Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Jalapeno's Cantina & Mexican Grill

review star

No reviews yet

191 Main st

Bar Harbor, ME 04609

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Burrito Grande
Burrito bowl
Tacos

Appetizers

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$3.00

Crisp tortilla chips and our house made salsa. Did we mention FREE refills?

Mini Chickin Chimi's-

Mini Chickin Chimi's-

$12.00Out of stock

Fried flout tortillas filled with chicken and cheese served with house made salsa.

Chips and Guacamole

$11.00

Roasted Pepper Queso

$10.00

A blend of house roasted peppers, spices and a Mexican cheese blend.

Mexican Street Corn

$11.00

Two ears of corn smothered with queso fresco, spices, cilantro and chipotle cremas

Corona John's Nachos

$15.00

Braised pork, roasted chilies, scallions, queso fresco, pepper jack cheese and chipotle and cilantro covered cremas topped with house pico de gallo an guacamole

Street Taco

$11.00

Mexican chorizo with lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, guajillo chile sauce and cilantro crema

Loaded Vegetarian Chili

$9.00

Served with tortilla chips, fresh jalapenos, scallions and refried bean crema.

Avocado Salad

$12.00

Romaine, avocado, tomato, onion, roasted peppers, queso fresco and cilantro-lime vinaigrette

Taco Salad

$15.00

Choice of taco meat, pulled chickenm, braised pork, or fajita vegtables with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and chedder jack cheese

Cheesy Fries

$5.00Out of stock

Vegetarian Nachos

$15.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.00

Entrees

Tacos

$14.00

Three hard or soft tacos served with lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco and cilantro crema with rice and beans.

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.00

Queso fresco and cheddar jack cheese served with sour cream, pico de gallo and house salsa

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Pulled chicken with queso fresco and cheddar jack cheese

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.00

Fajita vegtables with queso fresco and cheddar jack cheese

Burrito Grande

$16.00

Taco beef, pulled chicken, braised pork or fajita vegtables with mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, topped with ranchero sauce and cheddar jack, served with rice and beans

Burrito bowl

$14.00

Make it a burrito bowl

Chimichanga

$17.00

How do you make a burrito grande better? Deep fry it!

Enchiladas

$16.00

Two corn tortillas with choice of taco beef, pulled chicken, braised pork or fajita vegtables with cheddar jack cheese, ranchero and verde sauces, served with rice and beans.

Taco Fiesta Box

$28.00Out of stock

Blackened Haddock TACOS

$21.00

Fajitas

Fajita fiesta box

$49.99Out of stock

All the fajita fixin's with your choice of Aqua Negra Carne Asada, citrus and cilantro marinated chciken, girlled adobe shrimp or pick a combination of two. serves 4 with choice of black or refried beans and mexican rice.

Fajitas adobe grilled shrimp

$25.00

Fajitas carne asada

$25.00Out of stock

All fajitas come with quacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheddar jack cheese, onions, peppers, mexican rice and your choice of beans.

Fajitas chicken

$24.00

All fajitas come with quacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheddar jack cheese, onions, peppers, mexican rice and your choice of beans.

Fajitas Veggie ONLY

$18.00

Sub corn tortillas

$2.00

Sides

2oz Guacamole

$4.00

4oz Guacamole

$8.00

Mexican Rice

$3.00

Side of Beans

$3.00

Side queso

$5.00

side of salsa

$1.50

Side of sour cream

$1.00

3 tortillas

$4.00

Side of cheese

$1.00

Side of jalapeños

$1.00

Side pico

$1.00

Kids

Kids Beef Tacos

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tacos

$8.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

Mac and cheese

$8.00Out of stock

Dessert

FIesta Cake

$9.00

Choco Tacos

$4.00

Churros

$11.00

Specials

Lobster Tacos

$26.00Out of stock

two soft, flour tortillas filled with fresh Maine lobster, red cabbage slaw, avocado and chipotle crema

Lobster Quesadilla

$25.00Out of stock

Jerk Chicken tacos

$20.00Out of stock

Jerk Chicken Burrito

$20.00Out of stock

Beer Bottle/Can

Corona

$5.00

Modelo Negro

$6.00

Bud

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Masons El Diablo

$8.00

PBR

$5.00

Stowe Cider

$8.00Out of stock

Wine

Malbec GL

$6.00

Red Sangria GL

$10.00Out of stock

Chardonnay GL

$8.00

Sauv Blanc GL

$8.00

Prosecco Split

$8.00

Rose Btl

$23.00Out of stock

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Jarritos fruit punch

$5.00

Jarritos Grapefruit

$5.00

Jarritos lime

$5.00

Jarritos Mandarin

$5.00

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Old Soaker Blueberry Soda

$5.00

Old Soaker Root Beer

$5.00

club soda

Orange

$4.00

Tea

$3.75

Milk

$3.75

Bottled water

$3.75

To Go Margaritas

House Margarita

$12.00

Top Shelf Margarita TO GO

$15.00
6 pack House Margaritas

6 pack House Margaritas

$60.00

6 pack Top Shelf Margaritas

$70.00

Blueberry Habanero

$14.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Classic Mexican fare, full bar, inside and outdoor seating. Reservations not accepted

Location

191 Main st, Bar Harbor, ME 04609

Directions

Gallery
Jalapeños Cantina & Mexican Grill image
Jalapeños Cantina & Mexican Grill image
Jalapeños Cantina & Mexican Grill image
Jalapeños Cantina & Mexican Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant - Ellsworth, ME
orange star4.2 • 185
191 Main St Ellsworth, ME 04605
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Bar Harbor

Side Street Cafe
orange star4.4 • 6,608
49 Rodick St Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
West Street Cafe
orange star4.4 • 3,058
76 West Street Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
McKays Public House
orange star4.3 • 1,245
231 Main Street Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
Salt & Steel
orange star4.5 • 1,086
321 Main St Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
Thrive Juice Bar & Kitchen
orange star4.8 • 548
51 Rodick St Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
Reel Pizza Cinerama
orange star4.6 • 345
33 Kennebec Pl Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bar Harbor
Bangor
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Newport
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Freeport
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston