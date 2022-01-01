Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Sandwiches

Jake's Café & Catering 51 Wright Brothers Avenue Suite A

review star

No reviews yet

51 Wright Brothers Avenue Suite A

Livermore, CA 94551

Beverages

Coffee Large

$3.00

Coffee Small

$2.25

Minute Maid Juice

$2.75

Tropicana OJ

$2.00

Soda Bottle

$3.00

Soda/Iced Tea Large

$2.50

Soda/Iced Tea Regular

$2.00

Soda Can

$2.00

Water Bottled

$2.00

Beer - Bottle

$4.50

Breakfast Entrees

Biscuits and Gravy

$9.00

Two biscuits, 8 ounces Sausage gravy.

Breakfast Burrito

$9.50

Two eggs, cheddar/jack, potatoes in a flour tortilla topped with our homemade salsa. Sausage, ham or bacon. (substitute Chorizo or Steak add $0.50)

Breakfast Veggie Burrito

$9.00

Two eggs, cheddar/jack, potatoes, spinach, mushrooms and tomatoes in a flour tortilla topped with our homemade salsa.

Chilaquiles

$10.75

Two eggs, queso crema fresca, avocado, and pico de gallo garnish on chips tossed in a green chili sauce.

French Toast Breakfast

$11.75

Homemade Brioche, two eggs. Choice of bacon, sausage link, sausage patty, or ham.

Huevos Rancheros

$10.75

Two eggs, ranchero red sauce on a crispy corn tortilla with avocado, and queso fresco garnish Served with Pinto beans.

Pancake Breakfast

$11.75

Two eggs with two pancakes. Choice of bacon, sausage link, sausage patty, or ham.

Sandwich Breakfast

$9.50

One egg scrambled, sausage patty or bacon, cheddar on a croissant bun.

The Breakfast Melt

$10.00

Two fried eggs, cheddar, bacon, or ham on grilled sourdough.

Traditional Breakfast

$11.75

Two eggs with roasted potatoes or hash browns and toast. Choice of bacon, sausage link, sausage patty, or ham.

All Meat Burrito

$10.50

All Meat MELT

$12.00

Extra Salsa

$0.50

Breakfast Omelets

Chorizo Omelet

$11.75

Molinari chorizo, cheddar/jack, topped with avocado and pico de gallo.

Denver Omelet

$11.75

Ham, mushrooms bell peppers, cheddar/jack.

Livermore Omelet

$11.75

Sausage, avocado, tomato, cheddar/jack.

Meat Lover's Omelet

$11.75

Bacon, sausage, ham, cheddar/jack.

Chorizo Omelete

$11.75

Southwestern Omelet

$11.75

Steak, bell peppers, mushrooms, cheddar/jack, avocado, topped with homemade salsa.

Swiss Spinach Mushroom Omelete

$10.75

Veggie Omelet

$10.75

Mushrooms, bell pepper, tomatoes, zucchini, onion, cheddar/jack.

Breakfast Sides

2 Eggs

$2.75

(2) Sausage Side

$3.50+

(3) Side Bacon

$3.50

Side Toast

$1.75

English Muffin

$1.00

Ham Side

$2.25

Potatoes - Side

$2.50

Gravy 4 oz

$3.25

Pancake Side

$6.00

French Toast Side

$6.00

Bagel

$2.95

Biscuit

$1.00

Egg Whites

$0.75

1 Egg

$1.38

Ex Sausage Link (1)

$1.50

Add Chorizo

$0.75

Single Pancake

$3.00

Single French Toast

$3.00

Tortilla

$1.00

Add Spinach

$0.50

Extra Salsa

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Burgers

Burger

Burger

$10.50

Black & Blue Burger

$12.50

Cajun spiced burger patty, lettuce, tomatoes, blue cheese, bacon, and buffalo sauce.

Burger California

$12.50

Avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and pepper jack cheese.

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$12.50

Grilled mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes, and swiss cheese.

Western Burger

$12.50

Bacon, cheddar, BBQ sauce, and crispy onions .

Patty Melt

$12.50

Grilled mushrooms and onions with swiss on rye.

Garden Burger

$10.00

Burger Patty

$2.75

Chicken Breast

$3.50

Hot Dog Link

$1.75

Extra Bacon (2 Slices)

$2.00

Jake's Select Sandwiches

California Chicken Sandwich

$12.75

Bacon, avocado, lettuce, and ranch dressing on sourdough.

Cream Cheese Sandwich

$11.00

Tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce, avocado, and pickled onions on wheat.

Cuban Sandwich

$12.75

BBQ Pork, ham, pickles, mustard, and swiss on a telera roll.

French Dip Sandwich

$12.75

Beef and provolone on a french roll served with Au Jus

Honey Dijon Chicken Sandwich

$12.75

Provolone, lettuce, and tomatoes on grilled sourdough.

Italian Sub Sandwich

$12.75

Ham, salami, prosciutto, lettuce, onion, pepperoncini, and provolone on a french roll.

Pastrami Sandwich

$12.75

Pastrami, swiss, and mustard on a french roll.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.75

BBQ Pork and cole slaw on a brioche bun.

Roasted Vegetable Sandwich

$11.00

Eggplant, zucchini, lettuce, tomatoes, and provolone on sourdough.

Rueben Sandwich

$12.75

Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, and rueben dressing on rye.

Tuna Melt Sandwich

$11.50

Albacore tuna, cheddar, and tomatoes on sourdough bread.

Turkey Club Melt Sandwich

$12.75

Cheddar, bacon, avocado, and herb aioli on sourdough.

Turkey Cranberry Sandwich

$12.75

Cranberry sauce, cream cheese, lettuce, and red onion on wheat.

Grilled Ham

$11.50

Kid's Menu

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.50

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.50

Chicken Strips

$8.50

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Hot Dog (1/4 lb.)

$7.00

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$6.50

Pastries

Asst. Pasrty Catering

$2.75

Cinnamon Roll

$3.00

Coffee Cakes

$2.50

Cookie

$2.25

Danish

$3.25

Day-old Cookie

$1.25

Dessert Bar

$3.00

Fruit Turnover

$2.75

Muffin

$2.74

Scone

$2.50

Salads

Asian Chicken Salad

$12.00+

Fresh greens, cabbage, ginger soy vinaigrette topped with asian marinated chicken breast, fried wontons, and toasted almonds.

Chef Salad

$12.00+

Mixed greens, ranch dressing with chicken/ham, tomatoes, croutons, cheddar/jack, and hardboiled egg.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00+

Chicken Taco Salad

$12.00+

Romaine tossed in salsa ranch dressing with chicken breast, black beans, pico-de-gallo, cheddar/jack, and tortilla chips.

Cobb Salad

$12.00+

Mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette topped with chicken, tomatoes, corn, blue cheese, avocado, and bacon.

Gorgonzola Chicken Salad

$12.00+

Fresh greens, balsamic vinaigrette, apple slices, gorgonzola cheese, and candied walnuts.

Spinach Pear Salad

$10.50+

Fresh spinach leaves, champagne vinaigrette with pears, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, and gorgonzola cheese

Garden Salad

$9.50+

Mediterranean

$10.50+

Ex Dressing

$0.50

Sides

Basket of Fries

$5.00

Caesar Salad Side

$3.00

Chip Bag

$2.00

Cole Slaw Side

$3.00

Ex Dressing

$0.50

Fresh Fruit (1)

$1.59

Fries Side

$3.00

Fruit Salad Side

$3.00

House Salad - Side

$3.00

Onion Rings - Side

$3.50

Pasta Salad Side

$3.00

Potato Salad Side

$3.00

ScoopEgg/Tuna

$3.00

Soups

Vegetarian Chili Bowl

$5.50

Black beans, onions, peppers red chili sauce with diced onions, and cheddar cheese.

Vegetarian Chili Cup

$3.00

Spicy Sausage Chili Bowl

$6.00

A spicy sausage selection added to our Vegetarian Chili.

Spicy Sausage Chili Cup

$3.50

Soup De Jour Bowl

$5.75

A selection of soups prepared daily.

Soup De Jour Cup

$3.25

Specials

Entree Special $12.75

$12.75

Salad Special

$12.00+

Loaded Fries

$10.25+

Catering Sandwiches

$9.25

Fish N Chips

$11.50

Ernesto Sandwich

$11.50

Traditional Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich

$9.75+

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.75+

Ham Sandwich

$9.75+

Roast Beef Sandwich

$9.75+

Salami Sandwich

$9.75+

Turkey Sandwich

$9.75+

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.75+

Egg Salad Sandwich

$9.75+

Holiday Orders

Family Meal

$265.00

Half Family Meal

$155.00

Dozen Biscuits

$20.00

Cranberry Sauce

$15.00

Turkey Gravy

$15.00

Whole Side

$35.00

Half Side

$20.00

Whole Veggie Quiche

$22.00

Whole Meat Quiche

$25.00

Whole Coffee Cake

$15.00

Whole Pie

$25.00

Sweet Bread Loaf

$12.00

Whole Cheesecake

$25.00

Sticky Pecan Ring

$18.00

Sausage Gravy

$20.00

Irish Soda Bread

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

51 Wright Brothers Avenue Suite A, Livermore, CA 94551

