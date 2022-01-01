  • Home
  • Louisville
  • Jak's Restaurant- Malibu Jacks - 1915 South Hurstbourne Parkway
Jak's Restaurant- Malibu Jacks

Jak's Restaurant- Malibu Jacks 1915 South Hurstbourne Parkway

review star

No reviews yet

1915 South Hurstbourne Parkway

Louisville, KY 40220

Order Again

Beverages

Fountain Drinks

$2.59+

ICEE

$3.99+

Bottled Drinks

$3.99

Bottled Water

$2.99

Pizza

7" Pizza

$5.99

16" Pizza

$16.99

Slice

$2.25+

Wings & Burgers!!

BONELESS

$12.99

BURGERS

$12.99

Grilled Chicken

$12.99

Snacks

NachoZ

$4.99

Pretzel Bites

$5.99

Cheese Curds

$7.99

Salad

$8.99

Kids

Corn Dog

$5.99

Hot Dog

$5.99

Chickey Bites

$5.99

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Chili Cheese Dog

$7.99

Chips

Chips

$1.99

Ice cream

Ice Cream

$4.99

Candy/Cookies

Candy/Cookies

$3.99

Sides

Side of Fries

$3.99

Side of Tots

$3.99

Side of O'Rings

$3.99

Dessert

Churros

$4.99

Funnel Cake Fries

$5.99Out of stock

Extras!

$$ EXTRAS!!!

!!!SPECIALS!!!

Pork Chop Sandwich

$11.99

Beer

Angry Orchard

$6.50Out of stock

Blue Moon

$6.50

Budweiser

$5.50

Bud Light

$5.50

Coors Light

$5.50

Corona

$6.50

Falls City

$7.00

Mich Ultra

$5.75

Miller Lite

$5.50

Voodoo IPA

$8.00

White Claw

$5.50

Beer Bucket

$15.00

35K

$9.50

CBB Hazelnut Stout

$7.00

CBB Shotgun Wedding

$7.00

Elysian Space Dust IPA

$9.00Out of stock

Platform Yule Jude

$7.00Out of stock

West 6th IPA

$7.00

Mango Cart

$7.00

Seltzer Special

$7.00

Draft

Miller Lite

$3.00+

Bud Light

$3.00+

Country Boy

$4.00+

Falls City IPA

$3.00+

Urban Artifact

$4.50+

West 6th IPA

$6.00+

Signature Cocktails

MARGARITA

$9.00

Peach Bourbon Tea

$9.00

Ruby Spritzer

$9.00

JAK OF ALL TRADES

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Lemondrop

$9.00

ADULT ICEE

$9.00

Bourbon & Whiskey

Well Bourbon

$6.00

Crown Royal

$9.50

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jim Beam

$6.50

Makers Mark

$7.50

Old Forester

$6.50

Woodford

$10.00

Jameson

$8.00

Crown Apple

$9.50

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Knob Creek

$10.50

Knob Creek Rye

$12.00

Rum & Tequila

Well Rum

$6.00

Bacardi

$8.50

Capt Morgan

$7.50

Malibu

$7.50

Well Tequila

$6.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$7.50

Jose Cuervo Resasado

$7.50

Patron

$9.50

Tres Generaciones

$8.00

Hornitos

$8.50

Gin & Vokda

Vodka

$6.00

Ketel One

$8.50

Titos

$7.50

Gin

$6.00

Tanquery

$8.50

Deep Eddy's

$7.50

Liquors

Fireball

$6.00

Amaretto

$6.00

Hennesy

$10.00

jagermeister

$7.00

Rumple

$7.50

Wine

Chardonnay

$7.50

Cab Sauv

$7.50

Moscato

$7.50

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1915 South Hurstbourne Parkway, Louisville, KY 40220

Directions

Gallery
Jak's Restaurant- Malibu Jacks image

