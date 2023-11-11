- Home
Jakeeno's Delivery 3555 Chicago Ave S
3555 Chicago Avenue S
Minneapolis, MN 55407
Build Your Own Pizza
10" Specialty Pizza
- 10" Chicago Super$21.24
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, black & green olives, onions, green peppers
- 10" Greek$21.11
Artichokes, Calamata olives, light mozzarella, & feta cheese on an olive oil & garlic base
- 10" House Special$20.38
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms
- 10" Jakeeno's Favorite$20.38
Ground beef, Canadian bacon, onions
- 10" Spinach Special$21.11
Spinach, ricotta cheese with a dash of nutmeg, mushrooms
- 10" Vegetarian Special$19.99
Mushrooms, black & green olives, onions, green peppers
- 10" Margherita$20.44
Fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, & fresh basil on an olive oil & garlic base(no additions or substitutions, it's perfect the way it is)
- 10" Barbecue Chicken$21.88
Tangy barbecue sauce, chicken, onions, cheddar cheese
- 10" Bacon Cheeseburger$20.63
Ground beef, onions, pickles, breakfast bacon, cheddar cheese
- 10" Reuben$21.56
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss & mozzarella cheese on an olive oil base. Topped with homemade Reuben sauce & caraway seeds
13" Specialty Pizza
- 13" Chicago Super$27.49
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, black & green olives, onions, green peppers
- 13" Greek$27.19
Artichokes, Calamata olives, light mozzarella, & feta cheese on an olive oil & garlic base
- 13" House Special$25.38
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms
- 13" Jakeeno's Favorite$25.38
Ground beef, Canadian bacon, onions
- 13" Spinach Special$27.19
Spinach, ricotta cheese with a dash of nutmeg, mushrooms
- 13" Vegetarian Special$24.99
Mushrooms, black & green olives, onions, green peppers
- 13" Margherita$24.81
Fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, & fresh basil on an olive oil & garlic base(no additions or substitutions, it's perfect the way it is)
- 13" Barbecue Chicken$27.49
Tangy barbecue sauce, chicken, onions, cheddar cheese
- 13" Bacon Cheeseburger$26.24
Ground beef, onions, pickles, breakfast bacon, cheddar cheese
- 13" Reuben$28.44
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss & mozzarella cheese on an olive oil base. Topped with homemade Reuben sauce & caraway seeds
15" Specialty Pizza
- 15" Chicago Super$33.74
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, black & green olives, onions, green peppers
- 15" Greek$33.44
Artichokes, Calamata olives, light mozzarella, & feta cheese on an olive oil & garlic base
- 15" House Special$32.38
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms
- 15" Jakeeno's Favorite$32.38
Ground beef, Canadian bacon, onions
- 15" Spinach Special$33.44
Spinach, ricotta cheese with a dash of nutmeg, mushrooms
- 15" Vegetarian Special$32.19
Mushrooms, black & green olives, onions, green peppers
- 15" Margherita$32.49
Fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, & fresh basil on an olive oil & garlic base(no additions or substitutions, it's perfect the way it is)
- 15" Barbecue Chicken$34.69
Tangy barbecue sauce, chicken, onions, cheddar cheese
- 15" Bacon Cheeseburger$33.44
Ground beef, onions, pickles, breakfast bacon, cheddar cheese
- 15" Reuben$35.63
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss & mozzarella cheese on an olive oil base. Topped with homemade Reuben sauce & caraway seeds
Appetizers
- Artichoke Dip$14.69
Served with thinly sliced bread
- Garlic Provolone Cheese Toast$9.06
4 Slices
- Italian Toast$5.63
- Chicken Tenders$13.13
Whole white meat tenders served with our special sauce
- Chicken Wings(6)$12.81
Wings & drummies tossed in your choice of sauce
- Chicken Wings(12)$22.50
Wings & drummies tossed in your choice of sauce
Desserts
Drinks
- 1919 Draft Root Beer$4.99
Liter
- Kids Juice Box(flavors vary)$1.25
- Can of San Pellegrino Water$3.75
- 20 oz bottle of Coke$3.75
- 20 oz bottle Diet Coke$3.75
- 20 oz bottle Coke Zero$3.75
- 20 oz bottle Sprite$3.75
- 20 oz bottle Fanta Orange$3.75
- 20 oz Powerade- Mountain Berry$3.75
- 20 oz VitaminWater-XXX-Zero Sugar$3.75
- 2 liter Coke$4.99
- 2 liter Diet Coke$4.99
- 2 liter Sprite$4.99
- 2 liter Fanta Orange$4.99
- 10 oz Minute Maid Apple Juice$2.50
- 18.5 oz Gold Peak Sweetened Black Tea$3.75
- 18.5 oz Gold Peak Unsweetened Black Tea$3.75
- 23.7 oz SmartWater- Strawberry/Blackberry$3.75
- 14 oz- 2% Fairlife Milk$3.75
Frozen Pub Pizzas
- Frozen Pub Pizza- Cheese$15.00
- Frozen Pub Pizza- Pepperoni$15.00
- Frozen Pub Pizza- Sausage$15.00
- Frozen Pub Pizza- Sausage & Pepperoni$17.50
- Frozen Pub Pizza- Chicago Super$17.50
- Frozen Pub Pizza- Vegetarian$17.50
- Frozen Pub Pizza- Canadian Bacon & Pineapple$17.50
- Frozen Pub Pizza- Bacon Cheeseburger$17.50
Hot Hoagies
Pasta
- Baked Rigatoni.$16.88
Baked in homemade sauce, smothered in cheese
- Chicken Florentine.$20.31
- Chicken Parmesan.$19.69
- Italian Spaghetti.$18.74
- Beef Ravioli.$17.49
- Lasagna.$20.31
- Pasta Combo.$17.49
- Stuffed Shells.$17.49
- Spinach Tortellini.$17.49
- Gluten Free Lasagna.$15.00
- Gluten Free Stuffed Shells.$15.00
- Gluten Free Spaghetti.$12.49
- Kids Penne Platter.$4.99
- Kids Ravioli Platter.$4.99
Sides
- Single Slice Provolone Toast$2.13
1 slice
- Extra Fresh Bread$2.49
3 pieces
- Gluten Free Roll$2.49
- Homemade Beef Meatballs(2).$6.88
- Spicy Italian Link Sausage.$4.69
- Grilled Chicken Breast$5.31
- Breaded Chicken Breast$5.31
- Single Meatball.$3.75
- Jar of Homemade Ranch$8.75
12 oz jar- perfect for the fridge
- Homemade Roasted Garlic Butter$2.50
- Parmeasan Cheese Packets(5)$0.31
- Red Pepper Flake Packets(3)$0.31
- Side of White Sauce$1.88
- Side of Meat Sauce$1.88
- Side of Meatless Sauce$1.25
- Side of Jalapenos$1.25
- Side of Banana Peppers$1.25
- Side of Bleu Cheese Dressing$1.25
- Side of French Dressing$1.25
- Side of Italian Dressing$1.25
- Side of Balsamic Dressing$1.25
- Side of Caesar Dressing$1.25
- Doughball$3.75
- Jar of Pasta Sauce$8.74
32oz jar of our Pasta Sauce
- Case of Pasta Sauce$77.00
(12) 32oz jars of our Pasta Sauce
- Jar of Pizza Sauce$6.88
14oz jar of our Pizza Sauce
- Case of Pizza Sauce$73.75