaux Blend, Mendoza, Argentina

$68.00

BOTTLE - RED - SPAIN

BIN 101 BTL - 'Termes' Numanthia, Tempranillo Blend 2018, Castilla Y Leon, Toro, Spain

$65.00

BIN 102 BTL - Familia Torres Salmos, Red Blend 2017, Priorat, Spain

$82.00

BIN 103 BTL - 'Les Terrasses' by Alvaro Palacios, Red Blend 2019, Priorat, Spain

$92.00

BOTTLE - RED - ITALIAN

BIN 200 BTL - ‘HEBO’ by Petra 2020, Super Tuscan, Tuscany, Italy`

$60.00

BIN 201 BTL - ‘Undicicomuni’ by Arnaldo Rivera, Barolo 2017, Piedmont, Italy

$64.00

BIN 202 BTL - Monsanto Chianti Classico 2018, Riserva Chianti, Tuscany, Italy

$68.00

BIN 212 BTL - Cordero di Montezemolo Langhe, Nebbiolo 2021, Piedmont, Italy

$72.00

BIN 203 BTL - 'Collepiano' by Arnaldo Caprai, Sangrantino di Montefalco 2018, Umbria, Italy

$86.00

BIN 204 BTL - Domini Veneti, Amarone 2018, Valpolicella Classico DOCG, Veneto, Italy

$89.00

BIN 2011 BTL - Monsanto “Gran Selezione” Chianti Classico 2018, Riserva Chianti, Tuscany, Italy

$98.00

BIN 205 BTL - Gaja Ca' Marcanda Promis, Super Tuscan 2020, Tuscany, Italy

$122.00

BIN 210 BTL - Le Gode, Sangiovese 2017, Brunello Di Montalcino, Tuscany, Italy

$132.00

BIN 206 BTL - ‘Sapaio' by Podere Sapaio, Super Tuscan 2019, Bolgheri, Tuscany, Italy

$138.00

BIN 207 BTL - Pio Cesare, Barolo 2018, Alba, Italy

$150.00

BIN 208 BTL - Guado Al Tasso, Red Blend 2018 Bolgheri, Italy

$210.00

BIN 209 BTL - ‘Tignanello’ by Antinori, Super Tuscan 2018, Tuscany, Italy

$275.00

BOTTLE - RED - FRANCE

BIN 300 BTL - Chateau Malescasse, Bordeaux 2015, Haut-Medoc, Bordeaux, France

$82.00

BIN 301 BTL - Chateau La Croix du Casse, Bordeaux 2016, Pomerol, Bordeaux, France

$106.00

BIN 302 BTL - Domaine Du Vieux Lazaret 'Cuvee Exceptionnelle', Chat-du-Pape 2016, Rhône, France

$116.00

BIN 303 BTL - Chateau La Tour Carnet ‘Grand Cru’, Bordeaux 2015, Bordeaux, France

$128.00

BIN 304 BTL - Chateau Lafon-Rochet, Bordeaux 2015, Saint Estephe, Bordeaux, France

$142.00

BIN 305 BTL - Louis Latour Aloxe-Corton ‘Les Chaillots’, Burgundy 2016, Burgundy, France

$178.00Out of stock

BIN 306 BTL - Louis Latour Chateau Corton Grancey, Pinot Noir 2019, Burgundy, France

$330.00

BIN 307 BTL - Chateau Smith Haut Lafitte, Bordeaux 2016, Pessac-Leognan, Bordeaux, France

$385.00

BOTTLE - RED - USA - SYRAH / GRENACHE / ZIN

BIN 400 BTL - Ridge 'Three Valleys', Zinfandel 2019, Sonoma Valley, CA

$72.00

BIN 401 BTL - 'Grand Durif' by Caymus, Petite Sirah 2019, Suisun Valley, CA

$119.00

BIN 402 BTL - Kongsgaard, Syrah 2019, Napa Valley, CA

$265.00

BOTTLE - RED - MERLOT

BIN 500 BTL - Gundlach Bundschu, Merlot 2018, Sonoma County, CA

$65.00

BIN 501 BTL - Whitehall Lane, Merlot 2018, Napa Valley, CA

$78.00

BIN 502 BTL - Frank Family, Merlot 2018, Napa Valley, California

$92.00

BIN 503 BTL - Hall, Merlot 2018, Napa Valley, CA

$98.00

BIN 504 BTL - Pahlmeyer, Merlot 2017, Napa Valley, CA

$142.00

BOTTLE - RED - PINOT NOIR

BIN 505 BTL - J Vineyards, Pinot Noir 2017, Sonoma County, CA

$59.00

BIN 506 BTL - Panther Creek ‘Winemaker Cuvée, Pinot Noir 2019, Willamette Valley, Oregon

$62.00

BIN 507 BTL - Willakenzie, Pinot Noir 2018, Willamette Valley, Oregon

$68.00

BIN 508 BTL - Meville 'Estate', Pinot Noir 2021, Santa Rita Hills, Santa Barbara, California

$76.00

BIN 509 BTL - Foley, Pinot Noir 2021, Santa Rita, CA

$86.00

BIN 510 BTL - Domaine Drouhin, Pinot Noir 2021, Dundee Hills, Oregon

$92.00

BIN 511 BTL - Ken Wright ‘Bonnie Jean Vineyard’, Pinot Noir 2019, Yamhill-Carlton, Oregon

$104.00

BIN 513 BTL - Joseph Phelps ‘Freestone Vineyards, Pinot Noir 2019, Sonoma Coast, CA

$122.00

BIN 514 BTL - Kistler, Pinot Noir 2020, Russian River, Sonoma, CA

$130.00

BIN 512 BTL - Duckhorn, 'Goldeneye' Gowan Vineyard, Pinot Noir 2019, Anderson Valley, CA

$148.00

BIN 515 BTL - Belle Glos ‘Dairyman’, Pinot Noir 2021, Russian River Valley, CA

$132.00

BIN 516 BTL - Kosta Browne 'Gap's Crown' Vineyard, Pinot Noir 2020, Sonoma Coast, CA

$226.00

BOTTLE - RED - CABERNET / BLENDS

Corkage Fee

$45.00

BIN 602 BTL - Oberon, Cabernet 2020, Napa Valley, CA

$68.00

BIN 600 BTL - Louis Martini, Cabernet 2018, Sonoma Valley, CA

$69.00

BIN 603 BTL - Decoy, Cabernet 2019, Sonoma Valley, CA

$72.00

BIN 604 BTL - Hess Collection 'Allomi', Cabernet 2019, Napa Valley, CA

$75.00

BIN 605 BTL - Leviathan, Red Blend 2018, Napa Valley, CA

$90.00

BIN 606 BTL - St. Francis ‘Reserve’, Cabernet 2018, Napa Valley, CA

$96.00

BIN 607 BTL - Frank Family Vineyards, Cabernet 2019, Napa Valley, CA

$105.00

BIN 608 BTL - Faust, Cabernet 2020, Napa Valley, CA

$112.00

BIN 609 BTL - Trefethen 'Estate', Cabernet 2019, Oak Knoll District, Napa Valley, CA

$114.00

BIN 610 BTL - Stag’s Leap Winery Cabernet 2019, Napa Valley, CA

$118.00

BIN 611 BTL - Freemark Abbey, Cabernet 2018, Napa Valley, CA

$126.00

BIN 612 BTL - Chateau Montelena, Cabernet 2019, Napa Valley, CA

$136.00

BIN 613 BTL - Cakebread, Cabernet 2019, Napa Valley, CA

$145.00

BIN 614 BTL - ‘The Pact’ by Faust, Cabernet 2018/2019, Napa Valley, CA

$188.00

BIN 615 BTL - Far Niente, Cabernet 2019, Napa Valley, CA

$210.00

BIN 616 BTL - Shafer 'One Point Five', Cabernet 2019, Napa Valley, CA

$215.00

BIN 618 BTL - Quilceda Creek, Cabernet 2020, Columbia Valley, Washington

$325.00

BIN 619 BTL - Pahlmeyer, Proprietary Red 2018, Napa Valley, CA

$335.00

BIN 617 BTL - BV Georges de Latour Private Reserve, Cabernet 2019, Napa Valley, CA

$350.00

BIN 641 BTL - ‘The Bard’ by Realm Cellars, Cabernet 2017, Napa Valley, CA

$365.00

BIN 620 BTL - Quintessa, Proprietary Blend 2019, Napa Valley, CA

$425.00

BIN 621 BTL - Seven Apart ‘Expedition’, Cabernet 2020, Napa Valley, CA

$425.00

BIN 638 BTL - Amici 'Beckstoffer Missouri Hopper Vineyard', Cabernet 2015, Napa Valley, CA

$525.00

BIN 623 BTL - Dominus Estate, Bordeaux Blend 2019, Napa Valley, CA

$645.00

BIN 622 BTL - Opus One, Cabernet 2016, Napa Valley, CA

$720.00

BIN 624 BTL - Shafer ‘Hillside Select’, Cabernet 2018, Napa Valley, CA

$780.00

BIN 625 BTL - Lokoya ‘Mt. Veeder’, Cabernet 2018, Napa Valley, CA

$885.00

BIN 626 BTL - Bond ‘Vecina’, Bordeaux Blend 2018, Oakville, Napa Valley, CA

$1,220.00

BIN 627 BTL - Bond ‘Pluribus’, Bordeaux Blend 2018, Oakville, Napa Valley, CA

$1,360.00

BIN 628 BTL - Bond ‘St. Eden’, Bordeaux Blend 2018, Oakville, Napa Valley, CA

$1,460.00

BIN 629 BTL - Harlan Estate, Bordeaux Blend 20119, Oakville, Napa Valley, CA

$2,450.00

Dinner Menu

Raw Bar

Half Dozen Oysters

$18.00

Dozen Oysters

$32.00

Tiger Shrimp Cocktail

$3.00

Soups / Salads

Pea Soup

$17.00

Potato + Leek Soup

$21.00

Watercress + Carrot Salad

$17.00

Grilled Asparagus

$19.00

Butter Head Salad

$17.00

Caesar Salad

$18.00

Appetizers

Signature Bread Service

$9.00

RE-FILL Sourdough

Cheese & Charcuterie

$34.00

RE-FILL Baguette

Tuna Tartare

$24.00

Foie Gras

$28.00

Mussels

$22.00

Escargot

$23.00

Smoked Trout Rillettes

$22.00

Main Dishes

Scallops

$38.00

Lobster Risotto

$58.00

Duck Breast

$39.00

Rack of lamb

$49.00

Halibut

$39.00

Chicken

$36.00

Benny's Burger

$25.00

Prime Filet

$58.00

Vegetarian Risotto

$29.00

Sides

French Fries

$12.00

Truffle Fries

$16.00

Mushroom Fricassee

$12.00

Truffled Fingerling Potatoes

$12.00

Radish & Onions

$12.00

Kids

Kids Pasta

$16.00

Desserts

Creme Brulee

$13.00

Cheesecake

$15.00

Caramelia Mousse

$14.00

Lemon Tart

$13.00

Choux ala Creme

$13.00

Seasonal Berries

$10.00

Sorbet

Open Item Charge

Open Price Items

Wine Corkage Fee

$45.00