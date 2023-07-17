- Home
- /
- Ridgefield
- /
- The Benjamin - 20 West Lane
The Benjamin 20 West Lane
No reviews yet
20 West Lane
Ridgefield, CT 06877
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Beverage
Beer
Specialty Cocktails
Liquor
Absolut
$12.00
Absolut Citron
$12.00
Belvedere
$15.00
Chopin
$15.00
Grey Goose
$15.00
Ketel One
$15.00
McCormick Vanilla
$12.00
Monkey in Paradise
$12.00
Pearl Cucumber
$12.00
Rock Town Basil
$12.00
Stateside
$12.00
Stoli O
$12.00
Tito's
$12.00
WP Vodka
$12.00
Aviation
$14.00
Bombay Saphire
$13.00
New Amsterdam
$13.00
Hendricks
$14.00
Monkey 47
$18.00
Rose D'Argent - Strawberry / Rose Gin
$13.00
Six Dogs - Berry Gin
$13.00
Tanqueray
$13.00
Bacardi
$10.00
Ron Roberto
$10.00
Capt Morgan
$10.00
Diplomatico
$12.00
Gosling's Black
$12.00
Mt Gay
$10.00
Myers
$12.00
Cruzan Coconut
$10.00
Avion Silver
$12.00
Avion Reposado
$14.00
Avion Anejo
$16.00
Avion 44
$33.00
Casamigos Reposado
$18.00
Clase Azul Reposado
$35.00
Don Julio Blanco
$14.00
Don Julio Reposado
$16.00
Don Julio Anejo
$18.00
Don Julio 1942
$42.00
Espolon Blanco
$12.00
Espolon Reposado
$14.00
Espolon Anejo
$16.00
Lunazul Reposado
$12.00
Paladar Blanco
$14.00
Paladar Reposado
$16.00
Patron Gran Bordeos
$92.00
Partida Elegante Anejo
$56.00
Bahnez Mezcal
$12.00
Clase Azul Blanco
$18.00
Angel's Envy Port Wood
$16.00
Angel's Envy Rye
$22.00
Basil Hayden
$18.00
Blanton's
$20.00
Booker's
$17.00
Buffalo Trace
$18.00
Canadian Club
$13.00
Crown Royal
$14.00
Eagle Rare
$16.00
Filibuster - Rye
$14.00
FireBall
$10.00
Four Roses
$19.00
Garrison Brothers Honey Dew
$21.00
High West American
$14.00
High West Rye
$16.00
Jack Daniels
$10.00
Jameson
$12.00
Kentucky Gentleman
$12.00
Knob Creek
$15.00
Maker's Mark
$14.00
Mitchter's Small Batch
$18.00
Mitchter's Unblended
$18.00
Moon Harbor - Dock 1
$16.00
Rittenhouse Ryev
$14.00
Sazerac Rye
$14.00
Seagrams 7
$12.00
Seagrams VO
$12.00
Skrewball Peanut Butter
$8.00
Slaughter House
$15.00
Whistle Pig Rye 10yr
$22.00
Whistle Pig Rye 12yr
$31.00
Whistle Pig Rye 15yr
$57.00
Whistle Pig Rye 18yr
$83.00
Whistle Pig Rye 21yr
$141.00
Whistle Pig Rye Boss Hog
$99.00
Widow Jane 10yr
$18.00
Woodford Reserve
$15.00
WP Bourbon - Black Cherry
$14.00
Chivas 12
$14.00
Chivas 18
$22.00
Dewar's
$12.00
Glenfiddich 12
$15.00
Glenlivet 12
$14.00
Glenlivet 18
$28.00
Glenlivet 21
$54.00
Hibiki 12 Yr.
$25.00
Johnnie Walker Red
$11.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$14.00
Johnnie Walker Blue
$46.00
Laphroig 10
$17.00
Lagavulin 16
$22.00
Oban 14
$18.00
MaCallan 12 Sherry
$19.00
MaCallan 18 Sherry
$56.00
MaCallan Rare Cask
$65.00
MaCallan Estate
$51.00
Mitchell & Son Green Spot
$14.00
Yamazaki 12 Yr.
$33.00
Pierre Ferrand Amber
$16.00
Pierre Ferrand 10
$16.00
Hennessy VS
$18.00
Monnet XO 18yr
$23.00
Remy Martin VSOP
$19.00
Allspice Dram
$10.00
Amaretto
$12.00
Aperit
$12.00
Bailey's
$10.00
B & B
$13.00
Calvados - Pierre Huet - VS Signature
$13.00
Campari
$10.00
Caravella Limoncello
$8.00
Carpano Antica
$12.00
Chambord
$12.00
Chartreuse Green
$12.00
Chartreuse Yellow
$14.00
Drambuie
$14.00
Fernet Branca
$10.00
Frangelico
$12.00
Grand Marnier
$10.00
Grappa BANFI
$10.00
Jagermeister
$10.00
Jacopo Poli
$22.00
Lemoncello
$14.00
Leroux Blkberry Brandy
$5.00
Lilet Blanc
$9.00
Marie Brizard
$10.00
Nonino Amaro
$12.00
Sambuca
$10.00
Rum Chata
$12.00
Sabroso Coffee
$10.00
Southern Comfort
$12.00
Dessert Wine / Ports
GLS - Amaro
$14.00
GLS - Fonseca 10 yr Tawny
$14.00
GLS - Fonseca 20 Yr.
$24.00
GLS - Taylor Fladgate 10 yr
$15.00
GLS - Taylor Fladgate 20 yr
$20.00
GLS - Taylor Fladgate 50 yr
$65.00
GLS - Sandeman 20 yr
$20.00
GLS - Sandeman 40 Yr
$45.00
GLS - Dolce by Far Niente Late Harvest
$26.00
GLS - Barolo Chinato
$12.00
GLS - Moscato D'ASti - Coppo
$12.00
GLS - Moscato D'Asti - Moncalvino
$12.00
GLS - Montbazillac - Chateau La Grioniec
$13.00
GLS - Pineau de Charentes - Chateau de Plassons - Restignac
$13.00
GLS - Sauternes - Chateau Laribotte
$17.00
BTL Scrapona D'Asti
$52.00
N/A Cold Bevs
Pepsi
$3.00
Diet Pepsi
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Gingerale
$3.00
Roy Rogers
$3.00
Shirley Temple
$3.00
Club Soda
$3.00
Tonic Water
$3.00
Iced Tea
$3.00
Lemonade
$3.00
Arnold Palmer
$3.00
Cranberry Juice
$3.00
Grapefruit Juice
$3.00
Orange Juice
$3.00
Pineapple Juice
$3.00
Tomato Juice
$3.00
Milk
$4.00
Saratoga Flat
$8.00
Pellegrino
$8.00
Virgin Cocktail
$8.00
Just Brewed
Hot Tea
BY THE GLASS White / Rose / Sparkling
GLASS Prima Perla SPARK
$13.00
GLASS Veuve du Vernay Rose SPARK
$15.00
GLASS Manon Cotes de Provence ROSE
$13.00
GLASS Chateau de Berne ROSE
$16.00
GLASS Parolvini Pinot Grigio
$13.00
GLASS La Spinetta Vermentino
$16.00
GLASS Pierre Sparr Riesling
$14.00
GLASS Etienne de Loury Sancerre
$14.00
GLASS Routestock Sav Blanc
$16.00
GLASS Fuedo Montoni Grillo
$17.00
GLASS Simonnet Fevre Chablis
$15.00
GLASS Macon Lugny Burgundy
$15.00
GLASS Tassajara Chardonnay
$16.00
BTL Manon Cotes de Provence ROSE
$50.00
BTL Chateau de Berne ROSE
$62.00
BTL Parolvini Pinot Grigio
$46.00
BTL La Spinetta Vermentino
$62.00
BTL Simonnet Fevre Chablis
$66.00
BTL Pierre Sparr Riesling
$50.00
BTL Etienne de Loury Sancerre
$50.00
BTL Routestock Sav Blanc
$62.00
BTL Fuedo Montoni Grillo
$66.00
BTL Macon Lugny Burgundy
$50.00
BTL Tassajara Chardonnay
$58.00
BY THE GLASS Red
GLASS Elouan Pinot Noir
$14.00
GLASS Louis Latour Pinot Noir
$16.00
GLASS Montpellier Merlot
$13.00
GLASS La Posta Malbec
$14.00
GLASS Zingari Super Tuscan
$15.00
GLASS Conundrum Cabernet
$15.00
GLASS Chateau Pavie Bordeaux
$22.00
GLASS Caymus Cabernet
$26.00
BTL Elouan Pinot Noir
$50.00
BTL Montpellier Merlot
$46.00
BTL La Posta Malbec
$50.00
BTL Zingari Super Tuscan
$48.00
BTL Conundrum Cabernet
$58.00
BTL Chateau Pavie Bordeaux
$86.00
BTL Louis Latour Pinot Noir
$66.00
BTL Caymus Cabernet LITER
$154.00
BOTTLE - SPARKLING / ROSE
BOTTLE - WHITE - ITALY
BIN 1000 BTL - Banfi 'Le Rime', Pinot Grigio 2018, Tuscany, Italy
$54.00
BIN 1001 BTL - Livio Felluga, Pinot Grigio 2019, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy
$58.00
BIN 1002 BTL - Cordero di Montezemolo ‘Arneis Langhe’, Nebbiolo 2020, Piedmont, Italy
$64.00
BIN 1022 BTL - Guado Al Tasso, Vermentino 2021, Bolgheri, Tsucany, Italy
$69.00
BOTTLE - WHITE - FRANCE
BIN 1003 BTL - Willm, Riesling 2019, Alsace, France
$54.00
BIN 1004 BTL - Domaine Barville, Roussanne 2019, Chateauneuf-du-Pape Blanc, Rhone, France
$72.00
BIN 1005 BTL - Gerard Tremblay, Chablis 2018, Burgundy, France
$78.00
BIN 1006 BTL - Domaine Fleuriet et Fils 'La Baronne', Sancerre 2021, Loire, France
$82.00
BIN 1007 BTL - Domaine du Roc des Boutires, Pouilly Fuisse 2020, Burgundy, France
$88.00
BIN 1008 BTL - Louis Latour Aux Cras 1er Cru, Chardonnay 2018, Cote de Beaune, France
$128.00
BIN 1009 BTL - Louis Latour Puligny--Montrachet ‘Sous le Puits’, Chardonnay 2019, Burgundy, France
$230.00
BIN 1010 BTL - Louis Latour Corton-Charlemagne Grand Cru, 2018, Burgundy, France
$340.00
BOTTLE - WHITE - SOUTH AFRICA
BIN 2000 BTL - Oyster Bay, Sauvignon Blanc 2021, Marlborough, New Zealand
$48.00
BIN 2001 BTL - Kim Crawfod, Sauvignon Blanc 2021, Marlborough, New Zealand
$55.00
BIN 2002 BTL - Cloudy Bay, Sauvignon Blanc 2021, Marlborough, New Zealand
$78.00
BIN 2022 BTL - Vergelegen ‘Reserve’, Chardonnay 2019, Stellenbosch, South Africa
$84.00
BOTTLE - WHITE - USA - SAV BLANC
BOTTLE - WHITE - USA - CHARD
BIN 3000 BTL - Pence Ranch ‘Estate’, Chardonnay 2018, Santa Rita Hills, CA
$60.00
BIN 3001 BTL - Mer Soleil Reserve, Chardonnay 2020, Santa Lucia Highlands, Monterey, CA
$64.00
BIN 3002 BTL - The Calling, Chardonnay 2019, Sonoma Coast, CA
$70.00
BIN 3003 BTL - ‘Panthera’ by Hess Collection, Chardonnay 2017, Russian River, CA
$72.00
BIN 3004 BTL - Cakebread, Chardonnay 2019, Napa Valley, CA
$86.00
BIN 3005 BTL - Flowers, Chardonnay 2018, Sonoma Coast, CA
$89.00
BIN 3009 BTL - Chalk Hill Estate, Chardonnay 2020, Sonoma Coast, CA
$98.00
BIN 3006 BTL - Far Niente, Chardonnay 2021, Napa Valley, CA
$138.00
BIN 3007 BTL - Kistler 'Les Noisetiers', Chardonnay 2020, Russian River, Sonoma, CA
$168.00
BIN 3008 BTL - Kongsgaard, Chardonnay 2020, Napa Valley, CA
$185.00
BIN 3011 BTL - Pahlmeyer, Chardonnay 2020, Napa Valley, CA
$195.00
BIN 3010 BTL - Realm Cellars ‘Fidelio’, Chardonnay 2022, Napa Valley, CA
$235.00
BOTTLE - RED - ARGENTINA
BOTTLE - RED - SPAIN
BOTTLE - RED - ITALIAN
BIN 200 BTL - ‘HEBO’ by Petra 2020, Super Tuscan, Tuscany, Italy`
$60.00
BIN 201 BTL - ‘Undicicomuni’ by Arnaldo Rivera, Barolo 2017, Piedmont, Italy
$64.00
BIN 202 BTL - Monsanto Chianti Classico 2018, Riserva Chianti, Tuscany, Italy
$68.00
BIN 212 BTL - Cordero di Montezemolo Langhe, Nebbiolo 2021, Piedmont, Italy
$72.00
BIN 203 BTL - 'Collepiano' by Arnaldo Caprai, Sangrantino di Montefalco 2018, Umbria, Italy
$86.00
BIN 204 BTL - Domini Veneti, Amarone 2018, Valpolicella Classico DOCG, Veneto, Italy
$89.00
BIN 2011 BTL - Monsanto “Gran Selezione” Chianti Classico 2018, Riserva Chianti, Tuscany, Italy
$98.00
BIN 205 BTL - Gaja Ca' Marcanda Promis, Super Tuscan 2020, Tuscany, Italy
$122.00
BIN 210 BTL - Le Gode, Sangiovese 2017, Brunello Di Montalcino, Tuscany, Italy
$132.00
BIN 206 BTL - ‘Sapaio' by Podere Sapaio, Super Tuscan 2019, Bolgheri, Tuscany, Italy
$138.00
BIN 207 BTL - Pio Cesare, Barolo 2018, Alba, Italy
$150.00
BIN 208 BTL - Guado Al Tasso, Red Blend 2018 Bolgheri, Italy
$210.00
BIN 209 BTL - ‘Tignanello’ by Antinori, Super Tuscan 2018, Tuscany, Italy
$275.00
BOTTLE - RED - FRANCE
BIN 300 BTL - Chateau Malescasse, Bordeaux 2015, Haut-Medoc, Bordeaux, France
$82.00
BIN 301 BTL - Chateau La Croix du Casse, Bordeaux 2016, Pomerol, Bordeaux, France
$106.00
BIN 302 BTL - Domaine Du Vieux Lazaret 'Cuvee Exceptionnelle', Chat-du-Pape 2016, Rhône, France
$116.00
BIN 303 BTL - Chateau La Tour Carnet ‘Grand Cru’, Bordeaux 2015, Bordeaux, France
$128.00
BIN 304 BTL - Chateau Lafon-Rochet, Bordeaux 2015, Saint Estephe, Bordeaux, France
$142.00
BIN 305 BTL - Louis Latour Aloxe-Corton ‘Les Chaillots’, Burgundy 2016, Burgundy, France
$178.00Out of stock
BIN 306 BTL - Louis Latour Chateau Corton Grancey, Pinot Noir 2019, Burgundy, France
$330.00
BIN 307 BTL - Chateau Smith Haut Lafitte, Bordeaux 2016, Pessac-Leognan, Bordeaux, France
$385.00
BOTTLE - RED - USA - SYRAH / GRENACHE / ZIN
BOTTLE - RED - MERLOT
BIN 500 BTL - Gundlach Bundschu, Merlot 2018, Sonoma County, CA
$65.00
BIN 501 BTL - Whitehall Lane, Merlot 2018, Napa Valley, CA
$78.00
BIN 502 BTL - Frank Family, Merlot 2018, Napa Valley, California
$92.00
BIN 503 BTL - Hall, Merlot 2018, Napa Valley, CA
$98.00
BIN 504 BTL - Pahlmeyer, Merlot 2017, Napa Valley, CA
$142.00
BOTTLE - RED - PINOT NOIR
BIN 505 BTL - J Vineyards, Pinot Noir 2017, Sonoma County, CA
$59.00
BIN 506 BTL - Panther Creek ‘Winemaker Cuvée, Pinot Noir 2019, Willamette Valley, Oregon
$62.00
BIN 507 BTL - Willakenzie, Pinot Noir 2018, Willamette Valley, Oregon
$68.00
BIN 508 BTL - Meville 'Estate', Pinot Noir 2021, Santa Rita Hills, Santa Barbara, California
$76.00
BIN 509 BTL - Foley, Pinot Noir 2021, Santa Rita, CA
$86.00
BIN 510 BTL - Domaine Drouhin, Pinot Noir 2021, Dundee Hills, Oregon
$92.00
BIN 511 BTL - Ken Wright ‘Bonnie Jean Vineyard’, Pinot Noir 2019, Yamhill-Carlton, Oregon
$104.00
BIN 513 BTL - Joseph Phelps ‘Freestone Vineyards, Pinot Noir 2019, Sonoma Coast, CA
$122.00
BIN 514 BTL - Kistler, Pinot Noir 2020, Russian River, Sonoma, CA
$130.00
BIN 512 BTL - Duckhorn, 'Goldeneye' Gowan Vineyard, Pinot Noir 2019, Anderson Valley, CA
$148.00
BIN 515 BTL - Belle Glos ‘Dairyman’, Pinot Noir 2021, Russian River Valley, CA
$132.00
BIN 516 BTL - Kosta Browne 'Gap's Crown' Vineyard, Pinot Noir 2020, Sonoma Coast, CA
$226.00
BOTTLE - RED - CABERNET / BLENDS
Corkage Fee
$45.00
BIN 602 BTL - Oberon, Cabernet 2020, Napa Valley, CA
$68.00
BIN 600 BTL - Louis Martini, Cabernet 2018, Sonoma Valley, CA
$69.00
BIN 603 BTL - Decoy, Cabernet 2019, Sonoma Valley, CA
$72.00
BIN 604 BTL - Hess Collection 'Allomi', Cabernet 2019, Napa Valley, CA
$75.00
BIN 605 BTL - Leviathan, Red Blend 2018, Napa Valley, CA
$90.00
BIN 606 BTL - St. Francis ‘Reserve’, Cabernet 2018, Napa Valley, CA
$96.00
BIN 607 BTL - Frank Family Vineyards, Cabernet 2019, Napa Valley, CA
$105.00
BIN 608 BTL - Faust, Cabernet 2020, Napa Valley, CA
$112.00
BIN 609 BTL - Trefethen 'Estate', Cabernet 2019, Oak Knoll District, Napa Valley, CA
$114.00
BIN 610 BTL - Stag’s Leap Winery Cabernet 2019, Napa Valley, CA
$118.00
BIN 611 BTL - Freemark Abbey, Cabernet 2018, Napa Valley, CA
$126.00
BIN 612 BTL - Chateau Montelena, Cabernet 2019, Napa Valley, CA
$136.00
BIN 613 BTL - Cakebread, Cabernet 2019, Napa Valley, CA
$145.00
BIN 614 BTL - ‘The Pact’ by Faust, Cabernet 2018/2019, Napa Valley, CA
$188.00
BIN 615 BTL - Far Niente, Cabernet 2019, Napa Valley, CA
$210.00
BIN 616 BTL - Shafer 'One Point Five', Cabernet 2019, Napa Valley, CA
$215.00
BIN 618 BTL - Quilceda Creek, Cabernet 2020, Columbia Valley, Washington
$325.00
BIN 619 BTL - Pahlmeyer, Proprietary Red 2018, Napa Valley, CA
$335.00
BIN 617 BTL - BV Georges de Latour Private Reserve, Cabernet 2019, Napa Valley, CA
$350.00
BIN 641 BTL - ‘The Bard’ by Realm Cellars, Cabernet 2017, Napa Valley, CA
$365.00
BIN 620 BTL - Quintessa, Proprietary Blend 2019, Napa Valley, CA
$425.00
BIN 621 BTL - Seven Apart ‘Expedition’, Cabernet 2020, Napa Valley, CA
$425.00
BIN 638 BTL - Amici 'Beckstoffer Missouri Hopper Vineyard', Cabernet 2015, Napa Valley, CA
$525.00
BIN 623 BTL - Dominus Estate, Bordeaux Blend 2019, Napa Valley, CA
$645.00
BIN 622 BTL - Opus One, Cabernet 2016, Napa Valley, CA
$720.00
BIN 624 BTL - Shafer ‘Hillside Select’, Cabernet 2018, Napa Valley, CA
$780.00
BIN 625 BTL - Lokoya ‘Mt. Veeder’, Cabernet 2018, Napa Valley, CA
$885.00
BIN 626 BTL - Bond ‘Vecina’, Bordeaux Blend 2018, Oakville, Napa Valley, CA
$1,220.00
BIN 627 BTL - Bond ‘Pluribus’, Bordeaux Blend 2018, Oakville, Napa Valley, CA
$1,360.00
BIN 628 BTL - Bond ‘St. Eden’, Bordeaux Blend 2018, Oakville, Napa Valley, CA
$1,460.00
BIN 629 BTL - Harlan Estate, Bordeaux Blend 20119, Oakville, Napa Valley, CA
$2,450.00
Dinner Menu
Soups / Salads
Appetizers
Main Dishes
Sides
Kids
Open Item Charge
Open Price Items
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info
Uniquely French, American-Inspired, Restaurant & Bar
Location
20 West Lane, Ridgefield, CT 06877
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Ridgefield
Brick House Wood Fired Pizza Kitchen & Bar - 632 Danbury Road, Ridgefield, CT
4.7 • 584
632 Danbury Rd Ridgefield, CT 06877
View restaurant
More near Ridgefield
Wilton
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Bethel
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
New Canaan
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Danbury
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Brewster
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Stamford
Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)
Norwalk
Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)
Westport
Avg 4.2 (42 restaurants)
Mount Kisco
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.